ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Comparative Study on Basic Elements of Deep Learning Models for Spatial-Temporal Traffic Forecasting

By Yuyol Shin, Yoonjin Yoon
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Traffic forecasting plays a crucial role in intelligent transportation systems. The spatial-temporal complexities in transportation networks make the problem especially challenging. The recently suggested deep learning models share basic elements such as graph convolution, graph attention, recurrent units, and/or attention mechanism. In this study, we designed...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A Spatial-temporal Graph Deep Learning Model for Urban Flood Nowcasting Leveraging Heterogeneous Community Features

The objective of this study is to develop and test a novel structured deep-learning modeling framework for urban flood nowcasting by integrating physics-based and human-sensed features. We present a new computational modeling framework including an attention-based spatial-temporal graph convolution network (ASTGCN) model and different streams of data that are collected in real-time, preprocessed, and fed into the model to consider spatial and temporal information and dependencies that improve flood nowcasting. The novelty of the computational modeling framework is threefold; first, the model is capable of considering spatial and temporal dependencies in inundation propagation thanks to the spatial and temporal graph convolutional modules; second, it enables capturing the influence of heterogeneous temporal data streams that can signal flooding status, including physics-based features such as rainfall intensity and water elevation, and human-sensed data such as flood reports and fluctuations of human activity. Third, its attention mechanism enables the model to direct its focus on the most influential features that vary dynamically. We show the application of the modeling framework in the context of Harris County, Texas, as the case study and Hurricane Harvey as the flood event. Results indicate that the model provides superior performance for the nowcasting of urban flood inundation at the census tract level, with a precision of 0.808 and a recall of 0.891, which shows the model performs better compared with some other novel models. Moreover, ASTGCN model performance improves when heterogeneous dynamic features are added into the model that solely relies on physics-based features, which demonstrates the promise of using heterogenous human-sensed data for flood nowcasting,
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spatial machine-learning model diagnostics: a model-agnostic distance-based approach

While significant progress has been made towards explaining black-box machine-learning (ML) models, there is still a distinct lack of diagnostic tools that elucidate the spatial behaviour of ML models in terms of predictive skill and variable importance. This contribution proposes spatial prediction error profiles (SPEPs) and spatial variable importance profiles (SVIPs) as novel model-agnostic assessment and interpretation tools for spatial prediction models with a focus on prediction distance. Their suitability is demonstrated in two case studies representing a regionalization task in an environmental-science context, and a classification task from remotely-sensed land cover classification. In these case studies, the SPEPs and SVIPs of geostatistical methods, linear models, random forest, and hybrid algorithms show striking differences but also relevant similarities. Limitations of related cross-validation techniques are outlined, and the case is made that modelers should focus their model assessment and interpretation on the intended spatial prediction horizon. The range of autocorrelation, in contrast, is not a suitable criterion for defining spatial cross-validation test sets. The novel diagnostic tools enrich the toolkit of spatial data science, and may improve ML model interpretation, selection, and design.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Demystifying Deep Learning Models for Retinal OCT Disease Classification using Explainable AI

In the world of medical diagnostics, the adoption of various deep learning techniques is quite common as well as effective, and its statement is equally true when it comes to implementing it into the retina Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) sector, but (i)These techniques have the black box characteristics that prevent the medical professionals to completely trust the results generated from them (ii)Lack of precision of these methods restricts their implementation in clinical and complex cases (iii)The existing works and models on the OCT classification are substantially large and complicated and they require a considerable amount of memory and computational power, reducing the quality of classifiers in real-time applications. To meet these problems, in this paper a self-developed CNN model has been proposed which is comparatively smaller and simpler along with the use of Lime that introduces Explainable AI to the study and helps to increase the interpretability of the model. This addition will be an asset to the medical experts for getting major and detailed information and will help them in making final decisions and will also reduce the opacity and vulnerability of the conventional deep learning models.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Review of Pedestrian Trajectory Prediction Methods: Comparing Deep Learning and Knowledge-based Approaches

In crowd scenarios, predicting trajectories of pedestrians is a complex and challenging task depending on many external factors. The topology of the scene and the interactions between the pedestrians are just some of them. Due to advancements in data-science and data collection technologies deep learning methods have recently become a research hotspot in numerous domains. Therefore, it is not surprising that more and more researchers apply these methods to predict trajectories of pedestrians. This paper compares these relatively new deep learning algorithms with classical knowledge-based models that are widely used to simulate pedestrian dynamics. It provides a comprehensive literature review of both approaches, explores technical and application oriented differences, and addresses open questions as well as future development directions. Our investigations point out that the pertinence of knowledge-based models to predict local trajectories is nowadays questionable because of the high accuracy of the deep learning algorithms. Nevertheless, the ability of deep-learning algorithms for large-scale simulation and the description of collective dynamics remains to be demonstrated. Furthermore, the comparison shows that the combination of both approaches (the hybrid approach) seems to be promising to overcome disadvantages like the missing explainability of the deep learning approach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#The Models#Temporal#Comparative#Network Model#Rnn#Gman#Lg#Machine Learning
arxiv.org

Deep Learning based Urban Vehicle Trajectory Analytics

A `trajectory' refers to a trace generated by a moving object in geographical spaces, usually represented by of a series of chronologically ordered points, where each point consists of a geo-spatial coordinate set and a timestamp. Rapid advancements in location sensing and wireless communication technology enabled us to collect and store a massive amount of trajectory data. As a result, many researchers use trajectory data to analyze mobility of various moving objects. In this dissertation, we focus on the `urban vehicle trajectory,' which refers to trajectories of vehicles in urban traffic networks, and we focus on `urban vehicle trajectory analytics.' The urban vehicle trajectory analytics offers unprecedented opportunities to understand vehicle movement patterns in urban traffic networks including both user-centric travel experiences and system-wide spatiotemporal patterns. The spatiotemporal features of urban vehicle trajectory data are structurally correlated with each other, and consequently, many previous researchers used various methods to understand this structure. Especially, deep-learning models are getting attentions of many researchers due to its powerful function approximation and feature representation abilities. As a result, the objective of this dissertation is to develop deep-learning based models for urban vehicle trajectory analytics to better understand the mobility patterns of urban traffic networks. Particularly, this dissertation focuses on two research topics, which has high necessity, importance and applicability: Next Location Prediction, and Synthetic Trajectory Generation. In this study, we propose various novel models for urban vehicle trajectory analytics using deep learning.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Video Text Tracking With a Spatio-Temporal Complementary Model

Text tracking is to track multiple texts in a video,and construct a trajectory for each text. Existing methodstackle this task by utilizing the tracking-by-detection frame-work, i.e., detecting the text instances in each frame andassociating the corresponding text instances in consecutiveframes. We argue that the tracking accuracy of this paradigmis severely limited in more complex scenarios, e.g., owing tomotion blur, etc., the missed detection of text instances causesthe break of the text trajectory. In addition, different textinstances with similar appearance are easily confused, leadingto the incorrect association of the text instances. To this end,a novel spatio-temporal complementary text tracking model isproposed in this paper. We leverage a Siamese ComplementaryModule to fully exploit the continuity characteristic of the textinstances in the temporal dimension, which effectively alleviatesthe missed detection of the text instances, and hence ensuresthe completeness of each text trajectory. We further integratethe semantic cues and the visual cues of the text instance intoa unified representation via a text similarity learning network,which supplies a high discriminative power in the presence oftext instances with similar appearance, and thus avoids the mis-association between them. Our method achieves state-of-the-art performance on several public benchmarks. The source codeis available at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Object-Centric Representation Learning with Generative Spatial-Temporal Factorization

Learning object-centric scene representations is essential for attaining structural understanding and abstraction of complex scenes. Yet, as current approaches for unsupervised object-centric representation learning are built upon either a stationary observer assumption or a static scene assumption, they often: i) suffer single-view spatial ambiguities, or ii) infer incorrectly or inaccurately object representations from dynamic scenes. To address this, we propose Dynamics-aware Multi-Object Network (DyMON), a method that broadens the scope of multi-view object-centric representation learning to dynamic scenes. We train DyMON on multi-view-dynamic-scene data and show that DyMON learns -- without supervision -- to factorize the entangled effects of observer motions and scene object dynamics from a sequence of observations, and constructs scene object spatial representations suitable for rendering at arbitrary times (querying across time) and from arbitrary viewpoints (querying across space). We also show that the factorized scene representations (w.r.t. objects) support querying about a single object by space and time independently.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Create More Efficient Deep Learning Models

In this article, I am going to present and discuss several important approaches and techniques that can help improve the efficiency of a deep learning model on different levels. These types of optimizations are becoming even more important now as the new improvements in deep learning models also bring an increase in the number of parameters, resources requirements to train, latency, storage requirements, etc.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Speech Emotion Recognition Using Deep Sparse Auto-Encoder Extreme Learning Machine with a New Weighting Scheme and Spectro-Temporal Features Along with Classical Feature Selection and A New Quantum-Inspired Dimension Reduction Method

Affective computing is very important in the relationship between man and machine. In this paper, a system for speech emotion recognition (SER) based on speech signal is proposed, which uses new techniques in different stages of processing. The system consists of three stages: feature extraction, feature selection, and finally feature classification. In the first stage, a complex set of long-term statistics features is extracted from both the speech signal and the glottal-waveform signal using a combination of new and diverse features such as prosodic, spectral, and spectro-temporal features. One of the challenges of the SER systems is to distinguish correlated emotions. These features are good discriminators for speech emotions and increase the SER's ability to recognize similar and different emotions. This feature vector with a large number of dimensions naturally has redundancy. In the second stage, using classical feature selection techniques as well as a new quantum-inspired technique to reduce the feature vector dimensionality, the number of feature vector dimensions is reduced. In the third stage, the optimized feature vector is classified by a weighted deep sparse extreme learning machine (ELM) classifier. The classifier performs classification in three steps: sparse random feature learning, orthogonal random projection using the singular value decomposition (SVD) technique, and discriminative classification in the last step using the generalized Tikhonov regularization technique. Also, many existing emotional datasets suffer from the problem of data imbalanced distribution, which in turn increases the classification error and decreases system performance. In this paper, a new weighting method has also been proposed to deal with class imbalance, which is more efficient than existing weighting methods. The proposed method is evaluated on three standard emotional databases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning from Multiple Time Series: A Deep Disentangled Approach to Diversified Time Series Forecasting

Time series forecasting is a significant problem in many applications, e.g., financial predictions and business optimization. Modern datasets can have multiple correlated time series, which are often generated with global (shared) regularities and local (specific) dynamics. In this paper, we seek to tackle such forecasting problems with DeepDGL, a deep forecasting model that disentangles dynamics into global and local temporal patterns. DeepDGL employs an encoder-decoder architecture, consisting of two encoders to learn global and local temporal patterns, respectively, and a decoder to make multi-step forecasting. Specifically, to model complicated global patterns, the vector quantization (VQ) module is introduced, allowing the global feature encoder to learn a shared codebook among all time series. To model diversified and heterogenous local patterns, an adaptive parameter generation module enhanced by the contrastive multi-horizon coding (CMC) is proposed to generate the parameters of the local feature encoder for each individual time series, which maximizes the mutual information between the series-specific context variable and the long/short-term representations of the corresponding time series. Our experiments on several real-world datasets show that DeepDGL outperforms existing state-of-the-art models.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

A Survey on Green Deep Learning

In recent years, larger and deeper models are springing up and continuously pushing state-of-the-art (SOTA) results across various fields like natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision (CV). However, despite promising results, it needs to be noted that the computations required by SOTA models have been increased at an exponential rate. Massive computations not only have a surprisingly large carbon footprint but also have negative effects on research inclusiveness and deployment on real-world applications.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient deep learning models for land cover image classification

The availability of the sheer volume of Copernicus Sentinel imagery has created new opportunities for land use land cover (LULC) mapping at large scales using deep learning. Training on such large datasets though is a non-trivial task. In this work we experiment with the BigEarthNet dataset for LULC image classification and benchmark different state-of-the-art models, including Convolution Neural Networks, Multi-Layer Perceptrons, Visual Transformers, EfficientNets and Wide Residual Networks (WRN) architectures. Our aim is to leverage classification accuracy, training time and inference rate. We propose a framework based on EfficientNets for compound scaling of WRNs in terms of network depth, width and input data resolution, for efficiently training and testing different model setups. We design a novel scaled WRN architecture enhanced with an Efficient Channel Attention mechanism. Our proposed lightweight model has an order of magnitude less trainable parameters, achieves 4.5% higher averaged f-score classification accuracy for all 19 LULC classes and is trained two times faster with respect to a ResNet50 state-of-the-art model that we use as a baseline. We provide access to more than 50 trained models, along with our code for distributed training on multiple GPU nodes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spatially and Seamlessly Hierarchical Reinforcement Learning for State Space and Policy space in Autonomous Driving

Despite advances in hierarchical reinforcement learning, its applications to path planning in autonomous driving on highways are challenging. One reason is that conventional hierarchical reinforcement learning approaches are not amenable to autonomous driving due to its riskiness: the agent must move avoiding multiple obstacles such as other agents that are highly unpredictable, thus safe regions are small, scattered, and changeable over time. To overcome this challenge, we propose a spatially hierarchical reinforcement learning method for state space and policy space. The high-level policy selects not only behavioral sub-policy but also regions to pay mind to in state space and for outline in policy space. Subsequently, the low-level policy elaborates the short-term goal position of the agent within the outline of the region selected by the high-level command. The network structure and optimization suggested in our method are as concise as those of single-level methods. Experiments on the environment with various shapes of roads showed that our method finds the nearly optimal policies from early episodes, outperforming a baseline hierarchical reinforcement learning method, especially in narrow and complex roads. The resulting trajectories on the roads were similar to those of human strategies on the behavioral planning level.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Fracture Detection in Wrist X-ray Images Using Deep Learning-Based Object Detection Models

Fırat Hardalaç, Fatih Uysal, Ozan Peker, Murat Çiçeklidağ, Tolga Tolunay, Nil Tokgöz, Uğurhan Kutbay, Boran Demirciler, Fatih Mert. Wrist fractures are common cases in hospitals, particularly in emergency services. Physicians need images from various medical devices, and patients medical history and physical examination to diagnose these fractures correctly and apply proper treatment. This study aims to perform fracture detection using deep learning on wrist Xray images to assist physicians not specialized in the field, working in emergency services in particular, in diagnosis of fractures. For this purpose, 20 different detection procedures were performed using deep learning based object detection models on dataset of wrist Xray images obtained from Gazi University Hospital. DCN, Dynamic R_CNN, Faster R_CNN, FSAF, Libra R_CNN, PAA, RetinaNet, RegNet and SABL deep learning based object detection models with various backbones were used herein. To further improve detection procedures in the study, 5 different ensemble models were developed, which were later used to reform an ensemble model to develop a detection model unique to our study, titled wrist fracture detection combo (WFD_C). Based on detection of 26 different fractures in total, the highest result of detection was 0.8639 average precision (AP50) in WFD_C model developed. This study is supported by Huawei Turkey R&D Center within the scope of the ongoing cooperation project coded 071813 among Gazi University, Huawei and Medskor.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Deep neural networks-based denoising models for CT imaging and their efficacy

Most of the Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) based CT image denoising literature shows that DNNs outperform traditional iterative methods in terms of metrics such as the RMSE, the PSNR and the SSIM. In many instances, using the same metrics, the DNN results from low-dose inputs are also shown to be comparable to their high-dose counterparts. However, these metrics do not reveal if the DNN results preserve the visibility of subtle lesions or if they alter the CT image properties such as the noise texture. Accordingly, in this work, we seek to examine the image quality of the DNN results from a holistic viewpoint for low-dose CT image denoising. First, we build a library of advanced DNN denoising architectures. This library is comprised of denoising architectures such as the DnCNN, U-Net, Red-Net, GAN, etc. Next, each network is modeled, as well as trained, such that it yields its best performance in terms of the PSNR and SSIM. As such, data inputs (e.g. training patch-size, reconstruction kernel) and numeric-optimizer inputs (e.g. minibatch size, learning rate, loss function) are accordingly tuned. Finally, outputs from thus trained networks are further subjected to a series of CT bench testing metrics such as the contrast-dependent MTF, the NPS and the HU accuracy. These metrics are employed to perform a more nuanced study of the resolution of the DNN outputs' low-contrast features, their noise textures, and their CT number accuracy to better understand the impact each DNN algorithm has on these underlying attributes of image quality.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Adversarial Examples to Break Deep Learning Models

How to fool a 27M-parameter model with a bit of Python. Do you think it is impossible to fool the vision system of a self-driving Tesla car?. Or that machine learning models used in malware detection software are too good to be evaded by hackers?. Or that face recognition systems...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

TorchGeo: deep learning with geospatial data

Remotely sensed geospatial data are critical for applications including precision agriculture, urban planning, disaster monitoring and response, and climate change research, among others. Deep learning methods are particularly promising for modeling many remote sensing tasks given the success of deep neural networks in similar computer vision tasks and the sheer volume of remotely sensed imagery available. However, the variance in data collection methods and handling of geospatial metadata make the application of deep learning methodology to remotely sensed data nontrivial. For example, satellite imagery often includes additional spectral bands beyond red, green, and blue and must be joined to other geospatial data sources that can have differing coordinate systems, bounds, and resolutions. To help realize the potential of deep learning for remote sensing applications, we introduce TorchGeo, a Python library for integrating geospatial data into the PyTorch deep learning ecosystem. TorchGeo provides data loaders for a variety of benchmark datasets, composable datasets for generic geospatial data sources, samplers for geospatial data, and transforms that work with multispectral imagery. TorchGeo is also the first library to provide pre-trained models for multispectral satellite imagery (e.g. models that use all bands from the Sentinel 2 satellites), allowing for advances in transfer learning on downstream remote sensing tasks with limited labeled data. We use TorchGeo to create reproducible benchmark results on existing datasets and benchmark our proposed method for preprocessing geospatial imagery on-the-fly. TorchGeo is open-source and available on GitHub: this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

MATLAB’s Best Model: Deep Learning Basics

This post is from Heather Gorr, MATLAB product marketing. You can follow her on social media: @heather.codes, @heather.codes, @HeatherGorr, and @heather-gorr-phd. This blog post follows the fabulous modeling competition LIVE on YouTube, MATLAB's Best Model: Deep Learning Basics to guide you in how to choose the best model. For deep learning models, there are different ways to assess what is the “best” model. It could be a) comparing different networks (problem 1) or b) finding the right parameters for a particular network (problem 2). How can this be managed efficiently and quickly? Using a low code tool in MATLAB, the Experiment Manager app!
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy