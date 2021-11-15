ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Crab pot cleanup

By Article by Maddy Lauria
the University of Delaware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerelict crab pots. Submerged dredge pipes. Oyster reefs. Every experienced water user knows these obstacles lurk beneath the water’s surface, but without side-imaging sonar equipment to cut through typically murky, turbid waters, finding underwater “treasures” by accident can mean damaged trawl lines or worse. That’s why researchers with Delaware...

www.udel.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

Beach cleanup nets plenty of trash

Pictured above is Beannie, the mascot of Greystone Nature Preserve. She is overlooking a pile of litter collected on Sept 20, 2021 from an isolated cove on the Lake Erie shore. Although the beach length is only about 200 feet and is seldom visited by humans, it still contains a lot of litter.
ENVIRONMENT
pittsburghparent.com

Latodami Litter Cleanup

Help beautify North Park by volunteering to clean up litter, which can endanger wildlife, pollute waterways and take away from the beauty of North Park. On the last Thursday of each month from 4-5pm, meet with Naturalist Katie at various location throughout North Park to help pick up trash, fishing line, and other left behind items. Trash bags will be provided; please bring gloves. Locations will be announced via email. Dress well for outdoor weather. Call for more information 724-935-2170.
ENVIRONMENT
University of Florida

Cedar Key Coastal Cleanup 2021

The cooler weather helped volunteers stay out longer and cover a lot of ground! More than 20 miles of shoreline were cleaned up by these wonderful and generous volunteers. Many volunteers were on foot cleaning the main island of Cedar Key, while others headed out on boats to clean the offshore keys surrounding the island. Given the challenges we are all facing, the volunteers who turned out this year deserve extra thanks and praise!
CEDAR KEY, FL
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Fleming
natureworldnews.com

Alien-Like Squid with Huge Iridescent Fins Spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

Scientists recently obtained a spectacular footage of a ghostly squid with massive, iridescent fins and weird elbow-like bends in its tentacles, during an excursion in the Gulf of Mexico. According to a statement from NOAA Ocean Exploration, there have been less than 20 confirmed sightings of this deep-sea mollusk known...
WILDLIFE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC horseshoe crab blood in demand

Here’s one of the more interesting stories that we’ve come across recently: Horseshoe crabs off of our coast are being captured, some of their blood drawn, and then they are returned to the sea. This crab blood is then used by a lab in Charleston to create a test for contamination of injectable medicines - everything from COVID vaccines to chemotherapy. Mike Switzer interviews Foster Jordan, a senior vice president with Microbial Solutions Management in Charleston, SC, which is a division of Charles River Laboratories.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, November 19, 2021

As we move through November there are plenty of excellent fishing opportunities to be had. The western mountain streams and rivers hold trout, smallmouth bass, and muskellunge. The small lakes and ponds that dot Maryland are providing a variety of fish that are feeding aggressively. The striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay are also feeling […] The post Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, November 19, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crabs#Fish Finders#Water Resources#Pots#Delaware Sea Grant#The Inland Bays#Desg Coastal
CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Cascades Restored After Years Of Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Crab fishery exhibit continues to grow

There are three new faces at the Kodiak Public Library — or rather, outside the library. Portraits of Dr. Bob Johnson, Nick Szabo and Ken Reinke are now hanging on the outer wall of the building, near it’s main entrance. These new additions are part of the Kodiak Maritime Museum’s...
KODIAK, AK
the University of Delaware

Getting beyond the ick

University of Delaware researchers are investigating consumers’ willingness to purchase food products grown with recycled water. One of the most precious resources on Earth, water is getting more scarce. Americans living in places like the Colorado River Basin see the issue on their doorstep. The issue is widespread; 40 out of 50 states can expect water shortages by 2024.
ENVIRONMENT
Lebanon Democrat

Pot your Amaryllis now

As we venture into November, now is the time when our stores will be filled with all types of holiday plants. One of these will include the Amaryllis. They are one of my favorite holiday bulbs, and they will generally be sold by the bulb. These need to be potted up, and you’ll have blooms in approximately 4-5 weeks depending on how well they’re taken care of.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
charleston-sc.gov

Eastside Neighborhood Litter Cleanup

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to join. This litter cleanup event is hosted by the Eastside Neighborhood. All cleanup supplies will be provided. Please return supplies and any full bags of trash to the park prior to the event's conclusion at 11AM.
CHARLESTON, SC
icr.org

Flood Explains Mysterious Crab in Amber

A team of evolutionary scientists from the U.S., China, and Canada recently found a complete tiny crab in amber.1 Publishing in Science Advances, the team determined that the specimen was a member of Eubrachyura, a category of “true crabs” based on living animals. Found in Myanmar in rocks claimed to be 99-100 million years old, the crab was smaller than a human fingernail.1 But the big question is this: How did this crab get trapped in amber in the first place?
WILDLIFE
The Laker/Lutz News

Cleanup efforts protect waterways

The rain couldn’t dampen anyone’s spirit at the 2021 International Coastal Cleanup, presented by the Rotary Club of New Port Richey. More than 1,200 volunteers worked their way throughout Pasco County, picking up 24,000 pounds of trash and litter along the roadways, public spaces and waterways during the event, according to a news release.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Fremont Tribune

Plattsmouth fall cleanup this weekend

PLATTSMOUTH – Don’t forget this year’s Fall Cleanup will be this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the east end of Main Street past the railroad tracks. Plattsmouth residents may drop off items free of charge with non-residents paying a $15 cash fee. Residents and non-residents...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy