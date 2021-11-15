ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 70 More Games are Xbox Backwards Compatible Today

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus adds FPS Boost to several others. Today is a great day for Xbox owners and fans. As part of their Xbox 20th anniversary celebration, Microsoft has made 76 Xbox and Xbox 360 games backwards compatible. That means that starting today, you will be able to play those titles on your...

mobilesyrup.com

GameStop is offering up to $300 trade-in value on last-gen consoles

EB Games’ GameStop’s latest promotion offers up to $300 in trade-in value on select PlayStation 4 consoles and up to $200 on select Xbox One consoles. Unfortunately, this excludes the Xbox One S Digital Console. The deal is in-store only and can’t be combined with other trade offers. Hardware must have all the necessary components for the trade, and can’t be tampered with, says GameStop.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Which Elden Ring Class is Right for You?

This weekend, gamers around the world will get their first hands-on taste of Elden Ring, the upcoming action RPG borne from the minds of famed fantasy writer George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware’s visionary game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki. The Elden Ring Closed Network Test will let players explore Limgrave, a small part of the game’s expansive open world known as the Between Lands. As you play, you’ll do battle with everything from low-level enemies to powerful bosses, as well as get an idea of how combat and summoning work.
trueachievements.com

Max Payne 3 relisted on Saudi Arabian Xbox store, fuelling backwards compatibility rumours

In more odd Xbox Marketplace news, Max Payne 3 has been relisted on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace, fuelling recent backwards compatibility rumours. Recently, 11 original Xbox games were spotted on the old Xbox Marketplace storefront, feeding rumours that Microsoft could be bringing back the Backwards Compatibility program. Among these games were Max Payne and Max Payne 2, but, as spotted by the folks over on r/xboxone, Max Payne 3, which was delisted from storefronts, has now randomly appeared on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace and can be purchased for 75 Saudi riyals (about $20). This is strange considering servers for Max Payne 3 shut down in September this year, which leads us to think that this could be some sort of mistake or that Microsoft is testing something out.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Before We Leave Touches Down In Xbox Game Pass Soon

We’re excited to celebrate the upcoming arrival of our interplanetary city builder Before We Leave on Xbox Game Pass. Before We Leave is a city builder set in a cozy corner of the universe. Players are introduced to the ‘Peeps’ – a civilization re-emerging from beneath the earth after being driven underground by a long-forgotten but devastating event. They’ll need to nurture the newly surfaced Peeps and grow a thriving community, all while remaining environmentally conscious and keeping an eye out for passing Space Whales, who certainly wouldn’t say ‘no’ to a cheeky chomp of their planet.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Live Death to the Fullest with the Necroids Species Pack for Stellaris Console Edition

Hey everyone, Daniel Moregård, here, Game Director on Stellaris: Console Edition Spooky season is upon us, and with the turning of the leaves also comes the latest expansion for Stellaris: Console Edition. Introducing the Necroids Species Pack, the latest and final addition to Stellaris: Console Edition’s fourth expansion pass. This deadly serious expansion summons more portraits, civics, ship sets and other cosmetics from beyond the grave, and it’s available now on the Xbox Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
GamesRadar+

Xbox backward compatibility adds Max Payne and FEAR in final catalog update

Xbox backward compatibility has received its last infusion of new titles, which also includes frame rate boosts for 26 already included games. Microsoft laid out the full list of more than 70 new backward compatibility games in a post to the official Major Nelson blog while calling out the new features some of those games and others can enjoy in a post to the Xbox Wire. The list of all-new games includes the complete Max Payne and FEAR franchises, while the games receiving a new FPS boost option include all of the Gears of War games, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 3.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer was Just Surprise Released

Well, it was a surprise if you ignored all the rumors and leaks. To close out today's Xbox 20th anniversary event, Microsoft and 343 Industries surprised fans with an early release of the Halo Infinite multiplayer. This release is totally free-to-play for everyone, regardless of whether or not you plan to purchase the story campaign. This multiplayer was originally slated to release alongside the campaign on December 8, 2021.
totalgamingnetwork.com

The Elder Scrolls 6 is (Probably) Xbox Exclusive

This shouldn't surprise you, but it probably upsets you nonetheless. Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, recently provided an interview to British GQ where he very strongly suggested that The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. This not-so-surprising revelation comes after it was revealed a little while back that Starfield would also be an Xbox console exclusive. And all of this comes after the fact that Microsoft owns Bethesda, so none of this should come as any surprised to literally anybody.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Game Accessibility Feature Tags are now Available on Microsoft Store for Xbox

The Gaming Accessibility Team at Microsoft is pleased to announce that Game Accessibility Feature Tags are now available to all users of the Microsoft Store on Xbox and Xbox.com. We are also excited to announce the availability of this information to all users, for the first time, in the Xbox App on PC and the mobile Xbox Game Pass app.
Eurogamer.net

As Skate 2 gets Xbox backwards compatibility, EA announces it's turning off the servers soon

Here's the good news: the much-loved Skate 2 is finally backwards compatible on Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. Here's the bad news: EA is turning Skate 2's servers off. The remarkably-timed news came in the same breath that the official Skate Twitter account celebrated the announcement of Skate 2 as part of Microsoft's last glut of Xbox backwards compatible games.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Microsoft Announces 'Power On' - A Six-Part Documentary Detailing the History of Xbox

Will premiere on December 13. The original Xbox first came out 20 years ago on November 15. To mark the occasion, Microsoft not only had their 20th anniversary stream today, but they also announced an upcoming six-part documentary that focuses on the history of Xbox. It's called Power On: The Story of Xbox and it will kick off on December 13.
totalgamingnetwork.com

343 Industries Explains Why Halo Infinite Multiplayer is Still a 'Beta'

Bugs, changes, and the like are expected. Yesterday's release of the Halo Infinite multiplayer came largely as a surprise to most fans around the world. The free-to-play mode was made available to everyone on Xbox and PC platforms a few weeks ahead of the campaign's planned December 8, 2021 release date.
purexbox.com

EA Is Shutting Down Skate 2's Online Servers, And It Just Joined Xbox's Backwards Compatibility Program

Yesterday, Xbox announced 76 new titles would be joining its Backwards Compatible program. One of them was EA's 2009 skateboarding game, Skate 2. Now, as highlighted by the game's fans, EA will actually be closing down the game's online services for both Xbox and PlayStation next month on 10th December. It's not been an "easy decision" to make, according to EA. It's also resulted in some frustration being directed at the third-party publishing giant over on sites like Reddit.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Your Favorite Game Was Not Nominated for The Game Awards 2021

Unless your favorite game was one of the several selected as a nominee. Geoff Keighley just announced the list of nominees for The Game Awards 2021. It looks like Deathloop led the charge with nine nominations across a variety of categories. Deathloop was featured in several categories this year, including:...
