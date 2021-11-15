ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Drill Next? A Dual-Weighted Approach to Adaptive Optimal Design of Groundwater Surveys

By Mikkel B Lykkegaard, Tim J Dodwell
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We present a novel approach to adaptive optimal design of groundwater surveys - a methodology for choosing the location of the next monitoring well. Our dual-weighted approach borrows ideas from Bayesian Optimisation and goal-oriented error estimation to...

