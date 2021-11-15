Transitions from Abelian composite fermion to non-Abelian parton fractional quantum Hall states in the zeroth Landau level of bilayer graphene

Anna M. Seiler, Fabian R. Geisenhof, Felix Winterer, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Tianyi Xu, Fan Zhang, R. Thomas Weitz. Divergent density of states offers the unique opportunity to explore a wide variety of correlated electron physics. In the thinnest limit, this has been predicted and verified in the ultra-flat bands of magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene, the band touching points of few-layer rhombohedral graphite, and the lightly doped rhombohedral trilayer graphene. The simpler and seemingly better understood Bernal bilayer graphene is also susceptible to orbital magnetism-driven phases at charge neutrality, such as layer antiferromagnet and quantum anomalous Hall octet. Here we report the discovery of a cascade of novel correlated phases in the vicinity of electric-field-controlled Lifshitz transitions and van Hove singularities in trigonally warped bilayer graphene. We provide compelling evidence for the observation of Stoner ferromagnets - half and quarter metals. More prominently, we identify signatures consistent with a topologically nontrivial Wigner-Hall crystal at zero magnetic field and its transition to a trivial Wigner crystal, as well as two correlated metals whose behavior deviates from standard Fermi liquids. Our results in this reproducible, tunable, simple system opens a new chapter for studying strongly correlated electrons.
