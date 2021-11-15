Functionalized few-layer silicene nanosheets: density functional theory on stability, structural, and electronic properties

Very often, in the course of uncertainty quantification tasks or data analysis, one has to deal with high-dimensional random variables (RVs). A high-dimensional RV can be described by its probability density (pdf) and/or by the corresponding probability characteristic functions (pcf), or by a polynomial chaos (PCE) or similar expansion. Here the interest is mainly to compute characterisations like the entropy, or relations between two distributions, like their Kullback-Leibler divergence. These are all computed from the pdf, which is often not available directly, and it is a computational challenge to even represent it in a numerically feasible fashion in case the dimension $d$ is even moderately large. In this regard, we propose to represent the density by a high order tensor product, and approximate this in a low-rank format. We show how to go from the pcf or functional representation to the pdf. This allows us to reduce the computational complexity and storage cost from an exponential to a linear. The characterisations such as entropy or the $f$-divergences need the possibility to compute point-wise functions of the pdf. This normally rather trivial task becomes more difficult when the pdf is approximated in a low-rank tensor format, as the point values are not directly accessible any more. The data is considered as an element of a high order tensor space. The considered algorithms are independent of the representation of the data as a tensor. All that we require is that the data can be considered as an element of an associative, commutative algebra with an inner product. Such an algebra is isomorphic to a commutative sub-algebra of the usual matrix algebra, allowing the use of matrix algorithms to accomplish the mentioned tasks.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO