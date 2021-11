Hysteria is fueling new NFL Mock Draft that picks Baker Mayfield’s replacement. The Baker Mayfield hysteria has reached full-stupid. Mayfield, who is playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the game currently, with a broken and torn shoulder, and most of his playmakers either being old or injured, is apparently so bad that one CBS sports writer is suggesting the Browns blow up the team and draft a quarterback, in the first round.

