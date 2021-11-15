ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluating Treatment Prioritization Rules via Rank-Weighted Average Treatment Effects

By Steve Yadlowsky, Scott Fleming, Nigam Shah, Emma Brunskill, Stefan Wager
 5 days ago

There are a number of available methods that can be used for choosing whom to prioritize treatment, including ones based on treatment effect estimation, risk scoring, and hand-crafted rules. We propose rank-weighted average treatment effect (RATE) metrics as a simple and general family of metrics for comparing treatment prioritization rules on...

