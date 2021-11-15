ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Transitions from Abelian composite fermion to non-Abelian parton fractional quantum Hall states in the zeroth Landau level of bilayer graphene

By Ajit C. Balram
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The electron-electron interaction in the Landau levels of bilayer graphene is markedly different from that of conventional semiconductors such as GaAs. We show that in the zeroth Landau level...

Phys.org

Physicists reveal non-reciprocal flow around the quantum world

A pair of theoretical physicists, from the University of Exeter (United Kingdom) and the University of Zaragoza (Spain), have developed a quantum theory explaining how to engineer non-reciprocal flows of quantum light and matter. The research may be important for the creation of quantum technologies which require the directional transfer of energy and information at small scales.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An Application of Quantum Machine Learning on Quantum Correlated Systems: Quantum Convolutional Neural Network as a Classifier for Many-Body Wavefunctions from the Quantum Variational Eigensolver

Machine learning has been applied on a wide variety of models, from classical statistical mechanics to quantum strongly correlated systems for the identification of phase transitions. The recently proposed quantum convolutional neural network (QCNN) provides a new framework for using quantum circuits instead of classical neural networks as the backbone of classification methods. We present here the results from training the QCNN by the wavefunctions of the variational quantum eigensolver for the one-dimensional transverse field Ising model (TFIM). We demonstrate that the QCNN identifies wavefunctions which correspond to the paramagnetic phase and the ferromagnetic phase of the TFIM with good accuracy. The QCNN can be trained to predict the corresponding phase of wavefunctions around the putative quantum critical point, even though it is trained by wavefunctions far away from it. This provides a basis for exploiting the QCNN to identify the quantum critical point.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Anisotropy and quench dynamics of quasiholes in fractional quantum Hall liquids

We present a microscopic study of quasiholes in bosonic fractional quantum Hall (FQH) liquids at filling factor $\nu=1/2$ in the lowest Landau level with anisotropic band mass tensors. We use the spatial density profile to characterize the shape of a quasihole and analyze its anisotropy. We then compare the quasihole's anisotropy with the intrinsic geometric metric of the system that is extracted from the maximal overlap between the numerically obtained quasihole ground state and a set of model wave functions of anisotropic quasiholes. For a static system, we find the quasihole's anisotropy, similar to the intrinsic metric, grows with the anisotropy of the band mass tensor. When the quasihole develops well, we observe a correspondence between the anisotropy of the quasihole and the intrinsic metric of the underlying anisotropic FQH state. We also drive the system out of equilibrium by suddenly changing the band mass tensor. In this case, the shape of the quasihole evolves with time and shows similar dynamics with the intrinsic metric of the post-quench state. The evolving frequency matches the energy of a spin-$2$ quadrupole degree of freedom in the system. Our results suggest that the density profile of a quasihole is a useful tool to estimate the intrinsic metric and capture the dynamics of an FQH system.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Extracting the scaling dimension of quantum Hall quasiparticles from current correlations

Fractional quantum Hall quasiparticles are generally characterized by two quantum numbers: electric charge $Q$ and scaling dimension $\Delta$. For the simplest states (such as the Laughlin series) the scaling dimension determines the quasiparticle's anyonic statistics (the statistical phase $\theta=2\pi\Delta$). For more complicated states (featuring counterpropagating modes or non-Abelian statistics) knowing the scaling dimension is not enough to extract the quasiparticle statistics. Nevertheless, even in those cases knowing the scaling dimension facilitates distinguishing different candidate theories for describing the quantum Hall state at a particular filling (such as PH-Pfaffian and anti-Pfaffian at $\nu=5/2$). Here we propose a scheme for extracting the scaling dimension of quantum Hall quasiparticles from thermal tunneling noise produced at a quantum point contact. Our scheme features the level of robustness and simplicity comparable to extracting the quasiparticle charge from tunneling shot noise.
PHYSICS
#Quantum Physics#Composite Fermion#Bilayer Graphene#Quantum Hall#Gaas#Non Abelian
arxiv.org

Learning a compass spin model with neural network quantum states

Neural network quantum states provide a novel representation of the many-body states of interacting quantum systems and open up a promising route to solve frustrated quantum spin models that evade other numerical approaches. Yet its capacity to describe complex magnetic orders with large unit cells has not been demonstrated, and its performance in a rugged energy landscape has been questioned. Here we apply restricted Boltzmann machines and stochastic gradient descent to seek the ground states of a compass spin model on the honeycomb lattice, which unifies the Kitaev model, Ising model and the quantum 120$^\circ$ model with a single tuning parameter. We report calculation results on the variational energy, order parameters and correlation functions. The phase diagram obtained is in good agreement with the predictions of tensor network ansatz, demonstrating the capacity of restricted Boltzmann machines in learning the ground states of frustrated quantum spin Hamiltonians. The limitations of the calculation are discussed. A few strategies are outlined to address some of the challenges in machine learning frustrated quantum magnets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantization and coherent states for a time-dependent Landau problem

The ordinary Landau problem consists of describing a charged particle in time-independent magnetic field. In the present case the problem is generalized onto time-dependent uniform electric fields with time-dependent mass and harmonic frequency [1].The spectrum of a Hamiltonian describing this system is obtained. The configuration space wave functions of the model is expressed in terms of the generalised Laguerre polynomials. To diagonalize the time-dependent Hamiltonian we employ the Lewis-Riesenfeld method of invariants. To this end, we introduce an unitary transformation in the framework of the algebraic formalism to construct the invariant operator of the system and then to obtain the exact solution of the Hamiltonian. We recover the solutions of the ordinary Landau problem in the absence of the electric and harmonic fields, for a constant particle mass. The quantization of this system exhibits many symmetries such as $U(1), SU(2), SU(1,1)$. We therefore construct the coresponding coherent states and the associated photon added and nonlinear coherent states.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Four-band non-Abelian topological insulator and its experimental realization

Very recently, increasing attention has been focused on non-Abelian topological charges, e.g., the quaternion group Q8. Different from Abelian topological band insulators, these systems involve multiple entangled bulk bandgaps and support nontrivial edge states that manifest the non-Abelian topological features. Furthermore, a system with an even or odd number of bands will exhibit a significant difference in non-Abelian topological classification. To date, there has been scant research investigating even-band non-Abelian topological insulators. Here, we both theoretically explore and experimentally realize a four-band PT (inversion and time-reversal) symmetric system, where two new classes of topological charges as well as edge states are comprehensively studied. We illustrate their difference in the four-dimensional (4D) rotation sense on the stereographically projected Clifford tori. We show the evolution of the bulk topology by extending the 1D Hamiltonian onto a 2D plane and provide the accompanying edge state distributions following an analytical method. Our work presents an exhaustive study of four-band non-Abelian topological insulators and paves the way towards other even-band systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cost-effective temperature estimation strategies for thermal states with probabilistic quantum metrology

In probabilistic quantum metrology, one aims at finding weak measurements that concentrate the Fisher Information on the resulting quantum states, post-selected according to the weak outcomes. Though the Quantum Cramér-Rao bound itself cannot be overshot this way, it could be possible to improve the information-cost ratio, or even the total Fisher Information. We propose a post-selection protocol achieving this goal based on single-photon subtraction onto a thermal state of radiation yielding a greater information-cost ratio for the temperature parameter with respect to the standard strategy required to achieve the Quantum Cramér-Rao bound. We address just fully-classical states of radiation: this contrasts with (but does not contradict) a recent result proving that, concerning unitary quantum estimation problems, post-selection strategies can outperform direct measurement protocols only if a particular quasiprobability associated with the family of parameter-dependent quantum states becomes negative, a clear signature of nonclassicality.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interplay between topological protected valley and quantum Hall edge transport

An established way of realizing topologically protected states in a two-dimensional electron gas is by applying a perpendicular magnetic field thus creating quantum Hall edge channels. In electrostatically gapped bilayer graphene intriguingly, even in the absence of a magnetic field topologically protected electronic states can emerge at naturally occurring stacking domain walls. While individually both types of topologically protected states have been investigated, their intriguing interplay remains poorly understood. Here, we focus on the interplay between topological domain wall states and quantum Hall edge transport within the eight-fold degenerate zeroth Landau level of high-quality suspended bilayer graphene. We find that the two-terminal conductance remains approximately constant for low magnetic fields throughout the distinct quantum Hall states since the conduction channels are traded between domain wall and device edges. For high magnetic fields, however, we observe evidence of transport suppression at the domain wall, which can be attributed to the emergence of spectral minigaps. This indicates that stacking domain walls do potentially do not correspond to a topological domain wall in the order parameter.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Control of the Time-Dependent Interaction between a Three-Level $Ξ$-Type Atom and a Two-Mode Field with Damping Term

The purpose of this paper is to investigate some properties through a three-level $\Xi$-type atom interacting with a two-mode field. We test this system in the presence of the photon assisted atomic phase damping, detuning parameter and Kerr nonlinearity. Also, the coupling parameter modulated to be time-dependent. The problem solution of this model is given by using the Schrődinger equation when the atom and the field are initially prepared in the excited state and coherent state, respectively. We used the results to calculate some aspects such as atomic population inversion and concurrence. The results show that the time-dependent coupling parameter and the detuning parameter can be considered as a quantum control parameters of the atomic population inversion and quantum entanglement in the considered model.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Edge states in proximitized graphene ribbons and flakes in a perpendicular magnetic field: emergence of lone pseudohelical pairs and pure spin-current states

We investigate the formation of edge states in graphene ribbons and flakes with proximity induced valley-Zeeman and Rashba spin-orbit couplings in the presence of a perpendicular magnetic field $B$. Two types of edges states appear in the spin-orbit gap at the Fermi level at zero field: strongly localized pseudohelical (intervalley) states and weakly localized intravalley states. We show that if the magnetic field is stronger than a crossover field $B_c$, which is a few mT for realistic systems such as graphene/WSe$_2$, only the pseudohelical edge states remain in zigzag graphene ribbons; the intravalley states disappear. The crossover is directly related to the closing and reopening of the bulk gap formed between nonzero Landau levels. Remarkably, in finite flakes the pseudohelical states undergo perfect reflection at the armchair edges if $B > B_c$, forming standing waves at the zigzag edges. These standing waves comprise two counterpropagating pseudohelical states, so while they carry no charge current, they do carry (pure) spin current.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Resistively-detected NMR lineshapes in a local filling $ν< 1$ quantum Hall breakdown

Resistively-detected NMR (RDNMR) is a unique characterization method enabling highly-sensitive NMR detection for a single quantum nanostructure, such as a quantum point contact (QPC). In many studies, we use dynamic nuclear polarization and RDNMR detection in a quantum Hall breakdown regime of a local QPC filling factor of 1 ($\nu_{\rm{qpc}} = 1$). However, the lineshapes of RDNMR signal are proved to be complicated and still not fully understood yet. Here, we systematically polarize the nuclear spins by current-pumping from the close vicinity of $\nu_{\rm{qpc}} = 1$ conductance plateau all the way down to pinch-off point, providing a clear evidence that the spin-flip scattering between two edge channels at the lowest Landau level still occurs in the constriction even when it is close to the pinch off point ($G \approx 10^{-2}$ $2e^{2}/h$). The collected RDNMR spectra reveal two sets of distinguished features. First, in a strong to intermediate tunneling regime, we observe an ordinary resistance dip lineshape but interestingly its transition frequency follows a snake-like pattern, an indicative of spatial modulation of electron density in the QPC. Second, in a weak tunneling regime, the spectrum turns into a dispersive lineshape which we interpret due to the build up of two sets of nuclear spin polarization that are in contact with different electron spin polarization.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Why the first magic-angle is different from others in twisted graphene bilayers: interlayer currents and wavefunction localization

The chiral Hamiltonian for twisted graphene bilayers is analyzed in terms of its squared Hamilto-nian which removes the particle-hole symmetry and thus one bipartite lattice, allowing to write the Hamiltonian in terms of a 2x2 matrix. This brings to the front the three main physical actors of twisted systems: kinetic energy, confinement potential, and an interlayer interaction operator which is divided in two parts: a non-Abelian interlayer operator and an operator which contains the energy associated with the shift of momentum between the layers. Here, each of these components is analyzed as a function of the angle of rotation, as well as in terms of the wave-function localization properties. In particular, it is proved that the non-Abelian operator represents interlayer currents on a given bipartite sublattice, i.e., a second-neighbor interlayer current. Such contribution dominates the momentum shift term at magic angles different from the first. Therefore, a crossover is seen between such contributions and thus the first magic angle is different from other higher order magic angles. Such behavior is confirmed numerically as well as the relationships between the expected values of the kinetic, confinement and interlayer interaction energy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Non-Gaussian operations in measurement device independent quantum key distribution

Non-Gaussian operations in continous variable (CV) quantum key distribution (QKD) have been limited to photon subtraction on squeezed vacuum states only. This is mainly due to the ease of calculating the covariance matrix representation of such states. In this paper we study the effects of general non-Gaussian operations corresponding to photon addition, catalysis and subtraction on squeezed coherent states on CV measurement device independent (MDI) QKD. We find that non-Gaussianity coupled with coherence can yield significantly longer transmission distances than without. Particularly we observe that zero photon catalysis on two mode squeezed coherent state (TMSC) is an optimial choice for CV MDI QKD, while single photon subtraction is also a good candidate; both of them offering nearly 70 km of transmission distances. We also derive a single generalized covariance matrix for the aforementioned states which will be useful in several other aspects of CV quantum information processing.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Subgroup sum graphs of finite abelian groups

Let $G$ be a finite abelian group, written additively, and $H$ a subgroup of~$G$. The \emph{subgroup sum graph} $\Gamma_{G,H}$ is the graph with vertex set $G$, in which two distinct vertices $x$ and $y$ are joined if $x+y\in H\setminus\{0\}$. These graphs form a fairly large class of Cayley sum graphs. Among cases which have been considered previously are the \emph{prime sum graphs}, in the case where $H=pG$ for some prime number $p$. In this paper we present their structure and a detailed analysis of their properties. We also consider the simpler graph $\Gamma^+_{G,H}$, which we refer to as the \emph{extended subgroup sum graph}, in which $x$ and $y$ are joined if $x+y\in H$: the subgroup sum is obtained by removing from this graph the partial matching of edges having the form $\{x,-x\}$ when $2x\ne0$. We study perfectness, clique number and independence number, connectedness, diameter, spectrum, and domination number of these graphs and their complements. We interpret our general results in detail in the prime sum graphs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multi-gap topology and non-Abelian braiding of phonons from first principles

Non-Abelian states of matter, in which the final state depends on the order of the interchanges of two quasiparticles, can encode information immune from environmental noise with the potential to provide a robust platform for topological quantum computation. We demonstrate that phonons can carry non-Abelian frame charges at the band crossing points of their frequency spectrum, and that external stimuli can drive their braiding. We present a general framework to understand the topological configurations of phonons from first principles calculations using a topological invariant called Euler class, and provide a complete analysis of phonon braiding by combining different topological configurations. Taking a well-known dielectric material, Al$_2$O$_3$, as a representative example, we demonstrate that electrostatic doping gives rise to phonon band inversions that can induce redistribution of the frame charges, leading to non-Abelian braiding of phonons. Our work provides a new quasiparticle platform for realizable non-Abelian braiding in reciprocal space, and expands the toolset for studying braiding processes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ground-state properties of the narrowest zigzag graphene nanoribbon from quantum Monte Carlo and comparison with density functional theory

By means of quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) calculations from first principles, we study the ground-state properties of the narrowest zigzag graphene nanoribbon, with an infinite linear acene structure. We show that this quasi-one-dimensional system is correlated and its ground state is made of localized $\pi$ electrons whose spins are antiferromagnetically (AFM) ordered. The AFM stablization energy (36(3) meV per carbon atom) and the absolute magnetization (1.13(1) $\mu_\textrm{B}$ per unit cell) predicted by QMC are sizable, and they suggest the survival of antiferromagnetic correlations above room temperature. These values can be reproduced to some extent by density functional theory (DFT) only by assuming strong interactions, either within the DFT+U framework or using hybrid functionals. Based on our QMC results, we then provide the strength of Hubbard repulsion in DFT+U suitable for this class of systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum cascade of new correlated phases in trigonally warped bilayer graphene

Anna M. Seiler, Fabian R. Geisenhof, Felix Winterer, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Tianyi Xu, Fan Zhang, R. Thomas Weitz. Divergent density of states offers the unique opportunity to explore a wide variety of correlated electron physics. In the thinnest limit, this has been predicted and verified in the ultra-flat bands of magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene, the band touching points of few-layer rhombohedral graphite, and the lightly doped rhombohedral trilayer graphene. The simpler and seemingly better understood Bernal bilayer graphene is also susceptible to orbital magnetism-driven phases at charge neutrality, such as layer antiferromagnet and quantum anomalous Hall octet. Here we report the discovery of a cascade of novel correlated phases in the vicinity of electric-field-controlled Lifshitz transitions and van Hove singularities in trigonally warped bilayer graphene. We provide compelling evidence for the observation of Stoner ferromagnets - half and quarter metals. More prominently, we identify signatures consistent with a topologically nontrivial Wigner-Hall crystal at zero magnetic field and its transition to a trivial Wigner crystal, as well as two correlated metals whose behavior deviates from standard Fermi liquids. Our results in this reproducible, tunable, simple system opens a new chapter for studying strongly correlated electrons.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fast quantum state discrimination with nonlinear PTP channels

We investigate models of nonlinear quantum computation based on deterministic positive trace-preserving (PTP) channels and associated master equations. The models are defined in any finite Hilbert space, but the main results are for dimension $N = 2$. For every normalizable linear or nonlinear positive map $\phi$ on bounded linear operators $X$, there is an associated normalized PTP channel $ \phi(X) / {\rm tr}[\phi(X)]$. Normalized PTP channels include unitary mean field theories, such as the Gross-Pitaevskii equation for interacting bosons, as well as models of linear and nonlinear dissipation. They classify into 4 types, yielding 3 distinct forms of nonlinearity whose computational power we explore. In the qubit case these channels support Bloch ball torsion and other distortions studied previously, where it has been shown that such nonlinearity can be used to increase the separation between a pair of close qubit states, resulting in an exponential speedup for state discrimination. Building on this idea, we argue that this operation can be made robust to noise by using dissipation to induce a bifurcation to a phase where a pair of stable fixed points create an intrinisically fault-tolerant nonlinear state discriminator.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Electron g-factor determined for quantum dot circuit fabricated from (110)-oriented GaAs quantum well

T. Nakagawa, S. Lamoureux, T. Fujita, J. Ritzmann, A. Ludwig, A. D. Wieck, A. Oiwa, M. Korkusinski, A. Sachrajda, D. G. Austing, L. Gaudreau. The choice of substrate orientation for semiconductor quantum dot circuits offers opportunities for tailoring spintronic properties such as g-factors for specific functionality. In this letter, we demonstrate the operation of a few-electron double quantum dot circuit fabricated from a (110)-oriented GaAs quantum well. We estimate the in-plane electron g-factor from the profile of the enhanced inter-dot tunneling (leakage) current near zero magnetic field. Spin-blockade due to Pauli exclusion can block inter-dot tunneling. However, this blockade becomes inactive due to hyperfine interaction mediated spin flip-flop processes between electron spin states and the nuclear spin of the host material. The g-factor of absolute value ~0.1 found for a magnetic field parallel to the direction [11(bar)0], is approximately a factor of four lower than that for comparable circuits fabricated from material grown on widely-employed standard (001) GaAs substrates, and is in line with reported values determined by purely optical means for quantum well structures grown on (110) GaAs substrates.
PHYSICS

