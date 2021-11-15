ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Pluripotency acquisition in the middle cell layer of callus is required for organ regeneration

By Ning Zhai
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn plant tissue culture, callus forms from detached explants in response to a high-auxin-to-low-cytokinin ratio on callus-inducing medium. Callus is a group of pluripotent cells because it can regenerate either roots or shoots in response to a low level of auxin on root-inducing medium or a high-cytokinin-to-low-auxin ratio on shoot-inducing medium,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Isotopic investigation of skeletal remains at the Imdang tombs reveals high consumption of game birds and social stratification in ancient Korea

Understanding the development of early states on the Korean Peninsula is an important topic in Korean archaeology. However, it is not clear how social structure was organized by these early states and what natural resources were utilized from their surrounding environments. To investigate dietary adaptation and social status in ancient Korea, stable isotope ratios and radiocarbon dates were measured from humans and animals from the Imdang cemetery, Gyeongsan city, South Korea. The results indicate that the Imdang diet was mainly based on C3 plants and terrestrial animals. Animal remains in the graves were directly consumed as daily food items as well as for ritual offerings. MixSIAR modeling results revealed that the dietary sources for the humans were: game birds"‰>"‰C3 plants"‰>"‰terrestrial herbivores"‰>"‰marine fish"‰>"‰C4 plants. The finding that the game birds represented the highest contribution to the whole diet, indicates that game birds must have been intensively hunted. Furthermore, elites consumed more game birds than their retainers and they also consumed seafood as a privileged dietary item in the Imdang society. This study demonstrates that the Apdok was a stratified society having high variations in the consumption of food items available to an individual and provides new insights about the subsistence and social status of the early ancient Apdok state on the Korean Peninsula.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generation of heart-forming organoids from human pluripotent stem cells

Heart-forming organoids (HFOs) derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) are a complex, highly structured in vitro model of early heart, foregut and vasculature development. The model represents a potent tool for various applications, including teratogenicity studies, gene function analysis and drug discovery. Here, we provide a detailed protocol describing how to form HFOs within 14 d. In an initial 4 d preculture period, hPSC aggregates are individually formed in a 96-well format and then Matrigel-embedded. Subsequently, the chemical WNT pathway modulators CHIR99021 and IWP2 are applied, inducing directed differentiation. This highly robust protocol can be used on many different hPSC lines and be combined with manipulation technologies such as gene targeting and drug testing. HFO formation can be assessed by numerous complementary methods, ranging from various imaging approaches to gene expression studies. Here, we highlight the flow cytometry-based analysis of individual HFOs, enabling the quantitative monitoring of lineage formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generation of functional ciliated cholangiocytes from human pluripotent stem cells

The derivation of mature functional cholangiocytes from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) provides a model for studying the pathogenesis of cholangiopathies and for developing therapies to treat them. Current differentiation protocols are not efficient and give rise to cholangiocytes that are not fully mature, limiting their therapeutic applications. Here, we generate functional hPSC-derived cholangiocytes that display many characteristics of mature bile duct cells including high levels of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) and the presence of primary cilia capable of sensing flow. With this level of maturation, these cholangiocytes are amenable for testing the efficacy of cystic fibrosis drugs and for studying the role of cilia in cholangiocyte development and function. Transplantation studies show that the mature cholangiocytes generate ductal structures in the liver of immunocompromised mice indicating that it may be possible to develop cell-based therapies to restore bile duct function in patients with biliary disease.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Research#Plant Cell#Stem Cell#Cell Division#Cell Wall#Pluripotency#Callus#Arabidopsis#Wuschel
Genetic Engineering News

Regeneration Research Finds a Rich Model in a Marine Worm

Chop off the monster’s head and within the blink of an eye, it has regrown another. Of all the miracles of life that biology endeavors to explore, regeneration is at least among the top three. With its voracious appetite for live prey, you could think of the three-banded panther worm,...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Using mussel adhesive proteins for cardiac tissue regeneration

Patients not only have to fight their diseases but also must deal with the pain—the more severe the condition, the more painful the injections. Recently, new doors have opened to relieve patients of these burdens. A POSTECH research team has developed a treatment for myocardial infarction using a MAP-based microneedle bandage that are attachable to the heart tissue.
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Lessons in regeneration by light of glowing worms

Cut off the head of a three-banded panther worm, and it will grow another — mouth, brain, and all. Cut off its tail, and the same thing happens. Cut it in three pieces, and within eight weeks there’ll be three fully formed worms. Put simply: The three-banded panther worm is...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Large-scale integration of single-cell transcriptomic data captures transitional progenitor states in mouse skeletal muscle regeneration

Skeletal muscle repair is driven by the coordinated self-renewal and fusion of myogenic stem and progenitor cells. Single-cell gene expression analyses of myogenesis have been hampered by the poor sampling of rare and transient cell states that are critical for muscle repair, and do not inform the spatial context that is important for myogenic differentiation. Here, we demonstrate how large-scale integration of single-cell and spatial transcriptomic data can overcome these limitations. We created a single-cell transcriptomic dataset of mouse skeletal muscle by integration, consensus annotation, and analysis of 23 newly collected scRNAseq datasets and 88 publicly available single-cell (scRNAseq) and single-nucleus (snRNAseq) RNA-sequencing datasets. The resulting dataset includes more than 365,000 cells and spans a wide range of ages, injury, and repair conditions. Together, these data enabled identification of the predominant cell types in skeletal muscle, and resolved cell subtypes, including endothelial subtypes distinguished by vessel-type of origin, fibro-adipogenic progenitors defined by functional roles, and many distinct immune populations. The representation of different experimental conditions and the depth of transcriptome coverage enabled robust profiling of sparsely expressed genes. We built a densely sampled transcriptomic model of myogenesis, from stem cell quiescence to myofiber maturation, and identified rare, transitional states of progenitor commitment and fusion that are poorly represented in individual datasets. We performed spatial RNA sequencing of mouse muscle at three time points after injury and used the integrated dataset as a reference to achieve a high-resolution, local deconvolution of cell subtypes. We also used the integrated dataset to explore ligand-receptor co-expression patterns and identify dynamic cell-cell interactions in muscle injury response. We provide a public web tool to enable interactive exploration and visualization of the data. Our work supports the utility of large-scale integration of single-cell transcriptomic data as a tool for biological discovery.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Regenerate Your Intestinal Stem Cells Through Fasting

Aging is a natural process all of us go through. Although some age more gracefully than others, our daily habits, diet, and other external factors can determine our aging process and our health. According to a study published in the Cell Stem cell journal, fasting can improve cellular regeneration. The...
CANCER
techxplore.com

A strategy to fabricate organic solar cells with efficiencies over 17% using non-harmful solvents

Over the past few years, engineers have created increasingly advanced technologies to produce and store energy more sustainably. Solar cells made of organic molecules or polymers are among the most promising sustainable energy solutions, as they are typically thin, lightweight and flexible. Despite their advantages, most organic solar cells developed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Complete model-free siding mode control (CMFSMC)

This study presents a complete model-free sliding mode control (CMFSMC) framework for the control of continuous-time non-affine nonlinear dynamic systems with unknown models. The novelty lies in the introduction of two equalities to assign the derivative of the sliding functions, which generally bridges the designs of those model-based SMC and model-free SMC. The study includes a double SMC (DSMC) design, state observer design, and desired reference state vector design (whole system performance), which all do not require plant nominal models. The preconditions required in the CMFSMC are the plant dynamic order and the boundedness of plant and disturbances. U-model based control (U-control) is incorporated to configure the whole control system, that is (1) taking model-free double SMC as a robust dynamic inverter to cancel simultaneously both nonlinearity and dynamics of the underlying plants, (2) taking a model-free state observer to estimate the state vector, (3) taking invariant controller to specify the whole control system performance in a linear output feedback control and to provide desired reference state vector. The related properties are studied to support the concept/configuration development and the analytical formulations. Simulated case studies demonstrate the developed framework and show off the transparent design procedure for applications and expansions.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Regenerating from the middle

Hormone-induced plant regeneration involves acquisition of pluripotency based on auxin"“cytokinin crosstalk. A recent study demonstrates the spatial and functional organization of callus cells and the role of pluripotent middle-layer cells in de novo tissue regeneration. Plants dynamically adapt to a plethora of environmental stimuli, but interactions with the outside world...
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Lifecycle of a Cell

Lifecycle of a biological cell: cell (in centre) before mitosis (cell division) takes place. From bottom left and then clockwise: the cells become rounder and the shell thickens as the insides of the cell change - soften and fluidify. The genetic material is shared out to create two new daughter cells. (Image taken with a confocal microscope, research carried out using optical tweezers).
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Strategies for the Regeneration of Myelin

Summary: Cholesterol synthesis in nerve cells ensures the replenishment of newly myelin-forming cells. The findings could provide new treatment options for the treatment of disorders associated with myelin loss, such as multiple sclerosis. Source: Max Planck Institute. The degradation and regeneration of myelin sheaths characterize neurological disorders such as multiple...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

TMEM116 is required for lung cancer cell motility and metastasis through PDK1 signaling pathway

Transmembrane protein (TMEM) is a family of protein that spans cytoplasmic membranes and allows cell"“cell and cell"“environment communication. Dysregulation of TMEMs has been observed in multiple cancers. However, little is known about TMEM116 in cancer development. In this study, we demonstrate that TMEM116 is highly expressed in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tissues and cell lines. Inactivation of TMEM116 reduced cell proliferation, migration and invasiveness of human cancer cells and suppressed A549 induced tumor metastasis in mouse lungs. In addition, TMEM116 deficiency inhibited PDK1-AKT-FOXO3A signaling pathway, resulting in accumulation of TAp63, while activation of PDK1 largely reversed the TMEM116 deficiency induced defects in cancer cell motility, migration and invasive. Together, these results demonstrate that TMEM116 is a critical integrator of oncogenic signaling in cancer metastasis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Unidirectional Kondo scattering in layered NbS

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2021) Cite this article. Crystalline defects can modify quantum interactions in solids, causing unintuitive, even favourable, properties such as quantum Hall effect or superconducting vortex pinning. Here we present another example of this notion-an unexpected unidirectional Kondo scattering in single crystals of 2H-NbS2. This manifests as a pronounced low-temperature enhancement in the out-of-plane resistivity and thermopower below 40"‰K, hidden for the in-plane charge transport. The anomaly can be suppressed by the c-axis-oriented magnetic field, but is unaffected by field applied along the planes. The magnetic moments originate from layers of 1T-NbS2, which inevitably form during the growth, undergoing a charge-density-wave reconstruction with each superlattice cell (David-star-shaped cluster of Nb atoms) hosting a localised spin. Our results demonstrate the unique and highly anisotropic response of a spontaneously formed Kondo-lattice heterostructure, intercalated in a layered conductor.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparison of three surgical techniques for internal angular dermoid cysts: a randomized controlled trial

To compare the outcomes of three techniques for removing internal angular dermoid cysts: lid crease, sub-brow, and direct mini-incision. In this single-center trial, 47 children with internal angular dermoids were enrolled and randomly assigned to one of three surgical groups: group A, sub-brow, group B, lid crease, and group C, direct mini-incision. Outcome measures were operative time, postoperative scar quality using Stony Brook Scar Evaluation Scale (SBSES), scar visibility, and family satisfaction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Soft fibers with magnetoelasticity for wearable electronics

Magnetoelastic effect characterizes the change of materials' magnetic properties under mechanical deformation, which is conventionally observedÂ in some rigid metals or metal alloys. Here we show magnetoelastic effect can also exist in 1D soft fibers with stronger magnetomechanical coupling than that in traditional rigid counterparts. This effect is explained by a wavy chain model based on the magnetic dipole-dipole interaction and demagnetizing factor. To facilitate practical applications, we further invented a textile magnetoelastic generator (MEG), weaving theÂ 1D soft fibers with conductive yarns to couple the observed magnetoelastic effect with magnetic induction, which paves a new way for biomechanical-to-electrical energy conversion with short-circuit current density of 0.63"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, internal impedance of 180 Î©, and intrinsic waterproofness. Textile MEG was demonstrated to convert the arterial pulse into electrical signals with a low detection limit of 0.05 kPa,Â evenÂ with heavy perspiration or in underwater situations without encapsulations.
Nature.com

Bilateral medial medullary syndrome following anterior screw fixation of type 2 odontoid fracture, a case report of two patients

Medial medullary syndrome (MMS) has not been reported after anterior screw fixation of an odontoid type 2 fracture. We report on two cases who suffered from an unstable type 2 odontoid fracture following a skiing and a domestic fall accident. Prior to anterior screw fixation surgery both patients presented without neurologic deficits but postoperatively developed a bilateral MMS, including an incomplete tetraparesis, impaired sensation of position and movement as well as tactile discrimination and paralysis of the tongue muscle with deviation to the paralyzed side. MRI showed a typical heart-shaped ischaemic lesion in the medial medulla bilaterally. The search for aetiologic factors was uneventful in both patients except for severe atherosclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy