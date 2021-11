GOODING — The Senator held the 22-14 lead over the White Tigers at the half. Gooding senior quarterback Kurtis Adkinson started the scoring with a 1-yard run. Senior Taylor Cavit added a second touchdown run and senior Tayt Gillette added the third Senator score on a 1-yard run. Adkinson had a 5-yard run for the only Gooding scoring in the third quarter and Timberlake had a 9-yard run for the White Tigers only score. Each team added a score in the fourth quarter. Gooding will play Weiser in the semi-finals.

GOODING, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO