Mathematics

On the phase diagram of a three-dimensional dipolar model

By Vincent Russier, Juan-Jose Alonso
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The magnetic phase diagram at zero external field of an ensemble of dipoles with uniaxial anisotropy on a FCC lattice has been investigated from tempered Monte Carlo simulations. The uniaxial anisotropy is characterized by a random distribution of easy axes and...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

arxiv.org

Electroweak phase transition and gravitational waves in a two-component dark matter model

We investigate an extension of the Standard Model (SM) with two candidates for dark matter (DM). One of them is a real scalar field and the other is an Abelian gauge field. Except for these two, there is another beyond SM field which has unit charge under a dark $ U_{D}(1) $ gauge symmetry. The model is classically scale invariant and the electroweak symmetry breaks because of the loop effects. Although SM is extended with a new dark symmetry and three fields, because of scale invariance, the parameter space is strictly restricted compared to other two-component DM models. We study both DM phenomenology and electroweak phase transition and show that there are some points in the parameter space of the model consistent with DM relic density and direct detection constraints, while at the same time can lead to first order electroweak phase transition. The gravitational waves produced during the phase transition could be probed by future space-based interferometers such as Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) and Big Bang Observer (BBO).
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fast and Scalable Spike and Slab Variable Selection in High-Dimensional Gaussian Processes

Variable selection in Gaussian processes (GPs) is typically undertaken by thresholding the inverse lengthscales of `automatic relevance determination' kernels, but in high-dimensional datasets this approach can be unreliable. A more probabilistically principled alternative is to use spike and slab priors and infer a posterior probability of variable inclusion. However, existing implementations in GPs are extremely costly to run in both high-dimensional and large-$n$ datasets, or are intractable for most kernels. As such, we develop a fast and scalable variational inference algorithm for the spike and slab GP that is tractable with arbitrary differentiable kernels. We improve our algorithm's ability to adapt to the sparsity of relevant variables by Bayesian model averaging over hyperparameters, and achieve substantial speed ups using zero temperature posterior restrictions, dropout pruning and nearest neighbour minibatching. In experiments our method consistently outperforms vanilla and sparse variational GPs whilst retaining similar runtimes (even when $n=10^6$) and performs competitively with a spike and slab GP using MCMC but runs up to $1000$ times faster.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adversarial sampling of unknown and high-dimensional conditional distributions

Many engineering problems require the prediction of realization-to-realization variability or a refined description of modeled quantities. In that case, it is necessary to sample elements from unknown high-dimensional spaces with possibly millions of degrees of freedom. While there exist methods able to sample elements from probability density functions (PDF) with known shapes, several approximations need to be made when the distribution is unknown. In this paper the sampling method, as well as the inference of the underlying distribution, are both handled with a data-driven method known as generative adversarial networks (GAN), which trains two competing neural networks to produce a network that can effectively generate samples from the training set distribution. In practice, it is often necessary to draw samples from conditional distributions. When the conditional variables are continuous, only one (if any) data point corresponding to a particular value of a conditioning variable may be available, which is not sufficient to estimate the conditional distribution. This work handles this problem using an a priori estimation of the conditional moments of a PDF. Two approaches, stochastic estimation, and an external neural network are compared here for computing these moments; however, any preferred method can be used. The algorithm is demonstrated in the case of the deconvolution of a filtered turbulent flow field. It is shown that all the versions of the proposed algorithm effectively sample the target conditional distribution with minimal impact on the quality of the samples compared to state-of-the-art methods. Additionally, the procedure can be used as a metric for the diversity of samples generated by a conditional GAN (cGAN) conditioned with continuous variables.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Spatiotemporal observation of light propagation in a three-dimensional scattering medium

Spatiotemporal information about light pulse propagation obtained with femtosecond temporal resolution plays an important role in understanding transient phenomena and light"“matter interactions. Although ultrafast optical imaging techniques have been developed, it is still difficult to capture light pulse propagation spatiotemporally. Furthermore, imaging through a three-dimensional (3-D) scattering medium is a longstanding challenge due to the optical scattering caused by the interaction between light pulse and a 3-D scattering medium. Here, we propose a technique for ultrafast optical imaging of light pulses propagating inside a 3D scattering medium. We record an image of the light pulse propagation using the ultrashort light pulse even when the interaction between light pulse and a 3-D scattering medium causes the optical scattering. We demonstrated our proposed technique by recording converging, refracted, and diffracted propagating light for 59Â ps with femtosecond temporal resolution.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Three Dimensional#Phase Diagram#Materials Science#Monte Carlo
arxiv.org

Insights on Entanglement Entropy in $1+1$ Dimensional Causal Sets

Entanglement entropy in causal sets offers a fundamentally covariant characterisation of quantum field degrees of freedom. A known result in this context is that the degrees of freedom consist of a number of contributions that have continuum-like analogues, in addition to a number of contributions that do not. The latter exhibit features below the discreteness scale and are excluded from the entanglement entropy using a "truncation scheme". This truncation is necessary to recover the standard spatial area law of entanglement entropy. In this paper we build on previous work on the entanglement entropy of a massless scalar field on a causal set approximated by a 1+1D causal diamond in Minkowski spacetime. We present new insights into the truncated contributions, including evidence that they behave as fluctuations and encode features specific to a particular causal set sprinkling. We extend previous results in the massless theory to include Rényi entropies and include new results for the massive theory. We also discuss the implications of our work for the treatment of entanglement entropy in causal sets in more general settings.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Unraveling complex magnetism in two-dimensional FeS$_2$

Atomically thin two dimensional magnets have given rise to emergent phenomena due to magnetic exchange and spin-orbit coupling showing a great promise for realizing ultrathin device structures. In this paper, we critically examine the magnetic properties of 2D FeS$_2$, which has been recently claimed to exhibit room temperature ferromagnetism in the (111) orientation. Our ab initio study based on collinear density functional theory has revealed the ground state as an antiferromagnetic one with an ordering temperature of around 100K along with a signature of spin-phonon coupling, which may trigger a ferromagnetic coupling via strain. Moreover, our calculations based on spin-spirals indicate the possibility of non-collinear magnetic structures, which is also supported by Monte Carlo simulations based on ab initio magnetic exchange parameters. This opens up an excellent possibility to manipulate magnetic structures by the application of directional strain.
arxiv.org

ORQVIZ: Visualizing High-Dimensional Landscapes in Variational Quantum Algorithms

Manuel S. Rudolph, Sukin Sim, Asad Raza, Michal Stechly, Jarrod R. McClean, Eric R. Anschuetz, Luis Serrano, Alejandro Perdomo-Ortiz. Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) are promising candidates for finding practical applications of near to mid-term quantum computers. There has been an increasing effort to study the intricacies of VQAs, such as the presence or absence of barren plateaus and the design of good quantum circuit ansätze. Many of these studies can be linked to the loss landscape that is optimized as part of the algorithm, and there is high demand for quality software tools for flexibly studying these loss landscapes. In our work, we collect a variety of techniques that have been used to visualize the training of deep artificial neural networks and apply them to visualize the high-dimensional loss landscapes of VQAs. We review and apply the techniques to three types of VQAs: the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm, the Quantum Circuit Born Machine, and the Variational Quantum Eigensolver. Additionally, we investigate the impact of noise due to finite sampling in the estimation of loss functions. For each case, we demonstrate how our visualization techniques can verify observations from past studies and provide new insights. This work is accompanied by the release of the open-source Python package $\textit{orqviz}$, which provides code to compute and flexibly plot 1D and 2D scans, Principal Component Analysis scans, Hessians, and the Nudged Elastic Band algorithm. $\textit{orqviz}$ enables flexible visual analysis of high-dimensional VQA landscapes and can be found at: $\textbf{this http URL}$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Strong uniqueness of finite dimensional Dirichlet operators with singular drifts

We show the $L^r(\mathbb{R}^d, \mu)$-uniqueness for any $r \in (1, 2]$ and the essential self-adjointness of a Dirichlet operator $Lf = \Delta f +\langle \frac{1}{\rho}\nabla \rho , \nabla f \rangle$, $f \in C_0^{\infty}(\mathbb{R}^d)$ with $d \geq 3$ and $\mu=\rho dx$. In particular, $\nabla \rho$ is allowed to be in $L^d_{loc}(\mathbb{R}^d, \mathbb{R}^d)$ or in $L^{2+\varepsilon}_{loc}(\mathbb{R}^d, \mathbb{R}^d)$ for some $\varepsilon>0$, while $\rho$ is required to be locally bounded below and above by strictly positive constants. The main tools in this paper are elliptic regularity results for divergence and non-divergence type operators and basic properties of Dirichlet forms and their resolvents.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Extended virtual element method for two-dimensional linear elastic fracture

In this paper, we propose an eXtended Virtual Element Method (X-VEM) for two-dimensional linear elastic fracture. This approach, which is an extension of the standard Virtual Element Method (VEM), facilitates mesh-independent modeling of crack discontinuities and elastic crack-tip singularities on general polygonal meshes. For elastic fracture in the X-VEM, the standard virtual element space is augmented by additional basis functions that are constructed by multiplying standard virtual basis functions by suitable enrichment fields, such as asymptotic mixed-mode crack-tip solutions. The design of the X-VEM requires an extended projector that maps functions lying in the extended virtual element space onto a set spanned by linear polynomials and the enrichment fields. An efficient scheme to compute the mixed-mode stress intensity factors using the domain form of the interaction integral is described. The formulation permits integration of weakly singular functions to be performed over the boundary edges of the element. Numerical experiments are conducted on benchmark mixed-mode linear elastic fracture problems that demonstrate the sound accuracy and optimal convergence in energy of the proposed formulation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Local and global well-posedness of one-dimensional free-congested equations

This paper is dedicated to the study of a one-dimensional congestion model, consisting of two different phases. In the congested phase, the pressure is free and the dynamics is incompressible, whereas in the non-congested phase, the fluid obeys a pressureless compressible dynamics. We investigate the Cauchy problem for initial data which are small perturbations in the non-congested zone of travelling wave profiles. We prove two different results. First, we show that for arbitrarily large perturbations, the Cauchy problem is locally well-posed in weighted Sobolev spaces. The solution we obtain takes the form (vs, us)(t, x -- x(t)), where x < x(t) is the congested zone and x > x(t) is the non-congested zone. The set {x = x(t)} is a free surface, whose evolution is coupled with the one of the solution. Second, we prove that if the initial perturbation is sufficiently small, then the solution is global. This stability result relies on coercivity properties of the linearized operator around a travelling wave, and on the introduction of a new unknown which satisfies better estimates than the original one. In this case, we also prove that travelling waves are asymptotically stable.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Effective diffusivity of Brownian particles in a two dimensional square lattice of hard disks

We revisit the classic problem of the effective diffusion constant of a Brownian particle in a square lattice of reflecting impenetrable hard disks. This diffusion constant is also related to the effective conductivity of non-conducting and infinitely conductive disks in the same geometry. We show how a recently derived Green's function for the periodic lattice can be exploited to derive a series expansion of the diffusion constant in terms of the disk's volume fraction $\varphi$. Secondly we propose a variant of the Fick-Jacobs approximation to study the large volume fraction limit. This combination of analytical results is shown to describe the behavior of the diffusion constant for all volume fractions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Low-dimensional representation of fluid flows using proper orthogonal decomposition

The fluid flow around a bluff body is complex and time dependent, which also contains a wide range of time and length scales. The first few eigenmodes of the proper orthogonal decomposition (POD) of such a flow provide significant insight into the flow structure, and can form the basis of a low-dimensional representation of certain turbulent flows. In this article, the direct-forcing immersed boundary method is considered to model the wake flow generated by arbitrary shaped obstacles. Based on the POD analysis of wakes behind cylinders, airfoils, and rotors, a reduced order model (ROM) for the prediction of wake dynamics is studied for arbitrary solid obstacles. For low Reynolds number time periodic flows, the POD based ROM accurately captures the statistically representative coherent motion. For high Reynolds number atmospheric boundary layer flow around rotors, POD provides a low-dimensional representation of the meaningful statistics of coherent motion. The POD based ROM is analyzed for turbulent flow past a rotor in the atmospheric boundary layer, where the flow is not periodic in time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Simulating High-Dimensional Multivariate Data using the bigsimr R Package

A. Grant Schissler, Edward J. Bedrick, Alexander D. Knudson, Tomasz J. Kozubowski, Tin Nguyen, Juli Petereit, Walter W. Piegorsch, Duc Tran. It is critical to accurately simulate data when employing Monte Carlo techniques and evaluating statistical methodology. Measurements are often correlated and high dimensional in this era of big data, such as data obtained in high-throughput biomedical experiments. Due to the computational complexity and a lack of user-friendly software available to simulate these massive multivariate constructions, researchers resort to simulation designs that posit independence or perform arbitrary data transformations. To close this gap, we developed the Bigsimr Julia package with R and Python interfaces. This paper focuses on the R interface. These packages empower high-dimensional random vector simulation with arbitrary marginal distributions and dependency via a Pearson, Spearman, or Kendall correlation matrix. bigsimr contains high-performance features, including multi-core and graphical-processing-unit-accelerated algorithms to estimate correlation and compute the nearest correlation matrix. Monte Carlo studies quantify the accuracy and scalability of our approach, up to $d=10,000$. We describe example workflows and apply to a high-dimensional data set -- RNA-sequencing data obtained from breast cancer tumor samples.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Surface energy of the one-dimensional supersymmetric $t-J$ model with general integrable boundary terms in the antiferromagnetic sector

In this paper, we study the surface energy of the one-dimensional supersymmetric $t-J$ model with unparallel boundary magnetic fields, which is a typical $U(1)$-symmetry broken quantum integrable strongly correlated electron system. It is shown that at the ground state, the contribution of inhomogeneous term in the Bethe ansatz solution of eigenvalues of transfer matrix satisfies the finite size scaling law $L^{\beta}$ where $\beta<0$. Based on it, the physical quantities of the system in the thermodynamic limit are calculated. We obtain the patterns of Bethe roots and the analytical expressions of density of states, ground state energy and surface energy. We also find that there exist the stable boundary bound states if the boundary fields satisfy some constraints.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnus Hall Effect In Three-Dimensional Topological Semimetals

Magnus Hall effect (MHE) is a non-linear Hall effect requiring no external magnetic field, which can be observed when an in-built electric field couples to the Berry curvature of the material, producing a current in the transverse direction. In this paper, we explore MHE in the context of various three-dimensional semimetals, incorporating various features like tilt, anisotropy, and multi-fold degeneracy. We numerically calculate the Magnus Hall conductivities and transport coefficients within the framework of Boltzmann transport theory. Although MHE was originally predicted for two-dimensional materials with time-reversal symmetry (TRS), we show that a finite Hall response is possible in materials without TRS. If TRS is preserved, broken inversion symmetry is needed to prevent the cancellation of Hall contribution over the Brillouin zone. In presence of anisotropic dispersions, we find that the MHE features differ depending on the directions of measurements (as expected), and the amount of tilt also greatly affects the conduction. Our investigations include MHE for multi-fold and nodal line semimetals as well. Our analysis is of great importance for transport measurements in experiments involving non-linear Hall effects.
CHEMISTRY
pvamu.edu

AWARD NOTICE: Storr Awarded $259,988 for Low Dimensional Materials

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (November 12, 2021) The Department of Defense -Air Force Office of Scientific Research awarded Kevin Storr, Ph.D., $259,988 to engage in collaborative research on low dimensional materials with a research group at Rice University’s Department of Materials Science and Nano Engineering. The funding for the project, Thermal...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
arxiv.org

Encyclopedia of emergent particles in three-dimensional crystals. II. Quasiparticles in type-III magnetic space groups

In three-dimensional (3D) crystals, emergent particles arise when two or multiple bands contact and form degeneracy (band crossing) in the Brillouin zone. Recently a complete classification of emergent particles in 3D nonmagnetic crystals, which described by the type-II magnetic space groups (MSGs), has been established. However, a systematic investigation of emergent particles in magnetic crystals has not yet been performed, due to the complexity of the symmetries of magnetically ordered structures. Here, we address this challenging task by exploring the possibilities of the emergent particles in the 674 type-III MSGs. Based on effective k.p Hamiltonian and our classification of emergent particles [arXiv:2102.01517], we identify all possible emergent particles, including spinful and spinless, essential and accidental particles in the type-III MSGs. We find that all emergent particles in type-III MSGs also exist in type-II MSGs, with only one exception, i.e. the combined quadratic nodal line and nodal surface (QNL/NS). Moreover, tabulations of the emergent particles in each of the 674 type-III MSGs, together with the symmetry operations, the small corepresentations, the effective k.p Hamiltonians, and the topological character of these particles, are explicitly presented. Remarkably, combining this work and our homemade SpaceGroupIrep and MSGCorep packages will provide an effcient way to search topological magnetic materials with novel quasiparticles.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Direct visualization of the three-dimensional shape of skyrmion strings in a noncentrosymmetric magnet

Magnetic skyrmions are topologically stable swirling spin textures that appear as particle-like objects in two-dimensional (2D) systems. Here, utilizing scalar magnetic X-ray tomography under applied magnetic fields, we report the direct visualization of the three-dimensional (3D) shape of individual skyrmion strings in the room-temperature skyrmion-hosting non-centrosymmetric compound Mn1.4Pt0.9Pd0.1Sn. Through the tomographic reconstruction of the 3D distribution of the [001] magnetization component on the basis of transmission images taken at various angles, we identify a skyrmion string running through the entire thickness of the sample, as well as various defect structures, such as the interrupted and Y-shaped strings. The observed point defect may represent the Bloch point serving as an emergent magnetic monopole, as proposed theoretically. Our tomographic approach with a tunable magnetic field paves the way for direct visualization of the structural dynamics of individual skyrmion strings in 3D space, which will contribute to a better understanding of the creation, annihilation and transfer of these topological objects.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Three-Dimensional Structural Configuration of the Central Retinal Vessel Trunk and Branches as a Glaucoma Biomarker

Satish K. Panda, Haris Cheong, Tin A. Tun, Thanadet Chuangsuwanich, Aiste Kadziauskiene, Vijayalakshmi Senthil, Ramaswami Krishnadas, Martin L. Buist, Shamira Perera, Ching-Yu Cheng, Tin Aung, Alexandre H. Thiery, Michael J. A. Girard. Purpose: To assess whether the three-dimensional (3D) structural configuration of the central retinal vessel trunk and its branches...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optical phenomena in mesoscale dielectric three- and two- dimensional structures

During the last decade, new unusual physical phenomena in studies on the optics of dielectric mesoscale particles of arbitrary three dimensional shape and gratings with Mie size parameter q ~ 10 have been discovered. The report provides a brief overview of these phenomena from optics to terahertz, plasmonic and acoustic . We also discuss different particle configurations (isolated or interacting, Janus) and draw a brief overview of the possible applications of such mesoscale structures, in connection with field enhancement, nanoparticles manipulation and super resolution imaging. The presence of a number of interesting applications indicates that a new promising direction has emerged in optics, terahertz, plasmonics and acoustics.
PHYSICS

