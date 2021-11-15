ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayesian modelling and computation utilising cycles in multiple network data

By Anastasia Mantziou, Robin Mitra, Simon Lunagomez
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Modelling multiple network data is crucial for addressing a wide range of applied research questions. However, there are many challenges, both theoretical and computational, to address. Network cycles are often of particular interest in many applications, such as ecological studies, and an unexplored area has been how to...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Gene regulatory network in single cells based on the Poisson log-normal model

Gene regulatory network inference is crucial for understanding the complex molecular interactions in various genetic and environmental conditions. The rapid development of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) technologies unprecedentedly enables gene regulatory networks inference at the single cell resolution. However, traditional graphical models for continuous data, such as Gaussian graphical models, are inappropriate for network inference of scRNA-seq's count data. Here, we model the scRNA-seq data using the multivariate Poisson log-normal (PLN) distribution and represent the precision matrix of the latent normal distribution as the regulatory network. We propose to first estimate the latent covariance matrix using a moment estimator and then estimate the precision matrix by minimizing the lasso-penalized D-trace loss function. We establish the convergence rate of the covariance matrix estimator and further establish the convergence rates and the sign consistency of the proposed PLNet estimator of the precision matrix in the high dimensional setting. The performance of PLNet is evaluated and compared with available methods using simulation and gene regulatory network analysis of scRNA-seq data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Combining LOFAR and Apertif Data for Understanding the Life Cycle of Radio Galaxies

Raffaella Morganti, Nika Jurlin, Tom Oosterloo, Marisa Brienza, Emanuela Orru', Alexander Kutkin, Isabella Prandoni, Elizabeth A. K. Adams, Helga Denes, Kelley M. Hess, Aleksandar Shulevski, Thijs van der Hulst, Jacob Ziemke. Active galactic nuclei (AGN) at the centres of galaxies can cycle between periods of activity and of quiescence. Characterising...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Tensor PDE model of biological network formation

We study an elliptic-parabolic system of partial differential equations describing formation of biological network structures. The model takes into consideration the evolution of the permeability tensor under the influence of a diffusion term, representing randomness in the material structure, a decay term describing metabolic cost and a pressure force. A Darcy's law type equation describes the pressure field. In the spatially two-dimensional setting, we present a constructive, formal derivation of the PDE system from the discrete network formation model in the refinement limit of a sequence of unstructured triangulations. Moreover, we show that the PDE system is a formal $L^2$-gradient flow of an energy functional with biological interpretation, and study its convexity properties. For the case when the energy functional is convex, we construct unique global weak solutions of the PDE system. Finally, we construct steady state solutions in one- and multi-dimensional settings and discuss their stability properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

In Nonparametric and High-Dimensional Models, Bayesian Ignorability is an Informative Prior

In problems with large amounts of missing data one must model two distinct data generating processes: the outcome process which generates the response and the missing data mechanism which determines the data we observe. Under the ignorability condition of Rubin (1976), however, likelihood-based inference for the outcome process does not depend on the missing data mechanism so that only the former needs to be estimated; partially because of this simplification, ignorability is often used as a baseline assumption. We study the implications of Bayesian ignorability in the presence of high-dimensional nuisance parameters and argue that ignorability is typically incompatible with sensible prior beliefs about the amount of selection bias. We show that, for many problems, ignorability directly implies that the prior on the selection bias is tightly concentrated around zero. This is demonstrated on several models of practical interest, and the effect of ignorability on the posterior distribution is characterized for high-dimensional linear models with a ridge regression prior. We then show both how to build high-dimensional models which encode sensible beliefs about the selection bias and also show that under certain narrow circumstances ignorability is less problematic.
SCIENCE
#Computation#Modelling#Network Motif#Fish#Snf#Ap
arxiv.org

Learning Numerical Action Models from Noisy Input Data

This paper presents the PlanMiner-N algorithm, a domain learning technique based on the PlanMiner domain learning algorithm. The algorithm presented here improves the learning capabilities of PlanMiner when using noisy data as input. The PlanMiner algorithm is able to infer arithmetic and logical expressions to learn numerical planning domains from the input data, but it was designed to work under situations of incompleteness making it unreliable when facing noisy input data. In this paper, we propose a series of enhancements to the learning process of PlanMiner to expand its capabilities to learn from noisy data. These methods preprocess the input data by detecting noise and filtering it and study the learned action models learned to find erroneous preconditions/effects in them. The methods proposed in this paper were tested using a set of domains from the International Planning Competition (IPC). The results obtained indicate that PlanMiner-N improves the performance of PlanMiner greatly when facing noisy input data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning a compass spin model with neural network quantum states

Neural network quantum states provide a novel representation of the many-body states of interacting quantum systems and open up a promising route to solve frustrated quantum spin models that evade other numerical approaches. Yet its capacity to describe complex magnetic orders with large unit cells has not been demonstrated, and its performance in a rugged energy landscape has been questioned. Here we apply restricted Boltzmann machines and stochastic gradient descent to seek the ground states of a compass spin model on the honeycomb lattice, which unifies the Kitaev model, Ising model and the quantum 120$^\circ$ model with a single tuning parameter. We report calculation results on the variational energy, order parameters and correlation functions. The phase diagram obtained is in good agreement with the predictions of tensor network ansatz, demonstrating the capacity of restricted Boltzmann machines in learning the ground states of frustrated quantum spin Hamiltonians. The limitations of the calculation are discussed. A few strategies are outlined to address some of the challenges in machine learning frustrated quantum magnets.
COMPUTERS
enr.com

Award of Merit Manufacturing Fii High-Performance Computing Data Center

The FII High-Performance Computing Data Center is a 100-ft-tall, 28,000-sq-ft glass sphere that’s the centralized network and data center control hub for the Foxconn campus in the Wisconn Valley. The mechanical systems include a geothermal well field, energy-efficient air handling units and radiant heating and cooling. The building has a server room, a 5G laboratory, an auditorium, a campus centralized network operations hub and offices. The glass for the globe has specific frit patterns and UV protection. To build the globe, the concrete floor/column structure and the glass and steel facade had to be entirely independent of each other. The sequence of installation was executed by placing/pouring all of the floors first, then prebuilding steel structure pieces that could be craned into place before the glass panes were installed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
arxiv.org

The modeling of multiple animals that share behavioral features

In this work, we propose a model that can be used to infer the behavior of multiple animals. Our proposal is defined as a set of hidden Markov models that are based on the sticky hierarchical Dirichlet process, with a shared base-measure, and a STAP emission distribution. The latent classifications are representative of the behavior assumed by the animals, which is described by the STAP parameters. Given the latent classifications, the animals are independent.
WILDLIFE
oregonbusiness.com

Cybersecurity for Hybrid Work Models: Protecting Your Perimeterless Network Environment

Brand Story — A Comcast Business Solution Architect breaks down how businesses can respond to new security risks. While hybrid work models bring many benefits for employers and employees, they also present significant cybersecurity challenges. Distributed application architecture, which is central to hybrid working, demands robust traffic flow protection. This perimeter-less environment is the new normal, from home users to cloud platforms to SaaS applications. To preserve performance, reliability and security within a perimeter-less environment, IT leaders are increasingly leveraging frameworks that integrate network security.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

An Energy Consumption Model for Electrical Vehicle Networks via Extended Federated-learning

Electrical vehicle (EV) raises to promote an eco-sustainable society. Nevertheless, the ``range anxiety'' of EV hinders its wider acceptance among customers. This paper proposes a novel solution to range anxiety based on a federated-learning model, which is capable of estimating battery consumption and providing energy-efficient route planning for vehicle networks. Specifically, the new approach extends the federated-learning structure with two components: anomaly detection and sharing policy. The first component identifies preventing factors in model learning, while the second component offers guidelines for information sharing amongst vehicle networks when the sharing is necessary to preserve learning efficiency. The two components collaborate to enhance learning robustness against data heterogeneities in networks. Numerical experiments are conducted, and the results show that compared with considered solutions, the proposed approach could provide higher accuracy of battery-consumption estimation for vehicles under heterogeneous data distributions, without increasing the time complexity or transmitting raw data among vehicle networks.
CARS
datasciencecentral.com

Sources of Training Data for Computer Vision Annotation

We are aware of how autonomous or driverless vehicles process vast amounts of data to develop the sense of their environment. Computer vision is one of the levels in autonomous cars which analyzes every object on the path and plans the next action for the vehicle and takes the decision as per the learning. Then, there is an underlying safety framework which functions as per the ODD or Operational Design Domain, involving attributes of the operating environment; atmospheric conditions; dynamic elements or moveable objects.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Universal and data-adaptive algorithms for model selection in linear contextual bandits

Model selection in contextual bandits is an important complementary problem to regret minimization with respect to a fixed model class. We consider the simplest non-trivial instance of model-selection: distinguishing a simple multi-armed bandit problem from a linear contextual bandit problem. Even in this instance, current state-of-the-art methods explore in a suboptimal manner and require strong "feature-diversity" conditions. In this paper, we introduce new algorithms that a) explore in a data-adaptive manner, and b) provide model selection guarantees of the form $\mathcal{O}(d^{\alpha} T^{1- \alpha})$ with no feature diversity conditions whatsoever, where $d$ denotes the dimension of the linear model and $T$ denotes the total number of rounds. The first algorithm enjoys a "best-of-both-worlds" property, recovering two prior results that hold under distinct distributional assumptions, simultaneously. The second removes distributional assumptions altogether, expanding the scope for tractable model selection. Our approach extends to model selection among nested linear contextual bandits under some additional assumptions.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Phantom: A High-Performance Computational Core for Sparse Convolutional Neural Networks

Sparse convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have gained significant traction over the past few years as sparse CNNs can drastically decrease the model size and computations, if exploited befittingly, as compared to their dense counterparts. Sparse CNNs often introduce variations in the layer shapes and sizes, which can prevent dense accelerators from performing well on sparse CNN models. Recently proposed sparse accelerators like SCNN, Eyeriss v2, and SparTen, actively exploit the two-sided or full sparsity, that is, sparsity in both weights and activations, for performance gains. These accelerators, however, either have inefficient micro-architecture, which limits their performance, have no support for non-unit stride convolutions and fully-connected (FC) layers, or suffer massively from systematic load imbalance. To circumvent these issues and support both sparse and dense models, we propose Phantom, a multi-threaded, dynamic, and flexible neural computational core. Phantom uses sparse binary mask representation to actively lookahead into sparse computations, and dynamically schedule its computational threads to maximize the thread utilization and throughput. We also generate a two-dimensional (2D) mesh architecture of Phantom neural computational cores, which we refer to as Phantom-2D accelerator, and propose a novel dataflow that supports all layers of a CNN, including unit and non-unit stride convolutions, and FC layers. In addition, Phantom-2D uses a two-level load balancing strategy to minimize the computational idling, thereby, further improving the hardware utilization. To show support for different types of layers, we evaluate the performance of the Phantom architecture on VGG16 and MobileNet. Our simulations show that the Phantom-2D accelerator attains a performance gain of 12x, 4.1x, 1.98x, and 2.36x, over dense architectures, SCNN, SparTen, and Eyeriss v2, respectively.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Understanding the Generalization Benefit of Model Invariance from a Data Perspective

Machine learning models that are developed to be invariant under certain types of data transformations have shown improved generalization in practice. However, a principled understanding of why invariance benefits generalization is limited. Given a dataset, there is often no principled way to select "suitable" data transformations under which model invariance guarantees better generalization. This paper studies the generalization benefit of model invariance by introducing the sample cover induced by transformations, i.e., a representative subset of a dataset that can approximately recover the whole dataset using transformations. For any data transformations, we provide refined generalization bounds for invariant models based on the sample cover. We also characterize the "suitability" of a set of data transformations by the sample covering number induced by transformations, i.e., the smallest size of its induced sample covers. We show that we may tighten the generalization bounds for "suitable" transformations that have a small sample covering number. In addition, our proposed sample covering number can be empirically evaluated and thus provides a guide for selecting transformations to develop model invariance for better generalization. In experiments on multiple datasets, we evaluate sample covering numbers for some commonly used transformations and show that the smaller sample covering number for a set of transformations (e.g., the 3D-view transformation) indicates a smaller gap between the test and training error for invariant models, which verifies our propositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Graph Neural Network Training with Data Tiering

