There’s a lot of great racing wheels on the market these days, but if you want to invest in one, you’re talking big money. Not everyone wants to, needs to, or can go out and drop £200-500 on a racing setup. While Marvo isn’t going out to topple Thrustmaster or Logitechs offerings with their new GT-903 Steering Wheel, it does have two distinct advantages that will make it appeal to those on a tighter budget. One, it’s only going to be around £50 for a full wheel and pedals setup, and two, it supports seven different systems, when very few other wheels support more than one or two. The Marvo steering wheel will work on PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox 360 or switch console.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO