Computers

Property Inference Attacks Against GANs

By Junhao Zhou, Yufei Chen, Chao Shen, Yang Zhang
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

While machine learning (ML) has made tremendous progress during the past decade, recent research has shown that ML models are vulnerable to various security and privacy attacks. So far, most of the attacks in this field focus on discriminative models, represented by classifiers. Meanwhile, little attention has been paid to the...

Related
linuxtoday.com

Dependency Combobulator: Open Source Against Dependency Confusion Attacks

Apiiro released Dependency Combobulator, a modular and extensible open-source toolkit to detect and prevent dependency confusion attacks. The toolkit allows organizations to safeguard against this newly uncovered type of risk, which has been on the rise this year as a key vector in supply chain attacks targeting dependencies within software packages.
arxiv.org

A Framework for Routing DNN Inference Jobs over Distributed Computing Networks

Ubiquitous artificial intelligence (AI) is considered one of the key services in 6G systems. AI services typically rely on deep neural network (DNN) requiring heavy computation. Hence, in order to support ubiquitous AI, it is crucial to provide a solution for offloading or distributing computational burden due to DNN, especially at end devices with limited resources. We develop a framework for assigning the computation tasks of DNN inference jobs to the nodes with computing resources in the network, so as to reduce the inference latency in the presence of limited computing power at end devices. To this end, we propose a layered graph model that enables to solve the problem of assigning computation tasks of a single DNN inference job via simple conventional routing. Using this model, we develop algorithms for routing DNN inference jobs over the distributed computing network. We show through numerical evaluations that our algorithms can select nodes and paths adaptively to the computational attributes of given DNN inference jobs in order to reduce the end-to-end latency.
arxiv.org

TraSw: Tracklet-Switch Adversarial Attacks against Multi-Object Tracking

Benefiting from the development of Deep Neural Networks, Multi-Object Tracking (MOT) has achieved aggressive progress. Currently, the real-time Joint-Detection-Tracking (JDT) based MOT trackers gain increasing attention and derive many excellent models. However, the robustness of JDT trackers is rarely studied, and it is challenging to attack the MOT system since its mature association algorithms are designed to be robust against errors during tracking. In this work, we analyze the weakness of JDT trackers and propose a novel adversarial attack method, called Tracklet-Switch (TraSw), against the complete tracking pipeline of MOT. Specifically, a push-pull loss and a center leaping optimization are designed to generate adversarial examples for both re-ID feature and object detection. TraSw can fool the tracker to fail to track the targets in the subsequent frames by attacking very few frames. We evaluate our method on the advanced deep trackers (i.e., FairMOT, JDE, ByteTrack) using the MOT-Challenge datasets (i.e., 2DMOT15, MOT17, and MOT20). Experiments show that TraSw can achieve a high success rate of over 95% by attacking only five frames on average for the single-target attack and a reasonably high success rate of over 80% for the multiple-target attack. The code is available at this https URL .
securityboulevard.com

DNSSEC: The Secret Weapon Against DNS Attacks

The domain name system (DNS) is known as the phone book of the internet, quickly connecting users from their devices to their desired content. But what appears to most users as seamless and instantaneous actually offers multiple opportunities for bad actors to slip through the cracks. In April 2021, a troubling report indicated that an estimated 100 million devices worldwide were susceptible to one of nine vulnerabilities affecting the implementation of DNS. These nine vulnerabilities were packaged under the apt moniker NAME:WRECK.
arxiv.org

An Overview of Backdoor Attacks Against Deep Neural Networks and Possible Defences

Together with impressive advances touching every aspect of our society, AI technology based on Deep Neural Networks (DNN) is bringing increasing security concerns. While attacks operating at test time have monopolised the initial attention of researchers, backdoor attacks, exploiting the possibility of corrupting DNN models by interfering with the training process, represents a further serious threat undermining the dependability of AI techniques. In a backdoor attack, the attacker corrupts the training data so to induce an erroneous behaviour at test time. Test time errors, however, are activated only in the presence of a triggering event corresponding to a properly crafted input sample. In this way, the corrupted network continues to work as expected for regular inputs, and the malicious behaviour occurs only when the attacker decides to activate the backdoor hidden within the network. In the last few years, backdoor attacks have been the subject of an intense research activity focusing on both the development of new classes of attacks, and the proposal of possible countermeasures. The goal of this overview paper is to review the works published until now, classifying the different types of attacks and defences proposed so far. The classification guiding the analysis is based on the amount of control that the attacker has on the training process, and the capability of the defender to verify the integrity of the data used for training, and to monitor the operations of the DNN at training and test time. As such, the proposed analysis is particularly suited to highlight the strengths and weaknesses of both attacks and defences with reference to the application scenarios they are operating in.
TechRepublic

US amps up war on ransomware with charges against REvil attackers

One person fingered for the July 2021 attack against Kaseya is in custody, while the other individual is still at large. The United States has taken another significant legal step in its battle against ransomware. On Monday, the US Department of Justice announced formal charges against two foreign nationals for their role in deploying REvil ransomware attacks against organizations throughout the country. Based on the indictments, the two individuals accessed the networks of their intended victims and used the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to encrypt sensitive data and hold it hostage.
arxiv.org

Robust Person Re-identification with Multi-Modal Joint Defence

The Person Re-identification (ReID) system based on metric learning has been proved to inherit the vulnerability of deep neural networks (DNNs), which are easy to be fooled by adversarail metric attacks. Existing work mainly relies on adversarial training for metric defense, and more methods have not been fully studied. By exploring the impact of attacks on the underlying features, we propose targeted methods for metric attacks and defence methods. In terms of metric attack, we use the local color deviation to construct the intra-class variation of the input to attack color features. In terms of metric defenses, we propose a joint defense method which includes two parts of proactive defense and passive defense. Proactive defense helps to enhance the robustness of the model to color variations and the learning of structure relations across multiple modalities by constructing different inputs from multimodal images, and passive defense exploits the invariance of structural features in a changing pixel space by circuitous scaling to preserve structural features while eliminating some of the adversarial noise. Extensive experiments demonstrate that the proposed joint defense compared with the existing adversarial metric defense methods which not only against multiple attacks at the same time but also has not significantly reduced the generalization capacity of the model. The code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Do Not Trust Prediction Scores for Membership Inference Attacks

Membership inference attacks (MIAs) aim to determine whether a specific sample was used to train a predictive model. Knowing this may indeed lead to a privacy breach. Arguably, most MIAs, however, make use of the model's prediction scores - the probability of each output given some input - following the intuition that the trained model tends to behave differently on its training data. We argue that this is a fallacy for many modern deep network architectures, e.g., ReLU type neural networks produce almost always high prediction scores far away from the training data. Consequently, MIAs will miserably fail since this behavior leads to high false-positive rates not only on known domains but also on out-of-distribution data and implicitly acts as a defense against MIAs. Specifically, using generative adversarial networks, we are able to produce a potentially infinite number of samples falsely classified as part of the training data. In other words, the threat of MIAs is overestimated and less information is leaked than previously assumed. Moreover, there is actually a trade-off between the overconfidence of classifiers and their susceptibility to MIAs: the more classifiers know when they do not know, making low confidence predictions far away from the training data, the more they reveal the training data.
securityboulevard.com

Does Your DDoS Protection Solution Defend Against the Latest Attacks?

Last year 86% of enterprises were impacted by a DDoS attack (Radware annual security report). This means 86% of businesses suffered outages that at a minimum impacted their employees and as a worst case, impacted their customer experience and revenue. There’s no room for mistakes when choosing your security technology and approach. Enterprises need to ensure that the selected vendor is capable of defending its network and applications from the latest DDoS burst and multi-vector attacks.
arxiv.org

Enhanced Membership Inference Attacks against Machine Learning Models

How much does a given trained model leak about each individual data record in its training set? Membership inference attacks are used as an auditing tool to quantify the private information that a model leaks about the individual data points in its training set. Membership inference attacks are influenced by different uncertainties that an attacker has to resolve about training data, the training algorithm, and the underlying data distribution. Thus attack success rates, of many attacks in the literature, do not precisely capture the information leakage of models about their data, as they also reflect other uncertainties that the attack algorithm has. In this paper, we explain the implicit assumptions and also the simplifications made in prior work using the framework of hypothesis testing. We also derive new attack algorithms from the framework that can achieve a high AUC score while also highlighting the different factors that affect their performance. Our algorithms capture a very precise approximation of privacy loss in models, and can be used as a tool to perform an accurate and informed estimation of privacy risk in machine learning models. We provide a thorough empirical evaluation of our attack strategies on various machine learning tasks and benchmark datasets.
arxiv.org

Optimal control of PDEs using physics-informed neural networks

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently become a popular method for solving forward and inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). By incorporating the residual of the PDE into the loss function of a neural network-based surrogate model for the unknown state, PINNs can seamlessly blend measurement data with physical constraints. Here, we extend this framework to PDE-constrained optimal control problems, for which the governing PDE is fully known and the goal is to find a control variable that minimizes a desired cost objective. We provide a set of guidelines for obtaining a good optimal control solution; first by ensuring that the PDE remains well satisfied during the training process, second by assessing rigorously the quality of the computed optimal control. We then validate the performance of the PINN framework by comparing it to adjoint-based nonlinear optimal control, which performs gradient descent on the discretized control variable while satisfying the discretized PDE. This comparison is carried out on several distributed control examples based on the Laplace, Burgers, Kuramoto-Sivashinsky, and Navier-Stokes equations. Finally, we discuss the advantages and caveats of using the PINN and adjoint-based approaches for solving optimal control problems constrained by nonlinear PDEs.
threatpost.com

3 Top Tools for Defending Against Phishing Attacks

Phishing emails are now skating past traditional defenses. Justin Jett, director of audit and compliance at Plixer, discusses what to do about it. Even with the most sophisticated email scanning and phishing detection system available, phishing emails are still a very common intrusion vector for cybercriminals to use to introduce malware, including ransomware, to a business’ network. That’s because 1) increasingly, legitimate systems are used; and 2) phishing emails can also be effective even when employees are highly educated and are good at spotting and reporting them.
arxiv.org

SimpleTrack: Understanding and Rethinking 3D Multi-object Tracking

3D multi-object tracking (MOT) has witnessed numerous novel benchmarks and approaches in recent years, especially those under the "tracking-by-detection" paradigm. Despite their progress and usefulness, an in-depth analysis of their strengths and weaknesses is not yet available. In this paper, we summarize current 3D MOT methods into a unified framework by decomposing them into four constituent parts: pre-processing of detection, association, motion model, and life cycle management. We then ascribe the failure cases of existing algorithms to each component and investigate them in detail. Based on the analyses, we propose corresponding improvements which lead to a strong yet simple baseline: SimpleTrack. Comprehensive experimental results on Waymo Open Dataset and nuScenes demonstrate that our final method could achieve new state-of-the-art results with minor modifications.
arxiv.org

Swin Transformer V2: Scaling Up Capacity and Resolution

Ze Liu, Han Hu, Yutong Lin, Zhuliang Yao, Zhenda Xie, Yixuan Wei, Jia Ning, Yue Cao, Zheng Zhang, Li Dong, Furu Wei, Baining Guo. We present techniques for scaling Swin Transformer up to 3 billion parameters and making it capable of training with images of up to 1,536$\times$1,536 resolution. By scaling up capacity and resolution, Swin Transformer sets new records on four representative vision benchmarks: 84.0% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-V2 image classification, 63.1/54.4 box/mask mAP on COCO object detection, 59.9 mIoU on ADE20K semantic segmentation, and 86.8% top-1 accuracy on Kinetics-400 video action classification. Our techniques are generally applicable for scaling up vision models, which has not been widely explored as that of NLP language models, partly due to the following difficulties in training and applications: 1) vision models often face instability issues at scale and 2) many downstream vision tasks require high resolution images or windows and it is not clear how to effectively transfer models pre-trained at low resolutions to higher resolution ones. The GPU memory consumption is also a problem when the image resolution is high. To address these issues, we present several techniques, which are illustrated by using Swin Transformer as a case study: 1) a post normalization technique and a scaled cosine attention approach to improve the stability of large vision models; 2) a log-spaced continuous position bias technique to effectively transfer models pre-trained at low-resolution images and windows to their higher-resolution counterparts. In addition, we share our crucial implementation details that lead to significant savings of GPU memory consumption and thus make it feasible to train large vision models with regular GPUs. Using these techniques and self-supervised pre-training, we successfully train a strong 3B Swin Transformer model and effectively transfer it to various vision tasks involving high-resolution images or windows, achieving the state-of-the-art accuracy on a variety of benchmarks.
lifewire.com

Blacksmith Attack Uses Your Own RAM Against You

A new paper outlines a novel attack, dubbed Blacksmith, that can bypass device security by hammering a device's memory into a desired state. Published by Comsec, a security research group from the Department of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering at ETH Zürich, the paper describes a "Rowhammer" attack that slams memory with junk data to trigger a bit flip. Comsec's new twist on this attack, Blacksmith, can bypass protections used by DDR4 memory to guard against such attacks.
arxiv.org

TransMix: Attend to Mix for Vision Transformers

Mixup-based augmentation has been found to be effective for generalizing models during training, especially for Vision Transformers (ViTs) since they can easily overfit. However, previous mixup-based methods have an underlying prior knowledge that the linearly interpolated ratio of targets should be kept the same as the ratio proposed in input interpolation. This may lead to a strange phenomenon that sometimes there is no valid object in the mixed image due to the random process in augmentation but there is still response in the label space. To bridge such gap between the input and label spaces, we propose TransMix, which mixes labels based on the attention maps of Vision Transformers. The confidence of the label will be larger if the corresponding input image is weighted higher by the attention map. TransMix is embarrassingly simple and can be implemented in just a few lines of code without introducing any extra parameters and FLOPs to ViT-based models. Experimental results show that our method can consistently improve various ViT-based models at scales on ImageNet classification. After pre-trained with TransMix on ImageNet, the ViT-based models also demonstrate better transferability to semantic segmentation, object detection and instance segmentation. TransMix also exhibits to be more robust when evaluating on 4 different benchmarks. Code will be made publicly available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection

Existing real-time text detectors reconstruct text contours by shrink-masks directly, which simplifies the framework and can make the model run fast. However, the strong dependence on predicted shrink-masks leads to unstable detection results. Moreover, the discrimination of shrink-masks is a pixelwise prediction task. Supervising the network by shrink-masks only will lose much semantic context, which leads to the false detection of shrink-masks. To address these problems, we construct an efficient text detection network, Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection (ASMTD), which improves the accuracy during training and reduces the complexity of the inference process. At first, the Adaptive Shrink-Mask (ASM) is proposed to represent texts by shrink-masks and independent adaptive offsets. It weakens the coupling of texts to shrink-masks, which improves the robustness of detection results. Then, the Super-pixel Window (SPW) is designed to supervise the network. It utilizes the surroundings of each pixel to improve the reliability of predicted shrink-masks and does not appear during testing. In the end, a lightweight feature merging branch is constructed to reduce the computational cost. As demonstrated in the experiments, our method is superior to existing state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods in both detection accuracy and speed on multiple benchmarks.
gitconnected.com

Training a StyleGAN3 in Colab | GAN | Create an NFT

We are already aware of Generative adversarial networks (GANs) and their uses. One of the popular types of GAN which NVIDIA released is StyleGAN. Recently they have released a new version called StyleGAN3. This article will see how to fine-tune stylegan3 in Google Colab and create new images/NFT’s out of it in art.
arxiv.org

Towards Open Vocabulary Object Detection without Human-provided Bounding Boxes

Despite great progress in object detection, most existing methods are limited to a small set of object categories, due to the tremendous human effort needed for instance-level bounding-box annotation. To alleviate the problem, recent open vocabulary and zero-shot detection methods attempt to detect object categories not seen during training. However, these approaches still rely on manually provided bounding-box annotations on a set of base classes. We propose an open vocabulary detection framework that can be trained without manually provided bounding-box annotations. Our method achieves this by leveraging the localization ability of pre-trained vision-language models and generating pseudo bounding-box labels that can be used directly for training object detectors. Experimental results on COCO, PASCAL VOC, Objects365 and LVIS demonstrate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, our method outperforms the state-of-the-arts (SOTA) that are trained using human annotated bounding-boxes by 3% AP on COCO novel categories even though our training source is not equipped with manual bounding-box labels. When utilizing the manual bounding-box labels as our baselines do, our method surpasses the SOTA largely by 8% AP.
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
