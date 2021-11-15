ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Critical spin dynamics of Heisenberg ferromagnets revisited

By Dmytro Tarasevych, Peter Kopietz
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We calculate the dynamic structure factor $S (\boldsymbol{k},\omega)$ in the paramagnetic regime of quantum Heisenberg ferromagnets for temperatures $T$ close to the critical temperature $T_c$ using our recently developed functional renormalization group approach to quantum spin systems. In $d=3$ dimensions we find that for small momenta $\boldsymbol{k}$ and frequencies $\omega$ the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Spin dynamics in the Van der Waals magnet CrCl$_3$

Ola Kenji Forslund, Konstantinos Papadopoulos, Elisabetta Nocerino, Gaia Di Berardino, Chennan Wang, Jun Sugiyama, Daniel Andreica, Alexander N. Vasiliev, Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez, Martin Månsson, Yasmine Sassa. The magnetic nature of low dimensional compound, CrCl$_3$, was investigated by muon spin rotation, relaxation and resonance ($\mu^+$SR). The $\mu^+$SR measurements revealed three distinct phases...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dissipative Floquet Dynamical Phase Transition

Non-Hermitian Hamiltonians provide a simple picture for inspecting dissipative systems with natural or induced gain and loss. We investigate the Floquet dynamical phase transition in the dissipative periodically time driven XY and extended XY models, where the imaginary terms represent the physical gain and loss during the interacting processes with the environment. The time-independent effective Floquet non-Hermitian Hamiltonians disclose three regions by analyzing the non-Hermitian gap: pure real gap (real eigenvalues), pure imaginary gap, and complex gap. We show that each region of the system can be distinguished by the complex geometrical non-adiabatic phase. We have discovered that in the presence of dissipation, the Floquet dynamical phase transitions (FDPTs) still exist in the region where the time-independent effective Floquet non-Hermitian Hamiltonians reveal real eigenvalues. Opposed to expectations based on earlier works on quenched systems, our findings show that the existence of the non-Hermitian topological phase is not an essential condition for dissipative FDPTs (DFDPTs). We also demonstrate the range of driven frequency, over which the DFDPTs occur, narrows down by increasing the dissipation coupling and shrinks to a single point at the critical value of dissipation. Moreover, quantization and jumps of the dynamical geometric phase reveals the topological characteristic feature of DFDPTs in the real gap region where confined to exceptional points.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamics of unfolded protein aggregation

Unfolded protein aggregation in cellular system is a problem causing various types of diseases depending on which type unfolded proteins aggregate. This phenomenon of aggregation may take place during production, storage, shipment or delivery in the cellular medium. In the present work, we studied a simplified and extended version of unfolded protein aggregation model by Lumry and Eyring using stochastic approach. We solved analytically the Master equation of the model for the probability distribution $P(x,t)$ of the unfolded protein population and the solution was found to be time dependent complex binomial distribution. In the large population limit $P(x,t)\sim \Lambda(x,t)\times Pois(x,t)$. Further, the distribution became Normal distribution at large population and mean of the distribution limit: $P(x,t)\sim\Lambda(x,t)\times N(\langle qx\rangle,\langle qx\rangle)$. The fluctuations inherent in the dynamics measured by Fano factor can have sub-Poisson, Poisson and super-Poisson at different situations.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heisenberg
arxiv.org

Tuning the electronic band structure in a kagome ferromagnetic metal via magnetization

Materials with zero energy band gap display intriguing properties including high sensitivity of the electronic band structure to external stimulus such as pressure or magnetic field. An interesting candidate for zero energy band gap are Weyl nodes at the Fermi level EF. A prerequisite for the existence of Weyl nodes is to either have inversion or time reversal symmetry broken. Weyl nodes in systems with broken time reversal symmetry are ideal to realize the tunability of the electronic band structure by magnetic field. Theoretically, it has been shown that in ferromagnetic Weyl materials, the band structure is dependent upon the magnetization direction and thus the electronic bands can be tuned by controlling the magnetization direction. Here, we demonstrate tuning of the band structure in a kagome Weyl ferromagnetic metal Fe3Sn2 with magnetization and magnetic field. Owing to spin-orbit coupling, we observe changes in the band structure depending on the magnetization direction that amount to a decrease in the carrier density by a factor of four when the magnetization lies in the kagome plane as compared to when the magnetization is along the c axis. Our discovery opens a way for tuning the carrier density in ferromagnetic materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dynamics of atoms within atoms

Recent experiments with Bose-Einstein condensates have entered a regime in which thousands of ground-state condensate atoms fill the Rydberg-electron orbit. After the excitation of a single atom into a highly excited Rydberg state, scattering off the Rydberg electron sets ground-state atoms into motion, such that one can study the quantum-many-body dynamics of atoms moving within the Rydberg atom. Here we study this many-body dynamics using Gross-Pitaevskii and truncated Wigner theory. Our simulations focus in particular on the scenario of multiple sequential Rydberg excitations on the same Rubidium condensate which has become the standard tool to observe quantum impurity dynamics in Rydberg experiments. We investigate to what extent such experiments can be sensitive to details in the electron-atom interaction potential, such as the rapid radial modulation of the Rydberg molecular potential, or p-wave shape resonance. We demonstrate that both effects are crucial for the initial condensate response within the Rydberg orbit, but become less relevant for the density waves emerging outside the Rydberg excitation region at later times. Finally we explore the local dynamics of condensate heating. We find that it provides only minor corrections to the mean-field dynamics.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Frizzleds are dynamic, molecular machines

Maria Kowalski-Jahn and Hannes Schihada, two postdocs in the Schulte laboratory, have used a novel technology of fluorescently labeling receptors with a minimally invasive technique and detecting structural rearrangements in a receptor molecule in living cells. These experiments pinpointed how FZDs respond to WNT stimulation by conformational changes in the extracellular domain of the receptor. In contrast to what was previously surmised, but in line with several previous publications by the Schulte laboratory, these findings underline that WNT stimulation elicits conformational rearrangements in their receptors. These new insights into FZD dynamics present the basis for a continued mechanism-based drug discovery process to target FZDs for therapy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tuning the Room Temperature Ferromagnetism in Fe5GeTe2 by Arsenic Substitution

In order to tune the magnetic properties of the cleavable high-Curie temperature ferromagnet Fe$_{5-x}$GeTe$_2$, the effect of increasing the electron count through arsenic substitution has been investigated. Small additions of arsenic (2.5 and 5%) seemingly enhance ferromagnetic order in polycrystalline samples by quenching fluctuations on one of the three magnetic sublattices, whereas larger As concentrations decrease the ferromagnetic Curie temperature ($T_{\rm C}$) and saturation magnetization. This work also describes the growth and characterization of Fe$_{4.8}$AsTe$_2$ single crystals that are structurally analogous to Fe$_{5-x}$GeTe$_2$ but with some phase stability complications. Magnetization measurements reveal dominant antiferromagnetic behavior in Fe$_{4.8}$AsTe$_2$ with a Néel temperature of $T_{\rm N}$ $\approx$42K. A field-induced spin-flop below $T_{\rm N}$ results in a switch from negative to positive magnetoresistance, with significant hysteresis causing butterfly-shaped resistance loops. In addition to reporting the properties of Fe$_{4.8}$AsTe$_2$, this work shows the importance of manipulating the individual magnetic sublattices in Fe$_{5-x}$GeTe$_2$ and motivates further efforts to control the magnetic properties in related materials by fine tuning of the Fermi energy or crystal chemistry.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega
arxiv.org

Observation of spin-dependent dual ferromagnetism in perovskite ruthenates

Sungsoo Hahn, Byungmin Sohn, Minjae Kim, Jeong Rae Kim, Soonsang Huh, Younsik Kim, Wonshik Kyung, Minsoo Kim, Donghan Kim, Youngdo Kim, Tae Won Noh, Ji Hoon Shim, Changyoung Kim. We performed in-situ angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) and spin-resolved ARPES (SARPES) experiments to investigate the relationship between electronic band structures and...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Path Verification for Dynamic Indirect Illumination

(1), Michael Doggett (1), Erik Sintorn (2) ((1) Lund University, Sweden, (2) Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden) In this paper we present a technique that improves rendering performance for real-time scenes with ray traced lighting in the presence of dynamic lights and objects. In particular we verify photon paths from the previous frame against dynamic objects in the current frame, and show how most photon paths are still valid. When using area lights, we use a data structure to store light distribution that tracks light paths allowing photons to be reused when the light source is moving in the scene. We also show that by reusing paths when the error in the reflected energy is below a threshold value, even more paths can be reused. We apply this technique to Indirect Illumination using a screen space photon splatting rendering engine. By reusing photon paths and applying our error threshold, our method can reduce the number of rays traced by up to 5x, and improve performance by up to 2x.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Regret Minimization for Control of Non-stationary Linear Dynamical Systems

We consider the problem of controlling a Linear Quadratic Regulator (LQR) system over a finite horizon $T$ with fixed and known cost matrices $Q,R$, but unknown and non-stationary dynamics $\{A_t, B_t\}$. The sequence of dynamics matrices can be arbitrary, but with a total variation, $V_T$, assumed to be $o(T)$ and unknown to the controller. Under the assumption that a sequence of stabilizing, but potentially sub-optimal controllers is available for all $t$, we present an algorithm that achieves the optimal dynamic regret of $\tilde{\mathcal{O}}\left(V_T^{2/5}T^{3/5}\right)$. With piece-wise constant dynamics, our algorithm achieves the optimal regret of $\tilde{\mathcal{O}}(\sqrt{ST})$ where $S$ is the number of switches. The crux of our algorithm is an adaptive non-stationarity detection strategy, which builds on an approach recently developed for contextual Multi-armed Bandit problems. We also argue that non-adaptive forgetting (e.g., restarting or using sliding window learning with a static window size) may not be regret optimal for the LQR problem, even when the window size is optimally tuned with the knowledge of $V_T$. The main technical challenge in the analysis of our algorithm is to prove that the ordinary least squares (OLS) estimator has a small bias when the parameter to be estimated is non-stationary. Our analysis also highlights that the key motif driving the regret is that the LQR problem is in spirit a bandit problem with linear feedback and locally quadratic cost. This motif is more universal than the LQR problem itself, and therefore we believe our results should find wider application.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Phase diagram and post-quench dynamics in a double spin-chain system in transverse fields

We propose and explore the physics of a toy multiferroic model by coupling two distinct dipolar XXZ models in transverse fields. We determine first the rich ground-state phase diagram of the model using density matrix renormalization group techniques. Then, we explore the dynamics of the system after global and local quenches, using the time-evolving block decimation algorithm. After a global quench, the system displays decaying coupled oscillations of the electric and magnetic spins, in agreement with the Eigenstate Thermalization Hypothesis (ETH) for many-body interacting quantum systems. Notably, the spin-spin interactions lead to a sizeable quadratic shift in the oscillation frequency as the inter-chain coupling is increased. Local quenches lead to a light-cone-like propagation of excitations. In this case, the inter-chain coupling drives a transfer of energy between the chains that generates a novel fast spin-wave mode along the 'magnetic' chain at the speed of the 'electric' spin-wave. This suggests a limited control mechanism for faster information transfer in magnetic spin chains using electric fields that harnesses the electric dipoles as intermediaries.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-Hermitian indirect exchange interaction in a topological insulator coupled to a ferromagnetic metal

We theoretically demonstrate non-Hermitian indirect interaction between two magnetic impurities placed at the interface between a 3D topological insulator and a ferromagnetic metal. The coupling of topological insulator and the ferromagnet introduces not only Zeeman exchange field on the surface states but also broadening to transfer the charge and spin between the surface states of the topological insulator and the metallic states of the ferromagnet. While the former provides bandgap at the charge neutrality point, the latter causes non-Hermiticity. Using the Green's function method, we calculate the range functions of magnetic impurity interactions. We show that the charge decay rate provides a coupling between evanescent modes near the bandgap and traveling modes near the band edge. However, the spin decay rate induces a stronger coupling than the charge decay rate so that higher energy traveling modes can be coupled to lower energy evanescent ones. This results in a non-monotonic behavior of the range functions in terms of distance and decay rates in the subgap regime. In the over gap regime, depending on the type of decay rate and on the distance, the amplitude of spatial oscillations would be damped or promoted.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Time-ordering in Heisenberg's equation of motion as related to spontaneous radiation

Despite many years of research into Raman phenomena, the problem of how to include both spontaneous and stimulated Raman scattering into a unified set of partial differential equations persists. The issue is solved by formulating the quantum dynamics in the Heisenberg picture with a rigorous accounting for both time- and normal-ordering of the operators. It is shown how this can be done in a simple, straightforward way. Firstly, the technique is applied to a two-level Raman system, and comparison of analytical and numerical results verifies the approach. A connection to a fully time-dependent Langevin operator method is made for the spontaneous initiation of stimulated Raman scattering. Secondly, the technique is demonstrated for the much-studied two-level atom both in vacuum and in a lossy dielectric medium. It is shown to be fully consistent with accepted theories: using the rotating wave approximation, the Einstein A coefficient for the rate of spontaneous emission from a two-level atom can be derived in a manner parallel to the Weisskopf"“Wigner approximation. The Lamb frequency shift is also calculated. It is shown throughout that field operators corresponding to spontaneous radiative terms do not commute with atomic/molecular operators. The approach may prove useful in many areas, including modeling the propagation of next-generation high-energy, high-intensity ultrafast laser pulses as well as spontaneous radiative processes in lossy media.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Relating spin-polarized STM imaging and inelastic neutron scattering in the van-der-Waals ferromagnet Fe3GeTe2

Christopher Trainer, Olivia R. Armitage, Harry Lane, Luke C. Rhodes, Edmond Chan, Izidor Benedičič, Jose A. Rodriguez-Rivera, Oscar Fabelo, Chris Stock, Peter Wahl. Van-der-Waals (vdW) ferromagnets have enabled the development of heterostructures assembled from exfoliated monolayers with spintronics functionalities, making it important to understand and ultimately tune their magnetic properties at the microscopic level. Information about the magnetic properties of these systems comes so far largely from macroscopic techniques, with little being known about the microscopic magnetic properties. Here, we combine spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy and quasi-particle interference imaging with neutron scattering to establish the magnetic and electronic properties of the metallic vdW ferromagnet Fe3GeTe2. By imaging domain walls at the atomic scale, we can relate the domain wall width to the exchange interaction and magnetic anisotropy extracted from the magnon dispersion as measured in inelastic neutron scattering, with excellent agreement between the two techniques. From comparison with Density Functional Theory calculations we can assign the quasi-particle interference to be dominated by spin-majority bands. We find a dimensional dichotomy of the bands at the Fermi energy: bands of minority character are predominantly two-dimensional in character, whereas the bands of majority character are three-dimensional. We expect that this will enable new design principles for spintronics devices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Neuronal avalanches and critical dynamics of brain waves

Analytical expressions for scaling of brain wave spectra derived from the general nonlinear wave Hamiltonian form show excellent agreement with experimental "neuronal avalanche" data. The theory of the weakly evanescent nonlinear brain wave dynamics reveals the underlying collective processes hidden behind the phenomenological statistical description of the neuronal avalanches and connects together the whole range of brain activity states, from oscillatory wave-like modes, to neuronal avalanches, to incoherent spiking, showing that the neuronal avalanches are just the manifestation of the different nonlinear side of wave processes abundant in cortical tissue. In a more broad way these results show that a system of wave modes interacting through all possible combinations of the third order nonlinear terms described by a general wave Hamiltonian necessarily produces anharmonic wave modes with temporal and spatial scaling properties that follow scale free power laws. To the best of our knowledge this was never reported in the physical literature and may be applicable to many physical systems that involve wave processes and not just to neuronal avalanches.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

QMC study of the chiral Heisenberg Gross-Neveu universality class

We investigate a quantum criticality of an antiferromagnetic phase transition in the Hubbard model on a square lattice with a $d$-wave pairing field by large-scale auxiliary-field quantum Monte Carlo simulations. Since the $d$-wave pairing filed induces Dirac cones in the non-interacting single-particle spectrum, the quantum criticality should correspond to the chiral Heisenberg universality class in terms of the Gross-Neveu theory, which is the same as those expected in the Hubbard model on the honeycomb lattice, despite the unit cells being different (e.g., they contain one and two sites, respectively). We show that both the two phase transitions, expected to occur on the square and on the honeycomb lattices, indeed have the same quantum criticality. We also argue that details of the models, i.e., the way of counting the total number $N$ of fermion components and the anisotropy of the Dirac cones, do not change the critical exponents.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Tuning scalar spin chirality in ultrathin films of the kagome-lattice ferromagnet FeSn

Non-coplanar spin textures with finite scalar spin chirality can be artificially induced at surfaces and interfaces through the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction. However, stabilizing a proper magnetic skyrmion crystal via this route remains elusive. Here, using an epitaxial bilayer of platinum and geometrically frustrated kagome-lattice ferromagnet Fe3Sn, we show the possible formation of a two-dimensional skyrmion crystal under well-regulated Fe3Sn thickness conditions. Magnetization measurements reveal that the magnetic anisotropy is systematically varied from an inherent in-plane type to a perpendicular type with the thickness reduction. Below approximately 0.5"‰nm, we clearly detect a topological Hall effect that provides evidence for finite scalar spin chirality. Our topological Hall effect analysis, combined with theoretical simulations, not only establishes its interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction origin, but also indicates the emergence of a stable skyrmion crystal phase, demonstrating the potential of kagome-lattice ferromagnets in spin chirality engineering using thin-film nanostructures.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Cosmological dynamics of f(R) models in dynamical system analysis

In this work we try to understand the late time acceleration of the universe by assuming some modification in the geometry of the space and using dynamical system analysis. This technique allows to understand the behavior of the universe without analytically solving the field equations. We study the acceleration phase of the universe and stability properties of the critical points which could be compared with observational results. We consider an asymptotic behavior of two particular models $f(R) = R - \mu R_{c} \frac{(R/R_c)^{2n}}{(R/R_c)^{2n} + 1}$ and $f(R) = R - \mu R_{c} \left[ 1 - (1 + R^2/R_{c}^2)^{-n} \right]$ with $n,\mu, R_c >0$ for the study. As a first case we fix the value of $\mu$ and analyzed for all $n$. Later as second case, we fix the value of $n$ and calculation are done for all $\mu$. At the end all the calculations for the generalized case have been shown and results have been discussed in detail.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy