We certainly have more than a few virtual video game showcases and streams these days, to say the least. A good chunk of these are previously physical events that have been trying to adjust to these current times, and one who’s always welcome, be it in person at E3 and PAX or online, is The MIX (Media Indie Exchange). They haven’t slowed down when it comes to highlighting promising indie titles, even in the thick of things, and now their latest MIX Next Fall Showcase has been scheduled for November 13, where we’ll see a whole chunk of new game announcements, developments, reveals, new footage, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO