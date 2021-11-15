ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

In situ Bragg coherent X-ray diffraction imaging of corrosion in a Co-Fe alloy microcrystal

By David Yang, Nicholas W. Phillips, Kay Song, Clara Barker, Ross J. Harder, Wonsuk Cha, Wenjun Liu, Felix Hofmann
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

David Yang, Nicholas W. Phillips, Kay Song, Clara Barker, Ross J. Harder, Wonsuk Cha, Wenjun Liu, Felix Hofmann. Corrosion is a major concern for many industries, as corrosive environments can induce structural and morphological changes that lead to material dissolution and accelerate material failure. The...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Observation of Bulk Plasticity in a Polycrystalline Titanium Alloy by Diffraction Contrast Tomography and Topotomography

The mechanical properties of polycrystalline metals are governed by the interaction of defects that are generated by deformation within the 3D microstructure. In materials that deform by slip, the plasticity is usually highly heterogeneous within the microstructure. Many experimental tools can be used to observe the results of slip events at the free surface of a sample; however, there are only a few methods for imaging these events in the bulk. In this article, the imaging of bulk slip events within the 3D microstructure are enabled by the combined use of X-ray diffraction contrast tomography and topotomography. Correlative measurements between high-resolution digital image correlation, X-ray diffraction contrast tomography, topotomography and phase contrast tomography are performed during deformation of Ti-7Al to investigate the sensitivity of the X-ray topotomography method for the observation of slip events in the bulk. Much larger neighborhoods of grains were able to be mapped than in previous studies, enabling quantitative measurements of slip transmission. Significant differences were observed between surface and bulk grains, indicating the need for 3D observations of plasticity to better understand deformation in polycrystalline materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Selection Effects in Periodic X-ray Data from Maximizing Detection Statistics

The Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) records data of exceptional quality on the energy-dependent X-ray pulse profile of pulsars. However, in searching for evidence of pulsations, Guillot et al. (2019) introduce a procedure to select an ordered subset of the data that maximizes a detection statistic (the H-test). I show that this procedure can degrade subsequent analyses using an idealized model with a stationary expected count rates from both noise and signal. Specifically, the data-selection procedure biases the inferred mean count rate to be too low, biases the inferred pulsation amplitude to be too high, and that the size of these biases scales strongly with the amount of data that is rejected and the true signal amplitude. The procedure also alters the null-distribution of the H-test rendering nominal detection significance estimates overly optimistic. While the idealized model does not capture all the complexities of real NICER data, it suggests that these biases could be important for NICER's observations of J0740+6620 and other faint pulsars (observations of J0030+0451 are likely less affected). I estimate that these selection effects may introduce a bias of $\mathcal{O}(10\%)$ on average in the inferred modulation depth of lightcurves like J0740+6620's, and may be as large as $\mathcal{O}(50\%)$ for fainter pulsars. However, the change for a single dataset like J0740+6620 is expected to be a shift between $-5\%$ and $+20\%$. This could imply that the lower limit on J0740+6620's radius is slightly larger than it should be, although preliminary investigations suggest the change in the radius constraints are $\mathcal{O}(1\%)$ with real J0740+6620 data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

In-situ measurements of dendrite tip shape selection in a metallic alloy

The size and shape of the primary dendrite tips determine the principal length scale of the microstructure evolving during solidification of alloys. In-situ X-ray measurements of the tip shape in metals have been unsuccessful so far due to insufficient spatial resolution or high image noise. To overcome these limitations, high-resolution synchrotron radiography and advanced image processing techniques are applied to a thin sample of a solidifying Ga-35wt.%In alloy. Quantitative in-situ measurements are performed of the growth of dendrite tips during the fast initial transient and the subsequent steady growth period, with tip velocities ranging over almost two orders of magnitude. The value of the dendrite tip shape selection parameter is found to be $\sigma^* = 0.0768$, which suggests an interface energy anisotropy of $\varepsilon_4 = 0.015$ for the present Ga-In alloy. The non-axisymmetric dendrite tip shape amplitude coefficient is measured to be $A_4 \approx 0.004$, which is in excellent agreement with the universal value previously established for dendrites.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Generalizing the Quantum Information Model for Dynamic Diffraction

The development of novel neutron optics devices that rely on perfect crystals and nano-scale features are ushering a new generation of neutron science experiments, from fundamental physics to material characterization of emerging quantum materials. However, the standard theory of dynamical diffraction (DD) that analyzes neutron propagation through perfect crystals does not consider complex geometries, deformations, and/or imperfections which are now becoming a relevant systematic effect in high precision interferometric experiments. In this work, we expand upon a quantum information (QI) model of DD that is based on propagating a particle through a lattice of unitary quantum gates. We show that the model output is mathematically equivalent to the spherical wave solution of the Takagi-Taupin equations when in the appropriate limit, and that the model can be extended to the Bragg as well as the Laue-Bragg geometry where it is consistent with experimental data. The presented results demonstrate the universality of the QI model and its potential for modeling scenarios that are beyond the scope of the standard theory of DD.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Looking inside ephemeral ultrabright X-ray laser pulses

National University of Singapore scientists co-led an international collaboration to resolve the elusive wavefronts of X-ray free-electron lasers, paving the way towards high-throughput, high-resolution, machine-learning-enabled imaging. Bright, ultrafast X-ray Free-electron Laser (XFEL) pulsed sources can interrogate millions of single particles in mere hours. By imaging each particle separately, XFELs open...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Diffraction integral computation using sinc approximation

We propose a method based on sinc series approximations for computing the Rayleigh-Sommerfeld and Fresnel diffraction integrals of optics. The diffraction integrals are given in terms of a convolution, and our proposed numerical approach is not only super-algebraically convergent, but it also satisfies an important property of the convolution -- namely, the preservation of bandwidth. Furthermore, the accuracy of the proposed method depends only on how well the source field is approximated; it is independent of wavelength, propagation distance, and observation plane discretization. In contrast, methods based on the fast Fourier transform (FFT), such as the angular spectrum method (ASM) and its variants, approximate the optical fields in the source and observation planes using Fourier series. We will show that the ASM introduces artificial periodic boundary conditions and violates the preservation of bandwidth property, resulting in limited accuracy which decreases for longer propagation distances. The sinc-based approach avoids both of these problems. Numerical results are presented for Gaussian beam propagation and circular aperture diffraction to demonstrate the high-order accuracy of the sinc method for both short-range and long-range propagation. For comparison, we also present numerical results obtained with the angular spectrum method.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Implementing and Evaluating Far Field 3D X-Ray Diffraction at the I12 JEEP Beamline, Diamond Light Source

James A. D. Ball (University of Birmingham), Anna Kareer (University of Oxford), Oxana V. Magdysyuk (Diamond Light Source Ltd.), Stefan Michalik (Diamond Light Source Ltd.), Anastasia Vrettou (University of Birmingham), Neal Parkes (University of Birmingham), Thomas Connolley (Diamond Light Source Ltd.), David M. Collins (University of Birmingham) Three Dimensional X-ray...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Enhancement of the efficiency of acousto-optic Bragg diffraction due to optical activity. A case of Pb$_5$Ge$_3$O$_{11}$ crystals

We show that the existence of optical activity in an optical material can lead to essential enhancement of acousto-optic (AO) figure of merit for this material. The reason is that the ellipticity of interacting optical eigenwaves approaches unity near the optic axis and so additional elasto-optic (EO) tensor components with relatively large values become involved into the effective EO coefficient. We demonstrate on the example of lead germanate crystals, Pb$_5$Ge$_3$O$_{11}$, that the increase in the efficiency of AO diffraction manifests itself for all the types of isotropic and anisotropic interactions, whenever the incident optical wave propagates close to the optic axis. We find that, in the particular case of diffraction in the interaction plane XZ of Pb$_5$Ge$_3$O$_{11}$ crystals, the maximal enhancement of the AO figure of merit takes place under conditions of the types V and VI of isotropic diffraction, with the AO figure of merit increasing from zero up to 13.3x10$^{-15}$ s$^3$/kg, and the type IX of anisotropic diffraction when the AO figure of merit increases more than twice (from 12.5x10$^{-15}$ up to 26.5x10$^{-15}$ s$^3$/kg). The maximal AO efficiency in the XZ interaction plane is reached at the types I and II of isotropic AO interactions. In these cases the AO figure of merit increases from 6.8x10$^{-15}$ up to 37.9x10$^{-15}$ s$^3$/kg and from 31.1x10$^{-15}$ to 37.9x10$^{-15}$ s$^3$/kg, respectively.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Structure, optical and magnetic properties of Fe doped, Fe+Cr co-doped ZnO nanoparticles

