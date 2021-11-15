ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Direct measurement of a remnant Fermi surface in SmB6

By Thomas E. Millichamp, David Billington, Hannah C. Robarts, Jude Laverock, Daniel ONeill, Monica Ciomaga Hatnean, Geetha Balakrishnan, Jonathan A. Duffy, Jonathan W. Taylor, Sean R. Giblin, Stephen B. Dugdale
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Thomas E. Millichamp, David Billington, Hannah C. Robarts, Jude Laverock, Daniel ONeill, Monica Ciomaga Hatnean, Geetha Balakrishnan, Jonathan A. Duffy, Jonathan W. Taylor, Sean R. Giblin, Stephen B. Dugdale. The quest to understand the nature of the electronic state in SmB6 has been challenging, perplexing...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Transition from a polaronic condensate to a degenerate Fermi gas of heteronuclear molecules

Marcel Duda, Xing-Yan Chen, Andreas Schindewolf, Roman Bause, Jonas von Milczewski, Richard Schmidt, Immanuel Bloch, Xin-Yu Luo. The interplay of quantum statistics and interactions in atomic Bose--Fermi mixtures leads to a phase diagram markedly different from pure fermionic or bosonic systems. However, investigating this phase diagram remains challenging when bosons condense. Here, we observe evidence for a quantum phase transition from a polaronic to a molecular phase in a density-matched degenerate Bose--Fermi mixture. The condensate fraction, representing the order parameter of the transition, is depleted by interactions and the build-up of strong correlations results in the emergence of a molecular Fermi gas. By driving through the transition, we ultimately produce a quantum-degenerate sample of sodium-potassium molecules exhibiting a large molecule-frame dipole moment of 2.7 Debye. The observed phase transition represents a new phenomenon complementary to the paradigmatic BEC-BCS crossover observed in Fermi systems.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Using blocks dropped from Perseverance and measured by InSight to learn more about Martian surface

An international team of space researchers has learned more about the density of the Martian surface by analyzing data from the Mars InSight lander that was received during Perseverance's descent. In their paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the group describes their study of seismic data from InSight as Perseverance dropped heavy blocks during its descent.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Entanglement Measures and Monogamy

This dissertation will serve as an introduction to entanglement quantification, containing highly detailed proofs ensuring solid understanding of the subject. Specifically, we will review the properties of entanglement that should be satisfied by a "good" entanglement measure. Then we will have a look at some of the propositions of the entanglement measures that have been made over the years. We will review in greater detail the entanglement of formation. We will discuss the proposals of the mathematical representations of another property of entanglement, called monogamy. We will introduce some definitions of monogamous entanglement measures that were proposed and compare them. As an original observation of mine (page 28), I will also show that "Should Entanglement Measures be Monogamous or Faithful?" (arXiv:1604.02189) has already developed most of what is necessary to prove that the entanglement of formation and the regularised entropy of entanglement are monogamous entanglement measures in the sense of the definition that was given in "Monogamy of entanglement without inequalities" (arXiv:1710.03295).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Attenuation of surface modes in granular media

In this work, an unconsolidated granular medium, made of silica microbeads, is experimentally tested in a laboratory setting. The objective is to investigate the attenuation mechanisms of vertically polarized seismic waves traveling at the surface of unconsolidated substrates that are characterized by power-law rigidity profiles. Both geometric spreading and material damping due to skeletal dissipation are considered. An electromagnetic shaker is employed to excite the granular medium between 300 and 550 Hz, generating linear modes that are localized near the surface. A densely sampled section is recorded at the surface using a laser vibrometer. The explicit solution of the geometric attenuation law of Rayleigh-like waves in layered media is employed to calculate the geometric spreading function of the vertically polarized surface modes within the granular material. In accordance with recent studies, the dynamics of these small-amplitude multi-modal linear waves can be analysed by considering the granular medium as perfectly continuous and elastic. By performing a non-linear regression analysis on particle displacements, extracted from experimental velocity data, we determine the frequency-dependent attenuation coefficients, which account for the material damping.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

First direct measurement of the overall impact of ocean eddy killing

Ocean currents, propelled by kinetic energy from the wind, are the great moderators of our climate. By transferring heat from the equator to polar regions, they help make our planet habitable. And yet, the large-scale models used by scientists to study this complex system fail to accurately account for the...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Statistical measurements of dispersion measure fluctuations of FRBs

Extragalactic Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) have large dispersion measures (DMs) and are unique probes of intergalactic electron density fluctuations. By using the recently released First CHIME/FRB Catalog, we reexamined the structure function (SF) of DM fluctuations. It shows a large DM fluctuation similar to that previously reported in Xu & Zhang (2020), but no clear correlation hinting towards large scale turbulence is reproduced with this larger sample. To suppress the distortion effect from FRB distances and their host DMs, we focus on a subset of CHIME catalog with DM $<500$ pc cm$^{-3}$. A trend of non-constant SF and non-zero correlation function (CF) at angular separations $\theta$ less than $10^\circ$ is seen, but with large statistical uncertainties. The difference found between SF and that derived from CF at $\theta \lesssim 10^\circ$ can be ascribed to the large statistical uncertainties or the density inhomogeneities on scales on the order of $100$ Mpc. The possible correlation of electron density fluctuations and inhomogeneities of density distribution should be tested when several thousands of FRBs are available.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Persistent $γ$-ray emission of the blazar PKS 1510-089 in its low state: Fermi-LAT data analysis and theoretical modelling

Blazars may accelerate protons and/or nuclei as well as electrons. The hadronic component of accelerated particles in blazars may constitute the bulk of their high-energy budget; nevertheless, this component is elusive due to a high value of the energy threshold of proton interaction with photon fields inside the source. However, broad line regions (BLRs) of some flat spectrum radio quasars (FSRQs) may contain a sufficient amount of matter to render primary protons "visible" in $\gamma$ rays via hadronuclear interactions. In the present paper we study the persistent $\gamma$-ray emission of the FSRQ PKS 1510-089 in its low state utilizing the publicly-available Fermi-LAT data, as well as using the spectrum measured with the MAGIC imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes. We find an indication for an excess of $\gamma$ rays at the energy range $\gtrsim$10 GeV with respect to a simple baseline log-parabolic intrinsic spectral model. The statistical significance of the excess is $\approx$5.5$\sigma$, but it drops to $\approx$2.7$\sigma$ after the account of the systematic uncertainty of the MAGIC measurements. This excess could be explained in a scenario invoking hadronuclear interactions of primary protons on the BLR material with the subsequent development of electromagnetic cascades in photon fields. We present a Monte Carlo calculation of the spectrum of this cascade component, taking as input the BLR photon field spectrum calculated with the Cloudy code. To our knowledge, this is the first calculation of electromagnetic cascade spectrum inside a blazar based on a direct calculation of the photon field spectrum with a spectral synthesis code.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dense Molecular Clouds in the Crab Supernova Remnant

Alwyn Wootten, Rory O. Bentley, J. Baldwin, F. Combes, A. C. Fabian, G. J. Ferland, E. Loh, P. Salome, C.N. Shingledecker, A. Castro-Carrizo. Molecular emission was imaged with ALMA from numerous components near and within bright H2-emitting knots and absorbing dust globules in the Crab Nebula. These observations provide a critical test of how energetic photons and particles produced in a young supernova remnant interact with gas, cleanly differentiating between competing models. The four fields targeted show contrasting properties but within them, seventeen distinct molecular clouds are identified with CO emission; a few also show emission from HCO+, SiO and/or SO. These observations are compared with Cloudy models of these knots. It has been suggested that the Crab filaments present an exotic environment in which H2 emission comes from a mostly-neutral zone probably heated by cosmic rays produced in the supernova surrounding a cool core of molecular gas. Our model is consistent with the observed CO J=3-2 line strength. These molecular line emitting knots in the Crab present a novel phase of the ISM representative of many important astrophysical environments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Distinctive features of oscillatory phenomena in reconstructions of the topological structure of electron trajectories on complex Fermi surfaces

We consider the behavior of classical and quantum oscillations in metals with complex Fermi surfaces near the directions of $\, {\bf B} \, $ corresponding to changes in the topological structure of the dynamical system describing the semiclassical motion of quasiparticles along the Fermi surface. The transitions through the boundaries of change in this structure are accompanied by sharp changes in the picture of oscillations, the form of which depends in the most essential way on the topological type of the corresponding reconstruction. We list here the main features of such changes for all topological types of elementary reconstructions and discuss the possibilities of experimental identification of such types based on these features.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Electroprewetting near a flat charged surface

We look at the wetting of a pure fluid in contact with a charged flat surface. In the bulk, the fluid is a classical van der Waals fluid containing dissociated ions. The presence of wall and ions leads to strong dielectrophoretic and electrophoretic forces that increase the fluid's density at the wall. We calculate the fluid's profiles analytically and numerically and obtain the energy integrals. The critical surface potential for prewetting is obtained. In the phase diagrams, the line of first-order transition meets a second-order transition line at a critical point whose temperature can be higher or lower than the bulk critical temperature. The results are relevant to droplet nucleation around charged particles in the atmosphere and could possibly explain deviations from expected nucleation rates.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Analytic model of the spectral properties of gravitational waves from neutron star merger remnants

We present a new analytic model describing gravitational wave emission in the post-merger phase of binary neutron star mergers. The model is described by a number of physical parameters that are related to various oscillation modes, quasi-linear combination tones or non-linear features that appear in the post-merger phase. The time evolution of the main post-merger frequency peak is taken into account and it is described by a two-segment linear expression. The effectiveness of the model, in terms of the fitting factor or, equivalently, the reduction in the detection rate, is evaluated along a sequence of equal-mass simulations of varying mass. We find that all parameters of the analytic model correlate with the total binary mass of the system. For high masses, we identify new spectral features originating from the non-linear coupling between the quasi-radial oscillation and the antipodal tidal deformation, the inclusion of which significantly improves the fitting factors achieved by the model. We can thus model the post-merger gravitational-wave emission with an analytic model that achieves high fitting factors for a wide range of total binary masses. Our model can be used for the detection and parameter estimation of the post-merger phase in upcoming searches with upgraded second-generation detectors, such as aLIGO+ and aVirgo+, with future, third-generation detectors (Einstein Telescope and Cosmic Explorer) or with dedicated, high-frequency detectors.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Resurrection of Non-thermal Emissions from Type Ib/c Supernova Remnants

Supernova remnants (SNRs) are important objects in investigating the links among supernova (SN) explosion mechanism(s), progenitor stars, and cosmic-ray acceleration. Non-thermal emission from SNRs is an effective and promising tool for probing their surrounding circumstellar media (CSM) and, in turn, the stellar evolution and mass-loss mechanism(s) of massive stars. In this work, we calculate the time evolution of broadband non-thermal emissions from Type Ib/c SNRs whose CSM structures are derived from the mass-loss history of their progenitors. Our results predict that Type Ib/c SNRs make a transition of brightness in radio and $\gamma$-ray bands from an undetectable dark for a certain period to a re-brightening phase. This transition originates from their inhomogeneous CSM structures in which the SNRs are embedded within a low-density wind cavity surrounded by a high-density wind shell and the ambient interstellar medium (ISM). The "resurrection" in non-thermal luminosity happens at an age of ~1,000 yrs old for a Wolf-Rayet star progenitor evolved within a typical ISM density. Combining with the results of Type II SNR evolution recently reported by Yasuda et al. (2021), this result sheds light on a comprehensive understanding of non-thermal emissions from SNRs with different SN progenitor types and ages, which is made possible for the first time by the incorporation of realistic mass-loss histories of the progenitors.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quenching Factor consistency across several NaI(Tl) crystals

D. Cintas, P. An, C. Awe, P. S. Barbeau, E. Barbosa de Souza, S. Hedges, J. H. Jo, M. Martinez, R. H. Maruyama, L. Li, G. C. Rich, J. Runge, M. L. Sarsa, W. G. Thompson. Testing the DAMA/LIBRA annual modulation result independently of dark matter particle and halo models has been a challenge for twenty years. Using the same target material, NaI(Tl), is required and presently two experiments, ANAIS-112 and COSINE-100, are running for such a goal. A precise knowledge of the detector response to nuclear recoils is mandatory because this is the most likely channel to find the dark matter signal. The light produced by nuclear recoils is quenched with respect to that produced by electrons by a factor that has to be measured experimentally. However, current quenching factor measurements in NaI(Tl) crystals disagree within the energy region of interest for dark matter searches. To disentangle whether this discrepancy is due to intrinsic differences in the light response among different NaI(Tl) crystals, or has its origin in unaccounted for systematic effects will be key in the comparison among the different experiments. We present measurements of the quenching factors for five small NaI(Tl) crystals performed in the same experimental setup to control systematics. Quenching factor results are compatible between crystals and no clear dependence with energy is observed from 10 to 80 keVnr.
SCIENCE

