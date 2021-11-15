ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Observation of spin-splitter torque in collinear antiferromagnetic RuO$_2$

By Shutaro Karube, Takahiro Tanaka, Daichi Sugawara, Naohiro Kadoguchi, Makoto Kohda, Junsaku Nitta
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The spin-splitter effect is theoretically predicted to generate an unconventional spin current with $\mathit{x}$- and $\mathit{z}$- spin polarization via the spin-split band in antiferromagnets. The generated torque, namely spin-splitter torque, is effective for the manipulation of magnetization...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Analysis of Rotational Motion based on Rolling Friction Torque

In the problem of cylinder rolling without slipping on a horizontal floor, both the cylinder and floor are generally treated as rigid bodies in normal textbooks. When the air resistance is ignored, the equation of motion has a solution with a constant velocity. However, in the real world, permanent motion does not occur. The difficulty cannot be solved only by the horizontal force, because a horizontal force opposite the translational direction increases the angular velocity of rotation around the center. Therefore other mechanisms need to be examined. There are two main reasons for this result. 1) Both a cylinder and a floor are not perfect circle and perfect plane, but have uneven surfaces. The micro bumps on the surface yield small collisions in the direction perpendicular to the floor. The collisions generate a rolling friction torque around the center. 2) A strong force acts on the contact part which is deformed. The high-speed deformation produces a history effect on the relationship between stress and strain, because the compressed wave in the contact part diffuses to the outside at the speed of sound. Therefore a rolling friction torque is also generated. Both torques are caused by forces perpendicular to the floor. The rolling friction torque eliminates the discrepancy between the textbook results and reality by solving the simultaneous differential equations of rotation and translation. This method is useful for studying rolling systems such as trains and cars.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Surface energy of the one-dimensional supersymmetric $t-J$ model with general integrable boundary terms in the antiferromagnetic sector

In this paper, we study the surface energy of the one-dimensional supersymmetric $t-J$ model with unparallel boundary magnetic fields, which is a typical $U(1)$-symmetry broken quantum integrable strongly correlated electron system. It is shown that at the ground state, the contribution of inhomogeneous term in the Bethe ansatz solution of eigenvalues of transfer matrix satisfies the finite size scaling law $L^{\beta}$ where $\beta<0$. Based on it, the physical quantities of the system in the thermodynamic limit are calculated. We obtain the patterns of Bethe roots and the analytical expressions of density of states, ground state energy and surface energy. We also find that there exist the stable boundary bound states if the boundary fields satisfy some constraints.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Double frustration and magneto-electro-elastic excitations in collinear multiferroic materials

We discuss a model scenario for multiferroic systems of type II (collinear spins) where the electric dipolar order competes with a frustrated magnetic order in determining the elastic distortions of the lattice ion positions. High magnetic frustration due to second neighbors exchange and small spin easy-axis anisotropy lead to the appearance of the so called quantum magnetic plateau states. Increasing the magnetic field above the plateau border produces composite excitations, where fractionalized spin tertions arise together with spontaneous dipolar flips (in the form of domain walls) and enhanced localized elastic distortions. This peculiar magneto-electric effect may be described by magneto-electric-elastic (MEE) quasiparticles that could be detected by X-ray and neutron diffraction techniques. Our results are supported by extensive DMRG computations on the spin sector and self-consistent equations for the lattice distortions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Curvature induced drift and deformation of magnetic skyrmions: comparison of ferro- and antiferromagnetic cases

The influence of the geometrical curvature of chiral magnetic films on the static and dynamic properties of hosted skyrmions are studied theoretically. We predict the effects of the curvature-induced drift of skyrmions under the action of the curvature gradients without any external stimuli. The strength of the curvature-induced driving force essentially depends on the skyrmion type, Neel or Bloch, while the trajectory of motion is determined by the type of magnetic ordering: ferro- or antiferromagnetic. When moving on the surface, skyrmions undergo deformations that depend on the type of skyrmion. In the small-curvature limit, using the collective-variable approach we show, that the driving force acting on a Neel skyrmion is linear in the gradient of the mean curvature. The driving acting on a Bloch skyrmion is much smaller: it is proportional to the product of the mean curvature and its gradient. In contrast to the fast Neel skyrmions, the dynamics of the slow Bloch skyrmions is essentially affected by the skyrmion profile deformation. For the sake of simplicity, we restrict ourselves to the case of zero Gaussian curvature and consider cylindrical surfaces of general type. Equations of motion for ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic skyrmions in curved magnetic films are obtained in terms of collective variables. All analytical predictions are confirmed by numerical simulations.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splitter#Torque#Materials Science#Magnetization#Arxiv#Mram#N El
Nature.com

Readout of an antiferromagnetic spintronics system by strong exchange coupling of MnAu and Permalloy

In antiferromagnetic spintronics, the read-out of the staggered magnetization or NÃ©el vector is the key obstacle to harnessing the ultra-fast dynamics and stability of antiferromagnets for novel devices. Here, we demonstrate strong exchange coupling of Mn2Au, a unique metallic antiferromagnet that exhibits NÃ©el spin-orbit torques, with thin ferromagnetic Permalloy layers. This allows us to benefit from the well-established read-out methods of ferromagnets, while the essential advantages of antiferromagnetic spintronics are only slightly diminished. We show one-to-one imprinting of the antiferromagnetic on the ferromagnetic domain pattern. Conversely, alignment of the Permalloy magnetization reorients the Mn2Au NÃ©el vector, an effect, which can be restricted to large magnetic fields by tuning the ferromagnetic layer thickness. To understand the origin of the strong coupling, we carry out high resolution electron microscopy imaging and we find that our growth yields an interface with a well-defined morphology that leads to the strong exchange coupling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Observation of spin-dependent dual ferromagnetism in perovskite ruthenates

Sungsoo Hahn, Byungmin Sohn, Minjae Kim, Jeong Rae Kim, Soonsang Huh, Younsik Kim, Wonshik Kyung, Minsoo Kim, Donghan Kim, Youngdo Kim, Tae Won Noh, Ji Hoon Shim, Changyoung Kim. We performed in-situ angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) and spin-resolved ARPES (SARPES) experiments to investigate the relationship between electronic band structures and...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Probing magnetic anisotropy in Kagome antiferromagnetic Mn$_3$Ge with torque magnetometery

Yinshang Liu, Hong Xiao, Aobo Yu, Yufeng Wu, kaustuv manna, Claudia Felser, Claus Michael Schneider, Hongyi Xie, Tao Hu. We investigate the magnetic symmetry of the topological antiferromagnetic material Mn$_3$Ge by using torque measurements. Below the Neel temperature, detailed angle-dependent torque measurements were performed on Mn$_3$Ge single crystals in directions parallel and perpendicular to the Kagome basal plane. The out-of plane torque data exhibit $\pm\sin\theta$ and $\sin2\theta$ behaviors, of which the former results from the spontaneous ferromagnetism within the basal plane and the latter from the in- and out-of-plane susceptibility anisotropy. The reversible component of the in-plane torque exhibits $\sin6\varphi$ behavior, revealing the six-fold symmetry of the in-plane magnetic free energy. Moreover, we find that the free energy minima are pinned to the direction of spontaneous ferromagnetism, which correspond to the maxima of the irreversible component of the in-plane torque. We provide an effective spin model to describe the in-plane magnetic anisotropy. Our results demonstrate that the ground state of Mn$_3$Ge is described by the coexistence of a strong six-fold antichiral order and a weak ferromagnetic order induced by second-order spin anisotropy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Large magnetocaloric effect in the frustrated antiferromagnet EuIr$_2$P$_2$

We present a theoretical analysis of the magnetocaloric effect in the frustrated antiferromagnet EuIr$_2$P$_2$. Based on a magnetic Hamiltonian with parameters estimated using total energy density functional theory calculations, we perform classical Monte Carlo simulations to obtain the magnetocaloric effect as a function of the temperature and the external magnetic field. We find a large magnetic entropy change $\Delta S_M^{\text{max}} \sim 5.14$ J kg$^{-1}$K$^{-1}$ at $T=2.45$K for a moderate change in the external magnetic field $\Delta H=1.2$ Tesla. Magnetic frustration in EuIr$_2$P$_2$ leads to a rich phase diagram with a first order (spin-flop) transition between two antiferromagnetic phases and a continuous transition between a non-collinear antiferromagnetic phase and a high entropy collinear antiferromagnet. A paramagnetic phase for high fields or temperatures completes the phase diagram. A phenomenological Landau functional analysis suggests that the four phases meet at a multicritical point $(T_m,H_m)$, and provides a simplified description of the phase diagram and of the magnetocaloric effect. The highest value of $\Delta S_M$ is obtained for a temperature $T\sim T_m$ but it persists with similar values for a broad range of temperatures $T\lesssim T_m$.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Chiral Majorana Edge Modes and Vortex Majorana Zero Modes in Superconducting Antiferromagnetic Topological Insulator

The antiferromagnetic topological insulator (AFTI) is topologically protected by the combined time-reversal and translational symmetry $\mathcal{T}_c$. In this paper we investigate the effects of the $s$-wave superconducting pairings on the multilayers of AFTI, which breaks $\mathcal{T}_c$ symmetry and can realize quantum anomalous Hall insulator with unit Chern number. For the weakly coupled pairings, the system corresponds to the topological superconductor (TSC) with the Chern number $C=\pm 2$. We answer the following questions whether the local Chern numbers and chiral Majorana edge modes of such a TSC distribute around the surface layers. By the numerical calculations based on a theoretic model of AFTI, we find that when the local Chern numbers are always dominated by the surface layers, the wavefunctions of chiral Majorana edge modes must not localize on the surface layers and show a smooth crossover from spatially occupying all layers to only distributing near the surface layers, similar to the hinge states in a three dimensional second-order topological phases. The latter phase can be distinguished from the former phase by the measurements of the local density of state. In addition we also study the superconducting vortex phase transition in this system and find that the exchange field in the AFTI not only enlarges the phase space of topological vortex phase but also enhances its topological stability. These conclusions will stimulate the investigations on superconducting effects of AFTI and drive the studies on chiral Majorana edge modes and vortex Majorana zero modes into a new era.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Orbital torque in magnetic bilayers

The orbital Hall effect describes the generation of the orbital current flowing in a perpendicular direction to an external electric field, analogous to the spin Hall effect. As the orbital current carries the angular momentum as the spin current does, injection of the orbital current into a ferromagnet can result in torque on the magnetization, which provides a way to detect the orbital Hall effect. With this motivation, we examine the current-induced spin-orbit torques in various ferromagnet/heavy metal bilayers by theory and experiment. Analysis of the magnetic torque reveals the presence of the contribution from the orbital Hall effect in the heavy metal, which competes with the contribution from the spin Hall effect. In particular, we find that the net torque in Ni/Ta bilayers is opposite in sign to the spin Hall theory prediction but instead consistent with the orbital Hall theory, which unambiguously confirms the orbital torque generated by the orbital Hall effect. Our finding opens a possibility of utilizing the orbital current for spintronic device applications, and it will invigorate researches on spin-orbit-coupled phenomena based on orbital engineering.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quenching Factor consistency across several NaI(Tl) crystals

D. Cintas, P. An, C. Awe, P. S. Barbeau, E. Barbosa de Souza, S. Hedges, J. H. Jo, M. Martinez, R. H. Maruyama, L. Li, G. C. Rich, J. Runge, M. L. Sarsa, W. G. Thompson. Testing the DAMA/LIBRA annual modulation result independently of dark matter particle and halo models has been a challenge for twenty years. Using the same target material, NaI(Tl), is required and presently two experiments, ANAIS-112 and COSINE-100, are running for such a goal. A precise knowledge of the detector response to nuclear recoils is mandatory because this is the most likely channel to find the dark matter signal. The light produced by nuclear recoils is quenched with respect to that produced by electrons by a factor that has to be measured experimentally. However, current quenching factor measurements in NaI(Tl) crystals disagree within the energy region of interest for dark matter searches. To disentangle whether this discrepancy is due to intrinsic differences in the light response among different NaI(Tl) crystals, or has its origin in unaccounted for systematic effects will be key in the comparison among the different experiments. We present measurements of the quenching factors for five small NaI(Tl) crystals performed in the same experimental setup to control systematics. Quenching factor results are compatible between crystals and no clear dependence with energy is observed from 10 to 80 keVnr.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Perceiving and Modeling Density is All You Need for Image Dehazing

In the real world, the degradation of images taken under haze can be quite complex, where the spatial distribution of haze is varied from image to image. Recent methods adopt deep neural networks to recover clean scenes from hazy images directly. However, due to the paradox caused by the variation of real captured haze and the fixed degradation parameters of the current networks, the generalization ability of recent dehazing methods on real-world hazy images is not this http URL address the problem of modeling real-world haze degradation, we propose to solve this problem by perceiving and modeling density for uneven haze distribution. We propose a novel Separable Hybrid Attention (SHA) module to encode haze density by capturing features in the orthogonal directions to achieve this goal. Moreover, a density map is proposed to model the uneven distribution of the haze explicitly. The density map generates positional encoding in a semi-supervised way. Such a haze density perceiving and modeling capture the unevenly distributed degeneration at the feature level effectively. Through a suitable combination of SHA and density map, we design a novel dehazing network architecture, which achieves a good complexity-performance trade-off. The extensive experiments on two large-scale datasets demonstrate that our method surpasses all state-of-the-art approaches by a large margin both quantitatively and qualitatively, boosting the best published PSNR metric from 28.53 dB to 33.49 dB on the Haze4k test dataset and from 37.17 dB to 38.41 dB on the SOTS indoor test dataset.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient deep learning models for land cover image classification

The availability of the sheer volume of Copernicus Sentinel imagery has created new opportunities for land use land cover (LULC) mapping at large scales using deep learning. Training on such large datasets though is a non-trivial task. In this work we experiment with the BigEarthNet dataset for LULC image classification and benchmark different state-of-the-art models, including Convolution Neural Networks, Multi-Layer Perceptrons, Visual Transformers, EfficientNets and Wide Residual Networks (WRN) architectures. Our aim is to leverage classification accuracy, training time and inference rate. We propose a framework based on EfficientNets for compound scaling of WRNs in terms of network depth, width and input data resolution, for efficiently training and testing different model setups. We design a novel scaled WRN architecture enhanced with an Efficient Channel Attention mechanism. Our proposed lightweight model has an order of magnitude less trainable parameters, achieves 4.5% higher averaged f-score classification accuracy for all 19 LULC classes and is trained two times faster with respect to a ResNet50 state-of-the-art model that we use as a baseline. We provide access to more than 50 trained models, along with our code for distributed training on multiple GPU nodes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Giant field-like torque by the out-of-plane magnetic spin Hall effect in a topological antiferromagnet

Spin-orbit torques (SOT) enable efficient electrical control of the magnetic state of ferromagnets, ferrimagnets and antiferromagnets. However, the conventional SOT has severe limitation that only in-plane spins accumulate near the surface, whether interpreted as a spin Hall effect (SHE) or as an Edelstein effect. Such a SOT is not suitable for controlling perpendicular magnetization, which would be more beneficial for realizing low-power-consumption memory devices. Here we report the observation of a giant magnetic-field-like SOT in a topological antiferromagnet Mn3Sn, whose direction and size can be tuned by changing the order parameter direction of the antiferromagnet. To understand the magnetic SHE (MSHE)- and the conventional SHE-induced SOTs on an equal footing, we formulate them as interface spin-electric-field responses and analyzed using a macroscopic symmetry analysis and a complementary microscopic quantum kinetic theory. In this framework, the large out-of-plane spin accumulation due to the MSHE has an inter-band origin and is likely to be caused by the large momentum-dependent spin splitting in Mn3Sn. Our work demonstrates the unique potential of antiferromagnetic Weyl semimetals in overcoming the limitations of conventional SOTs and in realizing low-power spintronics devices with new functionalities.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy