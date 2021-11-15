ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colossal Brownian yet non-Gaussian diffusion in a periodic potential: impact of nonequilibrium noise amplitude statistics

By Karol Białas, Jakub Spiechowicz
 5 days ago

Last year in [Phys. Rev. E 102, 042121 (2020)] the authors studied an overdamped dynamics of nonequilibrium noise driven Brownian particle dwelling in a spatially periodic potential and discovered a novel class of Brownian, yet non-Gaussian diffusion....

Self-similar solutions preventing finite time blow-up for reaction-diffusion equations with singular potential

We prove existence and uniqueness of a global in time self-similar solution growing up as $t\to\infty$ for the following reaction-diffusion equation with a singular potential $$ u_t=\Delta u^m+|x|^{\sigma}u^p, $$ posed in dimension $N\geq2$, with $m>1$, $\sigma\in(-2,0)$ and $1<p<1-\sigma(m-1)/2$. For the special case of dimension $N=1$, the same holds true for $\sigma\in(-1,0)$ and similar ranges for $m$ and $p$. The existence of this global solution prevents finite time blow-up even with $m>1$ and $p>1$, showing an interesting effect induced by the singular potential $|x|^{\sigma}$. This result is also applied to reaction-diffusion equations with general potentials $V(x)$ to prevent finite time blow-up via comparison.
MATHEMATICS
Anomalous Diffusion: Fractional Brownian Motion vs. Fractional Ito Motion

Generalizing Brownian motion (BM), fractional Brownian motion (FBM) is a paradigmatic selfsimilar model for anomalous diffusion. Specifically, varying its Hurst exponent, FBM spans: sub-diffusion, regular diffusion, and super-diffusion. As BM, also FBM is a symmetric and Gaussian process, with a continuous trajectory, and with a stationary velocity. In contrast to BM, FBM is neither a Markov process nor a martingale, and its velocity is correlated. Based on a recent study of selfsimilar Ito diffusions, we explore an alternative selfsimilar model for anomalous diffusion: fractional Ito motion (FIM). The FIM model exhibits the same Hurst-exponent behavior as FBM, and it is also a symmetric process with a continuous trajectory. In sharp contrast to FBM, we show that FIM: is not a Gaussian process; is a Markov process; is a martingale; and its velocity is not stationary and is not correlated. On the one hand, FBM is hard to simulate, its analytic tractability is limited, and it generates only a Gaussian dissipation pattern. On the other hand, FIM is easy to simulate, it is analytically tractable, and it generates non-Gaussian dissipation patterns. Moreover, we show that FIM has an intimate linkage to diffusion in a logarithmic potential. With its compelling properties, FIM offers researchers and practitioners a highly workable analytic model for anomalous diffusion.
SCIENCE
Non-local $R^2$-like inflation, Gravitational Waves and Non-Gaussianities

The emergence of $R^2$ (Starobinsky) inflation from the semi-classical modification of gravity due to matter quantum fields (trace anomaly) clearly points out the importance of fundamental physics and the first principles in the construction of successful cosmological models. Along with the observational success, $R^2$ gravity is also an important step beyond general relativity (GR) towards quantum gravity. Furthermore, several approaches of quantum gravity to date are strongly indicating the presence of non-locality at small time and length scales. In this regard, ultraviolet (UV) completion of $R^2$ inflation has been recently studied in a string theory-inspired ghost-free analytic non-local gravity. We discuss the promising theoretical predictions of non-local $R^2$-like inflation with respect to the key observables such as tensor-to-scalar ratio, tensor tilt which tell us about the spectrum of primordial gravitational waves, and scalar Non-Gaussianities which tell us about the three-point correlations in the CMB fluctuations. Any signature of non-local physics in the early Universe will significantly improve our understanding of fundamental physics at UV energy scales and quantum gravity.
BUSINESS
Effective diffusivity of Brownian particles in a two dimensional square lattice of hard disks

We revisit the classic problem of the effective diffusion constant of a Brownian particle in a square lattice of reflecting impenetrable hard disks. This diffusion constant is also related to the effective conductivity of non-conducting and infinitely conductive disks in the same geometry. We show how a recently derived Green's function for the periodic lattice can be exploited to derive a series expansion of the diffusion constant in terms of the disk's volume fraction $\varphi$. Secondly we propose a variant of the Fick-Jacobs approximation to study the large volume fraction limit. This combination of analytical results is shown to describe the behavior of the diffusion constant for all volume fractions.
PHYSICS
#Statistics#Diffusion#Amplitude#Particle Physics#Phys#Brownian#Non Gaussian#Chaos
Selection Effects in Periodic X-ray Data from Maximizing Detection Statistics

The Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) records data of exceptional quality on the energy-dependent X-ray pulse profile of pulsars. However, in searching for evidence of pulsations, Guillot et al. (2019) introduce a procedure to select an ordered subset of the data that maximizes a detection statistic (the H-test). I show that this procedure can degrade subsequent analyses using an idealized model with a stationary expected count rates from both noise and signal. Specifically, the data-selection procedure biases the inferred mean count rate to be too low, biases the inferred pulsation amplitude to be too high, and that the size of these biases scales strongly with the amount of data that is rejected and the true signal amplitude. The procedure also alters the null-distribution of the H-test rendering nominal detection significance estimates overly optimistic. While the idealized model does not capture all the complexities of real NICER data, it suggests that these biases could be important for NICER's observations of J0740+6620 and other faint pulsars (observations of J0030+0451 are likely less affected). I estimate that these selection effects may introduce a bias of $\mathcal{O}(10\%)$ on average in the inferred modulation depth of lightcurves like J0740+6620's, and may be as large as $\mathcal{O}(50\%)$ for fainter pulsars. However, the change for a single dataset like J0740+6620 is expected to be a shift between $-5\%$ and $+20\%$. This could imply that the lower limit on J0740+6620's radius is slightly larger than it should be, although preliminary investigations suggest the change in the radius constraints are $\mathcal{O}(1\%)$ with real J0740+6620 data.
ASTRONOMY
Entropy production and correlation spreading in Gaussian quantum mechanics

Entropy production is the key quantity behind the second law of thermodynamics, and it is well defined by considering a joint unitary evolution of a system $S$ and a thermal environment $E$. However, due to the diversity of initial state and Hamiltonian of $S$ and $E$, it is hard to evaluate the characterization of the entropy production. In this Letter we propose that the evolution of $S$ and $E$ can be solved non-perturbatively in the framework of Gaussian quantum mechanics (GQM) for Gaussian states and quadratic Hamiltonian. We study the entropy production and correlation spreading in two models of $E$: one-dimensional free massless scalar quantum field theory in a cavity and an oscillator chain with adjacent interactions. The result is not what one might naively expect, $S$ being thermalized and keeps stable, but is all the physical quantities, such as entropy production, mutual information, and the effective temperature of $S$, are fluctuating. In general the interaction between $S$ and $E$ creates correlation, and this correlation could spread in $E$ and cause the physical quantities to fluctuate. The detailed information depends on the coupling strength, number of modes, boundary condition and other parameters. This analysis can be extended to any other models in the framework of QGM.
PHYSICS
Non-Gaussian operations in measurement device independent quantum key distribution

Non-Gaussian operations in continous variable (CV) quantum key distribution (QKD) have been limited to photon subtraction on squeezed vacuum states only. This is mainly due to the ease of calculating the covariance matrix representation of such states. In this paper we study the effects of general non-Gaussian operations corresponding to photon addition, catalysis and subtraction on squeezed coherent states on CV measurement device independent (MDI) QKD. We find that non-Gaussianity coupled with coherence can yield significantly longer transmission distances than without. Particularly we observe that zero photon catalysis on two mode squeezed coherent state (TMSC) is an optimial choice for CV MDI QKD, while single photon subtraction is also a good candidate; both of them offering nearly 70 km of transmission distances. We also derive a single generalized covariance matrix for the aforementioned states which will be useful in several other aspects of CV quantum information processing.
SCIENCE
No longer ballistic, not yet diffusive--the formation of cosmic ray small-scale anisotropies

The arrival directions of TeV-PeV cosmic rays are remarkably uniform due to the isotropization of their directions by scattering on turbulent magnetic fields. Small anisotropies can exist in standard diffusion models, however, only on the largest angular scales. Yet, high-statistics observatories like IceCube and HAWC have found significant deviations from isotropy down to small angular scales. Here, we explain the formation of small-scale anisotropies by considering pairs of cosmic rays that get correlated by their transport through the same realisation of the turbulent magnetic field. We argue that the formation of small-scale anisotropies is the reflection of the particular realisation of the turbulent magnetic field experienced by cosmic rays on time scales intermediate between the early, ballistic regime and the late, diffusive regime. We approach this problem in two different ways: First, we run test particle simulations in synthetic turbulence, covering for the first time the TV rigidities of observations with realistic turbulence parameters. Second, we extend the recently introduced mixing matrix approach and determine the steady-state angular power spectrum. Throughout, we adopt magneto-static, slab-like turbulence. We find excellent agreement between the predicted angular power spectra in both approaches over a large range of rigidities. In the future, measurements of small-scale anisotropies will be valuable in constraining the nature of the turbulent magnetic field in our Galactic neighborhood.
ASTRONOMY
Science
Physics
High-accuracy numerical models of Brownian thermal noise in thin mirror coatings

Nils L. Fischer, Samuel Rodriguez, Tom Wlodarczyk, Geoffrey Lovelace, Harald P. Pfeiffer, Gabriel S. Bonilla, Nils Deppe, François Hébert, Lawrence E. Kidder, Jordan Moxon, William Throwe. Brownian coating thermal noise in detector test masses is limiting the sensitivity of current gravitational-wave detectors on Earth. Therefore, accurate numerical models can inform...
SCIENCE
A Review of the System-Intrinsic Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics in Extended Space (MNEQT) with Applications

The review deals with a novel approach (MNEQT) to nonequilibrium thermodynamics (NEQT) that is based on the concept of internal equilibrium (IEQ) in an enlarged state space involving internal variables as additional state variables. The IEQ-macrostates are unique in the enlarged state space and have no memory just as EQ macrostates are in the EQ state space. The approach provides a clear strategy to identify the internal variables for any model through several examples. The MNEQT deals directly with system-intrinsic quantities, which are very useful as they fully describe irreversibility. Because of this, MNEQT solves a long-standing problem in NEQT of identifying a unique global temperature T of a system, thus fulfilling Planck's dream of a global temperature for any system, even if it is not uniform such as when it is driven between two heat baths; T has the conventional interpretation of satisfying the Clausius statement that the exchange macroheat flows from hot to cold, and other sensible criteria expected of a temperature. The concept of the generalized macroheat dQ converts the Clausius inequality into the Clausius equality dS=dQ/T, which also covers macrostates with memory, and follows from the extensivity property. The equality also holds for a NEQ isolated system. The novel approach is extremely useful as it also works when no internal state variables are used to study nonunique macrostates in the EQ state space at the expense of explicit time dependence in the entropy that gives rise to memory effects. To show the usefulness of the novel approach, we give several examples such as irreversible Carnot cycle, friction and Brownian motion, the free expansion, etc.
SCIENCE
Properties of linear spectral statistics of frequency-smoothed estimated spectral coherence matrix of high-dimensional Gaussian time series

The asymptotic behaviour of Linear Spectral Statistics (LSS) of the smoothed periodogram estimator of the spectral coherency matrix of a complex Gaussian high-dimensional time series $(\y_n)_{n \in \mathbb{Z}}$ with independent components is studied under the asymptotic regime where the sample size $N$ converges towards $+\infty$ while the dimension $M$ of $\y$ and the smoothing span of the estimator grow to infinity at the same rate in such a way that $\frac{M}{N} \rightarrow 0$. It is established that, at each frequency, the estimated spectral coherency matrix is close from the sample covariance matrix of an independent identically $\mathcal{N}_{\mathbb{C}}(0,\I_M)$ distributed sequence, and that its empirical eigenvalue distribution converges towards the Marcenko-Pastur distribution. This allows to conclude that each LSS has a deterministic behaviour that can be evaluated explicitly. Using concentration inequalities, it is shown that the order of magnitude of the supremum over the frequencies of the deviation of each LSS from its deterministic approximation is of the order of $\frac{1}{M} + \frac{\sqrt{M}}{N}+ (\frac{M}{N})^{3}$ where $N$ is the sample size. Numerical simulations supports our results.
MATHEMATICS
Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
Multicenter integrals involving complex Gaussian type functions

Multicentric integrals that involve a continuum state cannot be evaluated with the usual quantum chemistry tools and require a special treatment. We consider an initial molecular bound state described by multicenter spherical or cartesian Gaussian functions. An electron ejected through an ionization process will be described by an oscillating continuum wavefunction that enters the matrix element necessary for cross section calculations. Within a monocentric approach, we have recently shown how such integrals can be evaluated analytically by using a representation of the continuum state by a set of complex Gaussian functions. In this work we tackle the multicentric situation. The method, developed in either spherical or cartesian coordinates, and validated by numerical tests, makes use of existing mathematical tools extended to the complex plane.
PHYSICS
Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy reveals the dynamics of proteins and nanoparticles in quasi-transparent and miniature samples

Dynamic light scattering techniques are routinely used for numerous industrial and research applications, because they can give access to the motion spectrum of micro- and nano-objects, and therefore to particle sizes or visco-elastic properties. However, measurements are impossible when samples do not scatterer light enough, i.e. when there are too few scattering events due to excessively small scattering cross-sections and/or low concentrations of scatterers. Here, we propose to amplify light scattering efficiency by placing weakly scattering samples inside a Lambertian cavity with high reflectance walls. It produces a 3D isotropic and homogeneous light field that effectively elongates the scattering pathlength by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude, and leads to a dramatic increase in sensitivity. We could indeed measure the diffusion coefficient and size of particles ranging from 5nm to 20 microns with volume fractions as low at 10^(-9) in volumes as low as 100 microliters, and in solvents with refractive index mismatches down to 0.01. With a 10^(4) fold increase in sensitivity compared to classical techniques, we considerably expand the applications of light scattering to highly diluted samples, miniaturized microfluidics samples, and samples practically deemed non-scattering. Beyond the realm of current applications of light scattering techniques, our Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy method (CASS) and its outstanding sensitivity represent a major methodological step towards the study of problems such as the ballistic limit of Brownian motion, the internal dynamics of proteins, or the low frequency dielectric dynamics of liquids.
CHEMISTRY
Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS
Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY
Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS

