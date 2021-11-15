Conflict resolution

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peer review has many aspects where bias is inevitable. Acknowledging this is the first step to managing it. There is a platonic ideal of peer review in which reviewers are impartial and knowledgeable, allowing editors to make 'correct' decisions on the scientific studies or grant applications that have been submitted. In...

The influence of vitality forms on action perception and motor response

During the interaction with others, action, speech, and touches can communicate positive, neutral, or negative attitudes. Offering an apple can be gentle or rude, a caress can be kind or rushed. These subtle aspects of social communication have been named vitality forms by Daniel Stern. Although they characterize all human interactions, to date it is not clear whether vitality forms expressed by an agent may affect the action perception and the motor response of the receiver. To this purpose, we carried out a psychophysics study aiming to investigate how perceiving different vitality forms can influence cognitive and motor tasks performed by participants. In particular, participants were stimulated with requests made through a physical contact or vocally and conveying rude or gentle vitality forms, and then they were asked to estimate the end of a passing action observed in a monitor (action estimation task) or to perform an action in front of it (action execution task) with the intention to pass an object to the other person presented in the video. Results of the action estimation task indicated that the perception of a gentle request increased the duration of a rude action subsequently observed, while the perception of a rude request decreased the duration of the same action performed gently. Additionally, during the action execution task, accordingly with the perceived vitality form, participants modulated their motor response.
Bwog

ESC: A Resolution On Antisemitism Edition

This week, ESC held its General Body Meeting in person for the first time since early 2020. This week’s meeting opened with a presentation over Zoom from Shaqed Tzabbar (Barnard/JTS ‘24) and Zachary Becker (CC ‘23). They shared a resolution they have been a part of creating that defines and condemns antisemitism.
gwu.edu

Faculty Senate Adopts Resolution of Appreciation for President LeBlanc

The George Washington University Faculty Senate on Friday adopted a resolution of appreciation for President Thomas LeBlanc’s service. Among Dr. LeBlanc’s accomplishments, senators cited his leadership during the pandemic, including prioritizing the health and safety of the GW and broader communities and transitioning the university to virtual and hybrid learning and back to campus.
psychologytoday.com

The Drug That Runs This Country

A psychoactive drug is a substance that affects one’s mental processes. Non-prescribed and over-the-counter substances can also be psychoactive drugs. It’s transacted at truck stops. Law firm conference rooms. Mom-and-pop donut shops in the presence of complicit police officers. Over ninety percent of American adults score some every day. It’s become so commonplace, people rarely speak about it. They don’t consider it shameful at all. And yet, it’s a psychoactive drug that stimulates the same part of the central nervous system that cocaine and methamphetamine do.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Harriet Feiberger: Confluence or conflict

This day, declared by Congress to be a federal holiday, offers the opportunity to express appreciation and, in doing so, to gain greater knowledge of what could become a confluence of lasting peace, if not with other nations, at least among ourselves. To honor veterans is to attempt an understanding...
upr.org

Conflict is normal, even in stepfamily dynamics

Kailey Foster: Navigating stepfamily dynamics can be difficult and you will probably run into conflict along the way. Nicole Brouwer with Healthy Relationships Utah helps families navigate these conflicts. She joins me today to discuss dealing with conflict within the family dynamic. What can be some causes of conflict and...
Nature.com

Isotopic investigation of skeletal remains at the Imdang tombs reveals high consumption of game birds and social stratification in ancient Korea

Understanding the development of early states on the Korean Peninsula is an important topic in Korean archaeology. However, it is not clear how social structure was organized by these early states and what natural resources were utilized from their surrounding environments. To investigate dietary adaptation and social status in ancient Korea, stable isotope ratios and radiocarbon dates were measured from humans and animals from the Imdang cemetery, Gyeongsan city, South Korea. The results indicate that the Imdang diet was mainly based on C3 plants and terrestrial animals. Animal remains in the graves were directly consumed as daily food items as well as for ritual offerings. MixSIAR modeling results revealed that the dietary sources for the humans were: game birds"‰>"‰C3 plants"‰>"‰terrestrial herbivores"‰>"‰marine fish"‰>"‰C4 plants. The finding that the game birds represented the highest contribution to the whole diet, indicates that game birds must have been intensively hunted. Furthermore, elites consumed more game birds than their retainers and they also consumed seafood as a privileged dietary item in the Imdang society. This study demonstrates that the Apdok was a stratified society having high variations in the consumption of food items available to an individual and provides new insights about the subsistence and social status of the early ancient Apdok state on the Korean Peninsula.
Nature.com

Sparse deconvolution improves the resolution of live-cell super-resolution fluorescence microscopy

A main determinant of the spatial resolution of live-cell super-resolution (SR) microscopes is the maximum photon flux that can be collected. To further increase the effective resolution for a given photon flux, we take advantage of a priori knowledge about the sparsity and continuity of biological structures to develop a deconvolution algorithm that increases the resolution of SR microscopes nearly twofold. Our method, sparse structured illumination microscopy (Sparse-SIM), achieves ~60-nm resolution at a frame rate of up to 564"‰Hz, allowing it to resolve intricate structures, including small vesicular fusion pores, ring-shaped nuclear pores formed by nucleoporins and relative movements of inner and outer mitochondrial membranes in live cells. Sparse deconvolution can also be used to increase the three-dimensional resolution of spinning-disc confocal-based SIM, even at low signal-to-noise ratios, which allows four-color, three-dimensional live-cell SR imaging at ~90-nm resolution. Overall, sparse deconvolution will be useful to increase the spatiotemporal resolution of live-cell fluorescence microscopy.
Nature.com

Defining Alzheimer’s, and the climate costs of AI: Books in brief

Andrew Robinson reviews five of the week’s best science picks. Andrew Robinson’s many books include Lost Languages: The Enigma of the World’s Undeciphered Scripts and Einstein on the Run: How Britain Saved the World’s Greatest Scientist. He is based in London. You have full access to this article via your...
Nature.com

CRISPR meets caspase

Diverse CRISPR"“Cas systems protect prokaryotes against invasive genetic elements like phages. A new study finds that evolution has fused a multi-subunit CRISPR complex into a single protein that cuts RNA and interacts with an ancillary caspase-like peptidase, which may trigger cell suicide. In a recent issue of Science, van Beljouw...
securitiesfinancetimes.com

ESMA begins consultation on CCP resolution

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has launched a series of public consultations to gather information regarding how to implement its CCP resolution mandates. The EU securities markets regulator has published consultation papers containing draft regulatory technical standards relating to resolution colleges, the content of central counterparty resolution plans,...
Nature.com

In search of different categories of abstract concepts: a fMRI adaptation study

Concrete conceptual knowledge is supported by a distributed neural network representing different semantic features according to the neuroanatomy of sensory and motor systems. If and how this framework applies to abstract knowledge is currently debated. Here we investigated the specific brain correlates of different abstract categories. After a systematic a priori selection of brain regions involved in semantic cognition, i.e. responsible of, respectively, semantic representations and cognitive control, we used a fMRI-adaptation paradigm with a passive reading task, in order to modulate the neural response to abstract (emotions, cognitions, attitudes, human actions) and concrete (biological entities, artefacts) categories. Different portions of the left anterior temporal lobe responded selectively to abstract and concrete concepts. Emotions and attitudes adapted the left middle temporal gyrus, whereas concrete items adapted the left fusiform gyrus. Our results suggest that, similarly to concrete concepts, some categories of abstract knowledge have specific brain correlates corresponding to the prevalent semantic dimensions involved in their representation.
The Bergen Record

Bilingual education is an essential tool for our students and the future | Opinion

Some time ago, then-Secretary of Education Richard Riley said, “We are currently preparing students for jobs that don't yet exist, using technologies that haven't been invented, in order to solve problems we don't even know are problems yet.”  Taking this to heart, many educators intensified their schools’ focus on students’ skills development, problem solving abilities and strategies, and general analytic acumen. One of the areas of education that has recently garnered attention in the quest to properly...
Nature.com

Emerging technologies and infection models in cellular microbiology

The field of cellular microbiology, rooted in the co-evolution of microbes and their hosts, studies intracellular pathogens and their manipulation of host cell machinery. In this review, we highlight emerging technologies and infection models that recently promoted opportunities in cellular microbiology. We overview the explosion of microscopy techniques and how they reveal unprecedented detail at the host-pathogen interface. We discuss the incorporation of robotics and artificial intelligence to image-based screening modalities, biochemical mapping approaches, as well as dual RNA-sequencing techniques. Finally, we describe chips, organoids and animal models used to dissect biophysical and in vivo aspects of the infection process. As our knowledge of the infected cell improves, cellular microbiology holds great promise for development of anti-infective strategies with translational applications in human health.
Nature.com

COVID’s career impact and embryo secrets — the week in infographics

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 40% of scientists say the pandemic has had a negative impact on their career prospects, according to a survey of more than 3,200 researchers worldwide. Overall, 12% of those who completed the survey said they had lost a job offer because of COVID-19. More than half said it had impaired their ability to collect data (57%), conduct laboratory experiments (55%) or collaborate with internal colleagues (56%).
Nature.com

Sound level context modulates neural activity in the human brainstem

Optimal perception requires adaptation to sounds in the environment. Adaptation involves representing the acoustic stimulation history in neural response patterns, for example, by altering response magnitude or latency as sound-level context changes. Neurons in the auditory brainstem of rodents are sensitive to acoustic stimulation history and sound-level context (often referred to as sensitivity to stimulus statistics), but the degree to which the human brainstem exhibits such neural adaptation is unclear. In six electroencephalography experiments with over 125 participants, we demonstrate that the response latency of the human brainstem is sensitive to the history of acoustic stimulation over a few tens of milliseconds. We further show that human brainstem responses adapt to sound-level context in, at least, the last 44Â ms, but that neural sensitivity to sound-level context decreases when the time window over which acoustic stimuli need to be integrated becomes wider. Our study thus provides evidence of adaptation to sound-level context in the human brainstem and of the timescale over which sound-level information affects neural responses to sound. The research delivers an important link to studies on neural adaptation in non-human animals.
Nature.com

A DNA nanodevice boosts tumour immunity

A DNA nanodevice that selectively modulates the lysosomal protease activity in tumour-associated macrophages, increasing their antigen presentation ability, attenuates tumour growth in vivo. The past decades have witnessed rapid progress in cancer immunotherapy, leading to prominent clinical success in treating advanced-stage malignancies. However, the application of these treatments to solid...
Nature.com

Excitonic effects in absorption spectra of carbon dioxide reduction photocatalysts

The formation and disassociation of excitons play a crucial role in any photovoltaic or photocatalytic application. However, excitonic effects are seldom considered in materials discovery studies due to the monumental computational cost associated with the examination of these properties. Here, we study the excitonic properties of nearly 50 photocatalysts using state-of-the-art Bethe"“Salpeter formalism. These ~50 materials were recently recognized as promising photocatalysts for CO2 reduction through a data-driven screening of 68,860 materials. Here, we propose three screening criteria based on the optical properties of these materials, taking excitonic effects into account, to further down select six materials. Furthermore, we study the correlation between the exciton binding energies obtained from the Bethe"“Salpeter formalism and those obtained from the computationally much less-expensive Wannier"“Mott model for these chemically diverse ~50 materials. This work presents a paradigm towards the inclusion of excitonic effects in future materials discovery for solar-energy harvesting applications.
AFP

UK to probe 'systematic bias' in medical devices tech

Britain's health secretary announced Sunday he has launched an independent review to examine if "systematic bias" exists in the development of medical devices, after Covid-19 brought the issue "to the fore". "So I have commissioned an independent review, looking at whether systematic bias exists within current devices, and if so, how we can address it."
Forbes

How To Recognize Conflict And Select The Right Resolution Strategy

Founder, Alliance for Leadership Acceleration and the LEAP-Leadership Acceleration Program. Leadership + organizational effectiveness expert. Being a leader is relatively easy when everyone gets along. But when the going gets tough, and conflicts arise and escalate, leadership becomes exponentially more difficult. Now, in and of itself, conflict isn’t necessarily a...
