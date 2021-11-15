The Role of Self Interactions in the Cosmological Evolution of Warm Dark Matter

In this paper, by taking the accretions into account, the observational shadows and rings casted by the Brane-world black hole are numerically investigated when the observer located at the cosmological horizon. The results here show that the radius $r_p$ of photon sphere increased with cosmological parameter $\alpha$ and dark matter parameter $\beta$, while the impact parameter $b_p$ decreased with $\alpha$ and increased with $\beta$. For the thin-disk accretion, it turns out that the total observed intensity are mainly composed of the direct emission, while lensing ring and photon ring only contribute a small contribution and a negligible contribution, respectively. And, we find that shadow and rings exhibit some different and interesting features when the disk located at different positions. For the static and infalling spherical accretions, it is obvious that the size of shadow is always the same for both accretions, which means that shadow is only related to the geometry of space time in this case. The luminosity of shadow and photon sphere are closely related to the Doppler effect and the emissivity per unit volume $j({

u_e})$. In addition, the influence of dark matter and cosmological constant on observed intensity of shadows and rings are carefully emphasized throughout of this paper. Finally, we obtained the burring images of shadows and rings by using the nominal resolution of the Event Horizon Telescope, and studied the upper limits on the X-clod dark matter parameter $\beta$ with the aid of the data of the shadow of M87.

