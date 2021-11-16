ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans college football matchup on November 20, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jaylan Alexander (36) during the fourth quarter of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Osu21pur Bjp 995

Big Ten opponents will do battle when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • Michigan State's games have gone over 66.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 14.4 points lower than the two team's combined 80.9 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 23.8 points greater than the 42.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 12.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

  • Ohio State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 19-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
  • Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Buckeyes put up 23.8 more points per game (46.3) than the Spartans give up (22.5).
  • When Ohio State scores more than 22.5 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes average 106.0 more yards per game (550.0) than the Spartans give up per contest (444.0).
  • Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team piles up over 444.0 yards.
  • The Buckeyes have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (16).
Michigan State Stats and Trends

  • In Michigan State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • Michigan State's games this season have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Spartans rack up 34.6 points per game, 14.4 more than the Buckeyes allow (20.2).
  • When Michigan State records more than 20.2 points, it is 6-2-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Spartans collect 449.9 yards per game, 81.0 more yards than the 368.9 the Buckeyes give up.
  • In games that Michigan State totals more than 368.9 yards, the team is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Spartans have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
