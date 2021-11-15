ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The cryo-EM structure of the chloroplast ClpP complex

By Ning Wang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtein homoeostasis in plastids is strategically regulated by the protein quality control system involving multiple chaperones and proteases, among them the Clp protease. Here, we determined the structure of the chloroplast ClpP complex from Chlamydomonas reinhardtii by cryo-electron microscopy. ClpP contains two heptameric catalytic rings without any symmetry. The top ring...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

News on the neutron structure

Precise measurements of the annihilation of an electron"“positron pair into a neutron"“antineutron pair allow us to take a look inside the neutron to better understand its complex structure. The unexpected discovery of the neutron in 1932 by Sir James Chadwick1 resolved several scientific problems at once, and formed the basis...
PHYSICS
Physics World

Processed wood can be moulded into complex 3D structures

Researchers in the US have developed a new technique that allows wood to be shaped into complex 3D structures. Shaoliang Xiao, Bing Hu and colleagues at the University of Maryland, have shown how useful components can be made by breaking down the molecular structures of wood cell walls, and then moulding the material into desirable shapes. The approach could allow the manufacture of components that are normally made from plastics and metals, but with far lower environmental impacts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Emerging technologies and infection models in cellular microbiology

The field of cellular microbiology, rooted in the co-evolution of microbes and their hosts, studies intracellular pathogens and their manipulation of host cell machinery. In this review, we highlight emerging technologies and infection models that recently promoted opportunities in cellular microbiology. We overview the explosion of microscopy techniques and how they reveal unprecedented detail at the host-pathogen interface. We discuss the incorporation of robotics and artificial intelligence to image-based screening modalities, biochemical mapping approaches, as well as dual RNA-sequencing techniques. Finally, we describe chips, organoids and animal models used to dissect biophysical and in vivo aspects of the infection process. As our knowledge of the infected cell improves, cellular microbiology holds great promise for development of anti-infective strategies with translational applications in human health.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Machine learning reveals the atomic structure of large and complex molecules

(Nanowerk News) Until very recently, the idea of watching how molecules break, or transform, during chemical reactions was unfathomable. In 2016, researchers from ICFO developed mid-IR-driven laser induced electron diffraction (LIED) with kinematic coincidence detection to image the position of each and every atom inside a single molecule with one of its own electrons.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Cryo-EM structure provides insights into the dimer arrangement of the O-linked Î²-N-acetylglucosamine transferase OGT

The O-linked Î²-N-acetylglucosamine modification is a core signalling mechanism, with erroneous patterns leading to cancer and neurodegeneration. Although thousands of proteins are subject to this modification, only a single essential glycosyltransferase catalyses its installation, the O-GlcNAc transferase, OGT. Previous studies have provided truncated structures of OGT through X-ray crystallography,Â but the full-length protein has never been observed. Here, we report a 5.3"‰Ã… cryo-EM model of OGT. We show OGT is a dimer, providing a structural basis for how some X-linked intellectual disability mutations at the interface may contribute to disease. We observe that the catalytic section of OGT abuts a 13.5 tetratricopeptide repeat unit region and find the relative positioning of these sections deviate from the previously proposed, X-ray crystallography-based model. We also note that OGT exhibits considerable heterogeneity in tetratricopeptide repeat units N-terminal to the dimer interface with repercussions for how OGT binds protein ligands and partners.
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Structuring light in 3D

Structured light — light that can bend into vortices and twist into spirals— has a wide range of applications from super high-resolution imaging to precise molecular manipulation and communications. Generating and controlling structured light is challenging. Most common approaches have focused on controlling two specific aspects of light —orbital angular...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Cryo-EM Captures Ubiquitination in Cells

The carefully orchestrated process of ubiquitination, or protein degradation, is involved in a wide range of cellular processes, including cell division, DNA repair, and immune responses. By employing cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), researchers have now captured the process in cells. In doing so, a team from the University of Chicago describe the structure of a key enzyme that helps mediate ubiquitination in yeast—part of the N-degron pathway that may be responsible for determining the rate of degradation for up to 80% of equivalent proteins in humans. Malfunctions in this pathway can lead to accumulation of damaged or misfolded proteins, which underlies the aging process, neurodegeneration, and some rare autosomal recessive disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Water cluster in hydrophobic crystalline porous covalent organic frameworks

Progress over the past decades in water confinement has generated a variety of polymers and porous materials. However, most studies are based on a preconception that small hydrophobic pores eventually repulse water molecules, which precludes the exploration of hydrophobic microporous materials for water confinement. Here, we demonstrate water confinement across hydrophobic microporous channels in crystalline covalent organic frameworks. The frameworks are designed to constitute dense, aligned and one-dimensional polygonal channels that are open and accessible to water molecules. The hydrophobic microporous frameworks achieve full occupation of pores by water via synergistic nucleation and capillary condensation and deliver quick water exchange at low pressures. Water confinement experiments with large-pore frameworks pinpoint thresholds of pore size where confinement becomes dominated by high uptake pressure and large exchange hysteresis. Our results reveal a platform based on microporous hydrophobic covalent organic frameworks for water confinement.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The Smad4-MYO18A-PP1A complex regulates Î²-catenin phosphorylation and pemigatinib resistance by inhibiting PAK1 in cholangiocarcinoma

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), consisting of three subtypes-intrahepatic (iCCA), perihilar (pCCA), and distal (dCCA), is a highly aggressive cancer arising from the bile duct and has an extremely poor prognosis. Pemigatinib is the only FDA-approved targeted drug for CCA, and the CCA treatment options are substantially insufficient considering its poor prognosis and increasing morbidity. Here, we performed next-generation sequencing (NGS) of 15 pCCAs and 16 dCCAs and detected the expression of SMAD4, a frequently mutated gene, in 261 CCAs. By univariate and multivariate analyses, we identified Smad4 as a favorable prognostic biomarker in iCCA and pCCA. With in vitro and in vivo experiments, we demonstrated that Smad4 suppressed CCA proliferation, migration and invasion by inhibiting Î²-catenin-S675 phosphorylation and intranuclear translocation. We applied LC"“MS/MS and multiple biochemical techniques and identified PP1A as the phosphatase in Smad4-mediated dephosphorylation of PAK1-T423, which is responsible for Î²-catenin-S675 phosphorylation. Moreover, we demonstrated that MYO18A is the PP1-interacting protein of PP1A for substrate recognition in CCA. MYO18A interacts with PP1A via its RVFFR motif and interacts with Smad4 via CC domain. Patients with coexpression of MYO18A and Smad4 have a more favorable prognosis than other patients. Smad4 enhances Pemigatinib efficiency, and Smad4 knockdown results in Pemigatinib resistance. In conclusion, coexpression of Smad4 and MYO18A is a favorable prognostic indicator for iCCA and pCCA. The Smad4-MYO18A-PP1A complex dephosphorylates PAK1-T423 and thus inhibits Î²-catenin-S675 phosphorylation and its intranuclear localization. Smad4 suppresses CCA proliferation, migration, invasion, and sensitivity to Pemigatinib by governing the phosphorylation and intracellular localization of Î²-catenin.
CANCER
Nature.com

Moving beyond bimetallic-alloy to single-atom dimer atomic-interface for all-pH hydrogen evolution

Single-atom-catalysts (SACs) afford a fascinating activity with respect to other nanomaterials for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), yet the simplicity of single-atom center limits its further modification and utilization. Obtaining bimetallic single-atom-dimer (SAD) structures can reform the electronic structure of SACs with added atomic-level synergistic effect, further improving HER kinetics beyond SACs. However, the synthesis and identification of such SAD structure remains conceptually challenging. Herein, systematic first-principle screening reveals that the synergistic interaction at the NiCo-SAD atomic interface can upshift the d-band center, thereby, facilitate rapid water-dissociation and optimal proton adsorption, accelerating alkaline/acidic HER kinetics. Inspired by theoretical predictions, we develop a facile strategy to obtain NiCo-SAD on N-doped carbon (NiCo-SAD-NC) via in-situ trapping of metal ions followed by pyrolysis with precisely controlled N-moieties. X-ray absorption spectroscopy indicates the emergence of Ni-Co coordination at the atomic-level. The obtained NiCo-SAD-NC exhibits exceptional pH-universal HER-activity, demanding only 54.7 and 61"‰mV overpotentials at âˆ’10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in acidic and alkaline media, respectively. This work provides a facile synthetic strategy for SAD catalysts and sheds light on the fundamentals of structure-activity relationships for future applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Capturing hidden regulation based on noise change of gene expression level from single cell RNA-seq in yeast

Recent progress in high throughput single cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) has activated the development of data-driven inferring methods of gene regulatory networks. Most network estimations assume that perturbations produce downstream effects. However, the effects of gene perturbations are sometimes compensated by a gene with redundant functionality (functional compensation). In order to avoid functional compensation, previous studies constructed double gene deletions, but its vast nature of gene combinations was not suitable for comprehensive network estimation. We hypothesized that functional compensation may emerge as a noise change without mean change (noise-only change) due to varying physical properties and strong compensation effects. Here, we show compensated interactions, which are not detected by mean change, are captured by noise-only change quantified from scRNA-seq. We investigated whether noise-only change genes caused by a single deletion of STP1 and STP2, which have strong functional compensation, are enriched in redundantly regulated genes. As a result, noise-only change genes are enriched in their redundantly regulated genes. Furthermore, novel downstream genes detected from noise change are enriched in "transport", which is related to known downstream genes. Herein, we suggest the noise difference comparison has the potential to be applied as a new strategy for network estimation that capture even compensated interaction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Measurements of spontaneous CFTR-mediated ion transport without acute channel activation in airway epithelial cultures after modulator exposure

Quantitation of CFTR function in vitro is commonly performed by acutely stimulating then inhibiting ion transport through CFTR and measuring the resulting changes in transepithelial voltage (Vte) and current (ISC). While this technique is suitable for measuring the maximum functional capacity of CFTR, it may not provide an accurate estimate of in vivo CFTR activity. To test if CFTR-mediated ion transport could be measured in the absence of acute CFTR stimulation, primary airway epithelia were analyzed in an Ussing chamber with treatment of amiloride followed by CFTR(inh)-172 without acute activation of CFTR. Non-CF epithelia demonstrated a decrease in Vte and ISC following exposure to CFTR(inh)-172 and in the absence of forskolin/IBMX (F/I); this decrease is interpreted as a measure of spontaneous CFTR activity present in these epithelia. In F508del/F508del CFTR epithelia, F/I-induced changes in Vte and ISC were"‰~"‰fourfold increased after treatment with VX-809/VX-770, while the magnitude of spontaneous CFTR activities were only"‰~"‰1.6-fold increased after VX-809/VX-770 treatment. Method-dependent discrepancies in the responses of other CF epithelia to modulator treatments were observed. These results serve as a proof of concept for the analysis of CFTR modulator responses in vitro in the absence of acute CFTR activation. Future studies will determine the usefulness of this approach in the development of novel CFTR modulator therapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovering new biology with drug-resistance alleles

Small molecule drugs form the backbone of modern medicine's therapeutic arsenal. Often less appreciated is the role that small molecules have had in advancing basic biology. In this Review, we highlight how resistance mutations have unlocked the potential of small molecule chemical probes to discover new biology. We describe key instances in which resistance mutations and related genetic variants yielded foundational biological insight and categorize these examples on the basis of their role in the discovery of novel molecular mechanisms, protein allostery, physiology and cell signaling. Next, we suggest ways in which emerging technologies can be leveraged to systematically introduce and characterize resistance mutations to catalyze basic biology research and drug discovery. By recognizing how resistance mutations have propelled biological discovery, we can better harness new technologies and maximize the potential of small molecules to advance our understanding of biology and improve human health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling optical design parameters for fine stimulation in sciatic nerve of optogenetic mice

Optogenetics presents an alternative method for interfacing with the nervous system over the gold-standard of electrical stimulation. While electrical stimulation requires electrodes to be surgically embedded in tissue for in vivo studies, optical stimulation offers a less-invasive approach that may yield more specific, localized stimulation. The advent of optogenetic laboratory animals-whose motor neurons can be activated when illuminated with blue light-enables research into refining optical stimulation of the mammalian nervous system where subsets of nerve fibers within a nerve may be stimulated without embedding any device directly into the nerve itself. However, optical stimulation has a major drawback in that light is readily scattered and absorbed in tissue thereby limiting the depth with which a single emission source can penetrate. We hypothesize that the use of multiple, focused light emissions deployed around the circumference of a nerve can overcome these light-scattering limitations. To understand the physical parameters necessary to produce pinpointed light stimulation within a single nerve, we employed a simplified Monte Carlo simulation to estimate the size of nerves where this technique may be successful, as well as the necessary optical lens design for emitters to be used during future in vivo studies. By modeling multiple focused beams, we find that only fascicles within a nerve diameter less than 1 mm are fully accessible to focused optical stimulation; a minimum of 4 light sources is required to generate a photon intensity at a point in a nerve over the initial contact along its surface. To elicit the same effect in larger nerves, focusing lenses would require a numerical aperture \(> 1\). These simulations inform on the design of instrumentation capable of stimulating disparate motor neurons in mouse sciatic nerve to control hindlimb movement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In search of different categories of abstract concepts: a fMRI adaptation study

