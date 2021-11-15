Transitions from Abelian composite fermion to non-Abelian parton fractional quantum Hall states in the zeroth Landau level of bilayer graphene

The chiral Hamiltonian for twisted graphene bilayers is analyzed in terms of its squared Hamilto-nian which removes the particle-hole symmetry and thus one bipartite lattice, allowing to write the Hamiltonian in terms of a 2x2 matrix. This brings to the front the three main physical actors of twisted systems: kinetic energy, confinement potential, and an interlayer interaction operator which is divided in two parts: a non-Abelian interlayer operator and an operator which contains the energy associated with the shift of momentum between the layers. Here, each of these components is analyzed as a function of the angle of rotation, as well as in terms of the wave-function localization properties. In particular, it is proved that the non-Abelian operator represents interlayer currents on a given bipartite sublattice, i.e., a second-neighbor interlayer current. Such contribution dominates the momentum shift term at magic angles different from the first. Therefore, a crossover is seen between such contributions and thus the first magic angle is different from other higher order magic angles. Such behavior is confirmed numerically as well as the relationships between the expected values of the kinetic, confinement and interlayer interaction energy.

