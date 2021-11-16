Caption Contest 317: “We call this a leggy Uber.”

The companions looked back and forth at one another, their chests heaving inward and outward from the deep breaths their bodies so desperately needed. Tauru after several long moments lifted his great crystalline spear from the dragon’s skull, a sickening sound accompanying the action as it tore through brain matter, bone, and sinew on its escape. He leapt downward and almost collapsed. Clearly, he had overestimated his body’s current well-being after the punishment and trauma it had endured over the duration of the battle. Under normal circumstances, he would have risen immediately, fueled by nothing more than an acute sense of embarrassment, but in this particular situation, he was simply too exhausted to care. He also wasn’t alone in his need for respite, as the remaining three members of the hunting party were no better. No one spoke for some time, but each began to slowly find their strength once again, and one by one they stood to look upon their handiwork. Silindrath lay lifeless, a fact all the more evident as Rukio stepped forward gingerly to deliver a sharp kick to the left side of his face, finding no response.

