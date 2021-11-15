ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inducing and tuning Kondo screening in a narrow-electronic-band system

By Shiwei Shen, Chenhaoping Wen, Pengfei Kong, Jingjing Gao, Xuan Luo, Wenjian Lu, Yu-Ping Sun, Gang Chen, Shichao Yan
 5 days ago

Shiwei Shen, Chenhaoping Wen, Pengfei Kong, Jingjing Gao, Xuan Luo, Wenjian Lu, Yu-Ping Sun, Gang Chen, Shichao Yan. Although the single-impurity Kondo physics has already been well understood, the understanding of the Kondo lattice problem where a dense array of local moments couples...

arxiv.org

GdV6Sn6: a Multi-carrier Metal with Non-magnetic 3d-electron Kagome Bands and 4f-electron Magnetism

Electronic properties of the single crystal of GdV6Sn6, where non-magnetic V-kagome layers are separated by magnetic Gd-triangular lattice, are investigated. GdV6Sn6 exhibits unique magnetotransport properties at low-temperature such as non-linear Hall resistivity and increase of resistance R in magnetic field H as R ~ H^0.75 up to 56 T with Shubnikov-De Haas oscillations. Investigation of the non-magnetic analogue YV6Sn6 and the first principles calculations reveal these properties are relevant to the bands arising from the V-kagome layer. A magnetic transition at 5 K in GdV6Sn6 modifies the transport properties, pointing to a coupling between Gd-spins on the triangular lattice and carriers in the V-kagome layer.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Tuning the electronic band structure in a kagome ferromagnetic metal via magnetization

Materials with zero energy band gap display intriguing properties including high sensitivity of the electronic band structure to external stimulus such as pressure or magnetic field. An interesting candidate for zero energy band gap are Weyl nodes at the Fermi level EF. A prerequisite for the existence of Weyl nodes is to either have inversion or time reversal symmetry broken. Weyl nodes in systems with broken time reversal symmetry are ideal to realize the tunability of the electronic band structure by magnetic field. Theoretically, it has been shown that in ferromagnetic Weyl materials, the band structure is dependent upon the magnetization direction and thus the electronic bands can be tuned by controlling the magnetization direction. Here, we demonstrate tuning of the band structure in a kagome Weyl ferromagnetic metal Fe3Sn2 with magnetization and magnetic field. Owing to spin-orbit coupling, we observe changes in the band structure depending on the magnetization direction that amount to a decrease in the carrier density by a factor of four when the magnetization lies in the kagome plane as compared to when the magnetization is along the c axis. Our discovery opens a way for tuning the carrier density in ferromagnetic materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Electromagnetically induced transparency from first-order dynamical systems

We show how a strongly driven single-mode oscillator coupled to a first-order dynamical system gives rise to induced absorption or gain of a weak probe beam, and associated fast or slow light depending on the detuning conditions. We derive the analytic solutions to the dynamic equations of motion, showing that the electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) like response is a general phenomenology, potentially occurring in any nonlinear oscillator coupled to first-order dynamical systems. The resulting group delay (or advance) of the probe is fundamentally determined by the system damping rate. To illustrate the practical impact of this general theoretical framework, we quantitatively assess the observable consequences of either thermo-optic or free-carrier dispersion effects in conventional semiconductor microcavities in control/probe experiments, highlighting the generality of this physical mechanism and its potential for the realization of EIT-like phenomena in integrated and cost-effective photonic devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning for laser-induced electron diffraction imaging of molecular structures

Ultrafast diffraction imaging is a powerful tool to retrieve the geometric structure of gas-phase molecules with combined picometre spatial and attosecond temporal resolution. However, structural retrieval becomes progressively difficult with increasing structural complexity, given that a global extremum must be found in a multi-dimensional solution space. Worse, pre-calculating many thousands of molecular configurations for all orientations becomes simply intractable. As a remedy, here, we propose a machine learning algorithm with a convolutional neural network which can be trained with a limited set of molecular configurations. We demonstrate structural retrieval of a complex and large molecule, Fenchone (C10H16O), from laser-induced electron diffraction (LIED) data without fitting algorithms or ab initio calculations. Retrieval of such a large molecular structure is not possible with other variants of LIED or ultrafast electron diffraction. Combining electron diffraction with machine learning presents new opportunities to image complex and larger molecules in static and time-resolved studies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unconventional Meissner screening induced by chiral molecules in a conventional superconductor

Hen Alpern, Morten Amundsen, Roman Hartmann, Nir Sukenik, Alfredo Spuri, Shira Yochelis, Thomas Prokscha, Vitaly Gutkin, Yonathan Anahory, Elke Scheer, Jacob Linder, Zaher Salman, Oded Millo, Yossi Paltiel, Angelo Di Bernardo. The coupling of a superconductor to a different material often results in a system with unconventional superconducting properties. A...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Kondo effect in a quantum dot embedded between topological superconductors

In this work, we study the quantum transport through a single-level quantum dot within the Kondo regime, coupled to current leads and embedded between two one-dimensional topological superconductors, each hosting Majorana zero modes at their ends. The Kondo effect in the quantum dot is modeled by mean-field finite-$U$ slave boson approximation and solved by using the non-equilibrium Green function approach. First, we calculate the density of states of the quantum dot, and then both the current and the differential conductance through the quantum dot in order to characterize the interplay between the Kondo resonance and Majorana zero modes. The results reveal that the presence of Majorana zero modes alters the Kondo resonance exhibiting an anti-resonance structure in the density of states, leading to obtain spin-resolved behavior of the measurable current and differential conductance. We believe our findings could be helpful to understand the behavior of the Kondo effect in connection with Majorana zero modes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Kondo Effect in a Quantum Dot under Continuous Quantum Measurement

The backaction of quantum measurement on the Kondo effect in a quantum dot system is investigated by considering continuous projective measurement of singly occupied states of a quantum dot. We elucidate the qualitative feature of the Kondo effect under quantum measurement and determine effective Kondo temperature affected by the measurement. The Kondo resonance in the spectral function is suppressed when the measurement strength reaches the energy scale of the Kondo temperature without measurement. Through the spin susceptibility, we identify the generalized Kondo temperature under continuous quantum measurement. The measurement backaction changes the singularity in the spin susceptibility into a highly non-monotonic temperature dependence around the generalized Kondo temperature. The dependence of the generalized Kondo temperature on the measurement strength is quantitatively discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Floquet engineering multi-channel Kondo physics

Floquet engineering is a powerful technique using periodic potentials, typically laser light, to drive materials into regimes inaccessible in equilibrium. Here, we show that Kondo models can be driven to multi-channel degenerate points, even when the starting model is single-channel. These emergent channels are differentiated by symmetry, and their strength and number can be controlled by changing the light polarization, frequency and amplitude. Unpolarized light, constructed by polarization averaging, is particularly useful to induce three and four channel degeneracies. Multi-channel Kondo models host a wide variety of exotic phenomena, including non-Abelian anyons in impurity models and composite pair superconductivity in lattice models. We demonstrate our findings on both a simple square lattice toy model and a more realistic spin-orbit coupled model for $J=5/2$ Ce ions in a tetragonal environment, as relevant for the Ce 115 materials, and show that the transition temperature for composite pair superconductivity can be dynamically enhanced.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spiral magnetism and chiral superconductivity in Kondo-Hubbard triangular lattice model

Building on the results of Ref. \cite{faye2018phase}, which identified an antiferromagnetic and Kondo singlet phases on the Kondo-Hubbard square lattice, we use the variational cluster approximation (VCA) to investigate the competition between these phases on a two-dimensional triangular lattice with $120^{o}$ spin orientation. In addition to the antiferromagnetic exchange interaction $J_{\perp}$ between the localized (impurity) and conduction (itinerant) electrons, our model includes the local repulsion $U$ of the conduction electrons and the Heisenberg interaction $J_H$ between the impurities. At half-filling, we obtain the quantum phase diagrams in both planes $(J_{\perp}, U J_{\perp})$ and $(J_{\perp}, J_{H})$. We identify a long-range, three-sublattice, spiral magnetic order which dominates the phase diagrams for small $J_{\perp}$ and moderate $U$, while a Kondo singlet phase becomes more stable at large $J_{\perp}$. The transition from the spiral magnetic order to the Kondo singlet phase is a second-order phase transition. In the $(J_{\perp}, J_{H})$ plane, we observe that the effect of $J_H$ is to reduce the Kondo singlet phase, giving more room to the spiral magnetic order phase. It also introduces some small magnetic oscillations of the spiral magnetic order parameter. At finite doping and when spiral magnetism is ignored, we find superconductivity with symmetry order parameter $d+id$, which breaks time reversal symmetry. The superconducting order parameter has a dome centered at around $5\%$ hole doping, and its amplitude decreases with increasing $J_{\perp}$. We show that spiral magnetism can coexist with $d+id$ state and that superconductivity is suppressed, indicating that these two phases are in competition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Influence of non-Hermitian mode topology on refractive index sensing with plasmonic waveguides

We evaluate the sensing properties of plasmonic waveguide sensors by calculating their resonant transmission spectra in different regions of the non-Hermitian eigenmode space. We elucidate the pitfalls of using modal dispersion calculations in isolation to predict plasmonic sensor performance, which we address by using a simple model accounting for eigenmode excitation and propagation. Our transmission calculations show that resonant wavelength and spectral width crucially depend on the length of the sensing region, so that no single criterion obtained from modal dispersion calculations alone can be used as a proxy for sensitivity. Furthermore, we find that the optimal detection limits occur where directional coupling is supported, where the narrowest spectra occur. Such narrow spectral features can only be measured by filtering out all higher-order modes at the output, e.g., via a single-mode waveguide. Our calculations also confirm a characteristic square root dependence of the eigenmode splitting with respect to the permittivity perturbation at the exceptional point, which we show can be identified through the sensor beat length at resonance. This work provides a convenient framework for designing and characterizing plasmonic waveguide sensors when comparing with experimental measurements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Emergent Kondo behavior from gauge fluctuations in spin liquids

Kondo effect is a prominent quantum phenomenon describing the many-body screening of a local magnetic impurity. Here, we reveal a new type of non-magnetic Kondo behavior generated by gauge fluctuations in strongly-correlated baths. We show that a non-magnetic bond defect not only introduces the potential scattering but also locally enhances the gauge fluctuations. The local gauge fluctuations further mediate a pseudospin exchange interaction that produces an asymmetric Kondo fixed point in low-energy. The gauge-fluctuation-induced Kondo phenomena do not exhibit the characteristic resistivity behavior of conventional Kondo effect, but display a non-monotonous temperature dependence of thermal conductivity as well as an anisotropic pseudospin correlation. Moreover, with its origin from gauge fluctuations, the Kondo features can be regarded as promising indicators for identifying quantum spin liquids. Our work advances fundamental knowledge of novel Kondo phenomena in strongly-correlated systems, which have no counterparts in thermal baths within the single-particle description.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reference-based Magnetic Resonance Image Reconstruction Using Texture Transforme

Deep Learning (DL) based methods for magnetic resonance (MR) image reconstruction have been shown to produce superior performance in recent years. However, these methods either only leverage under-sampled data or require a paired fully-sampled auxiliary modality to perform multi-modal reconstruction. Consequently, existing approaches neglect to explore attention mechanisms that can transfer textures from reference fully-sampled data to under-sampled data within a single modality, which limits these approaches in challenging cases. In this paper, we propose a novel Texture Transformer Module (TTM) for accelerated MRI reconstruction, in which we formulate the under-sampled data and reference data as queries and keys in a transformer. The TTM facilitates joint feature learning across under-sampled and reference data, so the feature correspondences can be discovered by attention and accurate texture features can be leveraged during reconstruction. Notably, the proposed TTM can be stacked on prior MRI reconstruction approaches to further improve their performance. Extensive experiments show that TTM can significantly improve the performance of several popular DL-based MRI reconstruction methods.
SCIENCE

