ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

HgTe quantum wells for QHE metrology under soft cryomagnetic conditions: permanent magnets and liquid ${^4He}$ temperatures

By I. Yahniuk, A. Kazakov, B. Jouault, S. S. Krishtopenko, S. Kret, G. Grabecki, G. Cywiński, N. N. Mikhailov, S. A. Dvoretskii, J. Przybytek, V. I. Gavrilenko, F. Teppe, T. Dietl, W. Knap
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

I. Yahniuk, A. Kazakov, B. Jouault, S. S. Krishtopenko, S. Kret, G. Grabecki, G. Cywiński, N. N. Mikhailov, S. A. Dvoretskii, J. Przybytek, V. I. Gavrilenko, F. Teppe, T. Dietl, W. Knap. HgTe quantum wells with a thickness of ${\sim}$7 nm may have a graphene-like band structure and...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Interplay between Non-Hermitian Skin Effect and Magnetic Field: Skin Modes Suppression, Onsager Quantization and $\mathcal{MT}$ Phase Transition

The non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE) refers to the exponential localization of the bulk wave functions to the system boundary, which corresponds to a directional current flow under the periodic boundary condition. A magnetic field, on the contrary, pins charged particles in space as cyclotron motion. Here, we investigate the interplay between the two seemingly incompatible effects by the nonreciprocal Harper-Hofstadter model. Our main findings are as follows. First, the magnetic field can drive the skin modes into the bulk so as to suppress the NHSE. Second, the magnetic energy spectra are entirely real and partially complex under open and periodic boundary conditions, respectively. Interestingly, real spectra are preserved in the long-wavelength limit for both boundary conditions, indicating that the Onsager-Lifshitz quantization rule persists against the NHSE. Third, a real-to-complex spectral transition can be induced by the boundary parameter and the magnetic field, which stems from the spontaneous breaking of the underlying mirror-time reversal ($\mathcal{MT}$) symmetry. An order parameter is introduced to quantify the symmetry breaking which is formulated by the average quantum distance induced by the $\mathcal{MT}$ operation. Our work uncovers several intriguing effects induced by the fascinating interplay between the NHSE and the magnetic field, which can be implemented in a variety of physical systems.
SKIN CARE
arxiv.org

Controlling transition metal atomic ordering in two-dimensional Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$S$_{2}$ alloys

The unique optical and electronic properties of two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides (2D TMDs) make them promising materials for applications in (opto-)electronics, catalysis and more. Specifically, alloys of 2D TMDs have broad potential applications owing to their composition-controlled properties. Several important challenges remain regarding controllable and scalable fabrication of these alloys, such as achieving control over their atomic ordering (i.e. clustering or random mixing of the transition metal atoms within the 2D layers). In this work, atomic layer deposition (ALD) is used to synthesize the TMD alloy Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$S$_{2}$ with excellent composition control along the complete composition range 0 $\leq$ x $\leq$ 1. Importantly, this composition control allows us to control the atomic ordering of the alloy from well-mixed to clustered while keeping the alloy composition fixed, as is confirmed directly through atomic-resolution HAADF-STEM imaging. The control over atomic ordering leads to tuning of the bandgap, as is demonstrated using optical transmission spectroscopy. The relation between this tuning of the electronic structure and the atomic ordering of the alloy was further confirmed through ab-initio calculations. Furthermore, as the atomic ordering modulates from clustered to well-mixed, the typical MoS$_{2}$ and WS$_{2}$ A$_{1g}$ vibrational modes converge. Our results demonstrate that atomic ordering is an important parameter that can be tuned experimentally to finely tune the fundamental properties of 2D TMD alloys for specific applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Design of soft magnetic materials

We present a strategy for the design of ferromagnetic materials with exceptionally low magnetic hysteresis, quantified by coercivity. In this strategy, we use a micromagnetic algorithm that we have developed in previous research and which has been validated by its success in solving the "Permalloy Problem" -- the well-known difficulty of predicting the composition 78.5% Ni of lowest coercivity in the Fe-Ni system -- and by the insight, it provides into the "Coercivity Paradox" of W. F. Brown. Unexpectedly, the design strategy predicts that cubic materials with large saturation magnetization $m_s$ and large magnetocrystalline anisotropy constant $\kappa_1$ will have low coercivity on the order of that of Permalloy, as long as the magnetostriction constants $\lambda_{100}, \lambda_{111}$ are tuned to special values. The explicit prediction for a cubic material with low coercivity is the dimensionless number $(c_{11}-c_{12}) \lambda_{100}^2/\kappa_1 = 81$ for $\langle 100 \rangle$ easy axes. The results would seem to have a broad potential application, especially to magnetic materials of interest in energy research.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Experimental demonstration of coherence flow in $\mathcal{PT}$- and anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric systems

Yu-Liang Fang, Jun-Long Zhao, Yu Zhang, Dong-Xu Chen, Qi-Cheng Wu, Yan-Hui Zhou, Chui-Ping Yang, Franco Nori. Non-Hermitian parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) and anti-parity-time ($\mathcal{APT}$)-symmetric systems exhibit novel quantum properties and have attracted increasing interest. Although many counterintuitive phenomena in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems were previously studied, coherence flow has been rarely investigated. Here, we experimentally demonstrate single-qubit coherence flow in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems using an optical setup. In the symmetry unbroken regime, we observe different periodic oscillations of coherence. Particularly, we observe two complete coherence backflows in one period in the $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric system, while only one backflow in the $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric system. Moreover, in the symmetry broken regime, we observe the phenomenon of stable value of coherence flow. We derive the analytic proofs of these phenomena and show that most experimental data agree with theoretical results within one standard deviation. This work opens avenues for future study on the dynamics of coherence in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems.
MATHEMATICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
arxiv.org

Charge Order Stabilized Quantum Spin Liquid in Hollandite K$_2$V$_8$O$_{16}$

Ola Kenji Forslund, Elisabetta Nocerino, Masahiko Isobe, Daniel Andreica, Stephen Cottrell, Hidenori Takagi, Yasmine Sassa, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson. Quantum spin liquid is an elusive state that display strong many-body entanglement with potential applications in future quantum computing. This study reports muon spin relaxation ($\mu^+$SR) measurements on a novel high-pressure synthesized material, the Hollandite K$_{2}$V$_8$O$_{16}$. In this quasi-one-dimensional compound, charge ordering (CO) at $T_{\rm MIT}\approx160$~K effectively isolates half of the vanadium chains and model-like Heisenberg spin-1/2 chains are realized. Our zero field $\mu^+$SR measurements show exponential like relaxation down to the lowest temperature $T=100$~mK and the absence of long range ordering is confirmed. The relaxation rate is found to be temperature independent below $T_{\rm QSL}\approx2$~K and measurements in longitudinal field confirms a highly dynamic ground state. These results represents the first confirmation of quantum spin liquid (QSL) behavior within the Hollandite family, stabilized by the CO. Finally, the presence of strong local electron correlation and one dimensional Fermi surface suggest this QSL to be a gapless Tomonaga-Luttinger liquid (TLL), which here uniquely presents itself in a stoichiometric compound under zero applied magnetic field and at ambient pressure.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Search for supersymmetry in final states with two or three soft leptons and missing transverse momentum in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

A search for supersymmetry in events with two or three low-momentum leptons and missing transverse momentum is performed. The search uses proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV collected in the three-year period 2016-2018 by the CMS experiment at the LHC and corresponding to an integrated luminosity of up to 137 fb$^{-1}$. The data are found to be in agreement with expectations from standard model processes. The results are interpreted in terms of electroweakino and top squark pair production with a small mass difference between the produced supersymmetric particles and the lightest neutralino. For the electroweakino interpretation, two simplified models are used, a wino-bino model and a higgsino model. Exclusion limits at 95% confidence level are set on $\widetilde{\chi}^0_2/\widetilde{\chi}^\pm_1$ masses up to 275 GeV for a mass difference of 10 GeV in the wino-bino case, and up to 205 (150) GeV for a mass difference of 7.5 (3) GeV in the higgsino case. The results for the higgsino are further interpreted using a phenomenological minimal supersymmetric standard model, excluding the higgsino mass parameter $\mu$ up to 180 GeV with the bino mass parameter $M_1$ at 800 GeV. In the top squark interpretation, exclusion limits are set at top squark masses up to 540 GeV for four-body top squark decays and up to 480 GeV for chargino-mediated decays with a mass difference of 30 GeV.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sol-gel synthesized double perovskite Gd$_{2}$FeCrO$_{6}$ nanoparticles: Structural, magnetic and optical properties

Lead-free double perovskites are overtaking single perovskites as solar harvesting materials due to their superior stability, excellent catalytic efficiency and minimal toxicity. In this investigation, we have synthesized double perovskite Gd$_{2}$FeCrO$_{6}$ (GFCO) nanoparticles for the first time via a facile sol-gel technique to investigate their structural, magnetic and optical properties. The double perovskite GFCO crystallized in monoclinic structure with P2$_1$/n space group. The Fe/Cr-O bond length was calculated as $\sim$1.95 angstrom from the Raman spectrum which was consistent with the value, $\sim$1.99 angstrom obtained from X-ray diffraction analysis. The average size of the nanoparticles was determined to be $\sim$70 nm by both field emission scanning electron microscopy and transmission electron microscopy. The existence of mixed-valence states of Fe and Cr was confirmed by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The zero-field cooled (ZFC) and field cooled (FC) curves largely diverged below 20 K. A downturn was observed in the ZFC curve at 15 K which corresponds to an antiferromagnetic, Néel transition. The narrow magnetic hysteresis loop recorded at 5 K was nearly saturated and demonstrated an asymmetric shift along the magnetic field axis indicating the concurrence of ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic domains in GFCO nanoparticles. The UV-visible and photoluminescence spectroscopic analyses unveiled the semiconducting nature of nanostructured GFCO with an optical band gap of 2.0 eV. The as-synthesized thermally stable lead-free GFCO semiconductor might be a potential perovskite material to be employed in photocatalytic and related solar energy applications due to its ability to absorb the visible spectrum of the solar light efficiently.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets incorporated α-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite with enhanced photocatalytic dye degradation and hydrogen production ability

We have synthesized MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites by the hydrothermal process. The effect of incorporating ultrasonically exfoliated MoS$_{2}$ on the photocatalytic performance of $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites has been demonstrated. Structural, morphological and optical characteristics of the nanomaterials are investigated by performing Rietveld refinement of powder X-ray diffraction patterns, field emission scanning electron microscopy and UV-visible spectroscopy. The photoluminescence spectra of the nanocomposites show that the recombination of photogenerated electron-hole pairs is suppressed due to incorporating MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets. The ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite shows 91% and 83% efficiency to degrade RhB dye and antibiotic ciprofloxacin under solar illumination. Active species trapping experiments reveal that the hydroxyl radicals play a significant role in RhB degradation. Likewise, the dye degradation efficiency, the amount of hydrogen produced by this nanocomposite via photocatalytic water splitting is also higher as compared to non-ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO and $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites as well as Degussa P25 titania nanoparticles. This indicates the promising potential of the incorporation of ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ with $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite for generation of carbon-free hydrogen by water splitting. The substantial increase in the photocatalytic efficiency of $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO after incorporation of ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ can be attributed to its favorable band structure, large surface to volume ratio, effective segregation and migration of photogenerated electron-hole pairs at the interface of heterojunction and the active edge sites provided by few-layer MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neodymium Magnets#Permanent Magnets#Temperature#Quantum Physics#Quantum Hall#Nanoscale Physics
arxiv.org

Effects of Fe deficiency and Co substitution in polycrystalline and single crystals of Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$

Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ is a two-dimensional van der Waals material with a ferromagnetic ground state and a maximum transition temperature $T_{\mathrm{c}}\sim225$ K. However, when Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ is synthesized lower values of $T_{\mathrm{c}}$ are often reported. This is attributed to a deficiency in the Fe at the 2c site in the crystal structure. Here we investigate the effect of Fe deficiency and the substitution of Co for Fe on the magnetic properties of this system. We have synthesized both polycrystalline material and single crystals by chemical vapor transport and the flux method, with the largest crystals obtained using the flux method. Cobalt substitution at the Fe site is found to significantly reduce the magnetic transition temperature. Crystals of Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ grown by chemical vapor transport with $\sim 8\%$ excess Fe in the starting materials display an optimum Fe content and magnetic transition temperature.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structural evolution and phase transition mechanism of \(\hbox {MoSe}_2\) under high pressure

(\hbox {MoSe}_2\) is a layered transition-metal dichalcogenide (TMD) with outstanding electronic and optical properties, which is widely used in field-effect transistor (FET). Here the structural evolution and phase transition of \(\hbox {MoSe}_2\) under high pressure are systematically studied by CALYPSO structural search method and first-principles calculations. The structural evolutions of \(\hbox {MoSe}_2\) show that the ground state structure under ambient pressure is the experimentally observed P6\(_3\)/mmc phase, which transfers to R3m phase at 1.9 GPa. The trigonal R3m phase of \(\hbox {MoSe}_2\) is stable up to 72.1 GPa, then, it transforms into a new P6\(_3\)/mmc phase with different atomic coordinates of Se atoms. This phase is extremely robust under ultrahigh pressure and finally changes to another trigonal R-3m phase under 491.1 GPa. The elastic constants and phonon dispersion curves indicate that the ambient pressure phase and three new high-pressure phases are all stable. The electronic band structure and projected density of states analyses reveal a pressure induced semiconducting to metallic transition under 72.1 GPa. These results offer a detailed structural evolution and phase diagram of \(\hbox {MoSe}_2\) under high pressure, which may also provide insights for exploration other TMDs under ultrahigh pressure.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The Activation Energy for Wall Slip

The Navier slip boundary condition is interpreted as an equilibrium of shear rate and slip rate. From the argument that the slip rate shall be proportional to the molecules' collision rate, the temperature dependence of the Navier slip boundary condition is derived. The model for the temperature dependence of the slip length is validated by slip measurements of liquid hydrocarbons in a novel Couette typ tribometer being introduced. The essence of the gained experimental data for one fluid-solid-interface is the quadruple activation energy for shear and wall slip together with the viscosity and slip length at a reference temperature. This quadruple is determined for four different hydrocarbon liquids of different molecular mass, structure and polarity proving the applicability of the new measurement method. From the executed systematic measurements three conclusions regarding the slip length dependence are pointed out: (i) the slip length increases with increasing molar mass; (ii) changing the molecular structure from saturated hydrocarbon to unsaturated affects the slip length as well as the activation energy for slip; (iii) adding a small fraction of polar molecules to the hydrocarbon decreases the slip length and increases the activation energy for wall slip due to the polar end-groups of the liquid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The most metal-rich stars in the universe: chemical contributions of low and intermediate mass asymptotic giant branch stars with metallicities between $0.04 \leq Z \leq 0.10.$

Low and intermediate mass stars with super solar metallicities comprise a known portion of the universe. Yet yields for asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars with metallicities greater than $Z=0.04$ do not exist in the literature. This contributes a significant uncertainty to galactic chemical evolution simulations. We present stellar yields of AGB stars for $M=1-8$$M_\odot$ and $Z=0.04-0.10$. We also weight these yields to represent the chemical contribution of a metal-rich stellar population. We find that as metallicity increases, the efficiency of the mixing episodes (known as the third dredge up) on the thermally pulsing AGB (TP-AGB) decrease significantly. Consequently, much of the nucleosynthesis that occurs on the TP-AGB is not represented on the surface of very metal-rich stars. It instead remains locked inside the white dwarf remnant. The temperatures at the base of the convective envelope also decrease with increasing metallicity. For the intermediate mass models, this results in the occurrence of only partial hydrogen burning at this location, if any burning at all. We also investigate heavy element production via the slow neutron capture process (s-process) for three 6$M_\odot$ models: $Z=0.04, 0.05$ and $0.06$. There is minor production at the first s-process peak at strontium, which decreases sharply with increasing metallicity. We find the chemical contributions of our models are dominated by proton capture nucleosynthesis, mixed to the surface during first and second dredge up events. This conclusion is mirrored in our stellar population yields, weighted towards the lower mass regime to reflect the mass distribution within a respective galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Chaotic dynamics driven by particle-core interactions

High-intensity beams in modern linacs are frequently encircled by diffuse halos, which drive sustained particle losses and result in gradual degradation of accelerating structures. In large part, the growth of halos is facilitated by internal space-charge forces within the beams, and detailed characterization of this process constitutes an active area of ongoing research. A partial understanding of dynamics that ensue within space-charge dominated beams is presented by the particle-core interaction paradigm -- a mathematical model wherein single particle dynamics, subject to the collective potential of the core, are treated as a proxy for the broader behavior of the beam. In this work, we investigate the conditions for the onset of large-scale chaos within the framework of this model, and demonstrate that the propensity towards stochastic evolution is strongly dependent upon the charge distribution of the beam. In particular, we show that while particle motion within a uniformly charged beam is dominantly regular, rapid deterministic chaos readily arises within space-charge dominated Gaussian beams. Importantly, we find that for sufficiently high values of the beam's space charge and beam pulsation amplitude, enhanced chaotic mixing between the core and the halo can lead to an enhanced radial diffusion of charged particles. We explain our results from analytic grounds by demonstrating that chaotic motion is driven by the intersection of two principal resonances of the system, and derive the relevant overlap conditions. Additionally, our analysis illuminates a close connection between the mathematical formulation of the particle-core interaction model and the Andoyer family of integrable Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Brane order and quantum magnetism in modulated anisotropic ladders

Two-leg spin-$\frac12$ ladders with anisotropy and two different dimerization patterns are analyzed at zero temperature. This model is equivalent to a modulated interacting (Kitaev) ladder. The Hartree-Fock mean-field approximation reduces the model to a sum of two quadratic effective Majorana Hamiltonians, which are dual to a sum of two (even/odd) XY quantum chains in the alternating transverse fields. The mapping between the effective Hamiltonian of the ladder and the pair of the dual XY chains considerably simplifies calculations the order parameters and analysis of the hidden symmetry breaking. The ground-state phase diagram of the staggered ladder contains nine phases, four of them are conventional antiferromagnets, while the other five possess non-local brane orders. Using the dualities and the newly found exact results for the local and string order parameters of the transverse XY chains, we were able to find analytically all the magnetizations and the brane order parameters for the staggered case, as functions of the renormalized couplings of the effective Hamiltonian. The columnar ladder has three ground-state phases and does not possess magnetic long-ranged order. The brane order parameters for these three phases are calculated numerically from the Toeplitz determinants. We expect this study to motivate the search for the real spin-Peierls anisotropic ladder compounds which can undergo the predicted quantum phase transitions with gap closures and distinct brane orders.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Destination exoplanet: Habitability conditions influenced bystellar winds properties

The cumulative effect of the magnetized stellar winds on exoplanets dominates over other forms of star-planet interactions. When combined with photoevaporation, these winds will lead to atmospheric erosion. This is directly connected with the concept of Habitable Zone (HZ) planets around late-type stars. Our knowledge of these magnetized winds is limited, making numerical models useful tools to explore them. In this preliminary study, we focus on solar-like stars exploring how different stellar wind properties scale with one another. We used one of the most detailed physics-based models, the 3D Alfvén Wave Solar Model part of the Space Weather ModelingFramework, and applied it to the stellar winds domain. Our simulations showed that the magnetic field topology on the star surface plays a fundamental role in shaping the different stellar wind properties (wind speed, mass loss rate, angular momentum loss rate). We conclude that a characterization of the Alfvén surface is crucial when studying star-planet interaction as it can serve as an inner-boundary of the HZ.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy reveals the dynamics of proteins and nanoparticles in quasi-transparent and miniature samples

Dynamic light scattering techniques are routinely used for numerous industrial and research applications, because they can give access to the motion spectrum of micro- and nano-objects, and therefore to particle sizes or visco-elastic properties. However, measurements are impossible when samples do not scatterer light enough, i.e. when there are too few scattering events due to excessively small scattering cross-sections and/or low concentrations of scatterers. Here, we propose to amplify light scattering efficiency by placing weakly scattering samples inside a Lambertian cavity with high reflectance walls. It produces a 3D isotropic and homogeneous light field that effectively elongates the scattering pathlength by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude, and leads to a dramatic increase in sensitivity. We could indeed measure the diffusion coefficient and size of particles ranging from 5nm to 20 microns with volume fractions as low at 10^(-9) in volumes as low as 100 microliters, and in solvents with refractive index mismatches down to 0.01. With a 10^(4) fold increase in sensitivity compared to classical techniques, we considerably expand the applications of light scattering to highly diluted samples, miniaturized microfluidics samples, and samples practically deemed non-scattering. Beyond the realm of current applications of light scattering techniques, our Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy method (CASS) and its outstanding sensitivity represent a major methodological step towards the study of problems such as the ballistic limit of Brownian motion, the internal dynamics of proteins, or the low frequency dielectric dynamics of liquids.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy