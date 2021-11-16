NFL Week 10 MNF open game thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had one special request after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday: a round of golf with the quarterback regarded by many as the greatest of all time.
The NFL has decided on the punishment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt after punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins during their Week 6 showdown last Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has fined Watt $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. To recall, Watt threw four punches...
Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
Lamar Jackson has found his way onto the injury report yet again in Week 11. The superstar quarterback was not spotted at the media portion of Ravens practice on Wednesday, and the afternoon injury report revealed why. According to reports from ESPN insider Jamison Hensley, Jackson was “sent home” with an illness.
Colin Cowherd is looking to turn up the heat with his "Blazin' 5" this week, highlighting some of the NFL's biggest rivalries. The Vikings will look to be the NFC team to slow down the Ravens, who have not lost to an NFC opponent since the arrival of Lamar Jackson. The Broncos aim to do what only one team has been able to this season, which is defeat the Cowboys, who are riding a six-game winning streak. And in New York, the Raiders will look to stay atop the AFC playoff picture with a trip to face the Giants.
The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
Drew Brees will make his return to New Orleans next Thursday, as he’ll call the Bills-Saints game on Thanksgiving alongside Mike Tirico. In his first year with NBC, Brees has worked as a studio analyst for Football Night In America and a color commentator for Notre Dame football games. Next Thursday will mark the first time he calls a regular-season NFL game.
Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
After a drubbing on the prime time televised stage on Sunday Night Football, the LA Rams have a chance to regroup on the stage of another prime time televised stage, this time that of Monday Night Football. But there is a problem. They must travel to San Francisco and do something that this team has not done for several years, defeat the 49ers.
Green Bay Packers fans are pretty worried about Aaron Rodgers right now. Rodgers returned to the lineup last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but was pretty rusty. He threw for 292 yards, but without a touchdown and with one pick in a 17-0 Packers win. The Packers removed Rodgers from...
The Minnesota Vikings traded for tight end Chris Herndon from the New York Jets days after Irv Smith Jr. was lost for all of the 2021 season. The transaction cost the Vikings a 2022 4th-Rounder in exchange for Herndon and an extra 6th-Round pick. That deal was met with disdain...
Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested on Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family member and for vandalizing property, according to court documents. Chung was arraigned on Tuesday inside Quincy District Court. According to David Taub, the director of communications for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W....
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
Zac Stacy played a couple of years in the NFL. A fifth round draft pick in 2013, coming out of Vanderbilt, where James Franklin was coaching. Stacy spent two seasons with the Rams, then had a cup of coffee with the Jets before retiring from the league due to injuries.
