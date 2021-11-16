ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caption Contest 317: “We call this a leggy Uber.”

By Editorials
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, all you Zelda fans! Are you ready to kick off another Zelda Dungeon Caption Contest? After indulging in a bit of wrestling-based fun last week, we are back to spotlighting much more current screenshots in this week’s contest. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity‘s final wave of DLC dropped a few...

Twitch Is Now Available for the Nintendo Switch

PSA: Live streaming juggernaut and quasi-social network Twitch is now available as an app for Nintendo Switch. Twitch is downloadable from the Switch eShop as of November 11th. This gives audiences a new, seriously convenient and versatile way to keep up with their favorite streamers. Response to the announcement has...
Hylian Shield Phone Ring Holder To Be Available from My Nintendo Next Month

Over two months ago, Nintendo revealed this stylish phone ring holder as a reward from My Nintendo in both Europe and the United Kingdom. A perfect way to defend your phone from slipping out of your hands, the holder is based upon the shield design in the 2019 release of Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch and celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Zelda series as a whole. And in early December, the phone ring holder will also be available from My Nintendo in North America!
Special Zelda-Themed Ninji Speedrun Course Added to Super Mario Maker 2

To commemorate the recent release of Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, a special Zelda-themed “Ninji Speedrun” course is now available in Super Mario Maker 2. The course is titled “Link’s Lightweight Longshots” and is available from now until November 21st. Ninji Speedruns are special event levels in Super...
Daily Debate: Would You Like to See a Zelda Life Simulator?

Nintendo has shown that they are not afraid of spinoff games. From Link’s Crossbow Training, to Cadence of Hyrule, and a Zelda Dungeon staff-loved Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland, the company has provided some fantastic spinoffs that many people adore. Lately, since playing the recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, I’ve been wondering what the Zelda equivalent to it would look like. So, I pose the question: How would you feel about a Zelda life sim spinoff?
Daily Debate: Are Floormasters or Wallmasters More Difficult to Deal With?

Even the most puzzling of Zelda dungeons may have some straightforward areas that would be fairly unengaging. Nintendo solved that problem by introducing the Wallmaster. Love them or hate them, this disembodied hand keeps Link on his toes. Nowhere is truly safe while the ominous shadows stalk you from the ether. Stay in one spot too long and they will grab Link in an embrace as emotionless as ice. To compound this frustration, there are also Floormasters, who reach out of the ground and yank you into the void. Either way, in the blink of an eye the wayward hero winds up at the entrance to the dungeon, with all his progress lost.
Playing Zelda-Themed “Would You Rather…” in The Champions’ Cast Episode 187

Another week goes by, another week with no Zelda news. In order to pas the time and entertain ourselves, Andy and Al are joined by Gooey Fame to answer some Zelda-themed “would you rather” questions. Would we rather see a live action or animated Zelda movie? Would we rather hang out at Telma’s Bar or the Lofty Pumpkin? Would we rather every new Zelda game play like Tri Force Heroes or look like Twilight Princess? Would we rather work for Beedle or Tingle? Would we rather have the Spinner in real life or the Master Cycle Zero?
The Hollywood Reporter

The Game Awards: ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Deathloop’ Among 2021 Nominations

Nominees for the eighth annual Game Awards were unveiled Tuesday. In a YouTube livestream from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of the Game Awards, revealed the nominees in 30 categories. Hazelight’s action-adventure platformer It Takes Two, which explores themes of relationships and divorce, first-person shooter Deathloop, platformer Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart all scored multiple noms, including spots in the coveted game of the year category, which also includes horror survival game Resident Evil Village and action-adventure Metroid Dread. Annapurna Interactive’s Twelve Minutes — starring Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe and James McAvoy in...
The Definitive Ranking of Four Swords Adventures

We are back with a new entry in our definitive ranking series! Join hosts Mases and Gooey as they tackle the forgotten Nintendo GameCube gem Four Swords Adventures. In September, the two covered Link’s Awakening DX and scored that game fairly high on their respective lists. How will the multiplayer and mission-oriented Four Swords Adventures stand up under similar scrutiny? Did these changes to the standard Zelda format help or hurt the experience? Was it nice to see fan-favorite villain Vaati on the big screen? Those are the sort of questions our intrepid duo will answer as they rank Four Swords Adventures in ten categories: world, art style, story, pacing & progression, gameplay & combat, items & abilities, dungeons, enemies & bosses, side content & extras, and music & sound.
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda System Review

As we all know, The Legend of Zelda celebrated a milestone birthday this year, as 35 years have passed since the first Zelda game released way back when on the Nintendo Entertainment System. Many Zelda fans had hoped, based on expectations set by last year’s Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary celebration, that Link and company would be in for a big year full of announcements, games, and other celebratory merchandise. While it’s debatable whether or not the year lived up to the (rather admittedly lofty) expectations fans set, we were nonetheless blessed with some big Zelda content this year.
Is MultiVersus cross platform/crossplay?

MultiVersus, a platform fighter featuring Warner Bros. properties, joins the fight. WB’s 2D fighter joins the increasingly crowded genre that’s seen games like Brawlhalla, Brawlout, and Nickelodeon All-Stars try to stake their claim as the best license-based platform fighter on the market. Although crossplay is slowly becoming an industry standard, the feature is far from a guarantee in the genre.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into the month of November now, and we all know what that means – it’s time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early...
Nintendo Acknowledges the Existence of the Philips CDi Zelda Titles

Between cringe-worthy cutscenes and arguably poor game design, it is no surprise that the Zelda games released for the Philips CDi console aren’t typically at the forefront of Nintendo’s flagship franchise. Though perhaps enjoyable games on their own, Link: The Faces Of Evil, Zelda: The Wand of the Gamelon, and Zelda’s Adventure simply do not measure up to the likes of Ocarina of Time or A Link to the Past, or even games that are usually at the bottom of the barrel within the Zelda community such as Phantom Hourglass or Spirit Tracks.
Clubhouse finally has live captions on iOS

“We currently support 13 languages for captions, with more on the way. These 13 languages include: English, Cantonese, Mandarin Chinese, Yue Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Turkish,” a Clubhouse representative told TechCrunch. One user reported on Twitter that Spanish live captioning worked in one room, but...
Orchestral Zelda Fan Album “Ballads of Hyrule II” Announced, Releases November 19th

Throughout his career, musician and composer Rozen has produced exciting arrangements for a variety of different Zelda songs. As part of his extensive catalogue, Rozen has released several well-received albums of Zelda music including Sins of Hyrule , Ballads of Hyrule, and Children of Termina. These albums are full of rich orchestrations and bold musical choices that help these new interpretations stand out from the crowded Zelda music scene.
Fan Fiction Friday: The Silence Within The Stone – Chapter 24

The companions looked back and forth at one another, their chests heaving inward and outward from the deep breaths their bodies so desperately needed. Tauru after several long moments lifted his great crystalline spear from the dragon’s skull, a sickening sound accompanying the action as it tore through brain matter, bone, and sinew on its escape. He leapt downward and almost collapsed. Clearly, he had overestimated his body’s current well-being after the punishment and trauma it had endured over the duration of the battle. Under normal circumstances, he would have risen immediately, fueled by nothing more than an acute sense of embarrassment, but in this particular situation, he was simply too exhausted to care. He also wasn’t alone in his need for respite, as the remaining three members of the hunting party were no better. No one spoke for some time, but each began to slowly find their strength once again, and one by one they stood to look upon their handiwork. Silindrath lay lifeless, a fact all the more evident as Rukio stepped forward gingerly to deliver a sharp kick to the left side of his face, finding no response.
Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox consoles and more

We’re half-way through November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained...
Lyrical Captioned Music Streaming

The newest in the list of Spotify's music streaming service features is on-screen lyrics in real-time. With the help of Musixmatch, Spotify will deliver on-screen lyrics to both paid and free users on all Spotify platforms that have a screen. This includes mobile, web, gaming consoles, and even smart TV applications. While this lyrics service may not be available for all songs on the streaming service initially, Musixmatch and Spotify state that the lyrics will be available on over 8 million titles and most of the Spotify library.
