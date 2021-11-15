ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Sparse High-Dimensional Graphical Model Learning For Dependent Time Series

By Jitendra K. Tugnait
We consider the problem of inferring the conditional independence graph (CIG) of a sparse, high-dimensional stationary multivariate Gaussian time series. A sparse-group lasso-based frequency-domain formulation of the problem based on frequency-domain...

arxiv.org

Fast and Scalable Spike and Slab Variable Selection in High-Dimensional Gaussian Processes

Variable selection in Gaussian processes (GPs) is typically undertaken by thresholding the inverse lengthscales of `automatic relevance determination' kernels, but in high-dimensional datasets this approach can be unreliable. A more probabilistically principled alternative is to use spike and slab priors and infer a posterior probability of variable inclusion. However, existing implementations in GPs are extremely costly to run in both high-dimensional and large-$n$ datasets, or are intractable for most kernels. As such, we develop a fast and scalable variational inference algorithm for the spike and slab GP that is tractable with arbitrary differentiable kernels. We improve our algorithm's ability to adapt to the sparsity of relevant variables by Bayesian model averaging over hyperparameters, and achieve substantial speed ups using zero temperature posterior restrictions, dropout pruning and nearest neighbour minibatching. In experiments our method consistently outperforms vanilla and sparse variational GPs whilst retaining similar runtimes (even when $n=10^6$) and performs competitively with a spike and slab GP using MCMC but runs up to $1000$ times faster.
Adversarial sampling of unknown and high-dimensional conditional distributions

Many engineering problems require the prediction of realization-to-realization variability or a refined description of modeled quantities. In that case, it is necessary to sample elements from unknown high-dimensional spaces with possibly millions of degrees of freedom. While there exist methods able to sample elements from probability density functions (PDF) with known shapes, several approximations need to be made when the distribution is unknown. In this paper the sampling method, as well as the inference of the underlying distribution, are both handled with a data-driven method known as generative adversarial networks (GAN), which trains two competing neural networks to produce a network that can effectively generate samples from the training set distribution. In practice, it is often necessary to draw samples from conditional distributions. When the conditional variables are continuous, only one (if any) data point corresponding to a particular value of a conditioning variable may be available, which is not sufficient to estimate the conditional distribution. This work handles this problem using an a priori estimation of the conditional moments of a PDF. Two approaches, stochastic estimation, and an external neural network are compared here for computing these moments; however, any preferred method can be used. The algorithm is demonstrated in the case of the deconvolution of a filtered turbulent flow field. It is shown that all the versions of the proposed algorithm effectively sample the target conditional distribution with minimal impact on the quality of the samples compared to state-of-the-art methods. Additionally, the procedure can be used as a metric for the diversity of samples generated by a conditional GAN (cGAN) conditioned with continuous variables.
In Nonparametric and High-Dimensional Models, Bayesian Ignorability is an Informative Prior

In problems with large amounts of missing data one must model two distinct data generating processes: the outcome process which generates the response and the missing data mechanism which determines the data we observe. Under the ignorability condition of Rubin (1976), however, likelihood-based inference for the outcome process does not depend on the missing data mechanism so that only the former needs to be estimated; partially because of this simplification, ignorability is often used as a baseline assumption. We study the implications of Bayesian ignorability in the presence of high-dimensional nuisance parameters and argue that ignorability is typically incompatible with sensible prior beliefs about the amount of selection bias. We show that, for many problems, ignorability directly implies that the prior on the selection bias is tightly concentrated around zero. This is demonstrated on several models of practical interest, and the effect of ignorability on the posterior distribution is characterized for high-dimensional linear models with a ridge regression prior. We then show both how to build high-dimensional models which encode sensible beliefs about the selection bias and also show that under certain narrow circumstances ignorability is less problematic.
Configuration entropy and confinement-deconfinement transition in higher-dimensional hard wall model

We consider a higher-dimensional hard wall model with an infrared (IR) cut-off in asymptotically AdS space and investigate its thermodynamics via the holographic renormalization method. We find a relation between the confinement temperature and the IR cut-off for any dimension. It is also shown that the entropy of $p$-branes with the number of coincident branes (the number of the gauge group) $N$ jumps from leading order in $\cal O$($N^0$) at the confining low temperature phase to $\cal O$($N^{\frac{p+1}{2}}$) at the deconfining high temperature phase like $D3$-branes ($p=3$) case. On the other hand, we calculate the configuration entropy (CE) of various magnitudes of an inverse temperature at an given IR cut-off scale. It is shown that as the inverse temperature grows up, the CE above the critical temperature decreases and AdS black hole (BH) is stable while it below the critical temperature is constant and thermal AdS (ThAdS) is stable. In particular, we also find that the CE below the critical temperature becomes constant and its magnitude increases as a dimension of AdS space increases.
#Time Series#Admm#Psd#Signal Processing#Machine Learning#Lg
ORQVIZ: Visualizing High-Dimensional Landscapes in Variational Quantum Algorithms

Manuel S. Rudolph, Sukin Sim, Asad Raza, Michal Stechly, Jarrod R. McClean, Eric R. Anschuetz, Luis Serrano, Alejandro Perdomo-Ortiz. Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) are promising candidates for finding practical applications of near to mid-term quantum computers. There has been an increasing effort to study the intricacies of VQAs, such as the presence or absence of barren plateaus and the design of good quantum circuit ansätze. Many of these studies can be linked to the loss landscape that is optimized as part of the algorithm, and there is high demand for quality software tools for flexibly studying these loss landscapes. In our work, we collect a variety of techniques that have been used to visualize the training of deep artificial neural networks and apply them to visualize the high-dimensional loss landscapes of VQAs. We review and apply the techniques to three types of VQAs: the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm, the Quantum Circuit Born Machine, and the Variational Quantum Eigensolver. Additionally, we investigate the impact of noise due to finite sampling in the estimation of loss functions. For each case, we demonstrate how our visualization techniques can verify observations from past studies and provide new insights. This work is accompanied by the release of the open-source Python package $\textit{orqviz}$, which provides code to compute and flexibly plot 1D and 2D scans, Principal Component Analysis scans, Hessians, and the Nudged Elastic Band algorithm. $\textit{orqviz}$ enables flexible visual analysis of high-dimensional VQA landscapes and can be found at: $\textbf{this http URL}$.
Studying the influence of external photon fields on blazar spectra using a one-zone hadro-leptonic time-dependent model

The recent associations of neutrinos with blazars require the efficient interaction of relativistic protons with ambient soft photon fields. However, along side the neutrinos gamma-ray photons are produced which interact with the same soft photon fields producing electron-positron pairs. The strength of this cascade has significant consequences on the photon spectrum in various energy bands and puts severe constraints on the pion and neutrino production. In this study, we discuss the influence of the external thermal photon fields (accretion disk, broad-line region, and dusty torus) on the proton-photon interactions employing a newly developed time-dependent one-zone hadro-leptonic code (OneHaLe). We present steady-state cases, as well as a time-dependent case, where the emission region moves through the jet. Within the limits of this toy study, the external fields can disrupt the ``usual'' double-humped blazar spectrum. Similarly, a moving region would cross significant portions of the jet without reaching the previously-found steady states.
Surface energy of the one-dimensional supersymmetric $t-J$ model with general integrable boundary terms in the antiferromagnetic sector

In this paper, we study the surface energy of the one-dimensional supersymmetric $t-J$ model with unparallel boundary magnetic fields, which is a typical $U(1)$-symmetry broken quantum integrable strongly correlated electron system. It is shown that at the ground state, the contribution of inhomogeneous term in the Bethe ansatz solution of eigenvalues of transfer matrix satisfies the finite size scaling law $L^{\beta}$ where $\beta<0$. Based on it, the physical quantities of the system in the thermodynamic limit are calculated. We obtain the patterns of Bethe roots and the analytical expressions of density of states, ground state energy and surface energy. We also find that there exist the stable boundary bound states if the boundary fields satisfy some constraints.
BOSS full-shape analysis from the EFTofLSS with exact time dependence

We re-analyze the full shape of BOSS galaxy two-point function from the Effective-Field Theory of Large-Scale Structure at the one loop within $\Lambda$CDM with massive neutrinos using a big bang nucleosynthesis (BBN) prior, removing the Einstein-de Sitter (EdS) approximation in the time dependence of the loop, and, properly accounting for the redshift selection over the BOSS samples instead of assuming an effective redshift. We find no significant shift in the posteriors of the cosmological parameters due to the EdS approximation, but a marginal difference in the $\log$-amplitude of the primordial power spectrum due to the effective redshift approximation. Regarding the EdS approximation, we check that the same conclusion holds on simulations of volume like DESI in $\Lambda$CDM and $w$CDM, with a BBN prior. In contrast, for an approximate, effective redshift, to be assumed, we advocate systematic assessments on redshift selection for ongoing and future large-volume surveys.
High Responsivity Gate Tunable UV-Visible Broadband Phototransistor Based on Graphene-WS2 Mixed Dimensional (2D-0D) Heterostructure

Shubhrasish Mukherjee, Didhiti Bhattacharya, Sumanti Patra, Sanjukta Paul, Rajib Kumar Mitra, Priya Mahadevan, Atindra Nath Pal, Samit Kumar Ray. Recent progress in the synthesis of highly stable, eco-friendly, cost-effective transition metal-dichalcogenides (TMDC) quantum dots (QDs) with their broadband absorption spectrum and wavelength selectivity features have led to their increasing use in broadband photodetectors. With the solution based processing, we demonstrate a super large (~ 0.75 mm^2), UV-Vis broadband (365-633 nm), phototransistor made of WS_2 QDs decorated CVD graphene as active channel with extraordinary stability and durability in ambient condition (without any degradation of photocurrent till 4 months after fabrication). Here, colloidal 0D WS_2-QDs are used as the photo absorbing material and graphene acts as the conducting channel. A high photoresponsivity (3.1 x 10^2 A/W), higher detectivity (2.2 x 10^12 Jones) and low noise equivalent power (4 x 10^{-14} W/Hz^0.5) are obtained at a low bias voltage (V_{ds} = 1V) at an illumination of 365 nm with an optical power as low as 0.8 \mu W/cm^2, which can further be tuned by modulating the gate bias. While comparing the photocurrent between two different morphologies of WS_2 (QDs and 2D nanosheets), a significant enhancement of photocurrent is observed in case of QDs based device. Ab initio density functional theory based calculations further support our observation, revealing the role of quantum confinement for the enhanced photo response. Our work reveals a strategy towards making a scalable, cost-effective, highly performing hybrid two-dimensional (2D/0D) photo detector with graphene-WS_2 QDs, paving the way towards the next generation optoelectronic applications.
Implications of time-dependent inflaton decay on reheating and dark matter production

We discuss the production of radiation and dark matter assuming a time-dependent inflaton decay rate during the reheating period. It is shown that the time dependence of the inflaton decay rate can substantially modify the reheating dynamics. As an illustration, a leading interaction between the inflaton $\phi$ and the Higgs doublet ${\boldsymbol h}$ of the form $\phi |{\boldsymbol h}|^2$ was adopted. In the presence of such interaction, the Higgs doublet acquires a $\phi$-dependent mass which generates vacuum-expectation-value due to inflaton oscillations and breaks the Standard Model gauge symmetry. This leads to the time-dependent inflaton decay rate during the reheating period, and consequently, the production of radiation and dark matter during this period is modified. Regions of the parameter space that describe the observed value of the dark matter abundance were found and compared with the standard case when inflaton the decay rate is constant.
Quantum Control of the Time-Dependent Interaction between a Three-Level $Ξ$-Type Atom and a Two-Mode Field with Damping Term

The purpose of this paper is to investigate some properties through a three-level $\Xi$-type atom interacting with a two-mode field. We test this system in the presence of the photon assisted atomic phase damping, detuning parameter and Kerr nonlinearity. Also, the coupling parameter modulated to be time-dependent. The problem solution of this model is given by using the Schrődinger equation when the atom and the field are initially prepared in the excited state and coherent state, respectively. We used the results to calculate some aspects such as atomic population inversion and concurrence. The results show that the time-dependent coupling parameter and the detuning parameter can be considered as a quantum control parameters of the atomic population inversion and quantum entanglement in the considered model.
Learning a compass spin model with neural network quantum states

Neural network quantum states provide a novel representation of the many-body states of interacting quantum systems and open up a promising route to solve frustrated quantum spin models that evade other numerical approaches. Yet its capacity to describe complex magnetic orders with large unit cells has not been demonstrated, and its performance in a rugged energy landscape has been questioned. Here we apply restricted Boltzmann machines and stochastic gradient descent to seek the ground states of a compass spin model on the honeycomb lattice, which unifies the Kitaev model, Ising model and the quantum 120$^\circ$ model with a single tuning parameter. We report calculation results on the variational energy, order parameters and correlation functions. The phase diagram obtained is in good agreement with the predictions of tensor network ansatz, demonstrating the capacity of restricted Boltzmann machines in learning the ground states of frustrated quantum spin Hamiltonians. The limitations of the calculation are discussed. A few strategies are outlined to address some of the challenges in machine learning frustrated quantum magnets.
Quantization and coherent states for a time-dependent Landau problem

The ordinary Landau problem consists of describing a charged particle in time-independent magnetic field. In the present case the problem is generalized onto time-dependent uniform electric fields with time-dependent mass and harmonic frequency [1].The spectrum of a Hamiltonian describing this system is obtained. The configuration space wave functions of the model is expressed in terms of the generalised Laguerre polynomials. To diagonalize the time-dependent Hamiltonian we employ the Lewis-Riesenfeld method of invariants. To this end, we introduce an unitary transformation in the framework of the algebraic formalism to construct the invariant operator of the system and then to obtain the exact solution of the Hamiltonian. We recover the solutions of the ordinary Landau problem in the absence of the electric and harmonic fields, for a constant particle mass. The quantization of this system exhibits many symmetries such as $U(1), SU(2), SU(1,1)$. We therefore construct the coresponding coherent states and the associated photon added and nonlinear coherent states.
Uncovering Material Deformations via Machine Learning Combined with Four-Dimensional Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy

Chuqiao Shi, Michael C. Cao, Sarah M. Rehn, Sang-Hoon Bae, Jeehwan Kim, Matthew R. Jones, David A. Muller, Yimo Han. Understanding lattice deformations is crucial in determining the properties of nanomaterials, which can become more prominent in future applications ranging from energy harvesting to electronic devices. However, it remains challenging to reveal unexpected deformations that crucially affect material properties across a large sample area. Here, we demonstrate a rapid and semi-automated unsupervised machine learning approach to uncover lattice deformations in materials. Our method utilizes divisive hierarchical clustering to automatically unveil multi-scale deformations in the entire sample flake from the diffraction data using four-dimensional scanning transmission electron microscopy (4D-STEM). Our approach overcomes the current barriers of large 4D data analysis and enables extraction of essential features even without a priori knowledge of the sample. Using this purely data-driven analysis, we have uncovered different types of material deformations, such as strain, lattice distortion, bending contour, etc., which can significantly impact the band structure and subsequent performance of nanomaterials-based devices. We envision that this data-driven procedure will provide insight into the intrinsic structures and accelerate the discovery of novel materials.
High-Dimensional Functional Mixed-effect Model for Bilevel Repeated Measurements

The bilevel functional data under consideration has two sources of repeated measurements. One is to densely and repeatedly measure a variable from each subject at a series of regular time/spatial points, which is named as functional data. The other is to repeatedly collect one functional data at each of the multiple visits. Compared to the well-established single-level functional data analysis approaches, those that are related to high-dimensional bilevel functional data are limited. In this article, we propose a high-dimensional functional mixed-effect model (HDFMM) to analyze the association between the bilevel functional response and a large scale of scalar predictors. We utilize B-splines to smooth and estimate the infinite-dimensional functional coefficient, a sandwich smoother to estimate the covariance function and integrate the estimation of covariance-related parameters together with all regression parameters into one framework through a fast updating MCMC procedure. We demonstrate that the performance of the HDFMM method is promising under various simulation studies and a real data analysis. As an extension of the well-established linear mixed model, the HDFMM model extends the response from repeatedly measured scalars to repeatedly measured functional data/curves, while maintaining the ability to account for the relatedness among samples and control for confounding factors.
Solving time-dependent parametric PDEs by multiclass classification-based reduced order model

In this paper, we propose a network model, the multiclass classification-based ROM (MC-ROM), for solving time-dependent parametric partial differential equations (PPDEs). This work is inspired by the observation of applying the deep learning-based reduced order model (DL-ROM) to solve diffusion-dominant PPDEs. We find that the DL-ROM has a good approximation for some special model parameters, but it cannot approximate the drastic changes of the solution as time evolves. Based on this fact, we classify the dataset according to the magnitude of the solutions, and construct corresponding subnets dependent on different types of data. Then we train a classifier to integrate different subnets together to obtain the MC-ROM. When subsets have the same architecture, we can use transfer learning technology to accelerate the offline training. Numerical experiments show that the MC-ROM improves the generalization ability of the DL-ROM both for diffusion- and convection-dominant problems, and maintains the advantage of DL-ROM. We also compare the approximation accuracy and computational efficiency of the proper orthogonal decomposition (POD) which is not suitable for convection-dominant problems. For diffusion-dominant problems, the MC-ROM can save about 100 times online computational cost than the POD with a slightly better approximation in the reduced space of the same dimension.
Model-Based Reinforcement Learning for Stochastic Hybrid Systems

Optimal control of general nonlinear systems is a central challenge in automation. Data-driven approaches to control, enabled by powerful function approximators, have recently had great success in tackling challenging robotic applications. However, such methods often obscure the structure of dynamics and control behind black-box over-parameterized representations, thus limiting our ability to understand the closed-loop behavior. This paper adopts a hybrid-system view of nonlinear modeling and control that lends an explicit hierarchical structure to the problem and breaks down complex dynamics into simpler localized units. Therefore, we consider a sequence modeling paradigm that captures the temporal structure of the data and derive an expecation-maximization (EM) algorithm that automatically decomposes nonlinear dynamics into stochastic piecewise affine dynamical systems with nonlinear boundaries. Furthermore, we show that these time-series models naturally admit a closed-loop extension that we use to extract locally linear or polynomial feedback controllers from nonlinear experts via imitation learning. Finally, we introduce a novel hybrid realtive entropy policy search (Hb-REPS) technique that incorporates the hierarchical nature of hybrid systems and optimizes a set of time-invariant local feedback controllers derived from a locally polynomial approximation of a global value function.
Simulating High-Dimensional Multivariate Data using the bigsimr R Package

A. Grant Schissler, Edward J. Bedrick, Alexander D. Knudson, Tomasz J. Kozubowski, Tin Nguyen, Juli Petereit, Walter W. Piegorsch, Duc Tran. It is critical to accurately simulate data when employing Monte Carlo techniques and evaluating statistical methodology. Measurements are often correlated and high dimensional in this era of big data, such as data obtained in high-throughput biomedical experiments. Due to the computational complexity and a lack of user-friendly software available to simulate these massive multivariate constructions, researchers resort to simulation designs that posit independence or perform arbitrary data transformations. To close this gap, we developed the Bigsimr Julia package with R and Python interfaces. This paper focuses on the R interface. These packages empower high-dimensional random vector simulation with arbitrary marginal distributions and dependency via a Pearson, Spearman, or Kendall correlation matrix. bigsimr contains high-performance features, including multi-core and graphical-processing-unit-accelerated algorithms to estimate correlation and compute the nearest correlation matrix. Monte Carlo studies quantify the accuracy and scalability of our approach, up to $d=10,000$. We describe example workflows and apply to a high-dimensional data set -- RNA-sequencing data obtained from breast cancer tumor samples.
A Probit Tensor Factorization Model For Relational Learning

With the proliferation of knowledge graphs, modeling data with complex multirelational structure has gained increasing attention in the area of statistical relational learning. One of the most important goals of statistical relational learning is link prediction, i.e., predicting whether certain relations exist in the knowledge graph. A large number of models and algorithms have been proposed to perform link prediction, among which tensor factorization method has proven to achieve state-of-the-art performance in terms of computation efficiency and prediction accuracy. However, a common drawback of the existing tensor factorization models is that the missing relations and non-existing relations are treated in the same way, which results in a loss of information. To address this issue, we propose a binary tensor factorization model with probit link, which not only inherits the computation efficiency from the classic tensor factorization model but also accounts for the binary nature of relational data. Our proposed probit tensor factorization (PTF) model shows advantages in both the prediction accuracy and interpretability.
Computing f-Divergences and Distances of High-Dimensional Probability Density Functions -- Low-Rank Tensor Approximations

Very often, in the course of uncertainty quantification tasks or data analysis, one has to deal with high-dimensional random variables (RVs). A high-dimensional RV can be described by its probability density (pdf) and/or by the corresponding probability characteristic functions (pcf), or by a polynomial chaos (PCE) or similar expansion. Here the interest is mainly to compute characterisations like the entropy, or relations between two distributions, like their Kullback-Leibler divergence. These are all computed from the pdf, which is often not available directly, and it is a computational challenge to even represent it in a numerically feasible fashion in case the dimension $d$ is even moderately large. In this regard, we propose to represent the density by a high order tensor product, and approximate this in a low-rank format. We show how to go from the pcf or functional representation to the pdf. This allows us to reduce the computational complexity and storage cost from an exponential to a linear. The characterisations such as entropy or the $f$-divergences need the possibility to compute point-wise functions of the pdf. This normally rather trivial task becomes more difficult when the pdf is approximated in a low-rank tensor format, as the point values are not directly accessible any more. The data is considered as an element of a high order tensor space. The considered algorithms are independent of the representation of the data as a tensor. All that we require is that the data can be considered as an element of an associative, commutative algebra with an inner product. Such an algebra is isomorphic to a commutative sub-algebra of the usual matrix algebra, allowing the use of matrix algorithms to accomplish the mentioned tasks.
