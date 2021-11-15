ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apply Now: Inclusive Financial Literacy Programming Kit

By ALA Public Programs Office
programminglibrarian.org
 3 days ago

Library workers are invited to apply online to receive one of the kits for their library. Applications will be accepted until January 3, 2022. All Americans need to master the knowledge and skills to make smart financial choices and prepare for whatever the future brings. Unfortunately, books that seek to teach...

case.edu

InvestHER: A Financial Literacy Workshop for Women

All members of the campus community are invited to join the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women and the Office of Multicultural Affairs for a financial literacy workshop tailored for woman-identifying students, staff, and faculty. This workshop will feature financial expert Kristy Brickel from KeyBank who will talk about how to create a personal financial plan, the best ways to utilize credit and loans, and how to prepare for your ideal financial future. Other topics of discussion include the unique barriers to financial wellness for women, and how best to overcome them while becoming empowered in your financial life.
ECONOMY
hamlethub.com

SHU & Westfield S.U. Promote Financial Literacy

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—In an effort to raise awareness about financial literacy for first-generation college students, undergraduate students in Mark Congdon Jr.’s classes and students in Robert Chatt’s classes at Westfield State University (WSU) collaborated on a public awareness campaign, the “Uniting Hearts” initiative. Students in SHU’s School of Communication, Media & the Arts (SCMA) strategic communication & public relations master’s program also helped the cause.
FAIRFIELD, CT
wooster.edu

Alumna discusses her book on financial literacy for children

On Nov. 15, The College of Wooster hosted alumna Chelsea “Sarae” Addison ’14 for a presentation on her experience as a student and after graduation. She also spoke about her book Savannah’s Savings Jar, which champions financial literacy for children. With a focus on the culture shock she experienced, Addison spoke on the transition from high school to college life and her winding path of discovering a major. She took classes in many departments, from Spanish to biology, but eventually discovered she enjoyed communication studies and became a communication studies major. As she spoke about this journey, she repeated the phrases “don’t be afraid to change course” and “lean into your interests.” These two phrases became the foundation for her mindset after graduation as well, especially a few years later when she wrote her first book.
WOOSTER, OH
Joplin Globe

Program encourages early childhood literacy

Today in the Globe newsroom we read up on an effort to promote literacy in young kids. A McDonald County school is working on a program that encourages kids to read 100 books before kindergarten. We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Nonprofit expands adult literacy program with grant

The Literacy Center of West Michigan (LCWM) will expand adult literacy programming for English-speaking residents focused on personal goals and job readiness. The Grand Rapids nonprofit received a $50,000 grant from the Fifth Third Bank Foundation Strengthening Our Communities Fund to support the Adult Basic Education (ABE) program for native English-speaking adults who were poorly educated due to ethnic and racial disparities. ABE programming focusing on skill and workforce development will start on Dec. 1, broadening ABE classes with community partners and supporting individuals in all LCWM programs, including one-on-one adult tutoring, family literacy and customized workplace English.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc27 News

Pennsylvania-wide student financial literacy competition offers chances for monetary prizes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The statewide financial literacy competition “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?” aims to promote financial literacy education while giving Pennsylvania students in grades 7-12 a chance to win monetary prizes for their submissions. This is the ninth year Harrisburg University has organized the contest, and this year, the Department of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
wcmu.org

Lawmaker calls for financial literacy graduation requirement

A state lawmaker has proposed changing Michigan’s high school graduation requirements to include instruction in financial literacy. The state core curriculum includes instruction in math, English, a foreign language, health, science and social studies. Republican Representative Dianna Farrington says that should also include learning about managing credit, student loans, mortgages...
EDUCATION
benefitspro.com

5 tips for leveraging payroll to promote financial literacy

A global pandemic is compounding financial stress on employees across the world. With prospective employees navigating their return to the office, and businesses feverishly defending their turf amid the Great Resignation, savvy employers are looking for ways to integrate financial wellness programs into their current benefit plans. Today’s employees increasingly...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
manisteenews.com

Lake-Osceola State Bank partners with FiveCAP for early literacy program

MANISTEE COUNTY — Developing early literacy skills is crucial to a young child’s development. Thanks to a contribution from Lake-Osceola State Bank, more children in the area will get to take part in an important program, through FiveCAP, Inc., which promotes reading. Lake-Osceola State Bank pledged a $5,000 annual contribution...
MANISTEE, MI
nynmedia.com

Girls Inc. receives $1M from Google for financial literacy initiatives

During a time where women and girls have lost $800 billion in income globally due to COVID-19, Girls Inc. of New York City received $1 million in funding for their financial literacy project, Her Future. Her Future hopes to teach young women to be economically independent and build a better relationship with money, all with the help of a mobile app that will change the way they think about money.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDTN

Educators react to financial literacy requirement in public schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bill 1 recently signed by Governor Mike DeWine will require public school students to take a semester financial literacy course which will count as half of a credit. “Most schools have had financial literacy curriculum embedded in their course work already,” said Montgomery County Educational Service...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
The Press

YouTube Influencer joins UMortgage to Power Financial Literacy Nationwide

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage, a national mortgage company, today announced the expansion of its team to include Matt The Mortgage Guy, a full-service mortgage brokerage based in Sacramento, to its corporate portfolio. Matt The Mortgage Guy is operated by Matt Gougé, an eight-year mortgage veteran who...
ECONOMY
pilot.com

Pinehurst Rotary Contributes to Adult Literacy Program

The Care Group, Inc. received a generous donation in November from the Rotary Club of Pinehurst Charitable Foundation – Bride Fund, which will be put toward the Adult One-to-One Tutoring Program. “The amount will cover all of the student workbooks that currently need to be replenished,” said Heather Lussier, Program Coordinator. “We are very appreciative that the Rotary Club of Pinehurst is supporting this very important program that helps so many of Moore County residents to improve their reading and writing.”
PINEHURST, NC
Milton Daily Standard

Computer literacy program seeks to fill 'skills gap'

LEWISBURG — “Bridging the skills gap” recently went from a lofty concept to something personal. Susan Bastian, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) digital literacy specialist, said individual tutoring of computer skills was introduced at three area locations. Digital Literacy “computer lab” sites included The Miller Center Cyber Cafe in Lewisburg,...
LEWISBURG, PA
cambridgema.gov

Financial Literacy 101: Managing a Checking Account (Virtual)

Managing one’s own money in today’s world is tricky. Checking accounts provide us with convenient access to our money and help us manage our finances carefully. Understanding how to keep track of a checking account helps people stay on budget and avoid costly fees. In this session, we explore how to get good value from a bank by avoiding fees and keep close control over our money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

Harnessing Financial Literacy to Fix the Racial Wealth Gap

In his new book, Brooks traces the history of the racial wealth gap and paves a path forward. In "Fixing the Racial Wealth Gap," Rodney A. Brooks notes that the net worth of the average white family is $171,000 while the net worth of an average Black family is $17,150, according to the Brookings Institute.
PERSONAL FINANCE
financialadvisoriq.com

FAs Must Raise the Financial Literacy of People of Color: Execs

Providing or facilitating financial education is crucial for advisors who target or serve people of color as clients. Many people of color in the U.S. believe that they won’t have enough saved for retirement, according to a report by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America. Furthermore, fewer people of...
PERSONAL FINANCE

