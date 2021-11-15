Improving cosmological constraints from galaxy cluster number counts with CMB-cluster-lensing data: Results from the SPT-SZ survey and forecasts for the future

E. R. Garro, D. Minniti, M. Gómez, J. Alonso-García, V. Ripepi, J. G. Fernández-Trincado, F. Vivanco Cádiz. The census of the globular clusters (GCs) in the Milky Way (MW) is still a work in progress. We explore the nature of 19 new GC candidates in the Galactic bulge, based on the analysis of their colour-magnitude diagrams (CMDs) in the near-IR, using the VISTA Variables in the Via Láctea Survey (VVV) database. We estimate their main astrophysical parameters: reddening and extinction, distance, total luminosity, mean cluster proper motions (PMs), metallicity and age. We obtain the cluster catalogues including the likely cluster members by applying a decontamination procedure on the observed CMDs, based upon the vector PM diagrams from VIRAC2. We estimate a wide reddening range of the $0.25 \leqslant E(J-K_s) \leqslant 2.0$ mag and extinction $0.11 \leqslant A_{Ks} \leqslant 0.86$ mag for the sample clusters as expected in the bulge regions. The range of heliocentric distances is $6.8\leqslant D\leqslant 11.4$ kpc. This allows us to place these clusters between 0.56 and 3.25 kpc from the Galactic centre, assuming $R_{\odot}=8.2$ kpc. Also, their PMs are kinematically similar to the typical motion of the Galactic bulge, apart from VVV-CL160, which shows different PMs. We also derive their metallicities and ages, finding $-1.40 \leqslant$ [Fe/H] $\leqslant 0.0$ dex and $t\approx 8-13$ Gyr respectively. The luminosities are calculated both in $K_{s}-$ and V-bands, recovering $-3.4 \leqslant M_V \leqslant -7.5$. We also examine the possible RR Lyrae members found in the cluster fields. Based on their positions, kinematics, metallicities and ages and comparing our results with the literature, we conclude that 9 candidates are real GCs, 7 need more observations to be fully confirmed as GCs, whereas 3 candidates are discarded for being younger open clusters.
