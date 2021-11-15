ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counterfactual Temporal Point Processes

By Kimia Noorbakhsh, Manuel Gomez Rodriguez
 5 days ago

Machine learning models based on temporal point processes are the state of the art in a wide variety of applications involving discrete events in continuous time. However, these models lack the ability to answer counterfactual questions, which are increasingly relevant...

arxiv.org

Propagation of temporal mode multiplexed optical fields in fibers: influence of dispersion

Exploiting two interfering fields which are initially in the same temporal mode but with the spectra altered by propagating through different fibers, we characterize how the spectra of temporal modes changes with the fiber induced dispersion by measuring the fourth-order interference when the order number and bandwidth of temporal modes are varied. The experiment is done by launching a pulsed field in different temporal modes into an unbalanced Mach-Zehnder interferometer, in which the fiber lengths in two arms are different. The results show that the mode mismatch of two interfering fields, reflected by the visibility and pattern of interference, is not only dependent upon the amount of unbalanced dispersion but also related to the order number of temporal mode. In particular, the two interfering fields may become orthogonal under a modest amount of unbalanced dispersion when the mode number of the fields is $k\geq2$. Moreover, we discuss how to recover the spectrally distorted temporal mode by measuring and compensating the transmission induced dispersion. Our investigation paves the way for further investigating the distribution of temporally multiplexed quantum states in fiber network.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A new symmetric hyperbolic formulation and the local Cauchy problem for the Einstein--Yang--Mills system in the temporal gauge

Textit{Motivated} by the future stability problem of solutions of the Einstein--Yang--Mills (EYM) system \textit{with arbitrary dimension}, we \textit{aim} to $(1)$ construct a tensorial symmetric hyperbolic formulation for the $(n+1)$-dimensional EYM system in the \textit{temporal gauge}; $(2)$ establish the local well-posedness for the Cauchy problem of EYM equations in the \textit{temporal gauge} using this tensorial symmetric hyperbolic system. By introducing certain auxiliary variables, we extend essentially the $n+1$-dimensional Yang--Mills system to a tensorial symmetric hyperbolic system. On the contrary, this symmetric hyperbolic system with data satisfying some constraints (extending the Yang--Mills constraints) reduces to the Yang--Mills system. Consequently, an equivalence between the EYM and the tensorial symmetric hyperbolic system with a class of specific data set is concluded. Furthermore, a general symmetric hyperbolic system over tensor bundles is studied, with which, we conclude the local well-posedness of the EYM system.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Spatial-temporal Graph Deep Learning Model for Urban Flood Nowcasting Leveraging Heterogeneous Community Features

The objective of this study is to develop and test a novel structured deep-learning modeling framework for urban flood nowcasting by integrating physics-based and human-sensed features. We present a new computational modeling framework including an attention-based spatial-temporal graph convolution network (ASTGCN) model and different streams of data that are collected in real-time, preprocessed, and fed into the model to consider spatial and temporal information and dependencies that improve flood nowcasting. The novelty of the computational modeling framework is threefold; first, the model is capable of considering spatial and temporal dependencies in inundation propagation thanks to the spatial and temporal graph convolutional modules; second, it enables capturing the influence of heterogeneous temporal data streams that can signal flooding status, including physics-based features such as rainfall intensity and water elevation, and human-sensed data such as flood reports and fluctuations of human activity. Third, its attention mechanism enables the model to direct its focus on the most influential features that vary dynamically. We show the application of the modeling framework in the context of Harris County, Texas, as the case study and Hurricane Harvey as the flood event. Results indicate that the model provides superior performance for the nowcasting of urban flood inundation at the census tract level, with a precision of 0.808 and a recall of 0.891, which shows the model performs better compared with some other novel models. Moreover, ASTGCN model performance improves when heterogeneous dynamic features are added into the model that solely relies on physics-based features, which demonstrates the promise of using heterogenous human-sensed data for flood nowcasting,
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards Debiasing Temporal Sentence Grounding in Video

The temporal sentence grounding in video (TSGV) task is to locate a temporal moment from an untrimmed video, to match a language query, i.e., a sentence. Without considering bias in moment annotations (e.g., start and end positions in a video), many models tend to capture statistical regularities of the moment annotations, and do not well learn cross-modal reasoning between video and language query. In this paper, we propose two debiasing strategies, data debiasing and model debiasing, to "force" a TSGV model to capture cross-modal interactions. Data debiasing performs data oversampling through video truncation to balance moment temporal distribution in train set. Model debiasing leverages video-only and query-only models to capture the distribution bias, and forces the model to learn cross-modal interactions. Using VSLNet as the base model, we evaluate impact of the two strategies on two datasets that contain out-of-distribution test instances. Results show that both strategies are effective in improving model generalization capability. Equipped with both debiasing strategies, VSLNet achieves best results on both datasets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Audio-Visual Representation Learning with Relaxed Cross-Modal Temporal Synchronicity

We present CrissCross, a self-supervised framework for learning audio-visual representations. A novel notion is introduced in our framework whereby in addition to learning the intra-modal and standard 'synchronous' cross-modal relations, CrissCross also learns 'asynchronous' cross-modal relationships. We show that by relaxing the temporal synchronicity between the audio and visual modalities, the network learns strong time-invariant representations. Our experiments show that strong augmentations for both audio and visual modalities with relaxation of cross-modal temporal synchronicity optimize performance. To pretrain our proposed framework, we use 3 different datasets with varying sizes, Kinetics-Sound, Kinetics-400, and AudioSet. The learned representations are evaluated on a number of downstream tasks namely action recognition, sound classification, and retrieval. CrissCross shows state-of-the-art performances on action recognition (UCF101 and HMDB51) and sound classification (ESC50). The codes and pretrained models will be made publicly available.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A determinantal point process governed by an integrable projection kernel is Giambelli compatible

The first main result of this note, Theorem 1.2, establishes the determinantal identities (7) and (8) for the expectation, under a determinantal point process governed by an integrable projection kernel, of scaling limits of characteristic polynomials sampled at several points. The determinantal identities (7) and (8) can be seen as the scaling limit of the identity of Fyodorov and Strahov for the averages of ratios of products of the values of the characteristic polynomial of a Gaussian unitary matrix. Borodin, Olshanski and Strahov derived the determinantal identity of Fyodorov and Strahov from the stability of the Giambelli formula under averaging. In Theorem 1.4 the stability of the Giambelli formula under averaging is established for determinantal point process with integrable projection kernels. The proof of Theorems 1.2 and 1.4 relies on the characterization of conditional measures of our point processes as orthogonal polynomial ensembles.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Excitons: Energetics and spatio-temporal dynamics

The concept of an exciton as a quasiparticle that represents collective excited states was originally adapted from solid-state physics and has been successfully applied to molecular aggregates by relying on the well-established limits of the Wannier exciton and the Frenkel exciton. However, the study of excitons in more complex chemical systems and solid materials over the past two decades has made it clear that simple concepts based on Wannier or Frenkel excitons are not sufficient to describe detailed excitonic behavior, especially in nano-structured solid materials, multichromophoric macromolecules, and complex molecular aggregates. In addition, important effects such as vibronic coupling, the influence of charge-transfer (CT) components, spin-state interconversion, and electronic correlation, which had long been studied but not fully understood, have turned out to play a central role in many systems. This has motivated new experimental approaches and theoretical studies of increasing sophistication. This article provides an overview of works addressing these issues that were published for A Special Topic of the Journal of Chemical Physics on "Excitons: Energetics and spatio-temporal dynamics" and discusses their implications.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Video Text Tracking With a Spatio-Temporal Complementary Model

Text tracking is to track multiple texts in a video,and construct a trajectory for each text. Existing methodstackle this task by utilizing the tracking-by-detection frame-work, i.e., detecting the text instances in each frame andassociating the corresponding text instances in consecutiveframes. We argue that the tracking accuracy of this paradigmis severely limited in more complex scenarios, e.g., owing tomotion blur, etc., the missed detection of text instances causesthe break of the text trajectory. In addition, different textinstances with similar appearance are easily confused, leadingto the incorrect association of the text instances. To this end,a novel spatio-temporal complementary text tracking model isproposed in this paper. We leverage a Siamese ComplementaryModule to fully exploit the continuity characteristic of the textinstances in the temporal dimension, which effectively alleviatesthe missed detection of the text instances, and hence ensuresthe completeness of each text trajectory. We further integratethe semantic cues and the visual cues of the text instance intoa unified representation via a text similarity learning network,which supplies a high discriminative power in the presence oftext instances with similar appearance, and thus avoids the mis-association between them. Our method achieves state-of-the-art performance on several public benchmarks. The source codeis available at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Object-Centric Representation Learning with Generative Spatial-Temporal Factorization

Learning object-centric scene representations is essential for attaining structural understanding and abstraction of complex scenes. Yet, as current approaches for unsupervised object-centric representation learning are built upon either a stationary observer assumption or a static scene assumption, they often: i) suffer single-view spatial ambiguities, or ii) infer incorrectly or inaccurately object representations from dynamic scenes. To address this, we propose Dynamics-aware Multi-Object Network (DyMON), a method that broadens the scope of multi-view object-centric representation learning to dynamic scenes. We train DyMON on multi-view-dynamic-scene data and show that DyMON learns -- without supervision -- to factorize the entangled effects of observer motions and scene object dynamics from a sequence of observations, and constructs scene object spatial representations suitable for rendering at arbitrary times (querying across time) and from arbitrary viewpoints (querying across space). We also show that the factorized scene representations (w.r.t. objects) support querying about a single object by space and time independently.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-Task Neural Processes

Neural processes have recently emerged as a class of powerful neural latent variable models that combine the strengths of neural networks and stochastic processes. As they can encode contextual data in the network's function space, they offer a new way to model task relatedness in multi-task learning. To study its potential, we develop multi-task neural processes, a new variant of neural processes for multi-task learning. In particular, we propose to explore transferable knowledge from related tasks in the function space to provide inductive bias for improving each individual task. To do so, we derive the function priors in a hierarchical Bayesian inference framework, which enables each task to incorporate the shared knowledge provided by related tasks into its context of the prediction function. Our multi-task neural processes methodologically expand the scope of vanilla neural processes and provide a new way of exploring task relatedness in function spaces for multi-task learning. The proposed multi-task neural processes are capable of learning multiple tasks with limited labeled data and in the presence of domain shift. We perform extensive experimental evaluations on several benchmarks for the multi-task regression and classification tasks. The results demonstrate the effectiveness of multi-task neural processes in transferring useful knowledge among tasks for multi-task learning and superior performance in multi-task classification and brain image segmentation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CEHR-BERT: Incorporating temporal information from structured EHR data to improve prediction tasks

Chao Pang (1), Xinzhuo Jiang (1), Krishna S Kalluri (1), Matthew Spotnitz (1), RuiJun Chen (2), Adler Perotte (1), Karthik Natarajan (1) ((1) Columbia University Irving Medical Center, (2) Geisinger) Embedding algorithms are increasingly used to represent clinical concepts in healthcare for improving machine learning tasks such as clinical phenotyping...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Time in a Box: Advancing Knowledge Graph Completion with Temporal Scopes

Almost all statements in knowledge bases have a temporal scope during which they are valid. Hence, knowledge base completion (KBC) on temporal knowledge bases (TKB), where each statement \textit{may} be associated with a temporal scope, has attracted growing attention. Prior works assume that each statement in a TKB \textit{must} be associated with a temporal scope. This ignores the fact that the scoping information is commonly missing in a KB. Thus prior work is typically incapable of handling generic use cases where a TKB is composed of temporal statements with/without a known temporal scope. In order to address this issue, we establish a new knowledge base embedding framework, called TIME2BOX, that can deal with atemporal and temporal statements of different types simultaneously. Our main insight is that answers to a temporal query always belong to a subset of answers to a time-agnostic counterpart. Put differently, time is a filter that helps pick out answers to be correct during certain periods. We introduce boxes to represent a set of answer entities to a time-agnostic query. The filtering functionality of time is modeled by intersections over these boxes. In addition, we generalize current evaluation protocols on time interval prediction. We describe experiments on two datasets and show that the proposed method outperforms state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods on both link prediction and time prediction.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CodEx: A Modular Framework for Joint Temporal De-blurring and Tomographic Reconstruction

In many computed tomography (CT) imaging applications, it is important to rapidly collect data from an object that is moving or changing with time. Tomographic acquisition is generally assumed to be step-and-shoot, where the object is rotated to each desired angle, and a view is taken. However, step-and-shoot acquisition is slow and can waste photons, so in practice fly-scanning is done where the object is continuously rotated while collecting data. However, this can result in motion-blurred views and consequently reconstructions with severe motion artifacts.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Comparative Study on Basic Elements of Deep Learning Models for Spatial-Temporal Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting plays a crucial role in intelligent transportation systems. The spatial-temporal complexities in transportation networks make the problem especially challenging. The recently suggested deep learning models share basic elements such as graph convolution, graph attention, recurrent units, and/or attention mechanism. In this study, we designed an in-depth comparative study for four deep neural network models utilizing different basic elements. For base models, one RNN-based model and one attention-based model were chosen from previous literature. Then, the spatial feature extraction layers in the models were substituted with graph convolution and graph attention. To analyze the performance of each element in various environments, we conducted experiments on four real-world datasets - highway speed, highway flow, urban speed from a homogeneous road link network, and urban speed from a heterogeneous road link network. The results demonstrate that the RNN-based model and the attention-based model show a similar level of performance for short-term prediction, and the attention-based model outperforms the RNN in longer-term predictions. The choice of graph convolution and graph attention makes a larger difference in the RNN-based models. Also, our modified version of GMAN shows comparable performance with the original with less memory consumption.
arxiv.org

First-Order Rewritability and Complexity of Two-Dimensional Temporal Ontology-Mediated Queries

Alessandro Artale, Roman Kontchakov, Alisa Kovtunova, Vladislav Ryzhikov, Frank Wolter, Michael Zakharyaschev. Aiming at ontology-based data access to temporal data, we design two-dimensional temporal ontology and query languages by combining logics from the (extended) DL-Lite family with linear temporal logic LTL over discrete time (Z,<). Our main concern is first-order rewritability of ontology-mediated queries (OMQs) that consist of a 2D ontology and a positive temporal instance query. Our target languages for FO-rewritings are two-sorted FO(<) - first-order logic with sorts for time instants ordered by the built-in precedence relation < and for the domain of individuals - its extension FOE with the standard congruence predicates t \equiv 0 mod n, for any fixed n > 1, and FO(RPR) that admits relational primitive recursion. In terms of circuit complexity, FOE- and FO(RPR)-rewritability guarantee answering OMQs in uniform AC0 and NC1, respectively.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Counterfactual Explanations for Models of Code

Machine learning (ML) models play an increasingly prevalent role in many software engineering tasks. However, because most models are now powered by opaque deep neural networks, it can be difficult for developers to understand why the model came to a certain conclusion and how to act upon the model's prediction. Motivated by this problem, this paper explores counterfactual explanations for models of source code. Such counterfactual explanations constitute minimal changes to the source code under which the model "changes its mind". We integrate counterfactual explanation generation to models of source code in a real-world setting. We describe considerations that impact both the ability to find realistic and plausible counterfactual explanations, as well as the usefulness of such explanation to the user of the model. In a series of experiments we investigate the efficacy of our approach on three different models, each based on a BERT-like architecture operating over source code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Time Waits for No One! Analysis and Challenges of Temporal Misalignment

When an NLP model is trained on text data from one time period and tested or deployed on data from another, the resulting temporal misalignment can degrade end-task performance. In this work, we establish a suite of eight diverse tasks across different domains (social media, science papers, news, and reviews) and periods of time (spanning five years or more) to quantify the effects of temporal misalignment. Our study is focused on the ubiquitous setting where a pretrained model is optionally adapted through continued domain-specific pretraining, followed by task-specific finetuning. We establish a suite of tasks across multiple domains to study temporal misalignment in modern NLP systems. We find stronger effects of temporal misalignment on task performance than have been previously reported. We also find that, while temporal adaptation through continued pretraining can help, these gains are small compared to task-specific finetuning on data from the target time period. Our findings motivate continued research to improve temporal robustness of NLP models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multiset Signal Processing and Electronics

Multisets are an intuitive extension of the traditional concept of sets that allow repetition of elements, with the number of times each element appears being understood as the respective multiplicity. Recent generalizations of multisets to real-valued functions, accounting for possibly negative values, have paved the way to a number of interesting implications and applications, including respective implementations as electronic systems. The basic multiset operations include the set complementation (sign change), intersection (minimum between two values), union (maximum between two values), difference and sum (identical to the algebraic counterparts). When applied to functions or signals, the sign and conjoint sign functions are also required. Given that signals are functions, it becomes possible to effectively translate the multiset and multifunction operations to analog electronics, which is the objective of the present work. It is proposed that effective multiset operations capable of high performance self and cross-correlation can be obtained with relative simplicity in either discrete or integrated circuits. The problem of switching noise is also briefly discussed. The present results have great potential for applications and related developments in analog and digital electronics, as well as for pattern recognition, signal processing, and deep learning.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Captive Jump Processes

We explicitly construct so-called captive jump processes. These are stochastic processes in continuous time, whose dynamics are confined by a time-inhomogeneous bounded domain. The drift and volatility of the captive processes depend on the domain's boundaries which in turn restricts the state space of the process. We show how an insurmountable shell may contain the captive jump process while the process may jump within the restricted domain. In a further development, we also show how - within a confined domain - inner time-dependent corridors can be introduced, which a captive jump process may leave only if the jumps reach far enough, while nonetheless being unable to ever penetrate the outer confining shell. Captive jump processes generalize the recently developed captive diffusion processes. In the case where a captive jump-diffusion is a continuous martingale or a pure-jump process, the uppermost confining boundary is non-decreasing, and the lowermost confining boundary is non-increasing. Captive jump processes could be considered to model phenomena such as electrons transitioning from one orbit (valence shell) to another, and quantum tunneling where stochastic wave-functions can "penetrate" boundaries (i.e., walls) of potential energy. We provide concrete, worked-out examples and simulations of the dynamics of captive jump processes in a geometry with circular boundaries, for demonstration.
Phys.org

Examining the cracks in Gaussian Processes

The technique of Gaussian Processes (GP) is widely used to reconstruct cosmological parameters, most notably the expansion rate of the universe, using observational data. For many cosmologists, the crowning achievement of this approach is its 'model independence' – meaning it can be applied universally across all models. Through new analysis published in EPJ C, Eoin Ó Colgáin at Sogang University, Seoul, and Mohammad Mehdi Sheikh-Jabbari at IPM, Tehran, use the Hubble constant (H0) to show that this may not be the case—and that it may be time to question the validity of model independence itself.
ASTRONOMY

