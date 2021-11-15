ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-principles calculations of spin-orbit torques in Mn$_2$Au/heavy-metal bilayers

By Wuzhang Fang, K. D. Belashchenko
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Using the non-equilibrium Green's function technique, we calculate spin-orbit torques in a Mn$_2$Au/heavy-metal bilayer, where the heavy metal (HM) is W or Pt. Spin-orbit coupling (SOC) in the bulk of Mn$_2$Au generates strong...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Why the first magic-angle is different from others in twisted graphene bilayers: interlayer currents and wavefunction localization

The chiral Hamiltonian for twisted graphene bilayers is analyzed in terms of its squared Hamilto-nian which removes the particle-hole symmetry and thus one bipartite lattice, allowing to write the Hamiltonian in terms of a 2x2 matrix. This brings to the front the three main physical actors of twisted systems: kinetic energy, confinement potential, and an interlayer interaction operator which is divided in two parts: a non-Abelian interlayer operator and an operator which contains the energy associated with the shift of momentum between the layers. Here, each of these components is analyzed as a function of the angle of rotation, as well as in terms of the wave-function localization properties. In particular, it is proved that the non-Abelian operator represents interlayer currents on a given bipartite sublattice, i.e., a second-neighbor interlayer current. Such contribution dominates the momentum shift term at magic angles different from the first. Therefore, a crossover is seen between such contributions and thus the first magic angle is different from other higher order magic angles. Such behavior is confirmed numerically as well as the relationships between the expected values of the kinetic, confinement and interlayer interaction energy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multi-gap topology and non-Abelian braiding of phonons from first principles

Non-Abelian states of matter, in which the final state depends on the order of the interchanges of two quasiparticles, can encode information immune from environmental noise with the potential to provide a robust platform for topological quantum computation. We demonstrate that phonons can carry non-Abelian frame charges at the band crossing points of their frequency spectrum, and that external stimuli can drive their braiding. We present a general framework to understand the topological configurations of phonons from first principles calculations using a topological invariant called Euler class, and provide a complete analysis of phonon braiding by combining different topological configurations. Taking a well-known dielectric material, Al$_2$O$_3$, as a representative example, we demonstrate that electrostatic doping gives rise to phonon band inversions that can induce redistribution of the frame charges, leading to non-Abelian braiding of phonons. Our work provides a new quasiparticle platform for realizable non-Abelian braiding in reciprocal space, and expands the toolset for studying braiding processes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Evolution of the spin, spectrum and super-orbital period of the ultraluminous X-ray pulsar M51 ULX7

Murray Brightman, Matteo Bachetti, Hannah Earnshaw, Felix Fürst, Marianne Heida, Gian Luca Israel, Sean Pike, Daniel Stern, Dominic J Walton. M51 ULX7 is among a small group of known ultraluminous X-ray pulsars (ULXP). The neutron star powering the source has a spin period of 2.8s, orbits its companion star with a period of 2 days, and a super-orbital period of 38 days is evident in its X-ray lightcurve. Here we present NuSTAR and XMM-Newton data on the source from 2019 obtained when the source was near its peak brightness. We detect the pulsations, having spun up at a rate of 3$\pm0.5\times10^{-10}$ s s$^{-1}$ since they were previously detected in 2018. The data also provide the first high-quality broadband spectrum of the source. We find it to be very similar to that of other ULXPs, with two disk-like components, and a high energy tail. When combined with XMM-Newton data obtained in 2018, we explore the evolution of the spectral components with super-orbital phase, finding that the luminosity of the hotter component drives the super-orbital flux modulation. The inclination the disk components appear to change with phase, which may support the idea that these super-orbital periods are caused by disk precession. We also reexamine the super-orbital period with 3 years of Swift/XRT monitoring, finding that the period is variable, increasing from 38.2$\pm0.5$ days in 2018--2019 to 44.2$\pm0.9$ days in 2020--2021, which rules out alternative explanations for the super-orbital period.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Elastic properties of Janus transition metal dichalcogenide nanotubes from first principles

We calculate the elastic properties of single-walled Janus transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) nanotubes using ab initio density functional theory (DFT). Specifically, considering twenty-seven select Janus TMD nanotubes, we perform symmetry-adapted Kohn-Sham DFT simulations to compute the torsional moduli, Young's moduli, and Poisson's ratios for the armchair and zigzag variants of these materials at their equilibrium diameters. We find that the moduli follow the trend: MSSe > MSTe > MSeTe, while their anisotropy with respect to armchair and zigzag configurations follows the ordering: MSTe > MSeTe > MSSe. This anisotropy and its ordering between the different groups is confirmed by computing the shear modulus from the torsional modulus using an isotropic elastic continuum model, and comparing it against the value predicted from the isotropic relation featuring the Young's modulus and Poisson's ratio. We also develop a linear regression model for the torsional and Young's moduli of Janus TMD nanotubes based on the nature/characteristics of the metal-chalcogen bonds and the difference in electronegativity between the chalcogens.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Smallest Nano-Sized Particles Synthesized To Detect Heavy Metal Ions in Water

Scientists at St Petersburg University, Sirius University of Science and Technology, and St Petersburg Academic University have synthesised the smallest nano-sized metal-organic frameworks to detect heavy metal ions in water. The results and outcomes of the experiments and description of the properties of the crystals are published in Nanomaterials. Metal-organic...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Probing magnetic anisotropy in Kagome antiferromagnetic Mn$_3$Ge with torque magnetometery

Yinshang Liu, Hong Xiao, Aobo Yu, Yufeng Wu, kaustuv manna, Claudia Felser, Claus Michael Schneider, Hongyi Xie, Tao Hu. We investigate the magnetic symmetry of the topological antiferromagnetic material Mn$_3$Ge by using torque measurements. Below the Neel temperature, detailed angle-dependent torque measurements were performed on Mn$_3$Ge single crystals in directions parallel and perpendicular to the Kagome basal plane. The out-of plane torque data exhibit $\pm\sin\theta$ and $\sin2\theta$ behaviors, of which the former results from the spontaneous ferromagnetism within the basal plane and the latter from the in- and out-of-plane susceptibility anisotropy. The reversible component of the in-plane torque exhibits $\sin6\varphi$ behavior, revealing the six-fold symmetry of the in-plane magnetic free energy. Moreover, we find that the free energy minima are pinned to the direction of spontaneous ferromagnetism, which correspond to the maxima of the irreversible component of the in-plane torque. We provide an effective spin model to describe the in-plane magnetic anisotropy. Our results demonstrate that the ground state of Mn$_3$Ge is described by the coexistence of a strong six-fold antichiral order and a weak ferromagnetic order induced by second-order spin anisotropy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Observation of spin-splitter torque in collinear antiferromagnetic RuO$_2$

The spin-splitter effect is theoretically predicted to generate an unconventional spin current with $\mathit{x}$- and $\mathit{z}$- spin polarization via the spin-split band in antiferromagnets. The generated torque, namely spin-splitter torque, is effective for the manipulation of magnetization in an adjacent magnetic layer without an external magnetic field for spintronic devices such as MRAM. Here, we study the generation of torque in collinear antiferromagnetic RuO$_2$ with (100), (101), and (001) crystal planes. Next we find all $\mathit{x}$-, $\mathit{y}$-, and $\mathit{z}$-polarized spin currents depending on the Néel vector direction in RuO$_2$(101). For RuO$_2$(100) and (001), only $\mathit{y}$-polarized spin current was present, which is independent of the Néel vector. Using the $\mathit{z}$-polarized spin currents, we demonstrate field-free switching of the perpendicular magnetized ferromagnet at room temperature. The spin-splitter torque generated from RuO$_2$ is verified to be useful for the switching phenomenon and paves the way for a further understanding of the detailed mechanism of the spin-splitter effect and for developing antiferromagnetic spin-orbitronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Elucidating the initial steps in α-uranium hydriding using first-principles calculations

Hydrogen embrittlement of uranium, which arises due to the formation of a structurally weak pyrophoric hydride, poses a major safety risk in material applications. Previous experiments have shown that hydriding begins on top or near the surface (i.e., subsurface) of a-uranium. However, the fundamental molecular-level mechanism of this process remains unknown. In this work, starting from pristine {\alpha}-U bulk and surfaces, we present a systematic investigation of possible mechanisms for formation of the metal hydride. Specifically, we address this problem by examining the individual steps of hydrogen embrittlement, including surface adsorption, subsurface absorption, and the inter-layer diffusion of atomic hydrogen. Furthermore, by examining these processes across different facets, we highlight the importance of both (1) hydrogen monolayer coverage and (2) applied tensile strain on hydriding kinetics. Taken together, by studying previously overlooked phenomena, this study provides foundational insights into the initial steps of this overall complex process. We anticipate that this work will guide near-term future development of multiscale kinetic models for uranium hydriding and subsequently, identify potential strategies to mitigate this undesired process.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Large photogalvanic spin current by magnetic resonance in bilayer Cr trihalides

Magnetic materials show rich optical responses related to the magnetic order. These phenomena reflect the nature of their excitations, providing a powerful probe for the magnetic states and a way to control them. In recent years, such studies were extended to the optical control of spin current using nonlinear optical response similar to the photogalvanic effect. However, neither a candidate material nor a general formula for calculating the photogalvanic spin current is known so far. In this work, we develop a general theory for the photogalvanic spin current through a magnetic resonance process. Using the nonlinear response formalism, we find the nonlinear conductivity consists of two contributions that involve one and two magnon bands; the latter is a contribution unknown to date. We argue that the two-band process produces a large photogalvanic spin current in the antiferromagnetic phase of bilayer CrI$_3$ and CrBr$_3$, whose resonance frequency can be tuned between GHz-THz range by an external magnetic field. Our findings open a route to the studies on the photogalvanic effect of spin angular momentum in realistic setups.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chiral Spin Bobbers in Exchange-Coupled Hard-Soft Magnetic Bilayers

Xiaohang Zhang, Tieren Gao, Lei Fang, Sean Fackler, Julie A. Borchers, Brian J. Kirby, Brian B. Maranville, Samuel E. Lofland, Alpha T. N'Diaye, Elke Arenholz, Ahsan Ullah, Jun Cui, Ralph Skomski, Ichiro Takeuchi. The spin structure of exchange-coupled MnBi:Co-Fe bilayers is investigated by X-ray magnetic circular dichroism (XMCD), polarized neutron...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
National Science Foundation (press release)

Scientists discover neutron star mergers a primary source of cosmic heavy metals

Collisions between neutron stars discharge more heavy metals than collisions between neutron stars and black holes. Researchers at MIT and the University of New Hampshire embarked on a novel scientific endeavor to quantify and analyze sources of heavy metals in the solar system. Scientists have long known that when neutron stars collide with a black hole or another neutron star the explosion can produce heavy metals, but the magnitude was unclear.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS

