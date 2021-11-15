ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Young and Young--Laplace equations for a static ridge of nematic liquid crystal, and transitions between equilibrium states

By Joseph R. L. Cousins, Brian R. Duffy, Stephen K. Wilson, Nigel J. Mottram
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Motivated by the need for greater understanding of systems that involve interfaces between a nematic liquid crystal, a solid substrate, and a passive gas that includes nematic--substrate--gas three-phase contact lines, we analyse a two-dimensional static ridge of nematic resting...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

The most metal-rich stars in the universe: chemical contributions of low and intermediate mass asymptotic giant branch stars with metallicities between $0.04 \leq Z \leq 0.10.$

Low and intermediate mass stars with super solar metallicities comprise a known portion of the universe. Yet yields for asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars with metallicities greater than $Z=0.04$ do not exist in the literature. This contributes a significant uncertainty to galactic chemical evolution simulations. We present stellar yields of AGB stars for $M=1-8$$M_\odot$ and $Z=0.04-0.10$. We also weight these yields to represent the chemical contribution of a metal-rich stellar population. We find that as metallicity increases, the efficiency of the mixing episodes (known as the third dredge up) on the thermally pulsing AGB (TP-AGB) decrease significantly. Consequently, much of the nucleosynthesis that occurs on the TP-AGB is not represented on the surface of very metal-rich stars. It instead remains locked inside the white dwarf remnant. The temperatures at the base of the convective envelope also decrease with increasing metallicity. For the intermediate mass models, this results in the occurrence of only partial hydrogen burning at this location, if any burning at all. We also investigate heavy element production via the slow neutron capture process (s-process) for three 6$M_\odot$ models: $Z=0.04, 0.05$ and $0.06$. There is minor production at the first s-process peak at strontium, which decreases sharply with increasing metallicity. We find the chemical contributions of our models are dominated by proton capture nucleosynthesis, mixed to the surface during first and second dredge up events. This conclusion is mirrored in our stellar population yields, weighted towards the lower mass regime to reflect the mass distribution within a respective galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Higher topological type semiclassical states for fractional nonlinear elliptic equations

In this paper, we are concerned with semiclassical states to the following fractional nonlinear elliptic equation, \begin{align*} \eps^{2s}(-\Delta)^s u + V(x) u=\mathcal{N}(|u|)u \quad \mbox{in} \,\,\, \R^N, \end{align*} where $0<s <1$, $\eps>0$ is a small parameter, $N>2s$, $V \in C^1(\R^N, \R^+)$ and $\mathcal{N}\in C(\R, \R)$. The nonlinearity has Sobolev subcritical, critical or supercritical growth. The fractional Laplacian $(-\Delta)^s$ is characterized as $\mathcal{F}((-\Delta)^{s}u)(\xi)=|\xi|^{2s} \mathcal{F}(u)(\xi)$ for $\xi \in \R^N$, where $\mathcal{F}$ denotes the Fourier transform. We construct positive semiclassical states and an infinite sequence of sign-changing semiclassical states with higher energies clustering near the local minimum points of the potential $V$. The solutions are of higher topological type, which are obtained from a minimax characterization of higher dimensional symmetric linking structure via the symmetric mountain pass theorem. They correspond to critical points of the underlying energy functional at energy levels where compactness condition breaks down. The proofs are mainly based on penalization methods, s-harmonic extension theories and blow-up arguments along with local type Pohozaev identities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Large-scale Building Height Retrieval from Single SAR Imagery based on Bounding Box Regression Networks

Building height retrieval from synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery is of great importance for urban applications, yet highly challenging owing to the complexity of SAR data. This paper addresses the issue of building height retrieval in large-scale urban areas from a single TerraSAR-X spotlight or stripmap image. Based on the radar viewing geometry, we propose that this problem can be formulated as a bounding box regression problem and therefore allows for integrating height data from multiple data sources in generating ground truth on a larger scale. We introduce building footprints from geographic information system (GIS) data as complementary information and propose a bounding box regression network that exploits the location relationship between a building's footprint and its bounding box, allowing for fast computation. This is important for large-scale applications. The method is validated on four urban data sets using TerraSAR-X images in both high-resolution spotlight and stripmap modes. Experimental results show that the proposed network can reduce the computation cost significantly while keeping the height accuracy of individual buildings compared to a Faster R-CNN based method. Moreover, we investigate the impact of inaccurate GIS data on our proposed network, and this study shows that the bounding box regression network is robust against positioning errors in GIS data. The proposed method has great potential to be applied to regional or even global scales.
arxiv.org

Successor Feature Landmarks for Long-Horizon Goal-Conditioned Reinforcement Learning

Operating in the real-world often requires agents to learn about a complex environment and apply this understanding to achieve a breadth of goals. This problem, known as goal-conditioned reinforcement learning (GCRL), becomes especially challenging for long-horizon goals. Current methods have tackled this problem by augmenting goal-conditioned policies with graph-based planning algorithms. However, they struggle to scale to large, high-dimensional state spaces and assume access to exploration mechanisms for efficiently collecting training data. In this work, we introduce Successor Feature Landmarks (SFL), a framework for exploring large, high-dimensional environments so as to obtain a policy that is proficient for any goal. SFL leverages the ability of successor features (SF) to capture transition dynamics, using it to drive exploration by estimating state-novelty and to enable high-level planning by abstracting the state-space as a non-parametric landmark-based graph. We further exploit SF to directly compute a goal-conditioned policy for inter-landmark traversal, which we use to execute plans to "frontier" landmarks at the edge of the explored state space. We show in our experiments on MiniGrid and ViZDoom that SFL enables efficient exploration of large, high-dimensional state spaces and outperforms state-of-the-art baselines on long-horizon GCRL tasks.
COMPUTERS
Mathematics
Science
Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Non-trivial activity dependence of static length scale and critical tests of active random first-order transition theory

Effects of activity on glassy dynamics are fundamental in several biological processes. Active glasses extend the scope of the equilibrium problem and provide new control parameters to probe different theoretical aspects. In the theory of glassy dynamics, different length scales play pivotal roles. Here, for the first time, we present results for the static length scale, $\xi_S$, in an active glass via large-scale molecular dynamics simulations for model active glasses in three spatial dimensions. We show that although the relaxation dynamics are equilibrium-like, activity has non-trivial effects on $\xi_S$. $\xi_S$ plays the central role in the random first-order transition (RFOT) theory. Thus, our work provides critical tests for the active RFOT theory, a phenomenological extension of its equilibrium counterpart. We find that the two exponents, $\theta$ and $\psi$, within the theory, become activity-dependent, exposing the non-trivial effects of activity on $\xi_S$. However, the combination of $\theta$ and $\psi$, which controls the relaxation dynamics, remains nearly independent of activity leading to the effectively equilibrium-like behavior. Interestingly, $\xi_S$ shows higher growth in an active glass; this should help better comparison of theories with simulations and experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The CubeSpec space mission. I. Asteroseismology of massive stars from time series optical spectroscopy: science requirements and target list prioritisation

D. M. Bowman, B. Vandenbussche, H. Sana, A. Tkachenko, G. Raskin, T. Delabie, B. Vandoren, P. Royer, S. Garcia, T. Van Reeth. Context. There is currently a niche for providing high-cadence, high resolution, time-series optical spectroscopy from space, which can be filled by using a low-cost cubesat mission. The Belgian-led ESA CubeSpec mission is specifically designed to provide space-based, low-cost spectroscopy with specific capabilities that can be optimised for a particular science need. Approved as an ESA in-orbit demonstrator, the CubeSpec satellite's primary science objective will focus on obtaining high-cadence, high resolution optical spectroscopic data to facilitate asteroseismology of pulsating massive stars. Aims. In this first paper, we aim to search for pulsating massive stars suitable for the CubeSpec mission, specifically $\beta$ Cep stars, which typically require time series spectroscopy to identify the geometry of their pulsation modes. Methods. Based on the science requirements needed to enable asteroseismology of massive stars with the capabilities of CubeSpec's spectrograph, we combine a literature study for pulsation with the analysis of recent high-cadence time series TESS photometry to classify the variability for stars brighter than V < 4 mag and between O9 and B3 in spectral type. Results. Among the 90 stars that meet our magnitude and spectral type requirements, we identify 23 promising $\beta$ Cep stars with high-amplitude (non-)radial pulsation modes with frequencies below 7 d$^{-1}$. Using further constraints on projected rotational velocities, pulsation amplitudes and number of pulsation modes, we devise a prioritised target list for the CubeSpec mission according to its science requirements and the potential of the targets for asteroseismology. The full target catalogue further provide a modern TESS-based review of line profile and photometric variability properties among bright O9-B3 stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

First Order Transitions Between the Gapped Spin-Liquid and Ferrimagnetic Phases in (1/2,1/2,1) Mixed Diamond Chains with Bond Alternation

The ground-state phases of mixed diamond chains with bond alternation $\delta$, and ($S, \tau^{(1)}, \tau^{(2)})=(1/2,1/2,1)$, where $S$ is the magnitude of vertex spins, and $\tau^{(1)}$ and $\tau^{(2)}$ are those of apical spins, are investigated. The two apical spins in each unit cell are connected by an exchange coupling $\lambda$. The exchange couplings between the apical spins and the vertex spins take the values $1+\delta$ and $1-\delta$ alternatingly. This model has an infinite number of local conservation laws. For large $\lambda$ and $\delta \neq 0$, the ground state is equivalent to that of the spin $1/2$ chain with bond alternation. Hence, the ground state is a gapped spin liquid. This energy gap vanishes for $\delta=0$. With the decrease of $\lambda$, the ground state undergoes a transition at $\lambda=\lambda_{\rm c0}(\delta)$ to a series of ferrimagnetic phases with a spontaneous magnetization $m_{\rm sp}=1/p$ per unit cell where $p$ is a positive integer. It is found that this transition is a first order transition for $\delta\neq 0$ with a discontinuous change in $m_{\rm sp}$, while no discontinuity is found for $\delta=0$. The critical behaviors of $m_{\rm sp}$ and $\lambda_{\rm c0}(\delta)$ around the critical point $(\delta,\lambda) =(0, \lambda_{\rm c0}(\delta))$ are also discussed analytically.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Boosting Supervised Learning Performance with Co-training

Deep learning perception models require a massive amount of labeled training data to achieve good performance. While unlabeled data is easy to acquire, the cost of labeling is prohibitive and could create a tremendous burden on companies or individuals. Recently, self-supervision has emerged as an alternative to leveraging unlabeled data. In this paper, we propose a new light-weight self-supervised learning framework that could boost supervised learning performance with minimum additional computation cost. Here, we introduce a simple and flexible multi-task co-training framework that integrates a self-supervised task into any supervised task. Our approach exploits pretext tasks to incur minimum compute and parameter overheads and minimal disruption to existing training pipelines. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our framework by using two self-supervised tasks, object detection and panoptic segmentation, on different perception models. Our results show that both self-supervised tasks can improve the accuracy of the supervised task and, at the same time, demonstrates strong domain adaption capability when used with additional unlabeled data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Activation Energy for Wall Slip

The Navier slip boundary condition is interpreted as an equilibrium of shear rate and slip rate. From the argument that the slip rate shall be proportional to the molecules' collision rate, the temperature dependence of the Navier slip boundary condition is derived. The model for the temperature dependence of the slip length is validated by slip measurements of liquid hydrocarbons in a novel Couette typ tribometer being introduced. The essence of the gained experimental data for one fluid-solid-interface is the quadruple activation energy for shear and wall slip together with the viscosity and slip length at a reference temperature. This quadruple is determined for four different hydrocarbon liquids of different molecular mass, structure and polarity proving the applicability of the new measurement method. From the executed systematic measurements three conclusions regarding the slip length dependence are pointed out: (i) the slip length increases with increasing molar mass; (ii) changing the molecular structure from saturated hydrocarbon to unsaturated affects the slip length as well as the activation energy for slip; (iii) adding a small fraction of polar molecules to the hydrocarbon decreases the slip length and increases the activation energy for wall slip due to the polar end-groups of the liquid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

How perturbative QCD constrains the Equation of State at Neutron-Star densities

We demonstrate in a general and analytic way how high-density information about the equation of state (EoS) of strongly interacting matter obtained using perturbative Quantum Chromodynamics (pQCD) constrains the same EoS at densities reachable in physical neutron stars. Our approach is based on utilizing the full information of the thermodynamic potentials at the high-density limit together with thermodynamic stability and causality. The results can be used to propagate the pQCD calculations reliable around $40 n_s$ to lower densities in the most conservative way possible. We constrain the EoS starting from only few times the nuclear saturation density $n \gtrsim 2.2 n_s$ and at $n = 5 n_s$ we exclude at least 65% of otherwise allowed area in the $\epsilon - p$-plane. These purely theoretical results are independent of astrophysical neutron-star input and hence they can also be used to test theories of modified gravity and BSM physics in neutron stars.
ASTRONOMY

