Critical spin dynamics of Heisenberg ferromagnets revisited

Christopher Trainer, Olivia R. Armitage, Harry Lane, Luke C. Rhodes, Edmond Chan, Izidor Benedičič, Jose A. Rodriguez-Rivera, Oscar Fabelo, Chris Stock, Peter Wahl. Van-der-Waals (vdW) ferromagnets have enabled the development of heterostructures assembled from exfoliated monolayers with spintronics functionalities, making it important to understand and ultimately tune their magnetic properties at the microscopic level. Information about the magnetic properties of these systems comes so far largely from macroscopic techniques, with little being known about the microscopic magnetic properties. Here, we combine spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy and quasi-particle interference imaging with neutron scattering to establish the magnetic and electronic properties of the metallic vdW ferromagnet Fe3GeTe2. By imaging domain walls at the atomic scale, we can relate the domain wall width to the exchange interaction and magnetic anisotropy extracted from the magnon dispersion as measured in inelastic neutron scattering, with excellent agreement between the two techniques. From comparison with Density Functional Theory calculations we can assign the quasi-particle interference to be dominated by spin-majority bands. We find a dimensional dichotomy of the bands at the Fermi energy: bands of minority character are predominantly two-dimensional in character, whereas the bands of majority character are three-dimensional. We expect that this will enable new design principles for spintronics devices.