Concrete conceptual knowledge is supported by a distributed neural network representing different semantic features according to the neuroanatomy of sensory and motor systems. If and how this framework applies to abstract knowledge is currently debated. Here we investigated the specific brain correlates of different abstract categories. After a systematic a priori selection of brain regions involved in semantic cognition, i.e. responsible of, respectively, semantic representations and cognitive control, we used a fMRI-adaptation paradigm with a passive reading task, in order to modulate the neural response to abstract (emotions, cognitions, attitudes, human actions) and concrete (biological entities, artefacts) categories. Different portions of the left anterior temporal lobe responded selectively to abstract and concrete concepts. Emotions and attitudes adapted the left middle temporal gyrus, whereas concrete items adapted the left fusiform gyrus. Our results suggest that, similarly to concrete concepts, some categories of abstract knowledge have specific brain correlates corresponding to the prevalent semantic dimensions involved in their representation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRISPR meets caspase

Diverse CRISPR"“Cas systems protect prokaryotes against invasive genetic elements like phages. A new study finds that evolution has fused a multi-subunit CRISPR complex into a single protein that cuts RNA and interacts with an ancillary caspase-like peptidase, which may trigger cell suicide. In a recent issue of Science, van Beljouw...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Large scale discovery of coronavirus-host factor protein interaction motifs reveals SARS-CoV-2 specific mechanisms and vulnerabilities

Viral proteins make extensive use of short peptide interaction motifs to hijack cellular host factors. However, most current large-scale methods do not identify this important class of protein-protein interactions. Uncovering peptide mediated interactions provides both a molecular understanding of viral interactions with their host and the foundation for developing novel antiviral reagents. Here we describe a viral peptide discovery approach covering 23 coronavirus strains that provides high resolution information on direct virus-host interactions. We identify 269 peptide-based interactions for 18 coronaviruses including a specific interaction between the human G3BP1/2 proteins and an Î¦xFG peptide motif in the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) protein. This interaction supports viral replication and through its Î¦xFG motif N rewires the G3BP1/2 interactome to disrupt stress granules. A peptide-based inhibitor disrupting the G3BP1/2-N interaction dampened SARS-CoV-2 infection showing that our results can be directly translated into novel specific antiviral reagents.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plasmodium sporozoite phospholipid scramblase interacts with mammalian carbamoyl-phosphate synthetase 1 to infect hepatocytes

After inoculation by the bite of an infected mosquito, Plasmodium sporozoites enter the blood stream and infect the liver, where each infected cell produces thousands of merozoites. These in turn, infect red blood cells and cause malaria symptoms. To initiate a productive infection, sporozoites must exit the circulation by traversing the blood lining of the liver vessels after which they infect hepatocytes with unique specificity. We screened a phage display library for peptides that structurally mimic (mimotope) a sporozoite ligand for hepatocyte recognition. We identified HP1 (hepatocyte-binding peptide 1) that mimics a ~50"‰kDa sporozoite ligand (identified as phospholipid scramblase). Further, we show that HP1 interacts with a ~160"‰kDa hepatocyte membrane putative receptor (identified as carbamoyl-phosphate synthetase 1). Importantly, immunization of mice with the HP1 peptide partially protects them from infection by the rodent parasite P. berghei. Moreover, an antibody to the HP1 mimotope inhibits human parasite P. falciparum infection of human hepatocytes in culture. The sporozoite ligand for hepatocyte invasion is a potential novel pre-erythrocytic vaccine candidate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic evidence for versatile metabolic activities of mercury cycling microorganisms in brackish microbial mats

Methylmercury, biomagnifying through food chains, is highly toxic for aquatic life. Its production and degradation are largely driven by microbial transformations; however, diversity and metabolic activity of mercury transformers, resulting in methylmercury concentrations in environments, remain poorly understood. Microbial mats are thick biofilms where oxic and anoxic metabolisms cooccur, providing opportunities to investigate the complexity of the microbial mercury transformations over contrasted redox conditions. Here, we conducted a genome-resolved metagenomic and metatranscriptomic analysis to identify putative activity of mercury reducers, methylators and demethylators in microbial mats strongly contaminated by mercury. Our transcriptomic results revealed the major role of rare microorganisms in mercury cycling. Mercury methylators, mainly related to Desulfobacterota, expressed a large panel of metabolic activities in sulfur, iron, nitrogen, and halogen compound transformations, extending known activities of mercury methylators under suboxic to anoxic conditions. Methylmercury detoxification processes were dissociated in the microbial mats with methylmercury cleavage being carried out by sulfide-oxidizing Thiotrichaceae and Rhodobacteraceae populations, whereas mercury reducers included members of the Verrucomicrobia, Bacteroidetes, Gammaproteobacteria, and different populations of Rhodobacteraceae. However most of the mercury reduction was potentially carried out anaerobically by sulfur- and iron-reducing Desulfuromonadaceae, revising our understanding of mercury transformers ecophysiology.
WILDLIFE

