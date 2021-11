Austin-area St. David's HealthCare facilities are being nationally recognized for receiving "A" ratings for the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Safety Ratings. By receiving all "A" ratings, the hospital system is being recognized for providing "safer health care and protecting patients from harm," according to an announcement from St. David's HealthCare. This announcement states that St. David's is the only hospital system in the Austin area to receive this rating for all of its eligible facilities.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO