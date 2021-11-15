ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Microscopic origin of multiferroic order in monolayer NiI$_2$

By Adolfo O. Fumega, J. L. Lado
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The discovery of multiferroic behavior in monolayer NiI$_2$ provides a new symmetry-broken state in van der Waals monolayers, featuring the simultaneous emergence of helimagnetic order and ferroelectric order at a critical temperature of $T=21$ K. However, the microscopic origin of multiferroic order in...

arxiv.org

Valley-resolved Fano resonance in monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides nanoribbons with attached stubs

Valley degree of freedom besides spin is a promising candidate as a carrier of information. Spintronics has come a long way and spin modulation can be realized by quantum interference and spin-orbit coupling effect. However, the control of valley degree of freedom using quantum interference is still a problem to be explored. Here we discover a mechanism of producing valley polarization in a monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides nanoribbon with attached stubs, in which valley-resolved Fano resonance are formed due to the quantum interference of intervalley backscattering. When the quantum interference occurs between the localized states at the edge of the stubs and the continuous channels in the nanoribbon, the transmission dips of Fano effect is valley-polarized. As the number of stubs increases, the valley-polarized transmission dips will split and valley-resolved minigaps are formed by Fano resonance with intervalley backscattering in stub superlattice. When the electron incident energy is in these valley-resolved gaps of the superlattice, even with several stubs, the transmission can have a significant valley polarization. Our finding points to an opportunity to realize valley functionalities by quantum interference.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Levitodynamics: Levitation and control of microscopic objects in vacuum

The control of levitated nano- and micro-objects in vacuum is of considerable interest, capitalizing on the scientific achievements in the fields of atomic physics, control theory and optomechanics. The ability to couple the motion of levitated systems to internal degrees of freedom, as well as to external forces and systems, provides opportunities for science and technology. Attractive research directions, ranging from fundamental quantum physics to commercial sensors, have been unlocked by the many recent experimental achievements, including motional ground-state cooling of an optically levitated nanoparticle. We review the status, challenges and prospects of levitodynamics, the mutidisciplinary research devoted to understanding, controlling, and using levitated nano- and micro-objects in vacuum.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Visualizing the microscopic world of fast ions in fusion devices

The U.S. scientific community is currently conceptualizing the first nuclear fusion power plants, which will revolutionize energy production. Like the sun and stars, a fusion power plant will produce energy by fusing light elements, like hydrogen, into heavier ones, like helium, at temperatures higher than 25 million F. Fusing hydrogen to produce helium releases about 4 million times more energy than a chemical reaction, such as the burning of coal, oil, or gas. Yet, the fusion reaction neither releases carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, nor results in radioactive biproducts, which makes it one of the most promising ways to produce clean energy on Earth.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Double frustration and magneto-electro-elastic excitations in collinear multiferroic materials

We discuss a model scenario for multiferroic systems of type II (collinear spins) where the electric dipolar order competes with a frustrated magnetic order in determining the elastic distortions of the lattice ion positions. High magnetic frustration due to second neighbors exchange and small spin easy-axis anisotropy lead to the appearance of the so called quantum magnetic plateau states. Increasing the magnetic field above the plateau border produces composite excitations, where fractionalized spin tertions arise together with spontaneous dipolar flips (in the form of domain walls) and enhanced localized elastic distortions. This peculiar magneto-electric effect may be described by magneto-electric-elastic (MEE) quasiparticles that could be detected by X-ray and neutron diffraction techniques. Our results are supported by extensive DMRG computations on the spin sector and self-consistent equations for the lattice distortions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Prediction of the excitation energies of the 2$^+_1$ states for superheavy nuclei based on the microscopically derived Grodzins relation

As the result of synthesis of nuclei with large proton numbers a new region of investigations of the structure of nuclei has been discovered. Due to the recent significant increase in the yield of superheavy nuclei their gamma-spectroscopic studies became possible. The purpose of paper is to predict the excitation energies of the $2^+_1$ states of nuclei with Z$\ge 100$ using the microscopic variant of the Grodzins relation derived based on the geometrical collective model. The excitation energies of the $2^+_1$ states of the even-even nuclei from $^{256}$Fm to $^{296}_{120}$X which differ from each other in the number of $\alpha$-particles are predicted. It is shown that at the beginning of the chain of the studied nuclei the excitation energies of the $2^+_1$ states don't exceed 100 keV. Then $E(2^+_1)$ sharply increases with $A$ and reaches maximum value of $400-500$ keV in $^{284}$Fl or $^{292}$Og.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Comprehensive view of microscopic interactions between DNA-coated colloids

The self-assembly of DNA-coated colloids into highly-ordered structures offers great promise for advanced optical materials. However, control of disorder, defects, melting, and crystal growth is hindered by the lack of a microscopic understanding of DNA-mediated colloidal interactions. Here we use total internal reflection microscopy to measure in situ the interaction potential between DNA-coated colloids with nanometer resolution and the macroscopic melting behavior. The range and strength of the interaction are measured and linked to key material design parameters, including DNA sequence, polymer length, grafting density, and complementary fraction. We present a first-principles model that quantitatively reproduces our experimental data without fitting parameters over a wide range of DNA ligand designs. Our theory identifies a subtle competition between DNA binding and steric repulsion and accurately predicts adhesion and melting at a molecular level. Combining experimental and theoretical results, our work provides a quantitative and predictive approach for guiding material design with DNA-nanotechnology and can be further extended to a diversity of colloidal and biological systems.
CHEMISTRY
aithority.com

JEOL Release Of New Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-IT510 Series InTouchScope

– Easy to acquire data for all specimen types – JEOL Ltd. announces the development and release of a new scanning electron microscope (SEM), the JSM-IT510 series, in November 2021. Top Crypto News: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. Product Development Background. Scanning electron microscopes are...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Electrically switchable valley polarization, spin/valley filter, and valve effects in transition-metal dichalcogenide monolayers interfaced with two-dimensional ferromagnetic semiconductors

Electron valleys in transition-metal dichalcogenide monolayers drive novel physics and allow designing multifunctional architectures for applications. We propose to manipulate the electron valleys in these systems for spin/valley filter and valve devices through band engineering. Instead of the magnetic proximity effect that has been extensively used in previous studies, in our strategy, the electron valleys are directly coupled to the spin-polarized states of the two-dimensional ferromagnets. We find that this coupling results in a valley-selective gap opening due to the spin-momentum locking in the transition-metal dichalcogenide monolayers. This physics gives rise to a variety of unexpected electronic properties and phenomena including halfmetallicity, electrically switchable valley polarization, spin/valley filter and valve effects in the transition-metal dichalcogenide monolayers. We further demonstrate our idea in MoTe$_2$/CoCl$_2$ and CoCl$_2$/MoTe$_2$/CoCl$_2$ van der Waals heterojunctions based on first-principles calculations. Thus, our study provides a way of engineering the electron valleys in transition-metal dichalcogenide monolayers for new-concept devices.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Ultra-large single-crystal WS2 monolayer

As silicon based semiconducting technology is approaching the limit of its performance, new materials that may replace or partially replace silicon in technology is highly desired. Recently, the emergence of graphene and other two-dimensional (2D) materials offers a new platform for building next generation semiconducting technology. Among them, transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), such as MoS2, WS2, MoSe2, WSe2, are the most appealing 2D semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Brobdingnagian photon bunching in cathodoluminescence of excitons in WS$_2$ monolayer

Saskia Fiedler, Sergii Morozov, Leonid Iliushyn, Sergejs Boroviks, Martin Thomaschewski, Jianfang Wang, Timothy J. Booth, Nicolas Stenger, Christian Wolff, N. Asger Mortensen. Cathodoluminescence spectroscopy in conjunction with second-order auto-correlation measurements of $g_2(\tau)$ allows to extensively study the synchronization of quantum light sources in low-dimensional structures. Co-existing excitons in two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenide monolayers provide a great source of identical quantum emitters which can be simultaneously excited by an electron. In this article, we demonstrate large photon bunching with $g_2(0)$ up to $156\pm16$ of a tungsten disulfide monolayer, exhibiting a strong dependence on the electron-beam current density. To further improve the excitation synchronization and the electron-emitter interaction, we show exemplary that the careful selection of a simple and compact geometry - a thin, monocrystalline gold nanodisk - can be used to realize a record-high bunching $g_2(0)$ of up to $2152\pm236$. This approach to control the electron excitation of excitons in a WS$_2$ monolayer allows for the synchronization of quantum emitters in an ensemble, which is important to further advance quantum information processing and computing technologies.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Non-classical nucleation in vapor"“liquid"“solid growth of monolayer WS revealed by in-situ monitoring chemical vapor deposition

The very early nucleation stage of a transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) was directly observed with in-situ monitoring of chemical vapor deposition and automated image analysis. Unique nucleation dynamics, such as very large critical nuclei and slow to rapid growth transitions, were observed during the vapor"“liquid"“solid (VLS) growth of monolayer tungsten disulfide (WS2). This can be explained by two-step nucleation, also known as non-classical nucleation, in which metastable clusters are formed through the aggregation of droplets. Subsequently, nucleation of solid WS2 takes place inside the metastable cluster. Furthermore, the detailed nucleation dynamics was systematically investigated from a thermodynamic point of view, revealing that the incubation time of metastable cluster formation follows the traditional time"“temperature transformation diagram. Quantitative phase field simulation, combined with Bayesian inference, was conducted to extract quantitative information on the growth dynamics and crystal anisotropy from in-situ images. A clear transition in growth dynamics and crystal anisotropy between the slow and rapid growth phases was quantitatively verified. This observation supports the existence of two-step nucleation in the VLS growth of WS2. Such detailed understanding of TMD nucleation dynamics can be useful for achieving perfect structure control of TMDs.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Sensitive electronic correlation effects on electronic properties in ferrovalley material Janus FeClF monolayer

The electronic correlation may have essential influence on electronic structures in some materials with special structure and localized orbital distribution. In this work, taking Janus monolayer FeClF as a concrete example, the correlation effects on its electronic structures are investigated by using generalized gradient approximation plus $U$ (GGA+$U$) approach. For perpendicular magnetic anisotropy (PMA), the increasing electron correlation effect can induce the ferrovalley (FV) to half-valley-metal (HVM) to quantum anomalous Hall (QAH) to HVM to FV transitions. For QAH state, there are a unit Chern number and a chiral edge state connecting the conduction and valence bands. The HVM state is at the boundary of the QAH phase, whose carriers are intrinsically 100\% valley polarized. With the in-plane magnetic anisotropy, no special QAH states and prominent valley polarization are observed. However, for both out-of-plane and in-plane magnetic anisotropy, sign-reversible Berry curvature can be observed with increasing $U$. It is found that these phenomenons are related with the change of $d_{xy}$/$d_{x^2-y^2}$ and $d_{z^2}$ orbital distributions and different magnetocrystalline directions. It is also found that the magnetic anisotropy energy (MAE) and Curie temperature strongly depend on the $U$. With PMA, taking typical $U=$2.5 eV, the electron valley polarization can be observed with valley splitting of 109 meV, which can be switched by reversing the magnetization direction. The analysis and results can be readily extended to other nine members of monolayer FeXY (X/Y=F, Cl, Br and I) due to sharing the same Fe-dominated low-energy states and electronic correlations with FeClF monolayer.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quasi-normal modes and microscopic description of 2D black holes

We investigate the possibility of using quasi-normal modes (QNMs) to probe the microscopic structure of two-dimensional (2D) anti-de Sitter (AdS$_2$) dilatonic black holes. We first extend previous results on the QNMs spectrum, found for external massless scalar perturbations, to the case of massive scalar perturbations. We find that the quasi-normal frequencies are purely imaginary and scale linearly with the overtone number. Motivated by this and extending previous results regarding Schwarzschild black holes, we propose a microscopic description of the 2D black hole in terms of a coherent state of $N$ massless particles quantized on a circle, with occupation numbers sharply peaked on the fundamental QNMs frequency $\omega_0$. We further model the black hole as a statistical ensemble of $N$ decoupled quantum oscillators of frequency $\omega_0$. This allows us to recover the Bekenstein-Hawking (BH) entropy $S$ of the hole as the leading contribution to the Gibbs entropy for the set of oscillators, in the high-temperature regime, and to show that $S=N$. Additionally, we find sub-leading logarithmic corrections to the BH entropy. We further corroborate this microscopic description by outlining a holographic correspondence between QNMs in the AdS$_2$ bulk and the de Alfaro-Fubini-Furlan conformally invariant quantum mechanics. Our results strongly suggest that modelling a black hole as a coherent state of particles and as a statistical ensemble of decoupled harmonic oscillators is always a good approximation in the large black-hole mass, large overtone number limit.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE

