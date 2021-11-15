ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model-free approach to the interpretation of restricted and anisotropic self-diffusion in magnetic resonance of biological tissues

By Omar Narvaez, Maxime Yon, Hong Jiang, Diana Bernin, Eva Forssell-Aronsson, Alejandra Sierra, Daniel Topgaard
 5 days ago

Omar Narvaez, Maxime Yon, Hong Jiang, Diana Bernin, Eva Forssell-Aronsson, Alejandra Sierra, Daniel Topgaard. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is the method of choice for noninvasive studies of micrometer-scale structures in biological tissues via their effects on the time/frequency-dependent ("restricted") and anisotropic...

Genetic Engineering News

Exploring Biology Through a New Lens: A Spatial Approach

Transformative technology doesn’t come along often, so when it does, scientists take notice. Spatial biology has rapidly changed how investigators study diverse cellular landscapes across multiple dimensions. This has allowed researchers to study cells in context with their localized environment—affording them novel biological insights. A thorough understanding of complex spatial host-disease interactions in situ is necessary to develop effective preventative measures and therapeutic strategies.
SCIENCE
Synthetic magnetic resonance images for domain adaptation: Application to fetal brain tissue segmentation

The quantitative assessment of the developing human brain in utero is crucial to fully understand neurodevelopment. Thus, automated multi-tissue fetal brain segmentation algorithms are being developed, which in turn require annotated data to be trained. However, the available annotated fetal brain datasets are limited in number and heterogeneity, hampering domain adaptation strategies for robust segmentation. In this context, we use FaBiAN, a Fetal Brain magnetic resonance Acquisition Numerical phantom, to simulate various realistic magnetic resonance images of the fetal brain along with its class labels. We demonstrate that these multiple synthetic annotated data, generated at no cost and further reconstructed using the target super-resolution technique, can be successfully used for domain adaptation of a deep learning method that segments seven brain tissues. Overall, the accuracy of the segmentation is significantly enhanced, especially in the cortical gray matter, the white matter, the cerebellum, the deep gray matter and the brain stem.
SCIENCE
Higher regularity and asymptotic behavior of 2D magnetic Prandtl model in the Prandtl-Hartmann regime

In this paper, we investigate the higher regularity and asymptotic behavior for the 2-D magnetic Prandtl model in the Prandtl-Hartmann regime. Due to the degeneracy of horizontal velocity near boundary, the higher regularity of solution is a tricky problem. By constructing suitable approximated system and establishing closed energy estimate for a good quantity(called "quotient" in \cite{Guo-Iyer-2021}), our first result is to solve this higher regularity problem. Furthermore, we show the global well-posedness and global-in-$x$ asymptotic behavior when the initial data are small perturbation of the classical Hartmann layer in Sobolev space. By using the energy method to establish closed estimate for the quotient, we overcome the difficulty arising from the degeneracy of horizontal velocity near boundary. Due to the damping effect, we also point out that this global solution will converge to the equilibrium state(called Hartmann layer) with exponent decay rate.
SCIENCE
SAT-assembly: A new approach for designing self-assembling systems

We propose a general framework for solving inverse self-assembly problems, i.e. designing interactions between elementary units such that they assemble spontaneously into a predetermined structure. Our approach uses patchy particles as building blocks, where the different units bind at specific interaction sites (the patches), and we exploit the possibility of having mixtures with several components. The interaction rules between the patches is determined by transforming the combinatorial problem into a Boolean satisfiability problem (SAT) which searches for solutions where all bonds are formed in the target structure. Additional conditions, such as the non-satisfiability of competing structures (e.g. metastable states) can be imposed, allowing to effectively design the assembly path in order to avoid kinetic traps. We demonstrate this approach by designing and numerically simulating a cubic diamond structure from four particle species that assembles without competition from other polymorphs, including the hexagonal structure.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Magnetic Resonance#Self Diffusion#Diffusion#Mri#Nmr
Phenomenological model for the electromagnetic response of a black hole binary immersed in magnetic field

Electromagnetic counterparts of gravitational wave events usually involve neutron stars during compact binary coalescences. On the other hand, the community generally believes that electromagnetic emissions are hardly generated during the mergers of binary black holes. Nevertheless, some authors have considered the possibility of an EM counterpart signal after the GW150914, opening the opportunity to investigate the electromagnetic emission of stellar-mass black holes (BHs) mergers. In the case of black holes in a strong magnetic field or with electric charges, electromagnetic emissions would appear accompanied by gravitational waves. In this work, based on the membrane paradigm, we consider a phenomenological model to study the electromagnetic radiation generated by binary black holes surrounded by a uniform magnetic field. We obtain the electromagnetic waveform detected by a far-distance observer for varied black hole spins. By analytical Fourier transformation, we get the chirp property of the electromagnetic waves; we found that the power-law is 5/6, which has the opposite sign compared to gravitational waves. The frequency of such electromagnetic waves is the same as gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
Semiclassical approach to the nonlocal kinetic model of metal vapor active media

A semiclassical approach based on the WKB-Maslov method is developed for the kinetic ionization equation in dense plasma with approximations characteristic of metal vapor active media excited by a contracted discharge. We develop the technique for constructing the leading term of the semiclassical asymptotics of the Cauchy problem solution for the kinetic equation under the supposition of weak diffusion. In terms of the approach developed, the local cubic nonlinear term in the original kinetic equation is considered in a nonlocal form. This allows one to transform the nonlinear nonlocal kinetic equation to an associated linear partial differential equation with a given accuracy of the asymptotic parameter using the dynamical system of moments of the desired solution of the equation. The Cauchy problem solution for the nonlinear nonlocal kinetic equation can be obtained from the solution of the associated linear partial differential equation and some algebraic equations for the coefficients of the linear equation. Within the developed approach, the plasma relaxation in metal vapor active media is studied with asymptotic solutions expressed in terms of higher transcendental functions. The qualitative analysis of such the solutions is given.
MATHEMATICS
Self-similar solutions preventing finite time blow-up for reaction-diffusion equations with singular potential

We prove existence and uniqueness of a global in time self-similar solution growing up as $t\to\infty$ for the following reaction-diffusion equation with a singular potential $$ u_t=\Delta u^m+|x|^{\sigma}u^p, $$ posed in dimension $N\geq2$, with $m>1$, $\sigma\in(-2,0)$ and $1<p<1-\sigma(m-1)/2$. For the special case of dimension $N=1$, the same holds true for $\sigma\in(-1,0)$ and similar ranges for $m$ and $p$. The existence of this global solution prevents finite time blow-up even with $m>1$ and $p>1$, showing an interesting effect induced by the singular potential $|x|^{\sigma}$. This result is also applied to reaction-diffusion equations with general potentials $V(x)$ to prevent finite time blow-up via comparison.
MATHEMATICS
Combining Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy with Scanning Tunneling Microscopy at High Magnetic Fields

Robert Drost, Maximilian Uhl, Piotr Kot, Janis Siebrecht, Alexander Schmid, Jonas Merkt, Stefan Wünsch, Michael Siegel, Oliver Kieler, Reinhold Kleiner, Christian R. Ast. Magnetic media remain a key in information storage and processing. The continuous increase of storage densities and the desire for quantum memories and computers pushes the limits of magnetic characterisation techniques. Ultimately, a tool which is capable of coherently manipulating and detecting individual quantum spins is needed. The scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) is the only technique which unites the prerequisites of high spatial and energy resolution, low temperature and high magnetic fields to achieve this goal. Limitations in the available frequency range for electron spin resonance STM (ESR-STM) mean that many instruments operate in the thermal noise regime. We resolve challenges in signal delivery to extend the operational frequency range of ESR-STM by more than a factor of two and up to 100GHz, making the Zeeman energy the dominant energy scale at achievable cryogenic temperatures of a few hundred millikelvin. We present a general method for augmenting existing instruments into ESR-STMs to investigate spin dynamics in the high-field limit. We demonstrate the performance of the instrument by analysing inelastic tunnelling in a junction driven by a microwave signal and provide proof of principle measurements for ESR-STM.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Magnetized Einstein-Maxwell-dilaton model under external electric fields

We employ an analytic solution of a magnetized Einstein-Maxwell-dilaton gravity system whose parameters have been determined so that its holographic dual has the most similarity to a confining QCD-like theory influenced by a background magnetic field. Analyzing the total potential of a quark-antiquark pair in an external electric field, we are able to investigate the effect of the electric field on the different phases of the background which are the thermal AdS and the black hole phases. This is helpful for better understanding the confining character and also the phase transitions of the system. We find out that the field theory dual to the black hole solution is always deconfined. However, although the thermal AdS phase describes the confining phase in general, for the quark pairs parallel to $B$ (longitudinal case) and $B>B_{\mathrm{critical}}$ the response of the system to the electric field mimics the deconfinement. We moreover consider the effect of the magnetic field and the chemical potential on the Schwinger effect. We observe that when we are in the black hole phase with sufficiently small values of $\mu$ or in the thermal AdS phase, and for both longitudinal and transverse cases, the magnetic field increase leads to the enhancement of the Schwinger effect, which can be termed as the inverse magnetic catalysis. This is deduced both from the decrease of the critical electric fields and from the decreasing the height and width of the total potential barrier that the quarks are facing with. However, by increasing $\mu$ to high enough values, the inverse magnetic catalysis turns into magnetic catalysis, as can also be observed from the diagram of the Hawking-Page phase transition temperature versus $B$ for the background geometry itself.
SCIENCE
Accurate measurement of atomic magnetic moments by minimizing the tip magnetic field in STM-based electron paramagnetic resonance

Electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) performed with a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) allows for probing the spin excitation of single atomic species with MHz energy resolution. One of the basic applications of conventional EPR is the precise determination of magnetic moments. However, in an STM, the local magnetic fields of the spin-polarized tip can introduce systematic errors in the measurement of the magnetic moments by EPR. We propose to solve this issue by finding tip-sample distances at which the EPR resonance shift caused by the magnetic field of the tip is minimized. To this end, we measure the dependence of the resonance field on the tip-sample distance at different radiofrequencies and identify specific distances for which the true magnetic moment is found. Additionally, we show that the tip's influence can be averaged out by using magnetically bistable tips, which provide a complementary method to accurately measure the magnetic moment of surface atoms using EPR-STM.
PHYSICS
Electrostatic forces above graphene nanoribbons and edges interpreted as partly hydrogen-free

Graphene nanoribbons' electronic transport properties strongly depend on the type of edge, armchair, zigzag or other, and on edge functionalization that can be used for band-gap engineering. For only partly hydrogenated edges interesting magnetic properties are predicted. Electric charge accumulates at edges and corners. Scanning force microscopy has so far shown the centre of graphene nanoribbons with atomic resolution using a quartz crystal tuning fork sensor of high stiffness. Weak long-range electrostatic forces related to the charge accumulation on the edges of graphene nanoribbons could not be imaged so far. Here, we show the electrostatic forces at the corners and edges of graphene nanoribbons are amenable to measurement. We use soft cantilevers and a bimodal imaging technique to combine enhanced sensitivity to weak long-range electrostatic forces with the high resolution of the second-frequency shift. Additionally, in our work the edges of the nanoribbons are mainly hydrogen-free, opening to the route to investigations of partly hydrogenated magnetic nanoribbons.
PHYSICS
Self-similar solutions for resistive diffusion, Ohmic heating and Ettingshausen effects in plasmas of arbitrary $β$

MIF approaches, such as the MagLIF experiment, use magnetic fields in dense plasma to suppress cross-field thermal conduction, attempting to reduce heat losses and trap alpha particles to achieve ignition. However, the magnetic field can introduce other transport effects, some of which are deleterious. An understanding of these processes is thus crucial for accurate modelling of MIF. We generalise past work exploiting self-similar solutions to describe transport processes in planar geometry and compare the model to the radiation-magnetohydrodynamics code Chimera. We solve the 1D extended MHD equations under pressure balance, making no assumptions about the ratio of magnetic and thermal pressures in the plasma. The resulting ODE boundary value problem is solved using a shooting method, combining an implicit ODE solver and a Newton-Raphson root finder. We show that the Nernst effect dominates over resistive diffusion in high $\beta$ plasma, but its significance is reduced as the $\beta$ decreases. On the other hand, we find that Ettingshausen and Ohmic heating effects are dominant in low $\beta$ plasma, and can be observable in even order unity $\beta$ plasma, though in the presence of a strong temperature gradient heat conduction remains dominant. We then present a test problem for the Ohmic heating and Ettingshausen effects which will be useful to validate codes modelling these effects. We also observe that the Ettingshausen effect plays a role in preventing temperature separation when Ohmic heating is strong. Neglecting this term may lead to overestimates for the electron temperature at a vacuum-plasma interface, such as at the edge of a z-pinch. The model developed can be used to provide test problems with arbitrary boundary conditions for magnetohydrodynamics codes, with the ability to freely switch on terms to compare their individual implementations.
SCIENCE
Model study of the energy dependence of the correlation between anisotropic flow and the mean transverse momentum in Au+Au collisions

Petr Parfenov, Arkadiy Taranenko, Iurii Karpenko, Roy A. Lacey. A hybrid model that employs the hadron-string transport model UrQMD and the (3+1)D relativistic viscous hydrodynamic code vHLLE, is used to investigate the beam energy dependence of the correlation coefficient $\rho(v^{2}_{2},[p_{T}])$ between the average transverse momentum $[p_{T}]$ of hadrons emitted in an event and the square of the anisotropic flow coefficient $v_2^2$. For Au+Au collisions, the model predicts characteristic patterns for the energy and event-shape dependence of the variances for $[p_{T}]$ and $v_n^2$ (${\rm Var}([p_T])$ and ${\rm Var}(v_2^2)$), and the covariance of $v_n^2$ and $[p_{T}]$ (${\rm cov}(v_{2}^{2},[p_T])$), consistent with the attenuation effects of the specific shear viscosity $\eta/s$. In contrast, $\rho(v^{2}_{2},[p_{T}])$ is predicted to be insensitive to the beam energy but sensitive to the initial-state geometry of the collisions. These observations suggest that a precise set of measurements for ${\rm Var}([p_T])$, ${\rm Var}(v_2^2)$, ${\rm cov}(v_{2}^{2},[p_T])$ and $\rho(v^{2}_{2},[p_{T}])$ as a function of beam-energy and event-shape, could aid precision extraction of the temperature and baryon chemical-potential dependence of $\eta/s$ from the wealth of Au+Au data obtained in the RHIC beam energy scan.
INDUSTRY
Self-Interpretable Model with TransformationEquivariant Interpretation

In this paper, we propose a self-interpretable model SITE with transformation-equivariant interpretations. We focus on the robustness and self-consistency of the interpretations of geometric transformations. Apart from the transformation equivariance, as a self-interpretable model, SITE has comparable expressive power as the benchmark black-box classifiers, while being able to present faithful and robust interpretations with high quality. It is worth noticing that although applied in most of the CNN visualization methods, the bilinear upsampling approximation is a rough approximation, which can only provide interpretations in the form of heatmaps (instead of pixel-wise). It remains an open question whether such interpretations can be direct to the input space (as shown in the MNIST experiments). Besides, we consider the translation and rotation transformations in our model. In future work, we will explore the robust interpretations under more complex transformations such as scaling and distortion. Moreover, we clarify that SITE is not limited to geometric transformation (that we used in the computer vision domain), and will explore SITEin other domains in future work.
MATHEMATICS
A Fully Anisotropic Formulation of Stochastic Cell Rescaling

Anisotropic barostats are employed to carry out Molecular Dynamics simulations where the volume is allowed to fluctuate with no constraints on the shape of the simulation cell. Most of these algorithms are based on second-order differential equations and share some common drawbacks, namely they can lead to slowly damped oscillations in the equilibration phase, and they do not allow to control efficiently the volume autocorrelation time. This work develops the anisotropic version of stochastic cell rescaling, a first-order stochastic barostat that overcomes these limits and can also be employed in the production phase, resulting in the correct physical fluctuations of the cell. The algorithm can be easily implemented in the existing codes on top of the anisotropic Berendsen barostat. The validation tests, performed on a number of crystal systems, show that the method is robust against wide variations of the input parameter, which allows an efficient control of the volume autocorrelation time.
SCIENCE
Climate Modeling with Neural Diffusion Equations

Owing to the remarkable development of deep learning technology, there have been a series of efforts to build deep learning-based climate models. Whereas most of them utilize recurrent neural networks and/or graph neural networks, we design a novel climate model based on the two concepts, the neural ordinary differential equation (NODE) and the diffusion equation. Many physical processes involving a Brownian motion of particles can be described by the diffusion equation and as a result, it is widely used for modeling climate. On the other hand, neural ordinary differential equations (NODEs) are to learn a latent governing equation of ODE from data. In our presented method, we combine them into a single framework and propose a concept, called neural diffusion equation (NDE). Our NDE, equipped with the diffusion equation and one more additional neural network to model inherent uncertainty, can learn an appropriate latent governing equation that best describes a given climate dataset. In our experiments with two real-world and one synthetic datasets and eleven baselines, our method consistently outperforms existing baselines by non-trivial margins.
ENVIRONMENT
Structure formation in an anisotropic universe: Eulerian perturbation theory

Juan P. Beltrán Almeida, Josué Motoa-Manzano, Jorge Noreña, Thiago S. Pereira, César A. Valenzuela-Toledo. We present an effective Eulerian description, in the non-relativistic regime, of the growth of cosmological perturbations around a homogeneous but anisotropic Bianchi I spacetime background. We assume a small deviation from isotropy, sourced at late times for example by dark energy anisotropic stress. We thus derive an analytic solution for the linear dark matter density contrast, and use it in a formal perturbative approach which allows us to derive a second order (non-linear) solution. As an application of the procedure followed here we derive analytic expressions for the power spectrum and the bispectrum of the dark matter density contrast. The power spectrum receives a quadrupolar correction as expected, and the bispectrum receives several angle-dependent corrections. Quite generally, we find that the contribution of a late-time phase of anisotropic expansion to the growth of structure peaks at a finite redshift between CMB decoupling and today, tough the exact redshift value is model-dependent.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Narrative online guides for the interpretation of digital-pathology images and tissue-atlas data

Multiplexed tissue imaging facilitates the diagnosis and understanding of complex disease traits. However, the analysis of such digital images heavily relies on the experience of anatomical pathologists for the review, annotation and description of tissue features. In addition, the wider use of data from tissue atlases in basic and translational research and in classrooms would benefit from software that facilitates the easy visualization and sharing of the images and the results of their analyses. In this Perspective, we describe the ecosystem of software available for the analysis of tissue images and discuss the need for interactive online guides that help histopathologists make complex images comprehensible to non-specialists. We illustrate this idea via a software interface (Minerva), accessible via web browsers, that integrates multi-omic and tissue-atlas features. We argue that such interactive narrative guides can effectively disseminate digital histology data and aid their interpretation.
TECHNOLOGY
Spatial machine-learning model diagnostics: a model-agnostic distance-based approach

While significant progress has been made towards explaining black-box machine-learning (ML) models, there is still a distinct lack of diagnostic tools that elucidate the spatial behaviour of ML models in terms of predictive skill and variable importance. This contribution proposes spatial prediction error profiles (SPEPs) and spatial variable importance profiles (SVIPs) as novel model-agnostic assessment and interpretation tools for spatial prediction models with a focus on prediction distance. Their suitability is demonstrated in two case studies representing a regionalization task in an environmental-science context, and a classification task from remotely-sensed land cover classification. In these case studies, the SPEPs and SVIPs of geostatistical methods, linear models, random forest, and hybrid algorithms show striking differences but also relevant similarities. Limitations of related cross-validation techniques are outlined, and the case is made that modelers should focus their model assessment and interpretation on the intended spatial prediction horizon. The range of autocorrelation, in contrast, is not a suitable criterion for defining spatial cross-validation test sets. The novel diagnostic tools enrich the toolkit of spatial data science, and may improve ML model interpretation, selection, and design.
COMPUTERS

