Astronomy

Improving cosmological constraints from galaxy cluster number counts with CMB-cluster-lensing data: Results from the SPT-SZ survey and forecasts for the future

By P. S. Chaubal, C. L. Reichardt, N. Gupta, B. Ansarinejad, K. Aylor, L. Balkenhol, E. J. Baxter, F. Bianchini, B. A. Benson, L. E. Bleem, S. Bocquet, J. E. Carlstrom, C. L. Chang, T. M. Crawford, A. T. Crites, T. de Haan, M. A. Dobbs, W. B. Everett, B. Floyd, E. M. George, N. W. Halverson, W. L. Holzapfel, J. D. Hrubes, L. Knox, A. T. Lee, D. Luong-Van, J. J. McMahon, S. S. Meyer, L. M. Mocanu, J. J. Mohr, T. Natoli, S. Padin, C. Pryke, J. E. Ruhl, F. Ruppin, L. Salvati, A. Saro, K. K. Schaffer, E. Shirokoff, Z. Staniszewski, A. A. Stark, J. D. Vieira, R. Williamson
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

P. S. Chaubal, C. L. Reichardt, N. Gupta, B. Ansarinejad, K. Aylor, L. Balkenhol, E. J. Baxter, F. Bianchini, B. A. Benson, L. E. Bleem, S. Bocquet, J. E. Carlstrom, C. L. Chang, T. M. Crawford, A. T. Crites, T. de Haan, M. A. Dobbs, W. B. Everett, B. Floyd, E....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

arxiv.org

Connecting galaxy evolution in clusters with their radial profiles and phase space distribution: results from the IllustrisTNG hydrodynamical simulations

We study the population of galaxies around galaxy clusters in the hydrodynamic simulation suite IllustrisTNG 300-1 to study the signatures of their evolutionary history on observable properties. We measure the radial number density profile, phase space distribution, and splashback radius for galaxies of different masses and colors over the redshift range $z=0-1$. The three primary physical effects which shape the galaxy distribution within clusters are the galaxy quenching, angular momentum distribution and dynamical friction. We find three distinct populations of galaxies by applying a Gaussian mixture model to their distribution in color and mass. They have distinct evolutionary histories and leave distinct signatures on their distribution around cluster halos. We find that low-mass red galaxies show the most concentrated distribution in clusters and the largest splashback radius, while high-mass red galaxies show a less concentrated distribution and a smaller splashback radius. Blue galaxies, which mostly quench into the low-mass red population, have the shallowest distribution within the clusters, with those on radial orbits quenched rapidly before reaching pericenter. Comparison with the distribution of galaxies from the Dark Energy Survey (DES) survey around Sunyaev-Zeldovich (SZ) clusters from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope (ACT) and South Pole Telescope (SPT) surveys shows evidence for differences in galaxy evolution between simulations and data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Analysis cosmological tachyon and fermion model and observation data constraints

In this work we investigate a cosmological model with the tachyon and fermion fields with barotropic equation of state, where pressure $p$, energy density $\rho$ and barotropic index $\gamma$ are related by the relation $p=(\gamma-1)\rho$. We applied the tachyonozation method which allows to consider cosmological model with the fermion and the tachyon fields, driven by special potential. In this paper, tachyonization model was defined from the stability analysis and exact solution standard of the tachyon field. Analysis of the solution via statefinder parameters illustrated that our model in fiducial points with deceleration parameter $q = 0.5$ and statefinder $r = 1$ which corresponds to the matter dominated universe (SCDM) but, ends its evolution at a point in the future $(q =-1, \ r = 1)$ which corresponds to the de-Sitter expansion. Comparison of the model parameters with the cosmological observation data demonstrate, that our proposed cosmological model is stable at barotropic index $\gamma_0=0.00744$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Detecting Quality Problems in Data Models by Clustering Heterogeneous Data Values

Data is of high quality if it is fit for its intended use. The quality of data is influenced by the underlying data model and its quality. One major quality problem is the heterogeneity of data as quality aspects such as understandability and interoperability are impaired. This heterogeneity may be caused by quality problems in the data model. Data heterogeneity can occur in particular when the information given is not structured enough and just captured in data values, often due to missing or non-suitable structure in the underlying data model. We propose a bottom-up approach to detecting quality problems in data models that manifest in heterogeneous data values. It supports an explorative analysis of the existing data and can be configured by domain experts according to their domain knowledge. All values of a selected data field are clustered by syntactic similarity. Thereby an overview of the data values' diversity in syntax is provided. It shall help domain experts to understand how the data model is used in practice and to derive potential quality problems of the data model. We outline a proof-of-concept implementation and evaluate our approach using cultural heritage data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The RayGalGroupSims cosmological simulation suite for the study of relativistic effects: an application to lensing-matter clustering statistics

Y. Rasera, M-A. Breton, P-S. Corasaniti, J. Allingham, F. Roy, V. Reverdy, T.Pellegrin, S. Saga, A. Taruya, S. Agarwal, S. Anselmi. General Relativistic effects on the clustering of matter in the universe provide a sensitive probe of cosmology and gravity theories that can be tested with the upcoming generation of galaxy surveys. Here, we present a suite of large volume high-resolution N-body simulations specifically designed to generate light-cone data for the study of relativistic effects on lensing-matter observables. RayGalGroupSims (or in short RayGal) consists of two N-body simulations of $(2625\,h^{-1}\,{\rm Mpc})^3$ volume with $4096^3$ particles of a standard flat $\Lambda$CDM model and a non-standard $w$CDM phantom dark energy model. Light-cone data from the simulations have been generated using a parallel ray-tracing algorithm that has accurately solved billion geodesic equations. Catalogues and maps with relativistic weak-lensing which include post-Born effects, magnification bias (MB) and redshift space distortions (RSD) due to gravitational redshift, Doppler, transverse Doppler, Integrated Sachs-Wolfe/Rees-Sciama effects, are publicly released. Using this dataset, we are able to reproduce the linear and quasi-linear predictions from the Class relativistic code for the 10 (cross-)power spectra (3$\times$2 points) of the matter density fluctuation field and the gravitational convergence at $z=0.7$ and $z=1.8$. We find 1-30\% level contribution from both MB and RSD to the matter power spectrum, while the Fingers-of-God effect is visible at lower redshift in the non-linear regime. MB contributes at the $10-30\%$ level to the convergence power spectrum leading to a deviation between the shear power-spectrum and the convergence power-spectrum. MB also plays a significant role in the galaxy-galaxy lensing by decreasing the density-convergence spectra by $20\%$, while coupling non-trivial configurations (such as the one with the convergence at the same or even lower redshift than the density field).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Constraints on the number of X-ray Pulsars in IC 10 from a deep XMM-Newton Observation

We report the most sensitive search yet for X-ray pulsars in the dwarf starburst galaxy IC 10, which is known to contain a population of young high mass X-ray binaries. We searched for pulsations in 207 point-like X-ray sources in the direction of IC 10 by a 2012 \xmm~observation with a total exposure time of 134.5 ks. Pulsation searches in faint objects can be sensitive to the energy bands of the light curves, and the source and background extraction areas. We analyzed separately the PN and MOS barycenter corrected 0.2-12 keV data, with good time interval filtering. Different schemes for source and background extraction were compared, and the search was repeated in the narrower 0.5-8 keV energy band to increase the signal-to-noise ratio. For the most conservative parameters, 5 point sources produced significant peaks in the Lomb-Scargle periodogram (99\% significance, single trial, assuming white noise). A similar number of different candidates result from alternative analyses. A $\sim$4100 s period seen in all 3 instruments for the black hole (BH) + Wolf-Rayet (WR) binary IC 10 X-1 is probably due to red noise of astrophysical origin. Considering the periods, luminosities, and spatial distribution of the pulsar candidates in the direction of IC 10, they do not belong to the same distribution as the ones in the Magellanic Clouds and Milky Way. This result holds even if the candidates are spurious, since if the Small Magellanic Cloud were placed at the distance of IC 10, we would expect to see $\sim$5 pulsars at $L_x>10^{36}$ \lx ~inside the $D_{25}$ contour, and their periods would be of order 100 seconds, rather than the mostly $\sim$1 s periods for the candidates reported here, which lie outside the main body of the galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Galaxy cluster mass density profile derived using the submillimetre galaxies magnification bias

In this work we want to study the average mass density profile of tens to hundreds of clusters of galaxies acting as lenses that produce a magnification bias on the SMGs, and to estimate their associated masses and concentrations for different richness ranges. The background sample is composed of SMGs observed by Herschel with 1.2<z<4.0 (mean redshift at ~2.3) while the foreground sample is made up of galaxy clusters extracted from the SDSS III with photometric redshifts of 0.05< z< 0.8 (mean redshift at ~0.38). Measurements are obtained by stacking the SMG--cluster pairs to estimate the cross-correlation function using the Davis-Peebles estimator. This methodology allows us to derive the mass density profile for a wide range of angular scales, ~2-250 arcsec or ~10-1300 kpc for z=0.38, with a high radial resolution. We find that It is impossible to fit the data with a single mass density profile at all scales. As for the outer part, the estimated average masses increase from $M_{200c}=5.8$ to $51.5\times 10^{13} M_\odot$ and the concentration parameter from C=0.74 to 1.74. In the small-scale regions, the obtained average masses fluctuate around $M_{200c}=3-4 \times 10^{13}M_\odot$ with average C~4. The total average masses are in perfect agreement with the M-R relationship estimated from the cluster catalogue. While the estimated average C values of the central galactic halos are in agreement with traditional M-C relationships, we find low concentrations for the outer part. Moreover, C decrease for lower R values, probably indicating that the group of galaxies cannot be considered to be relaxed systems. Finally, we notice a systematic lack of signal at the transition between the dominance of the cluster halo and the central galactic halo (~100 kpc). This feature is also present in previous studies using different catalogues and/or methodologies, but is never discussed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

APOGEE-2S view of the globular cluster Patchick 125 (Gran 3). New metallicity and elemental abundances from high-resolution spectroscopy

We present detailed elemental abundances, radial velocity, and orbital elements for Patchick~125, a recently discovered metal-poor globular cluster (GC) in the direction of the Galactic bulge. Near-infrared high-resolution ($R\sim22,500$) spectra of two members were obtained during the second phase of the Apache Point Observatory Galactic Evolution Experiment at Las Campanas Observatory as part of the sixteenth Data Release (DR 16) of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. We investigated elemental abundances for four chemical species, including $\alpha$- (Mg, Si), Fe-peak (Fe), and odd-Z (Al) elements. We find a metallicity covering the range from [Fe/H] $= -1.69$ to $-1.72$, suggesting that Patchick~125 likely exhibits a mean metallicity $\langle$[Fe/H]$\rangle \sim -1.7$, which represents a significant increase in metallicity for this cluster compared to previous low-resolution spectroscopic analyses. We also found a mean radial velocity of 95.9 km s$^{-1}$, which is $\sim$21.6 km s$^{-1}$ higher than reported in the literature. The observed stars exhibit an $\alpha$-enrichment ([Mg/Fe]$\lesssim+0.20$, and [Si/Fe]$\lesssim +0.30$) that follows the typical trend of metal-poor GCs. The aluminum abundance ratios for the present two member stars are enhanced in [Al/Fe]$\gtrsim +0.58$, which is a typical enrichment characteristic of the so-called `second-generation' of stars in GCs at similar metallicity. This supports the possible presence of the multiple-population phenomenon in Patchick~125, as well as its genuine GC nature. Further, Patchick~125 shows a low-energy, low-eccentric ($<0.4$) and retrograde orbit captured by the inner Galaxy, near the edge of the bulge. We confirm that Patchick~125 is a genuine metal-poor GC, which is currently trapped in the vicinity of the Milky Way bulge.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Detectability of the cross-correlation between CMB lensing and stochastic GW background from compact object mergers

The anisotropies of the Stochastic Gravitational Wave Background (SGWB) produced by merging compact binaries constitute a possible new probe of the Large-Scale Structure (LSS) of the Universe. However, a large shot noise contribution, caused by the discreteness of the GW emitters, is expected to cover the anisotropies induced by the LSS. In this work, we investigate the potential of cross-correlating forthcoming high precision measurements of the SGWB energy density and the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) lensing convergence in order to mitigate the effect of shot noise. Combining a detailed modeling of stellar and galactic astrophysics with a novel framework to distribute the GW emitters in the sky, we compute the auto- and cross-correlation power spectra for the two cosmic fields, we evaluate the shot noise contribution and we make a prediction for the signal-to-noise ratio. The results of our analysis show that the SGWB energy density is significantly correlated with the CMB lensing convergence and that the cross-correlation between these two cosmic fields is a powerful tool to reduce the impact of shot noise, paving the way to the detection of the intrinsic SGWB anisotropies.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Nearby galaxy cluster Abell 1569 inspected by researchers

Using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, Indian astronomers have inspected a nearby galaxy cluster known as Abell 1569. Results of the study, published October 29 on arXiv.org, deliver important insights into the properties of this cluster and its intracluster medium. Galaxy clusters contain up to thousands of galaxies bound...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Mass accretion rates of the HectoMAP clusters of galaxies

We estimate the mass accretion rate (MAR) of the 346 clusters of galaxies in the HectoMAP Cluster Survey. The clusters span the redshift range $0.17-0.42$ and the $M_{200}$ mass range $\approx (0.5 - 3.5)\cdot 10^{14}$M$_\odot$. The MAR estimate is based on the caustic technique along with a spherical infall model. Our analysis extends the measurement of MARs for 129 clusters at $z<0.3$ from the Cluster Infall Regions in the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (CIRS) and the Hectospec Cluster Survey (HeCS) to redshift $z \sim 0.42$. Averaging over redshift, low-mass clusters with $M_{200}\sim 0.7\cdot 10^{14}$M$_\odot$ accrete $\sim 3\cdot 10^4$M$_\odot$yr$^{-1}$; more massive clusters with $M_{200}\sim 2.8\cdot 10^{14}$M$_\odot$ accrete $\sim 1\cdot 10^5$M$_\odot$yr$^{-1}$. Low- and high-mass clusters increase their MAR by $\sim 46\%$ and $\sim 84\%$, respectively, as the redshift increases from $z\sim 0.17-0.29$ to $z\sim 0.34-0.42$. The MARs at fixed redshift increase with mass and MARs at fixed mass increase with redshift in agreement with $\Lambda$CDM cosmological model for hierarchical structure formation. We consider the extension of MAR measurements to $z \sim 1$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Transitioning from Stage-III to Stage-IV: Cosmology from galaxy$\times$CMB lensing and shear$\times$CMB lensing

Zhuoqi Zhang, Chihway Chang, Patricia Larsen, Lucas F. Secco, Joe Zuntz, the LSST Dark Energy Science Collaboration. We examine the cosmological constraining power from two cross-correlation probes between galaxy and CMB surveys: the cross-correlation of lens galaxy density with CMB lensing convergence $\langle\delta_g\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle$ and source galaxy weak lensing shear with CMB lensing convergence $\langle\gamma\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle$. These two cross-correlation probes provide an independent cross-check of other large-scale structure constraints and are insensitive to systematic effects that could be present in galaxy-only or CMB-only analyses. We study how the constraining power of $\langle\delta_g\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle+\langle\gamma\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle$ changes as the galaxy samples and CMB dataset qualitatively change from Stage-III (ongoing) to Stage-IV (future) surveys. Given the flexibility in selecting the lens galaxy sample, we also explore the impact on cosmological constraints when we vary the redshift range and magnitude limit of the lens galaxies using mock galaxy catalogs. We find that in our setup, cosmological constraints from $\langle\delta_g\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle$ and $\langle\gamma\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle$ are comparable in Stage-III; but as we move to Stage-IV, shot noise from the galaxy density becomes subdominant to cosmic variance, preventing the contribution from $\langle\delta_g\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle$ to further improve. This implies that to maximize the cosmological constraints from future $\langle\delta_g\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle+\langle \gamma\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle$ analyses, we should focus more on the requirements on $\langle\gamma \kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle$ instead of $\langle\delta_g\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle$. In addition, the selection of the lens galaxy sample in $\langle\delta_g\kappa_{\rm CMB}\rangle$ should be optimized in terms of our ability to characterize its redshift or galaxy bias instead of its number density.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the CFT describing the spin clusters in 2d Potts model

We have considered clusters of like spin in the Q-Potts model, the spin Potts clusters. Using Monte Carlo simulations, we studied these clusters on a square lattice with periodic boundary conditions for values of Q in [1,4]. We continue the work initiated with Delfino and Viti (2013) by measuring the universal finite size corrections of the two-point connectivity. The numerical data are perfectly compatible with the CFT prediction, thus supporting the existence of a consistent CFT, still unknown, describing the connectivity Potts spin clusters. We provided in particular new insights on the energy field of such theory. For Q=2, we found a good agreement with the prediction that the Ising spin clusters behave as the Fortuin-Kasteleyn ones at the tri-critical point of the dilute 1-Potts model. We show that the structure constants are likely to be given by the imaginary Liouville structure constants, consistently with the results of Delfino et al. (2013) and of Ang and Sun (2021). For Q different from 2 instead, the structure constants we measure do not correspond to any known bootstrap solutions. The validity of our analysis is backed up by the measures of the spin Potts clusters wrapping probability for Q=3. We evaluate the main critical exponents and the correction to the scaling. A new exact and compact expression for the torus one-point of the Q-Potts energy field is also given.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Compact Object Mergers in Hierarchical Triples from Low-Mass Young Star Clusters

Alessandro Alberto Trani, Sara Rastello, Ugo N. Di Carlo, Filippo Santoliquido, Ataru Tanikawa, Michela Mapelli. A binary star orbited by an outer companion constitutes a hierarchical triple system. The outer body may excite the eccentricity of the inner binary through the von~Zeipel-Lidov-Kozai (ZLK) mechanism, triggering the gravitational wave (GW) coalescence of the inner binary when its members are compact objects. Here, we study a sample of hierarchical triples with an inner black hole (BH) -- BH binary, BH -- neutron star (NS) binary, and BH -- white dwarf (WD) binary, formed via dynamical interactions in low-mass young star clusters. Our sample of triples was obtained self-consistently from direct N-body simulations of star clusters which included up-to-date stellar evolution. We find that the inner binaries in our triples cannot merge via GW radiation alone, and the ZLK mechanism is essential to trigger their coalescence. Contrary to binaries assembled dynamically in young star clusters, binary BHs merging in triples have preferentially low mass ratios (q ~ 0.3) and higher primary masses (m_p > 40 MSun). We derive a local merger rate density of 0.60, 0.11 and 0.5 yr^-1 Gpc^-3 for BH-BH, BH-NS and BH-WD binaries, respectively. Additionally, we find that merging binaries have high eccentricities across the GW spectrum, including the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA (LVK), LISA, and DECIGO frequencies. About 7% of BH-BH and 60% of BH-NS binaries will have detectable eccentricities in the LVK band. Our results indicate that the eccentricity and the mass spectrum of merging binaries are the strongest features for the identification of GW mergers from triples.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Clustering of longitudinal data: A tutorial on a variety of approaches

During the past two decades, methods for identifying groups with different trends in longitudinal data have become of increasing interest across many areas of research. To support researchers, we summarize the guidance from the literature regarding longitudinal clustering. Moreover, we present a selection of methods for longitudinal clustering, including group-based trajectory modeling (GBTM), growth mixture modeling (GMM), and longitudinal k-means (KML). The methods are introduced at a basic level, and strengths, limitations, and model extensions are listed. Following the recent developments in data collection, attention is given to the applicability of these methods to intensive longitudinal data (ILD). We demonstrate the application of the methods on a synthetic dataset using packages available in R.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gamma-ray spectral properties of the Galactic globular clusters: constraint on the numbers of millisecond pulsars

Wei Wu (1), Zhongxiang Wang (1,2), Yi Xing (2), Pengfei Zhang (1) (1. Yunnan University, 2. Shanghai Astronomical Observatory) We study the gamma-ray spectra of 30 globular clusters (GCs) thus far detected with the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. Presuming that gamma-ray emission of a GC comes from millisecond pulsars (MSPs) contained in, a model that generates spectra for the GCs is built based on the gamma-ray properties of the detected MSP sample. We fit the GCs' spectra with the model, and for 27 of them, their emission can be explained with arising from MSPs. The spectra of the other three, NGC 7078, 2MS-GC01, and Terzan 1, can not be fit with our model, indicating that MSPs' emission should not be the dominant one in the first two and the third one has a unique hard spectrum. We also investigate six nearby GCs that have relatively high encounter rates as the comparison cases. The candidate spectrum of NGC 6656 can be fit with that of one MSP, supporting its possible association with the gamma-ray source at its position. The five others do not have detectable gamma-ray emission. Their spectral upper limits set limits of mostly $\leq 1$ MSPs in them, consistent with the numbers of radio MSPs found in them. The estimated numbers of MSPs in the gamma-ray GCs are generally larger than those reported for radio pulsars, suggesting more MSPs in them than those currently revealed. Our studies of the gamma-ray GCs and the comparison nearby GCs indicate that the encounter rate should not be the only factor determining the number of MSPs a GC contains.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Strong constraints on decay and annihilation of dark matter from heating of gas-rich dwarf galaxies

Gas-rich dwarf galaxies located outside the virial radius of their host are relatively pristine systems and have ultra-low gas cooling rates. This makes them very sensitive to heat injection by annihilation or decay of dark matter (DM). Such dwarfs are particularly sensitive to DM producing e$^\pm$ with energies 1$-$100 MeV or photons with energies 13.6 eV$-1$ keV, because these products can be efficiently thermalized in the neutral hydrogen gas of the dwarfs. Following the methodology of Wadekar and Farrar (2021), we require the rate of heat injection by DM to not exceed the ultra-low radiative cooling rate of gas in the Leo T dwarf galaxy. This gives model-independent bounds on $(i)$ the decay lifetime of DM to $e^\pm$ (photons) which are stronger than all the previous literature for $m_\mathrm{DM}\sim$ 1$-$10 MeV ($m_\mathrm{DM}\sim0.02-1$ keV), $(ii)$ annihilation of DM to $e^{\pm}$ comparable to constraints from CMB and X/$\gamma$-ray surveys. We also translate our bounds for the case of the following DM models: axion-like particles (ALPs), sterile neutrinos, excited DM states, higgs portal scalars and dark baryons. Observations of gas-rich low-mass dwarfs from upcoming 21cm and optical surveys can therefore be powerful probes of a multitude of models of DM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Inspection of 19 globular cluster candidates in the Galactic bulge with the VVV survey

E. R. Garro, D. Minniti, M. Gómez, J. Alonso-García, V. Ripepi, J. G. Fernández-Trincado, F. Vivanco Cádiz. The census of the globular clusters (GCs) in the Milky Way (MW) is still a work in progress. We explore the nature of 19 new GC candidates in the Galactic bulge, based on the analysis of their colour-magnitude diagrams (CMDs) in the near-IR, using the VISTA Variables in the Via Láctea Survey (VVV) database. We estimate their main astrophysical parameters: reddening and extinction, distance, total luminosity, mean cluster proper motions (PMs), metallicity and age. We obtain the cluster catalogues including the likely cluster members by applying a decontamination procedure on the observed CMDs, based upon the vector PM diagrams from VIRAC2. We estimate a wide reddening range of the $0.25 \leqslant E(J-K_s) \leqslant 2.0$ mag and extinction $0.11 \leqslant A_{Ks} \leqslant 0.86$ mag for the sample clusters as expected in the bulge regions. The range of heliocentric distances is $6.8\leqslant D\leqslant 11.4$ kpc. This allows us to place these clusters between 0.56 and 3.25 kpc from the Galactic centre, assuming $R_{\odot}=8.2$ kpc. Also, their PMs are kinematically similar to the typical motion of the Galactic bulge, apart from VVV-CL160, which shows different PMs. We also derive their metallicities and ages, finding $-1.40 \leqslant$ [Fe/H] $\leqslant 0.0$ dex and $t\approx 8-13$ Gyr respectively. The luminosities are calculated both in $K_{s}-$ and V-bands, recovering $-3.4 \leqslant M_V \leqslant -7.5$. We also examine the possible RR Lyrae members found in the cluster fields. Based on their positions, kinematics, metallicities and ages and comparing our results with the literature, we conclude that 9 candidates are real GCs, 7 need more observations to be fully confirmed as GCs, whereas 3 candidates are discarded for being younger open clusters.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraints on leptoquarks from lepton-flavour-violating tau-lepton processes

Leptoquarks are ubiquitous in several extensions of the Standard Model and seem to be able to accommodate the universality-violation-driven $B$-meson-decay anomalies and the $(g-2)_\mu$ discrepancy interpreted as deviations from the Standard Model predictions. In addition, the search for lepton-flavour violation in the charged sector is, at present, a major research program that could also be facilitated by the dynamics generated by leptoquarks. In this article, we consider a rather wide framework of both scalar and vector leptoquarks as the generators of lepton-flavour violation in processes involving the tau lepton. We single out its couplings to leptoquarks, thus breaking universality in the lepton sector, and we integrate out leptoquarks at tree level, generating the corresponding dimension-6 operators of the Standard Model Effective Field Theory. In Ref. [1] we obtained model-independent bounds on the Wilson coefficients of those operators contributing to lepton-flavour-violating hadron tau decays and $\ell$-$\tau$ conversion in nuclei, with $\ell=e,\mu$. Hence, we use those results to translate the bounds into the couplings of leptoquarks to the Standard Model fermions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Synthesizing Stellar Populations in South Pole Telescope Galaxy Clusters: I. Ages of Quiescent Member Galaxies at 0.3 < z < 1.4

Gourav Khullar, Matthew B. Bayliss, Michael D. Gladders, Keunho J. Kim, Michael S Calzadilla, Veronica Strazzullo, Lindsey E. Bleem, Guillaume Mahler, Michael McDonald, Benjamin Floyd, Christian L. Reichardt, Florian Ruppin, Alexandro Saro, Keren Sharon, Taweewat Somboonpanyakul, Brian Stalder, Antony A. Stark.
ASTRONOMY

