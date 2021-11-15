ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Budget office to publish cost estimate for Biden agenda by Friday

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said its full cost estimate of President Joe Biden’s signature tax and spending bill might not be ready until Friday, threatening to push a planned House vote on the legislation to the weekend or later. The CBO analysis also may show that...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

House poised to approve Biden's social spending plan Friday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats plan to approve their sweeping measure Friday to strengthen the nation’s social safety net programs and begin to respond to the climate crisis, a sorely needed show of progress for President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda even as it faces more hurdles. Their attempt to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
KREX

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. Lawmakers approved the legislation 220-213 as every Democrat but one backed […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Clark
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
@JohnLocke

Congressional Budget Office Disputes Biden’s Claims

A.J. Kaufman writes for PJMedia.com about new information from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that calls Biden administration claims into question. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has effectively declared that President Joe Biden, Co-President Ron Klain, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are liars. Coincidentally avoiding discussion of catastrophes in the Middle...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Deficit#Tax Policy Center#Cost Estimate#Cbo#The White House#Democrats
federalnewsnetwork.com

Biden management agenda seeks to elevate federal work

Uh oh. Thanksgiving arrives next week. You know what that means. Your liberal/conservative Biden-loving/Trump-loving whatever-in-law will spoil the dinner with politics talk. Or maybe it’ll be a college sophomore come home, filled with ideas they just heard from a pointy-headed prof. Not me. I’ll be all by my lonesome this...
U.S. POLITICS
accountingtoday.com

House moderates expect Biden bill’s cost estimates to fall short

Two key U.S. House moderates said they anticipate official estimates by congressional scorekeepers of President Joe Biden’s tax and spending plan might fall short of White House projections that it pays for itself, but they indicated that might not doom the measure. Among the crucial differences expected between the Congressional...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Inflation threatens Biden agenda, Democratic majorities

WASHINGTON — Inflation threatens to slow President Joe Biden's agenda, and Republicans say it will help them devastate the Democratic majority in Congress. "Next year's election will be a referendum on grocery prices, and you can expect Republican challengers to talk about little else between now and then," said John Ashbrook, a co-founder of the public affairs firm Cavalry and a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden's budget agenda only pretends to be responsible

Politicians selling a massive, partisan wish list aren’t always accurate. Consider a dozen years ago, when Democrats made the case for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi famously said, "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it." President Barack Obama falsely claimed that "we’ll lower premiums by up to $2,500 for a typical family per year." Obama’s whopper "If you like your plan, you can keep your plan" became 2013’s lie of the year.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Marietta Daily Journal

Key Democrat says he’s optimistic on Biden plan’s cost estimate

WASHINGTON — A key moderate Democrat said he expects President Joe Biden’s agenda will be fully paid for, but he still wants to see data from Congress’ official scorekeeper before proceeding with a vote. Rep. Josh Gottheimer said he’s optimistic that lawmakers will have the Congressional Budget Office cost analysis...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Biden called CBO ‘gold standard’ — before it found BBB adds $367B to debt, Psaki reminded

President Biden thinks the Congressional Budget Office’s analyses are the “gold standard” — but apparently only when it suits his needs. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday continued to insist that President Biden’s Build Back Better Act will not increase the federal deficit by a single cent on Friday, despite the CBO warning it could add $367 billion.
POTUS
TheAtlantaVoice

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy