SOAP LAKE - Good things have come from the formal partnership between the McKay Foundation and the Columbia Basin Foundation. Soap Lake’s McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center has been receiving assistance from the Ephrata-based Columbia Basin Foundation in the form of grant writing, marketing, fundraising, and community development. Together, the two entities have raised over $1 million since July 2020. However, there’s work still to be done in helping McKay Healthcare & Rehabilitation achieve optimal quality. That’s why the pair are hosting Gathered in Gratitude, which is an evening dedicated to raising awareness and funds for McKay Healthcare as they begin their capital campaign in 2022.

SOAP LAKE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO