Agriculture

A donor-DNA-free CRISPR/Cas-based approach to gene knock-up in rice

By Yu Lu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStructural variations (SVs), such as inversion and duplication, contribute to important agronomic traits in crops1. Pan-genome studies revealed that SVs were a crucial and ubiquitous force driving genetic diversification2,3,4. Although genome editing can effectively create SVs in plants and animals5,6,7,8, the potential of designed SVs in breeding has been overlooked. Here,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