The study particularly focuses on the effect of the Cr co-doping on the structural, optical and magnetic properties of Zn0.99Fe0.01O. Zn0.99-xFe0.01CrxO (x =0, 0.01, 0.03 and 0.05) nanoparticles. Powder x-ray diffraction (XRD) analysis confirms all the samples have hexagonal wurtzite structures. The average crystallite size (D) and microstrain of the samples were calculated using the Williamson-Hall relation and D was found to be 13 +- 1 nm for Zn0.99Fe0.01O. In Cr co-doped samples, D increase slightly with Cr content and are given by 9 +- 1, 10 +- 1, and 11 +- 1 nm for the samples with x = 0.01, 0.03 and 0.05, respectively; while the strain decreased with increase in Cr co-doping. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) images of the samples indicate that particles are in the nano-regime and agglomerated. Particle sizes are found to be 14 +- 1, 11 +- 1 and 12 +- 1 nm for Zn0.99-xFe0.01CrxO with x = 0, 0.03 and 0.05, respectively. The substitution of Fe3+ and Cr3+ at Zn2+ sites has an impact on the optical properties. The band-gap decreases from 3.296 +- 0.002 eV to 3.258 +- 0.002 eV with increase of Cr concentration. Photoluminescence (PL) of Zn0.96Fe0.01Cr0.03O revealed the presence of defects, the emission peaks at 410 nm and 513 nm are attributed to Zn vacancies (VZn) and singly ionized oxygen vacancies, respectively. The M(-H) curves of Zn0.99-xFe0.01CrxO (x = 0.03 and 0.05) measured at room temperature using a vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM) are found to be hysteretic, signifying room temperature ferromagnetism (RTFM). Maximum saturation magnetization, 0.67 +- 0.01 emu.g-1, is observed in Zn0.94Fe0.01Cr0.05O. The observed RTFM in Fe+Cr co-doped ZnO is explained by of bound magnetic polaron (BMP) mechanism, the BMPs are formed by VZn and Vo^+ defects. This paper enhances the understanding of the origin of RTFM in Fe+Cr co-doped ZnO nanoparticles.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Triggering phase-coherent spin packets by pulsed electrical spin injection across an Fe/GaAs Schottky barrier

L. R. Schreiber, C. Schwark, G. Güntherodt, M. Lepsa, C. Adelmann, C. J. Palmstrøm, X. Lou, P. A. Crowell, B. Beschoten. The precise control of spins in semiconductor spintronic devices requires electrical means for generating spin packets with a well-defined initial phase. We demonstrate a pulsed electrical scheme that triggers the spin ensemble phase in a similar way as circularly-polarized optical pulses are generating phase coherent spin packets. Here, we use fast current pulses to initialize phase coherent spin packets, which are injected across an Fe/GaAs Schottky barrier into $n$-GaAs. By means of time-resolved Faraday rotation, we demonstrate phase coherence by the observation of multiple Larmor precession cycles for current pulse widths down to 500 ps at 17 K. We show that the current pulses are broadened by the charging and discharging time of the Schottky barrier. At high frequencies, the observable spin coherence is limited only by the finite band width of the current pulses, which is on the order of 2 GHz. These results therefore demonstrate that all-electrical injection and phase control of electron spin packets at microwave frequencies is possible in metallic-ferromagnet/semiconductor heterostructures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Determination of spin chirality using x-ray magnetic circular dichroism

A 3-fold symmetric kagome lattice that has negative spin chirality can give a non-zero x-ray magnetic circular dichroism (XMCD) signal, despite that the total spin moment amounts to zero. This is explained by a hitherto unnoticed rule for the rotational symmetry invariance of the XMCD signal. A necessary condition is the existence of an anisotropic XMCD signal for the local magnetic atom, which can arise from a spin anisotropy either in the ground state or the final state. The angular dependence of the XMCD as a function of the beam direction has an unusual behavior. The maximum dichroism is not aligned along the spin direction, but depends on the relative orientation of the spin with respect to the atomic orientation. Therefore, different geometries can result in the same angular dependence, and the spin direction can only be determined if the atomic orientation is known. The consequences for the x-ray magneto-optical sum rules are given. The integrated XMCD signals are proportional to the anisotropy in the orbital moment and the magnetic dipole term, where the isotropic spin moment drops out.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Assisted Analysis of Small Angle X-ray Scattering

Small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) is extensively used in materials science as a way of examining nanostructures. The analysis of experimental SAXS data involves mapping a rather simple data format to a vast amount of structural models. Despite various scientific computing tools to assist the model selection, the activity heavily relies on the SAXS analysts' experience, which is recognized as an efficiency bottleneck by the community. To cope with this decision-making problem, we develop and evaluate the open-source, Machine Learning-based tool SCAN (SCattering Ai aNalysis) to provide recommendations on model selection. SCAN exploits multiple machine learning algorithms and uses models and a simulation tool implemented in the SasView package for generating a well defined set of datasets. Our evaluation shows that SCAN delivers an overall accuracy of 95%-97%. The XGBoost Classifier has been identified as the most accurate method with a good balance between accuracy and training time. With eleven predefined structural models for common nanostructures and an easy draw-drop function to expand the number and types training models, SCAN can accelerate the SAXS data analysis workflow.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Non-periodic type I Be/X-ray binary outbursts

Type I Be/X-ray binary outbursts are driven by mass transfer from a Be star decretion disc to a neutron star companion during each orbital period. Treiber et al. (2021) recently observed non-periodic type I outbursts in RX J0529.8-6556 that has unknown binary orbital properties. We show that non-periodic type I outbursts may be temporarily driven in a low eccentricity binary with a disc that is inclined sufficiently to be mildly unstable to Kozai-Lidov oscillations. The inclined disc becomes eccentric and material is transferred to the neutron star at up to three locations in each orbit: when the neutron star passes the disc apastron or one of the two nodes of the disc. The timing and magnitude of each vary with the disc argument of periapsis and longitude of the ascending node that precess in opposite directions. Calculating the orbital period of the RX J0529.8-6556 system is non-trivial but we suggest it maybe >300 day, longer than previous estimates.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

High-energy neutrinos from X-rays flares of blazars frequently observed by the Swift X-Ray Telescope

Blazar flares have been suggested as ideal candidates for enhanced neutrino production. While the neutrino signal of $\gamma$-ray flares has been widely discussed, the neutrino yield of X-ray flares has received less attention. Here, we compute the predicted neutrino signal from X-ray flares detected in 66 blazars observed more than 50 times with the X-ray Telescope (XRT) on board the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. We consider a scenario where X-ray flares are powered by synchrotron radiation of relativistic protons, and neutrinos are produced through photomeson interactions between protons with their own synchrotron X-ray photons. Using the 1 keV X-ray light curves for flare identification, the 0.5-10 keV fluence of each flare as a proxy for the all-flavour neutrino fluence, and the IceCube point-source effective area for different detector configurations, we calculate the number of muon and antimuon neutrinos above 100 TeV expected for IceCube from each flaring source. The bulk of the neutrino events from the sample originates from flares with durations $\sim 1-10$ d. Accounting for the X-ray flare duty cycle of the sources in the sample, which ranges between $\sim2$ and 24 per cent, we compute an average yearly neutrino rate for each source. The median of the distribution (in logarithm) is $\sim0.03$ yr$^{-1}$, with Mkn 421 having the highest predicted rate $1.2\pm 0.3$ yr$^{-1}$, followed by 3C 273 $(0.33\pm0.03$ yr$^{-1})$ and PG 1553+113 ($0.25\pm0.02$ yr$^{-1}$). Next-generation neutrino detectors together with regular X-ray monitoring of blazars could constrain the duty cycle of hadronic X-ray flares.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy reveals the dynamics of proteins and nanoparticles in quasi-transparent and miniature samples

Dynamic light scattering techniques are routinely used for numerous industrial and research applications, because they can give access to the motion spectrum of micro- and nano-objects, and therefore to particle sizes or visco-elastic properties. However, measurements are impossible when samples do not scatterer light enough, i.e. when there are too few scattering events due to excessively small scattering cross-sections and/or low concentrations of scatterers. Here, we propose to amplify light scattering efficiency by placing weakly scattering samples inside a Lambertian cavity with high reflectance walls. It produces a 3D isotropic and homogeneous light field that effectively elongates the scattering pathlength by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude, and leads to a dramatic increase in sensitivity. We could indeed measure the diffusion coefficient and size of particles ranging from 5nm to 20 microns with volume fractions as low at 10^(-9) in volumes as low as 100 microliters, and in solvents with refractive index mismatches down to 0.01. With a 10^(4) fold increase in sensitivity compared to classical techniques, we considerably expand the applications of light scattering to highly diluted samples, miniaturized microfluidics samples, and samples practically deemed non-scattering. Beyond the realm of current applications of light scattering techniques, our Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy method (CASS) and its outstanding sensitivity represent a major methodological step towards the study of problems such as the ballistic limit of Brownian motion, the internal dynamics of proteins, or the low frequency dielectric dynamics of liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS

