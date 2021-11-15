ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quadratic speedup of global search using a biased crossover of two good solutions

By Takuya Isomura
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The minimisation of cost functions is crucial in various optimisation fields. However, identifying their global minimum remains challenging owing to the huge computational cost incurred. This work analytically expresses the computational cost to identify an...

arxiv.org

Android Central

COMPUTERS
snntv.com

SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

arxiv.org

Global stability of the plane wave solutions to the relativistic string with non-small perturbations

This paper is concerned with the global stability of the plane wave solutions to the relativistic string equation with non-small perturbations. Under certain decay assumptions on the plane wave, we conclude that the perturbed system admits a globally smooth solution if the perturbation is non-small along the travelling direction of the plane wave, while the perturbation along the transversal direction is sufficiently small. By choosing a gauge adapted to the plane wave solution, we deduce an equivalent Euler-Lagrangian equation for the perturbation whose quasilinear structure is reflected precisely in the induced geometry of the relativistic string. It then helps to proceed a geometrically adapted and weighted energy argument for which robust estimates suffice. Moreover, due to the non-trivial background solutions, the induced metric of the relativistic string involves linear perturbations with undetermined signs, and hence a key observation is needed to guarantee that the energies associated to the multipliers are positive up to lower order terms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-Attending Task Generative Adversarial Network for Realistic Satellite Image Creation

We introduce a self-attending task generative adversarial network (SATGAN) and apply it to the problem of augmenting synthetic high contrast scientific imagery of resident space objects with realistic noise patterns and sensor characteristics learned from collected data. Augmenting these synthetic data is challenging due to the highly localized nature of semantic content in the data that must be preserved. Real collected images are used to train a network what a given class of sensor's images should look like. The trained network then acts as a filter on noiseless context images and outputs realistic-looking fakes with semantic content unaltered. The architecture is inspired by conditional GANs but is modified to include a task network that preserves semantic information through augmentation. Additionally, the architecture is shown to reduce instances of hallucinatory objects or obfuscation of semantic content in context images representing space observation scenes.
ARCHITECTURE
arxiv.org

MCCE: Monte Carlo sampling of realistic counterfactual explanations

In this paper we introduce MCCE: Monte Carlo sampling of realistic Counterfactual Explanations, a model-based method that generates counterfactual explanations by producing a set of feasible examples using conditional inference trees. Unlike algorithmic-based counterfactual methods that have to solve complex optimization problems or other model based methods that model the data distribution using heavy machine learning models, MCCE is made up of only two light-weight steps (generation and post-processing). MCCE is also straightforward for the end user to understand and implement, handles any type of predictive model and type of feature, takes into account actionability constraints when generating the counterfactual explanations, and generates as many counterfactual explanations as needed. In this paper we introduce MCCE and give a comprehensive list of performance metrics that can be used to compare counterfactual explanations. We also compare MCCE with a range of state-of-the-art methods and a new baseline method on benchmark data sets. MCCE outperforms all model-based methods and most algorithmic-based methods when also taking into account validity (i.e., a correctly changed prediction) and actionability constraints. Finally, we show that MCCE has the strength of performing almost as well when given just a small subset of the training data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

From Optimality to Robustness: Dirichlet Sampling Strategies in Stochastic Bandits

Dorian Baudry (CRIStAL, Scool, CNRS), Patrick Saux (CRIStAL, Scool), Odalric-Ambrym Maillard (CRIStAL, Scool) The stochastic multi-arm bandit problem has been extensively studied under standard assumptions on the arm's distribution (e.g bounded with known support, exponential family, etc). These assumptions are suitable for many real-world problems but sometimes they require knowledge (on tails for instance) that may not be precisely accessible to the practitioner, raising the question of the robustness of bandit algorithms to model misspecification. In this paper we study a generic Dirichlet Sampling (DS) algorithm, based on pairwise comparisons of empirical indices computed with re-sampling of the arms' observations and a data-dependent exploration bonus. We show that different variants of this strategy achieve provably optimal regret guarantees when the distributions are bounded and logarithmic regret for semi-bounded distributions with a mild quantile condition. We also show that a simple tuning achieve robustness with respect to a large class of unbounded distributions, at the cost of slightly worse than logarithmic asymptotic regret. We finally provide numerical experiments showing the merits of DS in a decision-making problem on synthetic agriculture data.
AGRICULTURE
arxiv.org

Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Edge-preserving Domain Adaptation for semantic segmentation of Medical Images

Domain Adaptation is a technique to address the lack of massive amounts of labeled data in unseen environments. Unsupervised domain adaptation is proposed to adapt a model to new modalities using solely labeled source data and unlabeled target domain data. Though many image-spaces domain adaptation methods have been proposed to capture pixel-level domain-shift, such techniques may fail to maintain high-level semantic information for the segmentation task. For the case of biomedical images, fine details such as blood vessels can be lost during the image transformation operations between domains. In this work, we propose a model that adapts between domains using cycle-consistent loss while maintaining edge details of the original images by enforcing an edge-based loss during the adaptation process. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our algorithm by comparing it to other approaches on two eye fundus vessels segmentation datasets. We achieve 1.1 to 9.2 increment in DICE score compared to the SOTA and ~5.2 increments compared to a vanilla CycleGAN implementation.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

On the Effectiveness of Sparsification for Detecting the Deep Unknowns

Detecting out-of-distribution (OOD) inputs is a central challenge for safely deploying machine learning models in the real world. Previous methods commonly rely on an OOD score derived from the overparameterized weight space, while largely overlooking the role of sparsification. In this paper, we reveal important insights that reliance on unimportant weights and units can directly attribute to the brittleness of OOD detection. To mitigate the issue, we propose a sparsification-based OOD detection framework termed DICE. Our key idea is to rank weights based on a measure of contribution, and selectively use the most salient weights to derive the output for OOD detection. We provide both empirical and theoretical insights, characterizing and explaining the mechanism by which DICE improves OOD detection. By pruning away noisy signals, DICE provably reduces the output variance for OOD data, resulting in a sharper output distribution and stronger separability from ID data. DICE establishes superior performance, reducing the FPR95 by up to 24.69% compared to the previous best method.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Simple but Effective: CLIP Embeddings for Embodied AI

Contrastive language image pretraining (CLIP) encoders have been shown to be beneficial for a range of visual tasks from classification and detection to captioning and image manipulation. We investigate the effectiveness of CLIP visual backbones for embodied AI tasks. We build incredibly simple baselines, named EmbCLIP, with no task specific architectures, inductive biases (such as the use of semantic maps), auxiliary tasks during training, or depth maps -- yet we find that our improved baselines perform very well across a range of tasks and simulators. EmbCLIP tops the RoboTHOR ObjectNav leaderboard by a huge margin of 20 pts (Success Rate). It tops the iTHOR 1-Phase Rearrangement leaderboard, beating the next best submission, which employs Active Neural Mapping, and more than doubling the % Fixed Strict metric (0.08 to 0.17). It also beats the winners of the 2021 Habitat ObjectNav Challenge, which employ auxiliary tasks, depth maps, and human demonstrations, and those of the 2019 Habitat PointNav Challenge. We evaluate the ability of CLIP's visual representations at capturing semantic information about input observations -- primitives that are useful for navigation-heavy embodied tasks -- and find that CLIP's representations encode these primitives more effectively than ImageNet-pretrained backbones. Finally, we extend one of our baselines, producing an agent capable of zero-shot object navigation that can navigate to objects that were not used as targets during training.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Towards Open Vocabulary Object Detection without Human-provided Bounding Boxes

Despite great progress in object detection, most existing methods are limited to a small set of object categories, due to the tremendous human effort needed for instance-level bounding-box annotation. To alleviate the problem, recent open vocabulary and zero-shot detection methods attempt to detect object categories not seen during training. However, these approaches still rely on manually provided bounding-box annotations on a set of base classes. We propose an open vocabulary detection framework that can be trained without manually provided bounding-box annotations. Our method achieves this by leveraging the localization ability of pre-trained vision-language models and generating pseudo bounding-box labels that can be used directly for training object detectors. Experimental results on COCO, PASCAL VOC, Objects365 and LVIS demonstrate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, our method outperforms the state-of-the-arts (SOTA) that are trained using human annotated bounding-boxes by 3% AP on COCO novel categories even though our training source is not equipped with manual bounding-box labels. When utilizing the manual bounding-box labels as our baselines do, our method surpasses the SOTA largely by 8% AP.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Restormer: Efficient Transformer for High-Resolution Image Restoration

Since convolutional neural networks (CNNs) perform well at learning generalizable image priors from large-scale data, these models have been extensively applied to image restoration and related tasks. Recently, another class of neural architectures, Transformers, have shown significant performance gains on natural language and high-level vision tasks. While the Transformer model mitigates the shortcomings of CNNs (i.e., limited receptive field and inadaptability to input content), its computational complexity grows quadratically with the spatial resolution, therefore making it infeasible to apply to most image restoration tasks involving high-resolution images. In this work, we propose an efficient Transformer model by making several key designs in the building blocks (multi-head attention and feed-forward network) such that it can capture long-range pixel interactions, while still remaining applicable to large images. Our model, named Restoration Transformer (Restormer), achieves state-of-the-art results on several image restoration tasks, including image deraining, single-image motion deblurring, defocus deblurring (single-image and dual-pixel data), and image denoising (Gaussian grayscale/color denoising, and real image denoising). The source code and pre-trained models are available at this https URL.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Reference-based Magnetic Resonance Image Reconstruction Using Texture Transforme

Deep Learning (DL) based methods for magnetic resonance (MR) image reconstruction have been shown to produce superior performance in recent years. However, these methods either only leverage under-sampled data or require a paired fully-sampled auxiliary modality to perform multi-modal reconstruction. Consequently, existing approaches neglect to explore attention mechanisms that can transfer textures from reference fully-sampled data to under-sampled data within a single modality, which limits these approaches in challenging cases. In this paper, we propose a novel Texture Transformer Module (TTM) for accelerated MRI reconstruction, in which we formulate the under-sampled data and reference data as queries and keys in a transformer. The TTM facilitates joint feature learning across under-sampled and reference data, so the feature correspondences can be discovered by attention and accurate texture features can be leveraged during reconstruction. Notably, the proposed TTM can be stacked on prior MRI reconstruction approaches to further improve their performance. Extensive experiments show that TTM can significantly improve the performance of several popular DL-based MRI reconstruction methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Improving Transferability of Representations via Augmentation-Aware Self-Supervision

Recent unsupervised representation learning methods have shown to be effective in a range of vision tasks by learning representations invariant to data augmentations such as random cropping and color jittering. However, such invariance could be harmful to downstream tasks if they rely on the characteristics of the data augmentations, e.g., location- or color-sensitive. This is not an issue just for unsupervised learning; we found that this occurs even in supervised learning because it also learns to predict the same label for all augmented samples of an instance. To avoid such failures and obtain more generalizable representations, we suggest to optimize an auxiliary self-supervised loss, coined AugSelf, that learns the difference of augmentation parameters (e.g., cropping positions, color adjustment intensities) between two randomly augmented samples. Our intuition is that AugSelf encourages to preserve augmentation-aware information in learned representations, which could be beneficial for their transferability. Furthermore, AugSelf can easily be incorporated into recent state-of-the-art representation learning methods with a negligible additional training cost. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our simple idea consistently improves the transferability of representations learned by supervised and unsupervised methods in various transfer learning scenarios. The code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Assisted Robust Reward Design

Real-world robotic tasks require complex reward functions. When we define the problem the robot needs to solve, we pretend that a designer specifies this complex reward exactly, and it is set in stone from then on. In practice, however, reward design is an iterative process: the designer chooses a reward, eventually encounters an "edge-case" environment where the reward incentivizes the wrong behavior, revises the reward, and repeats. What would it mean to rethink robotics problems to formally account for this iterative nature of reward design? We propose that the robot not take the specified reward for granted, but rather have uncertainty about it, and account for the future design iterations as future evidence. We contribute an Assisted Reward Design method that speeds up the design process by anticipating and influencing this future evidence: rather than letting the designer eventually encounter failure cases and revise the reward then, the method actively exposes the designer to such environments during the development phase. We test this method in a simplified autonomous driving task and find that it more quickly improves the car's behavior in held-out environments by proposing environments that are "edge cases" for the current reward.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

You Only Sample (Almost) Once: Linear Cost Self-Attention Via Bernoulli Sampling

Transformer-based models are widely used in natural language processing (NLP). Central to the transformer model is the self-attention mechanism, which captures the interactions of token pairs in the input sequences and depends quadratically on the sequence length. Training such models on longer sequences is expensive. In this paper, we show that a Bernoulli sampling attention mechanism based on Locality Sensitive Hashing (LSH), decreases the quadratic complexity of such models to linear. We bypass the quadratic cost by considering self-attention as a sum of individual tokens associated with Bernoulli random variables that can, in principle, be sampled at once by a single hash (although in practice, this number may be a small constant). This leads to an efficient sampling scheme to estimate self-attention which relies on specific modifications of LSH (to enable deployment on GPU architectures). We evaluate our algorithm on the GLUE benchmark with standard 512 sequence length where we see favorable performance relative to a standard pretrained Transformer. On the Long Range Arena (LRA) benchmark, for evaluating performance on long sequences, our method achieves results consistent with softmax self-attention but with sizable speed-ups and memory savings and often outperforms other efficient self-attention methods. Our code is available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DeepGuard: A Framework for Safeguarding Autonomous Driving Systems from Inconsistent Behavior

The deep neural networks (DNNs)based autonomous driving systems (ADSs) are expected to reduce road accidents and improve safety in the transportation domain as it removes the factor of human error from driving tasks. The DNN based ADS sometimes may exhibit erroneous or unexpected behaviors due to unexpected driving conditions which may cause accidents. It is not possible to generalize the DNN model performance for all driving conditions. Therefore, the driving conditions that were not considered during the training of the ADS may lead to unpredictable consequences for the safety of autonomous vehicles. This study proposes an autoencoder and time series analysis based anomaly detection system to prevent the safety critical inconsistent behavior of autonomous vehicles at runtime. Our approach called DeepGuard consists of two components. The first component, the inconsistent behavior predictor, is based on an autoencoder and time series analysis to reconstruct the driving scenarios. Based on reconstruction error and threshold it determines the normal and unexpected driving scenarios and predicts potential inconsistent behavior. The second component provides on the fly safety guards, that is, it automatically activates healing strategies to prevent inconsistencies in the behavior. We evaluated the performance of DeepGuard in predicting the injected anomalous driving scenarios using already available open sourced DNN based ADSs in the Udacity simulator. Our simulation results show that the best variant of DeepGuard can predict up to 93 percent on the CHAUFFEUR ADS, 83 percent on DAVE2 ADS, and 80 percent of inconsistent behavior on the EPOCH ADS model, outperforming SELFORACLE and DeepRoad. Overall, DeepGuard can prevent up to 89 percent of all predicted inconsistent behaviors of ADS by executing predefined safety guards.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

IMFNet: Interpretable Multimodal Fusion for Point Cloud Registration

The existing state-of-the-art point descriptor relies on structure information only, which omit the texture information. However, texture information is crucial for our humans to distinguish a scene part. Moreover, the current learning-based point descriptors are all black boxes which are unclear how the original points contribute to the final descriptor. In this paper, we propose a new multimodal fusion method to generate a point cloud registration descriptor by considering both structure and texture information. Specifically, a novel attention-fusion module is designed to extract the weighted texture information for the descriptor extraction. In addition, we propose an interpretable module to explain the original points in contributing to the final descriptor. We use the descriptor element as the loss to backpropagate to the target layer and consider the gradient as the significance of this point to the final descriptor. This paper moves one step further to explainable deep learning in the registration task. Comprehensive experiments on 3DMatch, 3DLoMatch and KITTI demonstrate that the multimodal fusion descriptor achieves state-of-the-art accuracy and improve the descriptor's distinctiveness. We also demonstrate that our interpretable module in explaining the registration descriptor extraction.
COMPUTERS

