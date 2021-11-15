ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Hedging: Learning to Remove the Drift under Trading Frictions with Minimal Equivalent Near-Martingale Measures

By Hans Buehler, Phillip Murray, Mikko S. Pakkanen, Ben Wood
 5 days ago

We present a numerically efficient approach for learning minimal equivalent martingale measures for market simulators of tradable instruments, e.g. for a spot price and options written on the same underlying. In the presence of transaction cost and trading restrictions, we...

Deep-Learning Inversion Method for the Interpretation of Noisy Logging-While-Drilling Resistivity Measurements

Deep Learning (DL) inversion is a promising method for real time interpretation of logging while drilling (LWD) resistivity measurements for well navigation applications. In this context, measurement noise may significantly affect inversion results. Existing publications examining the effects of measurement noise on DL inversion results are scarce. We develop a method to generate training data sets and construct DL architectures that enhance the robustness of DL inversion methods in the presence of noisy LWD resistivity measurements. We use two synthetic resistivity models to test three approaches that explicitly consider the presence of noise: (1) adding noise to the measurements in the training set, (2) augmenting the training set by replicating it and adding varying noise realizations, and (3) adding a noise layer in the DL architecture. Numerical results confirm that the three approaches produce a denoising effect, yielding better inversion results in both predicted earth model and measurements compared not only to the basic DL inversion but also to traditional gradient based inversion results. A combination of the second and third approaches delivers the best results. The proposed methods can be readily generalized to multi dimensional DL inversion.
Q-Learning for MDPs with General Spaces: Convergence and Near Optimality via Quantization under Weak Continuity

Reinforcement learning algorithms often require finiteness of state and action spaces in Markov decision processes (MDPs) and various efforts have been made in the literature towards the applicability of such algorithms for continuous state and action spaces. In this paper, we show that under very mild regularity conditions (in particular, involving only weak continuity of the transition kernel of an MDP), Q-learning for standard Borel MDPs via quantization of states and actions converge to a limit, and furthermore this limit satisfies an optimality equation which leads to near optimality with either explicit performance bounds or which are guaranteed to be asymptotically optimal. Our approach builds on (i) viewing quantization as a measurement kernel and thus a quantized MDP as a POMDP, (ii) utilizing near optimality and convergence results of Q-learning for POMDPs, and (iii) finally, near-optimality of finite state model approximations for MDPs with weakly continuous kernels which we show to correspond to the fixed point of the constructed POMDP. Thus, our paper presents a very general convergence and approximation result for the applicability of Q-learning for continuous MDPs.
FinRL: Deep Reinforcement Learning Framework to Automate Trading in Quantitative Finance

Deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has been envisioned to have a competitive edge in quantitative finance. However, there is a steep development curve for quantitative traders to obtain an agent that automatically positions to win in the market, namely \textit{to decide where to trade, at what price} and \textit{what quantity}, due to the error-prone programming and arduous debugging. In this paper, we present the first open-source framework \textit{FinRL} as a full pipeline to help quantitative traders overcome the steep learning curve. FinRL is featured with simplicity, applicability and extensibility under the key principles, \textit{full-stack framework, customization, reproducibility} and \textit{hands-on tutoring}.
Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
Learn About NFP And How To Trade With It

NFP (Non-Farm Payrolls) is an essential pointer of the current economic state. It includes the data regarding the number of jobs added, government employees, excluding farm employees, private household employees, and employees of non-profit organizations. This release causes considerable changes in the forex market. You will learn about how it...
Learning Augmentation Distributions using Transformed Risk Minimization

Adapting to the structure of data distributions (such as symmetry and transformation invariances) is an important challenge in machine learning. Invariances can be built into the learning process by architecture design, or by augmenting the dataset. Both require a priori knowledge about the exact nature of the symmetries. Absent this knowledge, practitioners resort to expensive and time-consuming tuning. To address this problem, we propose a new approach to learn distributions of augmentation transforms, in a new \emph{Transformed Risk Minimization} (TRM) framework. In addition to predictive models, we also optimize over transformations chosen from a hypothesis space. As an algorithmic framework, our TRM method is (1) efficient (jointly learns augmentations and models in a \emph{single training loop}), (2) modular (works with \emph{any} training algorithm), and (3) general (handles \emph{both discrete and continuous} augmentations). We theoretically compare TRM with standard risk minimization, and give a PAC-Bayes upper bound on its generalization error. We propose to optimize this bound over a rich augmentation space via a new parametrization over compositions of blocks, leading to the new \emph{Stochastic Compositional Augmentation Learning} (SCALE) algorithm. We compare SCALE experimentally with prior methods (Fast AutoAugment and Augerino) on CIFAR10/100, SVHN . Additionally, we show that SCALE can correctly learn certain symmetries in the data distribution (recovering rotations on rotated MNIST) and can also improve calibration of the learned model.
NEAR Protocol price analysis: Price drifts past $11.54 as bulls regain momentum

The price has increased up to $11.54. NEAR Protocol price analysis confirms rise. Support is evidently strong at $9.72. The NEAR Protocol analysis is showing signs of an uptrend. The bulls have succeeded in taking the lead once again as the NEAR/USD price is rising. Although the bears have been ruling the market for the last few days, today’s trend is again in favor of the buyers. The bullish return has resulted in the price climbing above the $11.54 hurdle.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Gasoline prices are rising to their highest levels in years, and Biden is facing increasing pressure to find a fall man. Biden has already taken aim at OPEC+ and Russia, but now he’s looking in his own backyard. This week, Biden asked federal regulators to open an investigation into the...
5 Tips For Removing Friction From Your Business's Customer Experience

If your website visitors encounter too much friction when they’re trying to learn more about or buy from your business, it’s very likely they’ll leave without making a purchase. So, in order to boost and maintain a good conversion rate, it’s important you take steps to remove any roadblocks that might be preventing people from checking out.
3 Reasons to Buy Algorand

Algorand's smart contracts and use cases provide investors with tangible real-world utility. The potential of its network provides investors looking for growth-oriented cryptocurrency networks with a key reason to own its digital token, Algo. The external collaboration of Algorand's network is unique, making Algo a cryptocurrency to consider. Created by...
