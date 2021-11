Things have certainly progressed since I started writing about XDR (extended detection and response). There are more vendors claiming to offer XDR—far beyond just the endpoint detection and response (EDR) vendors. XDR now collects, processes, and analyzes telemetry from more data sources, like cloud access security brokers (CASB), SaaS applications, and IAM systems. There are also at least 3 XDR ‘alliances,’ one led by CrowdStrike, another includes vendors like Exabeam, Extrahop, Mimecast, Netskope, and SentinelOne, while a third is based on standards from the Open Cybersecurity Alliance with participants like IBM and McAfee.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 19 HOURS AGO