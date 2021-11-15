ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Hints of the $H_0-r_d$ tension in uncorrelated Baryon Acoustic Oscillations dataset

By Denitsa Staicova
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO) datasets use very precise measurements of the spatial distribution of large-scale structures as a distance ladder to help constrain cosmological parameters. In a recent article \cite{Benisty:2020otr}, we combined 17 uncorrelated BAO...

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum Rajeev-Ranken model as an anharmonic oscillator

The Rajeev-Ranken (RR) model is a Hamiltonian system describing screw-type nonlinear waves of wavenumber $k$ in a scalar field theory pseudodual to the 1+1D SU(2) principal chiral model. Classically, the RR model is Liouville integrable. Here, we interpret the model as a novel 3D cylindrically symmetric quartic oscillator with an additional rotational energy. The quantum theory has two dimensionless parameters. Upon separating variables in the Schrödinger equation, we find that the radial equation has a four-term recurrence relation. It is of type $[0,1,1_6]$ and lies beyond the ellipsoidal Lamé and Heun equations in Ince's classification. At strong coupling $\lambda$, the energies of highly excited states are shown to depend on the scaling variable $\lambda k$. The energy spectrum at weak coupling and its dependence on wavenumber $k$ in a double-scaling strong coupling limit are obtained. The semi-classical WKB quantization condition is expressed in terms of elliptic integrals. Numerical inversion enables us to establish a $(\lambda k)^{2/3}$ dispersion relation for highly energetic quantized 'screwons' at moderate and strong coupling. We also suggest a mapping between our radial equation and one of Zinn-Justin and Jentschura that could facilitate a resurgent WKB expansion for energy levels. In another direction, we show that the equations of motion of the RR model can also be viewed as Euler equations for a step-3 nilpotent Lie algebra. We use our canonical quantization to uncover an infinite dimensional reducible unitary representation of this nilpotent algebra, which is then decomposed using its Casimir operators.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Datasets#Hubble#Pantheon#Cdm#Nongalactic Astrophysics#Msc
arxiv.org

A study of sunspot 3 minute oscillations using ALMA and GST

Waves and oscillations are important solar phenomena, not only because they can propagate and dissipate energy in the chromosphere, but also because they carry information about the structure of the atmosphere in which they propagate. The nature of the three-minute oscillations observed in the umbral region of sunspots is considered to be an effect of propagation of magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) waves upward from below the photosphere. We present a study of sunspot oscillations and wave propagation in NOAA AR 12470 using an approximately one-hour long data set acquired on 2015 December 17 by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the Goode Solar Telescope (GST) operating at the Big Bear Solar Observatory (BBSO), the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) on board the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), and the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS). The ALMA data are unique in providing a time-series of direct temperature measurements in the sunspot chromosphere. The two-second cadence of ALMA images allows us to well resolve the three-minute periods typical of sunspot oscillations in the chromosphere. Fourier analysis is applied to ALMA Band 3 ($\sim$100 GHz, $\sim$3 mm) and GST H$\alpha$ data sets to obtain power spectra as well as oscillation phase information. We analysed properties of the wave propagation by combining multiple wavelengths that probe physical parameters of solar atmosphere at different heights. We find that the ALMA temperature fluctuations are consistent with that expected for a propagating acoustic wave, with a slight asymmetry indicating non-linear steepening.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomy Jargon 101: Baryon Acoustic Oscillations

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! Listen carefully for today’s topic: baryon acoustic oscillations!. The early universe was a pretty intense place. So intense that it was a plasma, which is a fancy physics word for a high-energy soup of particles and radiation. And like any other soup, high-energy or otherwise, there can be sound waves.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers achieve first quantum simulation of baryons

A team of researchers led by an Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) faculty member performed the first-ever simulation of baryons—fundamental quantum particles—on a quantum computer. With their results, the team has taken a step towards more complex quantum simulations that will allow scientists to study neutron stars, learn more about...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Progress on Meson-Baryon Scattering

Colin Morningstar, John Bulava, Andrew D. Hanlon, Ben Hörz, Daniel Mohler, Amy Nicholson, Sarah Skinner, André Walker-Loud. Progress in computing various meson-baryon scattering amplitudes is presented on a single ensemble from the Coordinated Lattice Simulations (CLS) consortium with $m_\pi=200$ MeV and $N_f=2+1$ dynamical fermions. The finite-volume Lüscher approach is employed to determine the lowest few partial waves from ground- and excited-state energies computed from correlation matrices rotated in a single pivot using a generalized eigenvector solution. This analysis requires evaluating matrices of correlation functions between single- and two-hadron interpolating operators which are projected onto definite spatial momenta and finite-volume irreducible representations. The stochastic LapH method is used to estimate all needed quark propagators. Preliminary results are presented for $I=\frac{1}{2}, \frac{3}{2}$ $N\pi$ amplitudes including the $\Delta(1232)$ resonance and the $I=0$ $S$-wave amplitude with unit strangeness relevant for the $\Lambda(1405)$.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Fabrication of voltage gated spin Hall nano-oscillators

We demonstrate an optimized fabrication process for electric field (voltage gate) controlled nano-constriction spin Hall nano-oscillators (SHNOs), achieving feature sizes of <30 nm with easy to handle ma-N 2401 e-beam lithography negative tone resist. For the nanoscopic voltage gates, we utilize a two-step tilted ion beam etching approach and through-hole encapsulation using 30 nm HfO<sub>x</sub>. The optimized tilted etching process reduces sidewalls by 75% compared to no tilting. Moreover, the HfO<sub>x</sub> encapsulation avoids any sidewall shunting and improves gate breakdown. Our experimental results on W/CoFeB/MgO/SiO<sub>2</sub> SHNOs show significant frequency tunability (6 MHz/V) even for moderate perpendicular magnetic anisotropy. Circular patterns with diameter of 45 nm are achieved with an aspect ratio better than 0.85 for 80% of the population. The optimized fabrication process allows incorporating a large number of individual gates to interface to SHNO arrays for unconventional computing and densely packed spintronic neural networks.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

UET-Headpose: A sensor-based top-view head pose dataset

Head pose estimation is a challenging task that aims to solve problems related to predicting three dimensions vector, that serves for many applications in human-robot interaction or customer behavior. Previous researches have proposed some precise methods for collecting head pose data. But those methods require either expensive devices like depth cameras or complex laboratory environment setup. In this research, we introduce a new approach with efficient cost and easy setup to collecting head pose images, namely UET-Headpose dataset, with top-view head pose data. This method uses an absolute orientation sensor instead of Depth cameras to be set up quickly and small cost but still ensure good results. Through experiments, our dataset has been shown the difference between its distribution and available dataset like CMU Panoptic Dataset \cite{CMU}. Besides using the UET-Headpose dataset and other head pose datasets, we also introduce the full-range model called FSANet-Wide, which significantly outperforms head pose estimation results by the UET-Headpose dataset, especially on top-view images. Also, this model is very lightweight and takes small size images.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rock acoustics of diagenesis and cementation

We simulate the effects of diagenesis, cementation and compaction on the elastic properties of shales and sandstones with four different petro-elastical theories and a basin-evolution model, based on constant heating and sedimentation rates. We consider shales composed of clay minerals, mainly smectite and illite, depending on the burial depth, and the pore space is assumed to be saturated with water at hydrostatic conditions. Diagenesis in shale (smectite/illite transformation here) as a function of depth is described by a 5th-order kinetic equation, based on an Arrhenius reaction rate. On the other hand, quartz cementation in sandstones is based on a model that estimates the volume of precipitated quartz cement and the resulting porosity loss from the temperature history, using an equation relating the precipitation rate to temperature. Effective pressure effects (additional compaction) are accounted for by using Athy equation and the Hertz-Mindlin model. The petro-elastic models yield similar seismic velocities, despite the different level of complexity and physics approaches, with increasing density and seismic velocities as a function of depth. The methodology provides a simple procedure to obtain the velocity of shales and sandstones versus temperature and pressure due to the diagenesis-cementation-compaction process.
EARTH SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Theoretical Distributions of Short-Lived Radionuclides for Star Formation in Molecular Clouds

Short-lived radioactive nulcei (half-life $\tau_{1/2}\sim1$ Myr) influence the formation of stars and planetary systems by providing sources of heating and ionization. Whereas many previous studies have focused on the possible nuclear enrichment of our own Solar System, the goal of this paper is to estimate the distributions of short-lived radionuclides (SLRs) for the entire population of stars forming within a molecular cloud. Here we focus on the nuclear species $^{60}$Fe and $^{26}$Al, which have the largest impact due to their relatively high abundances. We construct molecular cloud models and include nuclear contributions from both supernovae and stellar winds. The resulting distributions of SLRs are time dependent with widths of $\sim3$ orders of magnitude and mass fractions $\rho_{\scriptstyle SLR}/\rho_\ast\sim10^{-11}-10^{-8}$. Over the range of scenarios explored herein, the SLR distributions show only modest variations with the choice of cloud structure (fractal dimension), star formation history, and cluster distribution. The most important variation arises from the diffusion length scale for the transport of SLRs within the cloud. The expected SLR distributions are wide enough to include values inferred for the abundances in our Solar System, although most of the stars are predicted to have smaller enrichment levels. In addition, the ratio of $^{60}$Fe/$^{26}$Al is predicted to be greater than unity, on average, in contrast to Solar System results. One explanation for this finding is the presence of an additional source for the $^{26}$Al isotope.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Chaotic dynamics driven by particle-core interactions

High-intensity beams in modern linacs are frequently encircled by diffuse halos, which drive sustained particle losses and result in gradual degradation of accelerating structures. In large part, the growth of halos is facilitated by internal space-charge forces within the beams, and detailed characterization of this process constitutes an active area of ongoing research. A partial understanding of dynamics that ensue within space-charge dominated beams is presented by the particle-core interaction paradigm -- a mathematical model wherein single particle dynamics, subject to the collective potential of the core, are treated as a proxy for the broader behavior of the beam. In this work, we investigate the conditions for the onset of large-scale chaos within the framework of this model, and demonstrate that the propensity towards stochastic evolution is strongly dependent upon the charge distribution of the beam. In particular, we show that while particle motion within a uniformly charged beam is dominantly regular, rapid deterministic chaos readily arises within space-charge dominated Gaussian beams. Importantly, we find that for sufficiently high values of the beam's space charge and beam pulsation amplitude, enhanced chaotic mixing between the core and the halo can lead to an enhanced radial diffusion of charged particles. We explain our results from analytic grounds by demonstrating that chaotic motion is driven by the intersection of two principal resonances of the system, and derive the relevant overlap conditions. Additionally, our analysis illuminates a close connection between the mathematical formulation of the particle-core interaction model and the Andoyer family of integrable Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The CubeSpec space mission. I. Asteroseismology of massive stars from time series optical spectroscopy: science requirements and target list prioritisation

D. M. Bowman, B. Vandenbussche, H. Sana, A. Tkachenko, G. Raskin, T. Delabie, B. Vandoren, P. Royer, S. Garcia, T. Van Reeth. Context. There is currently a niche for providing high-cadence, high resolution, time-series optical spectroscopy from space, which can be filled by using a low-cost cubesat mission. The Belgian-led ESA CubeSpec mission is specifically designed to provide space-based, low-cost spectroscopy with specific capabilities that can be optimised for a particular science need. Approved as an ESA in-orbit demonstrator, the CubeSpec satellite's primary science objective will focus on obtaining high-cadence, high resolution optical spectroscopic data to facilitate asteroseismology of pulsating massive stars. Aims. In this first paper, we aim to search for pulsating massive stars suitable for the CubeSpec mission, specifically $\beta$ Cep stars, which typically require time series spectroscopy to identify the geometry of their pulsation modes. Methods. Based on the science requirements needed to enable asteroseismology of massive stars with the capabilities of CubeSpec's spectrograph, we combine a literature study for pulsation with the analysis of recent high-cadence time series TESS photometry to classify the variability for stars brighter than V < 4 mag and between O9 and B3 in spectral type. Results. Among the 90 stars that meet our magnitude and spectral type requirements, we identify 23 promising $\beta$ Cep stars with high-amplitude (non-)radial pulsation modes with frequencies below 7 d$^{-1}$. Using further constraints on projected rotational velocities, pulsation amplitudes and number of pulsation modes, we devise a prioritised target list for the CubeSpec mission according to its science requirements and the potential of the targets for asteroseismology. The full target catalogue further provide a modern TESS-based review of line profile and photometric variability properties among bright O9-B3 stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Pulsating subdwarf B stars in the oldest open cluster NGC6791

We report results of our analysis of the Kepler superaperture LC data of the open cluster NGC6791 to search for pulsating sdB stars. We checked all pixels and we found only three sdB stars to be pulsating, KIC2569576 (B3), KIC2438324 (B4) and KIC2437937 (B5). These stars were known to be pulsators before, though we extended data coverage detecting more frequencies and features in their amplitude spectra, i.e. new multiplets and more complete period spacing sequences that we used for identifying geometry of the pulsation modes. The multiplet splittings were also used to derive rotation periods. The remaining known sdBs do not show any pulsation-related light variation down to our detection thresholds. We analyzed already existing spectroscopic observations taken with the HECTOSPEC at the MMT telescope in Smithsonian Arizona and with the GMOS at the Gemini North telescope, and fitted atmospheric parameters using the Balmer lines. Four stars, B3-B6, show atmospheric parameters that are consistent with g-mode dominated sdBs. We detected hints of radial velocity variability in B3, B5, and B6, indicating these three stars may be in binaries.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS