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown success in learning from graph-structured data, with applications to fraud detection, recommendation, and knowledge graph reasoning. However, training GNN efficiently is challenging because: 1) GPU memory capacity is limited and can be insufficient for large datasets, and 2) the graph-based data structure causes irregular data access patterns. In this work, we provide a method to statistical analyze and identify more frequently accessed data ahead of GNN training. Our data tiering method not only utilizes the structure of input graph, but also an insight gained from actual GNN training process to achieve a higher prediction result. With our data tiering method, we additionally provide a new data placement and access strategy to further minimize the CPU-GPU communication overhead. We also take into account of multi-GPU GNN training as well and we demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy in a multi-GPU system. The evaluation results show that our work reduces CPU-GPU traffic by 87-95% and improves the training speed of GNN over the existing solutions by 1.6-2.1x on graphs with hundreds of millions of nodes and billions of edges.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

TensorFlow for Computer Vision — How to Train Image Classifier with Artificial Neural Networks

Image classification without convolutions? Here’s why it’s a bad idea. Artificial neural networks aren’t designed for image classification. But how terrible can they be? That’s what we’ll find out today. We’ll train an image classification model on 20,000 images using only Dense layers. So no convolutions and other fancy stuff, we’ll save them for upcoming articles.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Heteroclinic cycling and extinction in May-Leonard models with demographic stochasticity

May and Leonard (SIAM J. Appl. Math 1975) introduced a three-species Lotka-Volterra type population model that exhibits heteroclinic cycling. Rather than producing a periodic limit cycle, the trajectory takes longer and longer to complete each "cycle", passing closer and closer to unstable fixed points in which one population dominates and the others approach zero. Aperiodic heteroclinic dynamics have subsequently been studied in ecological systems (side-blotched lizards; colicinogenic E. coli), in the immune system, in neural information processing models ("winnerless competition"), and in models of neural central pattern generators. Yet as May and Leonard observed "Biologically, the behavior (produced by the model) is nonsense. Once it is conceded that the variables represent animals, and therefore cannot fall below unity, it is clear that the system will, after a few cycles, converge on some single population, extinguishing the other two." Here, we explore different ways of introducing discrete stochastic dynamics based on May and Leonard's ODE model, with application to ecological population dynamics, and to a neuromotor central pattern generator system. We study examples of several quantitatively distinct asymptotic behaviors, including total extinction of all species, extinction to a single species, and persistent cyclic dominance with finite mean cycle length.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hierarchical Bayesian Bandits

Meta-, multi-task, and federated learning can be all viewed as solving similar tasks, drawn from an unknown distribution that reflects task similarities. In this work, we provide a unified view of all these problems, as learning to act in a hierarchical Bayesian bandit. We analyze a natural hierarchical Thompson sampling algorithm (hierTS) that can be applied to any problem in this class. Our regret bounds hold under many instances of such problems, including when the tasks are solved sequentially or in parallel; and capture the structure of the problems, such that the regret decreases with the width of the task prior. Our proofs rely on novel total variance decompositions, which can be applied to other graphical model structures. Finally, our theory is complemented by experiments, which show that the hierarchical structure helps with knowledge sharing among the tasks. This confirms that hierarchical Bayesian bandits are a universal and statistically-efficient tool for learning to act with similar bandit tasks.
SCIENCE
theiet.org

AI brings African languages to forefront of neural network model

Researchers have developed an AI model to help computers work more efficiently with a wider variety of languages – extending natural language processing (NLP) capabilities to African languages that are heavily underrepresented in AI. African languages have received little attention from computer scientists, so few NLP capabilities have been available...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Topic-aware latent models for representation learning on networks

Network representation learning (NRL) methods have received significant attention over the last years thanks to their success in several graph analysis problems, including node classification, link prediction, and clustering. Such methods aim to map each vertex of the network into a low-dimensional space in a way that the structural information of the network is preserved. Of particular interest are methods based on random walks; such methods transform the network into a collection of node sequences, aiming to learn node representations by predicting the context of each node within the sequence. In this paper, we introduce TNE, a generic framework to enhance the embeddings of nodes acquired by means of random walk-based approaches with topic-based information. Similar to the concept of topical word embeddings in Natural Language Processing, the proposed model first assigns each node to a latent community with the favor of various statistical graph models and community detection methods and then learns the enhanced topic-aware representations. We evaluate our methodology in two downstream tasks: node classification and link prediction. The experimental results demonstrate that by incorporating node and community embeddings, we are able to outperform widely-known baseline NRL models.
COMPUTERS

