The root meristem is shaped by brassinosteroid control of cell geometry
By Y. Fridman
5 days ago
Growth extent and direction determine cell and whole-organ architecture. How they are spatio-temporally modulated to control size and shape is not well known. Here we tackled this question by studying the effect of brassinosteroid (BR) signalling on the structure of the root meristem. Quantification of the three-dimensional geometry of thousands of...
More than 120 million years ago in what is now modern Brazil, an ancient waterway was filled with all manner of strange creatures. These included dinosaurs, pterosaurs, sharks, bony fishes, a dizzying array of insects, strange plants and an oddly long and small lizard: Tetrapodophis amplectus.
In 2015, the journal Science published a paper claiming that this elongate lizard was a snake with four legs. The discovery of such a specimen could tell us a great deal about the pattern and process of snake evolution — if it was indeed a snake.
Lizard, not snake
Extraordinary claims attract extraordinary attention, and this means...
Understanding the development of early states on the Korean Peninsula is an important topic in Korean archaeology. However, it is not clear how social structure was organized by these early states and what natural resources were utilized from their surrounding environments. To investigate dietary adaptation and social status in ancient Korea, stable isotope ratios and radiocarbon dates were measured from humans and animals from the Imdang cemetery, Gyeongsan city, South Korea. The results indicate that the Imdang diet was mainly based on C3 plants and terrestrial animals. Animal remains in the graves were directly consumed as daily food items as well as for ritual offerings. MixSIAR modeling results revealed that the dietary sources for the humans were: game birds"‰>"‰C3 plants"‰>"‰terrestrial herbivores"‰>"‰marine fish"‰>"‰C4 plants. The finding that the game birds represented the highest contribution to the whole diet, indicates that game birds must have been intensively hunted. Furthermore, elites consumed more game birds than their retainers and they also consumed seafood as a privileged dietary item in the Imdang society. This study demonstrates that the Apdok was a stratified society having high variations in the consumption of food items available to an individual and provides new insights about the subsistence and social status of the early ancient Apdok state on the Korean Peninsula.
The acoustic surface modes supported by a partly covered periodic meander groove structure formed in an assumed perfectly rigid plate are investigated. This allows one to create a slower acoustic surface wave than can be achieved with the same uncovered meander structure. By changing the size of the uncovered section the phase and group speeds can be tuned. When the uncovered section of the meander structure is centred along the grooves then the distance along the grooves between neighbouring holes is the same on both sides of the structure so no band gap is observed at the first Brillouin zone boundary due to glide symmetry. This then gives quite linear dispersion. As the uncovered section's position is moved away from the centre of the meander structure a band gap opens at the Brillouin zone boundary.
Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells are a promising form of cancer immunotherapy, although they are often associated with severe toxicities. Here, we present a split-CAR design incorporating separate antigen recognition and intracellular signaling domains. These exploit the binding between the tetracycline repressor protein and a small peptide sequence (TIP) to spontaneously assemble as a functional CAR. Addition of the FDA-approved, small molecule antibiotic minocycline, acts as an "off-switch" by displacing the signaling domain and down-tuning CAR T activity. Here we describe the optimization of this split-CAR approach to generate a CAR in which cytotoxicity, cytokine secretion and proliferation can be inhibited in a dose-dependent and reversible manner. Inhibition is effective during on-going CAR T cell activation and inhibits activation and tumor control in vivo. This work shows how optimization of split-CAR structure affects function and adds a novel design allowing easy CAR inhibition through an FDA-approved small molecule.
Cell adhesion on biomaterial surfaces has been extensively studied from the perspective of the adsorption properties of adhesive ligands, while recent research on mechanobiology has been revealing a critical role of the mechanical properties of the extracellular milieu in the control of cell adhesion, such as the stiffness and viscoelasticity of the matrix. Although the effects of the lateral mobility of an adhesive ligand have been intensively investigated in a model substrate with water-soluble polymer layers, less is known about those in the setting of lateral deformability of hydrophobic condensed polymer layers. In this study, to help clarify this issue, we used PNIPAAm-grafted substrates with a well-controlled degree of graft-polymerization (DGP) as a typical hydrophobic condensed polymer surface at a cell culture temperature of 37"‰Â°C. We observed a clear negative correlation between cell spreading and DGP of PNIPAAm regardless of the amount of fibronectin adsorbed on the substrates, which was found to be attributable to the lateral deformability of a condensed PNIPAAm layer based on lateral force microscopic analysis. The surface-lateral-deformation-induced modulation in stability and maturation of focal adhesion of the cells is discussed in relation to the matrix-strain-induced alteration of the density distribution of adsorbed adhesive ligands.
The development of a functional vasculature requires the coordinated control of cell fate, lineage differentiation and network growth. Cellular proliferation is spatiotemporally regulated in developing vessels, but how this is orchestrated in different lineages is unknown. Here, using a zebrafish genetic screen for lymphatic-deficient mutants, we uncover a mutant for the RNA helicase Ddx21. Ddx21 cell-autonomously regulates lymphatic vessel development. An established regulator of ribosomal RNA synthesis and ribosome biogenesis, Ddx21 is enriched in sprouting venous endothelial cells in response to Vegfc"“Flt4 signalling. Ddx21 function is essential for Vegfc"“Flt4-driven endothelial cell proliferation. In the absence of Ddx21, endothelial cells show reduced ribosome biogenesis, p53 and p21 upregulation and cell cycle arrest that blocks lymphangiogenesis. Thus, Ddx21 coordinates the lymphatic endothelial cell response to Vegfc"“Flt4 signalling by balancing ribosome biogenesis and p53 function. This mechanism may be targetable in diseases of excessive lymphangiogenesis such as cancer metastasis or lymphatic malformation.
N6-methyladenosine (m6A) is required for differentiation of human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (hBMSCs). However, its intrinsic mechanisms are largely unknown. To identify the possible role of m6A binding protein YTHDF1 in hBMSCs osteogenesis in vivo, we constructed Ythdf1 KO mice and showed that depletion of Ythdf1 would result in decreased bone mass in vivo. Both deletion of Ythdf1 in mouse BMSCs and shRNA-mediated knockdown of YTHDF1 in hBMSCs prevented osteogenic differentiation of cells in vitro. Using methylated RNA immunoprecipitation (Me-RIP) sequencing and RIP-sequencing, we found that ZNF839 (a zinc finger protein) served as a target of YTHDF1. We also verified its mouse homolog, Zfp839, was translationally regulated by Ythdf1 in an m6A-dependent manner. Zfp839 potentiated BMSC osteogenesis by interacting with and further enhancing the transcription activity of Runx2. These findings should improve our understanding of the mechanism of BMSC osteogenesis regulation and provide new ideas for the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis.
Cytoskeletal networks play an important role in regulating nuclear morphology and ciliogenesis. However, the role of microtubuleÂ (MT) post-translational modifications in nuclear shape regulation and cilium disassembly has not been explored. Here we identified a novel regulator of the tubulin polyglutamylase complex (TPGC), C11ORF49/CSTPP1, that regulates cytoskeletal organization, nuclear shape, and cilium disassembly. Mechanistically, loss of C11ORF49/CSTPP1 impacts the assembly and stability of the TPGC, which modulates long-chain polyglutamylation levels on microtubules (MTs) and thereby balances the binding of MT-associated proteins and actin nucleators. As a result, loss of TPGC leads to aberrant, enhanced assembly of MTs that penetrate the nucleus, which in turn leads to defects in nuclear shape, and disorganization of cytoplasmic actin that disrupts the YAP/TAZ pathway and cilium disassembly. Further, we showed that C11ORF49/CSTPP1-TPGC plays mechanistically distinct roles in the regulation of nuclear shape and cilium disassembly. Remarkably, disruption of C11ORF49/CSTPP1-TPGC also leads to developmental defects in vivo. Our findings point to an unanticipated nexus that links tubulin polyglutamylation with nuclear shape and ciliogenesis.
To compare the outcomes of three techniques for removing internal angular dermoid cysts: lid crease, sub-brow, and direct mini-incision. In this single-center trial, 47 children with internal angular dermoids were enrolled and randomly assigned to one of three surgical groups: group A, sub-brow, group B, lid crease, and group C, direct mini-incision. Outcome measures were operative time, postoperative scar quality using Stony Brook Scar Evaluation Scale (SBSES), scar visibility, and family satisfaction.
The creation of nanoscale computers for use in precision health care has long been a dream of many scientists and health care providers. Now, for the first time, researchers at Penn State have produced a nanocomputing agent that can control the function of a particular protein that is involved in cell movement and cancer metastasis. The research paves the way for the construction of complex nanoscale computers for the prevention and treatment of cancer and other diseases.
This study presents a complete model-free sliding mode control (CMFSMC) framework for the control of continuous-time non-affine nonlinear dynamic systems with unknown models. The novelty lies in the introduction of two equalities to assign the derivative of the sliding functions, which generally bridges the designs of those model-based SMC and model-free SMC. The study includes a double SMC (DSMC) design, state observer design, and desired reference state vector design (whole system performance), which all do not require plant nominal models. The preconditions required in the CMFSMC are the plant dynamic order and the boundedness of plant and disturbances. U-model based control (U-control) is incorporated to configure the whole control system, that is (1) taking model-free double SMC as a robust dynamic inverter to cancel simultaneously both nonlinearity and dynamics of the underlying plants, (2) taking a model-free state observer to estimate the state vector, (3) taking invariant controller to specify the whole control system performance in a linear output feedback control and to provide desired reference state vector. The related properties are studied to support the concept/configuration development and the analytical formulations. Simulated case studies demonstrate the developed framework and show off the transparent design procedure for applications and expansions.
Medial medullary syndrome (MMS) has not been reported after anterior screw fixation of an odontoid type 2 fracture. We report on two cases who suffered from an unstable type 2 odontoid fracture following a skiing and a domestic fall accident. Prior to anterior screw fixation surgery both patients presented without neurologic deficits but postoperatively developed a bilateral MMS, including an incomplete tetraparesis, impaired sensation of position and movement as well as tactile discrimination and paralysis of the tongue muscle with deviation to the paralyzed side. MRI showed a typical heart-shaped ischaemic lesion in the medial medulla bilaterally. The search for aetiologic factors was uneventful in both patients except for severe atherosclerosis.
The field of cellular microbiology, rooted in the co-evolution of microbes and their hosts, studies intracellular pathogens and their manipulation of host cell machinery. In this review, we highlight emerging technologies and infection models that recently promoted opportunities in cellular microbiology. We overview the explosion of microscopy techniques and how they reveal unprecedented detail at the host-pathogen interface. We discuss the incorporation of robotics and artificial intelligence to image-based screening modalities, biochemical mapping approaches, as well as dual RNA-sequencing techniques. Finally, we describe chips, organoids and animal models used to dissect biophysical and in vivo aspects of the infection process. As our knowledge of the infected cell improves, cellular microbiology holds great promise for development of anti-infective strategies with translational applications in human health.
Diverse CRISPR"“Cas systems protect prokaryotes against invasive genetic elements like phages. A new study finds that evolution has fused a multi-subunit CRISPR complex into a single protein that cuts RNA and interacts with an ancillary caspase-like peptidase, which may trigger cell suicide. In a recent issue of Science, van Beljouw...
Single-atom-catalysts (SACs) afford a fascinating activity with respect to other nanomaterials for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), yet the simplicity of single-atom center limits its further modification and utilization. Obtaining bimetallic single-atom-dimer (SAD) structures can reform the electronic structure of SACs with added atomic-level synergistic effect, further improving HER kinetics beyond SACs. However, the synthesis and identification of such SAD structure remains conceptually challenging. Herein, systematic first-principle screening reveals that the synergistic interaction at the NiCo-SAD atomic interface can upshift the d-band center, thereby, facilitate rapid water-dissociation and optimal proton adsorption, accelerating alkaline/acidic HER kinetics. Inspired by theoretical predictions, we develop a facile strategy to obtain NiCo-SAD on N-doped carbon (NiCo-SAD-NC) via in-situ trapping of metal ions followed by pyrolysis with precisely controlled N-moieties. X-ray absorption spectroscopy indicates the emergence of Ni-Co coordination at the atomic-level. The obtained NiCo-SAD-NC exhibits exceptional pH-universal HER-activity, demanding only 54.7 and 61"‰mV overpotentials at âˆ’10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in acidic and alkaline media, respectively. This work provides a facile synthetic strategy for SAD catalysts and sheds light on the fundamentals of structure-activity relationships for future applications.
Progress over the past decades in water confinement has generated a variety of polymers and porous materials. However, most studies are based on a preconception that small hydrophobic pores eventually repulse water molecules, which precludes the exploration of hydrophobic microporous materials for water confinement. Here, we demonstrate water confinement across hydrophobic microporous channels in crystalline covalent organic frameworks. The frameworks are designed to constitute dense, aligned and one-dimensional polygonal channels that are open and accessible to water molecules. The hydrophobic microporous frameworks achieve full occupation of pores by water via synergistic nucleation and capillary condensation and deliver quick water exchange at low pressures. Water confinement experiments with large-pore frameworks pinpoint thresholds of pore size where confinement becomes dominated by high uptake pressure and large exchange hysteresis. Our results reveal a platform based on microporous hydrophobic covalent organic frameworks for water confinement.
In predictable delay tolerant networks (PDTNs), the network topology is known a priori or can be predicted over time, such as space planet networks and vehicular networks based on public buses or trains. Due to the intermittent connectivity, network partitioning, and long delays in PDTNs, most of the researchers mainly focuses on routing and data access research. However, topology control can improve energy effectiveness and increase the communication capacity, thus how to maintain the dynamic topology of PDTNs becomes crucial. In this paper, a contact ability based topology control method for PDTNs is proposed. First, the contact ability is calculated using our contact ability calculation model, and then the PDTNs is modeled as an undirected weighted contact graph which includes spatial and contact ability information. The topology control problem is defined as constructing a minimum spanning tree (MST) that the contact ability of the MST is maximized. We propose two algorithms based on undirected weighted contact graph to solve the defined problem, and compare them with the latest method in terms of energy cost and contact ability. Extensive simulation experiments demonstrate that the proposed algorithms can guarantee data transmission effectively, and reduce the network energy consumption significantly.
This study examined the efficacy of end-ischemic hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion preservation (HOPE) using an originally developed machine perfusion system for split-liver transplantation. Porcine split-liver grafts were created via 75% liver resection after 10Â min of warm ischemia. In Group 1, grafts were preserved by simple cold storage (CS) for 8Â h (CS group; n"‰="‰4). In Group 2, grafts were preserved by simple CS for 6Â h and end-ischemic HOPE for 2Â h (HOPE group; n"‰="‰5). All grafts were evaluated using an isolated ex vivo reperfusion model with autologous blood for 2Â h. Biochemical markers (aspartate aminotransferase and lactate dehydrogenase levels) were significantly better immediately after reperfusion in the HOPE group than in the CS group. Furthermore, the HOPE group had a better histological score. The levels of inflammatory cytokines (tumor necrosis factor-Î±, interferon-Î³, interleukin-1Î², and interleukin-10) were significantly lower after reperfusion in the HOPE group. Therefore, we concluded that end-ischemic HOPE for split-liver transplantation can aid in recovering the graft function and reducing ischemia"“reperfusion injury. HOPE, using our originally developed machine perfusion system, is safe and can improve graft function while attenuating liver injury due to preservation.
Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 40% of scientists say the pandemic has had a negative impact on their career prospects, according to a survey of more than 3,200 researchers worldwide. Overall, 12% of those who completed the survey said they had lost a job offer because of COVID-19. More than half said it had impaired their ability to collect data (57%), conduct laboratory experiments (55%) or collaborate with internal colleagues (56%).
