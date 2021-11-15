ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Statistical Approach to Surface Metrology for 3D-Printed Stainless Steel

By Chris. J. Oates, Wilfrid S. Kendall, Liam Fleming
 5 days ago

Surface metrology is the area of engineering concerned with the study of geometric variation in surfaces. This paper explores the potential for modern techniques from spatial statistics to be used to characterise geometric variation in 3D-printed stainless steel. The complex macro-scale geometries of 3D-printed components pose...

