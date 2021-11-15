ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Role of Self Interactions in the Cosmological Evolution of Warm Dark Matter

By Rafael Ignacio Yunis, Carlos R. Argüelles, Diana López Nacir, Claudia Scóccola, Nikolaos Mavromatos, Andreas Krut
 5 days ago

Rafael Ignacio Yunis, Carlos R. Argüelles, Diana López Nacir, Claudia Scóccola, Nikolaos Mavromatos, Andreas Krut. In this work we present a summary of recent studies on the effects of elastic self interactions in the evolution of Warm Dark Matter models (WDM), focusing on structure...

natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

There's a Weird Shape in The Middle of Andromeda, And Astronomers Finally Know Why

There's a mysteriously shaped cluster of stars at the center of the Andromeda Galaxy, around 2.5 million light-years away and neighbor to the Milky Way. It's been causing astronomers to furrow their brows and stroke their chins for decades at this point. However, new research into how galaxies – and the supermassive black holes at their centers – can collide together may offer an explanation for this cluster. It seems that it might be caused by a gravitational 'kick', something similar to the recoil of a shotgun but on a cosmic scale. This latest study suggests the kick would be powerful enough...
ASTRONOMY
#Evolution#Cosmology#Warm Dark Matter#Cdm#Msm#Boltzmann#Wdm#Dm Halo#Nongalactic Astrophysics#Kcl Ph
The Independent

What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on 18 February. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Spin-dependent Scattering of Boosted Dark Matter

Boosted dark matter provides a promising approach to probe the light dark matter, whose computational framework in the spin-independent scattering process is well developed. However, the spin-dependent one lacks a unified treatment. The novelty of this paper is to give the first comprehensive derivation of the cross-section for boosted dark matter in spin-dependent scattering. When the transfer momentum is sufficiently large, there is a sizable enhancement to the proton structure factor from the time component. Besides, we find a residue momentum dependence in the quark-nucleon matching procedure, even without a light mediator. Such behavior can enhance the sensitivity compared with conventional contact interaction. We promote this endeavor by deriving direct limits on sub-GeV spin-dependent boosted dark matter through terrestrial data. The numerical results of the boosted structure factor and the non-relativistic structure factor are given explicitly in the paper and it shows that the excluded region of the boosted structure factor is about two orders larger than the non-relativistic structure factor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Neutrino and Axion Astronomy with Dark Matter Experiments

Sensitive dark matter (DM) experiments can be well exploited beyond their designated targets, allowing to explore a breadth of physics topics. As we discuss, future large direct DM detection experiments constitute impressive telescopes, complementary to conventional neutrino detectors. This opens a new window into neutrino astronomy, including puzzles such as the origin of supermassive black holes and topics like supernova forecast. Furthermore, DM experiments can act as effective instruments for multimessenger astronomy. This is well illustrated by exploration of relativistic axions from transient astrophysical sources (e.g. axion star explosions), providing novel signatures as well as possible insights into the axion potential.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

The spatial distribution deviation and the power suppression of baryons from dark matter

The spatial distribution between dark matter and baryonic matter of the Universe is biased or deviates from each other. In this work, by comparing the results derived from IllustrisTNG and WIGEON simulations, we find that many results obtained from TNG are similar to those from WIGEON data, but differences between the two simulations do exist. For the ratio of density power spectrum between dark matter and baryonic matter, as scales become smaller and smaller, the power spectra for baryons are increasingly suppressed for WIGEON simulations; while for TNG simulations, the suppression stops at $k=15-20h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, and the power spectrum ratios increase when $k>20h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$. The suppression of power ratio for WIGEON is also redshift-dependent. From $z=1$ to $z=0$, the power ratio decreases from about 70% to less than 50% at $k=8h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$. For TNG simulation, the suppression of power ratio is enhanced with decreasing redshifts in the scale range $k>4h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, but is nearly unchanged with redshifts in $k<4h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$ These results indicate that turbulent heating can also have the consequence to suppress the power ratio between baryons and dark matter. Regarding the power suppression for TNG simulations as the norm, the power suppression by turbulence for WIGEON simulations is roughly estimated to be 45% at $k=2h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, and gradually increases to 69% at $k=8h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, indicating the impact of turbulence on the cosmic baryons are more significant on small scales.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New theory suggests dark matter can create new dark matter from regular matter

An international team of physicists is proposing an addition to dark matter theory. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group is suggesting that dark matter came from regular matter and that dark matter is able to create more dark matter from regular matter. The existence...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Manifesting hidden dynamics of a sub-component dark matter

We emphasize the distinctive cosmological dynamics in multi-component dark matter scenarios and its impact in probing a sub-dominant component of dark matter. We find that the thermal evolution of the sub-component dark matter is significantly affected by the sizable self-scattering that is naturally realized for sub-${\rm GeV}$ masses. The required annihilation cross section for the sub-component sharply increases as we consider a smaller relative abundance fraction among the dark-matter species. Therefore, contrary to a naive expectation, it can be easier to detect the sub-component with smaller abundance fractions in direct/indirect-detection experiments and cosmological observations. Combining with the current results of accelerator-based experiments, the abundance fractions smaller than $10\,\%$ are strongly disfavored; we demonstrate this by taking a dark photon portal scenario as an example. Nevertheless, for the abundance fraction larger than $10\,\%$, the warm dark matter constraints on the sub-dominant component can be complementary to the parameter space probed by accelerator-based experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Leptoquark Manoeuvres in the Dark: a simultaneous solution of the dark matter problem and the $R_D$ anomalies

Genevieve Bélanger, Aoife Bharucha, Benjamin Fuks, Andreas Goudelis, Jan Heisig, Adil Jueid, Andre Lessa, Kirtimaan A. Mohan, Giacomo Polesello, Priscilla Pani, Alexander Pukhov, Dipan Sengupta, José Zurita. The measured branching fractions of $B$-mesons into leptonic final states derived by the LHCb collaboration hint towards the breakdown of lepton flavour universality....
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Studying dark matter with MadDM: lines and loops

Automated tools for the computation of amplitudes and cross sections have become the backbone of phenomenological studies beyond the standard model. We present the latest developments in MadDM, a calculator of dark-matter observables based on MadGraph5_aMC@NLO. The new version enables the fully automated computation of loop-induced annihilation processes, relevant for indirect detection of dark matter. Of particular interest is the direct annihilation into photons, $\gamma \gamma,\, \gamma X$. These processes lead to monochromatic gamma-ray lines that are smoking-gun signatures for dark-matter annihilation in our Galaxy. MadDM computes the predictions for the expected photon fluxes near Earth and derives constraints from the gamma-ray line searches by Fermi-LAT and HESS. As an application, we present the implications for the parameter space of the Inert Doublet Model.
MATHEMATICS
LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Impact of cosmic filaments on the gas accretion rate to dark matter halos

We investigate the impact of cosmic filaments on the gas accretion rate, $\dot{M}_{\rm{gas}}$, of dark matter halos in filaments, based on cosmological hydrodynamic simulation. We find that for halos less massive than $10^{12.0}\ \rm{M_{\odot}}$, $\dot{M}_{\rm{gas}}$ of halos residing in prominent filaments (with width $D_{\rm{fil}}>3\ \rm{Mpc}/h$) is lower than halos residing in tenuous filaments ($D_{\rm{fil}}<3\ \rm{Mpc}/h$) by $20-30\%$ at $z=0.5$, and by a factor of 2-3 at $z=0$. However, $\dot{M}_{\rm{gas}}$ depends weakly on the physical distance between halo center and the spine of filaments from high redshift to $z=0$, only shows clear difference between the inner and outer regions in prominent filaments at $z=0$. We further probe the thermal properties of gas in prominent and tenuous filaments, which appear in relatively highly and intermediate overdense regions, respectively. The gas in prominent filaments are more hotter. Around $26\%$, $38\%$ and $45\%$ of gases in prominent filaments are hotter than $10^6$ K at $z=1.0, 0.5$ and $z=0.0$ respectively. The corresponding fractions in tenuous filaments are merely $\sim 6\%, 9\%$ and $11\%$. The suppressed gas accretion rate for low mass halos in prominent filaments at $z \lesssim 0.5$ may result from the hotter ambient gas, which could provide a physical processing mechanism to cut down the supply of gas to halos before they enter clusters. This process meets partially the need of the preheating mechanism implemented in some semi-analytical models of galaxy formation, but works only for $\sim 20\%$ of halos at $z < 1$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Influence of dark matter on shadows and rings of a brane-world black hole illuminated by various accretions

In this paper, by taking the accretions into account, the observational shadows and rings casted by the Brane-world black hole are numerically investigated when the observer located at the cosmological horizon. The results here show that the radius $r_p$ of photon sphere increased with cosmological parameter $\alpha$ and dark matter parameter $\beta$, while the impact parameter $b_p$ decreased with $\alpha$ and increased with $\beta$. For the thin-disk accretion, it turns out that the total observed intensity are mainly composed of the direct emission, while lensing ring and photon ring only contribute a small contribution and a negligible contribution, respectively. And, we find that shadow and rings exhibit some different and interesting features when the disk located at different positions. For the static and infalling spherical accretions, it is obvious that the size of shadow is always the same for both accretions, which means that shadow is only related to the geometry of space time in this case. The luminosity of shadow and photon sphere are closely related to the Doppler effect and the emissivity per unit volume $j({\nu_e})$. In addition, the influence of dark matter and cosmological constant on observed intensity of shadows and rings are carefully emphasized throughout of this paper. Finally, we obtained the burring images of shadows and rings by using the nominal resolution of the Event Horizon Telescope, and studied the upper limits on the X-clod dark matter parameter $\beta$ with the aid of the data of the shadow of M87.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Torsion in string-inspired cosmologies and the universe dark sector

I review several aspects of torsion in string-inspired cosmologies. In particular, I discuss its connection with fundamental, string-model independent, axion fields associated with the massless gravitational multiplet of the string. I argue in favour of the role of primordial gravitational anomalies coupled to such axions in inducing inflation of a type encountered in the ``running-vacuum-model (RVM) '' cosmological framework, without fundamental inflaton fields. The gravitational-anomaly terms owe their existence to the Green-Schwarz mechanism for the (extra-dimensional) anomaly cancellation, and may be non-trivial in such theories in the presence of (primordial) gravitational waves at early stages of the four-dimensional string Universe (after compactification). I also discuss how the torsion-induced stringy axions can acquire a mass in the post inflationary era, due to non perturbative effects, thus having the potential to play the rôle of (a component of) dark matter in such models. Finally, I describe briefly the current-era phenomenology of this model, with the emphasis placed on the possibility of alleviating tensions observed in the current-era cosmological data. A brief phenomenological comparison with other cosmological models in contorted geometries is also made.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

A new twist on dark matter is challenging our understanding of the cosmic mystery

Located deep under the Gran Sasso mountain in Italy, 25 crystals are sealed inside a copper box and surrounded by concrete made from the mountain’s rocks. The intricate installation is a particle detector known as the DAMA experiment, which is on the hunt for the most elusive scientific mysteries of all: dark matter. And the scientists running the experiment are certain they have found it, much to the skepticism of several other groups with the same objective.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

