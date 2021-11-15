ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Functionalized few-layer silicene nanosheets: density functional theory on stability, structural, and electronic properties

By Bruno Ipaves, João F. Justo, Lucy V. C. Assali
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Using density functional theory calculations, we investigated the properties of few-layer silicene nanosheets, namely bilayers and trilayers, functionalized with group-III or group-V atoms of the periodic table. We considered the Si$_2$X$_2$ bilayers and the Si$_2$X$_4$ trilayers, X = B, N, Al, P. We computed the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

turboEELS -- A code for the simulation of the electron energy loss and inelastic X-ray scattering spectra using the Liouville-Lanczos approach to time-dependent density-functional perturbation theory

We introduce turboEELS, an implementation of the Liouville-Lanczos approach to linearized time-dependent density-functional theory, designed to simulate electron energy loss and inelastic X-ray scattering spectra in periodic solids. turboEELS is open-source software distributed under the terms of the GPL as a component of Quantum ESPRESSO. As with other components, turboEELS is optimized to run on a variety of different platforms, from laptops to massively parallel architectures, using native mathematical libraries (LAPACK and FFTW) and a hierarchy of custom parallelization layers built on top of MPI.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Spin Hurwitz theory and Miwa transform for the Schur Q-functions

Schur functions are the common eigenfunctions of generalized cut-and-join operators which form a closed algebra. They can be expressed as differential operators in time-variables and also through the eigenvalues of auxiliary $N\times N$ matrices $X$, known as Miwa variables. Relevant for the cubic Kontsevich model and also for spin Hurwitz theory is an alternative set of Schur Q-functions. They appear in representation theory of the Sergeev group, which is a substitute of the symmetric group, related to the exceptional superalgebras $\mathfrak{q}(N)$. The corresponding spin $\hat{\cal W}$-operators were recently found in terms of time-derivatives, but a substitute of the Miwa parametrization remained unknown, which is an essential complication for the matrix model technique and further developments. We demonstrate that the Miwa representation, in this case, involves a fermionic matrix $\Psi$ in addition to $X$, but its realization using supermatrices is {\it not} quite naive.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The effect of the energy functional on the pasta-phase properties of catalysed neutron stars

Nuclear pasta, that is an inhomogeneous distribution of nuclear matter characterised by non-spherical clustered structures, is expected to occur in a narrow spatial region at the bottom of the inner crust of neutron stars, but the width of the pasta layer is strongly model dependent. In the framework of a compressible liquid-drop model, we use Bayesian inference to analyse the constraints on the sub-saturation energy functional and surface tension imposed by both ab-initio chiral perturbation theory calculations and experimental measurements of nuclear masses. The posterior models are used to obtain general predictions for the crust-pasta and pasta-core transition with controlled uncertainties. A correlation study allows extracting the most influential parameters for the calculation of the pasta phases. The important role of high-order empirical parameters and the surface tension is underlined.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dissipation and spontaneous emission in quantum electrodynamical density functional theory based on optimized effective potential: A proof of concept study

We generalize the optimized effective potential (OEP) formalism in the quantum electrodynamical density functional theory (QEDFT) to the case of continuous distribution of photon modes, and study its applicability to dissipative dynamics of electron systems interacting with photons of lossy cavities. Specifically, we test whether this technique is capable of capturing the quantum features of electron-photon interaction related to spontaneous emission and the corresponding energy transfer from the electrons to cavity photons. For this purpose, we analyze a discrete three-site system with one electron coupled to photons of the cavity, which, in fact, is a minimal model allowing to eliminate classical radiation and the corresponding energy loss, but still have nontrivial density dynamics. By considering two typical spectral densities of photon modes, modeling (i) lossy cavity with Lorentzian broadening of photon peaks, and (ii) the Ohmic bath, and several representative dynamical regimes, we find that OEP-QEDFT demonstrates a good qualitative and quantitative performance, especially in the case when the disspation is dominated by one-photon processes.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ion#N Al#Aa#Ab Si#Abc Si
arxiv.org

Unpolarized DIS structure functions in Double-L8ogarithmic Approximation

We present description of the DIS structure functions F_1 and F_2 at small $x$ obtained in double-logarithmic approximation (DLA). First we clarify our previous results on F_1 and then obtain explicit expressions for F_2. Our calculations confirm our previous. result that the small-$x$ asymptotics of F_1 is controlled by a...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Global performance of covariant density functional theory in description of charge radii and related indicators

A short review of existing efforts to understand charge radii and related indicators on a global scale within the covariant density functional theory (CDFT) is presented. Using major classes of covariant energy density functionals (CEDFs), the global accuracy of the description of experimental absolute and differential charge radii within the CDFT framework has been established. This assessment is supplemented by an evaluation of theoretical statistical and systematic uncertainties in the description of charge radii. New results on the accuracy of the description of differential charge radii in deformed actinides and light superheavy nuclei are presented and the role of octupole deformation in their reproduction is evaluated. Novel mechanisms leading to odd-even staggering in charge radii are discussed. Finally, we analyze the role of self-consistency effects in an accurate description of differential charge radii.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Local Normal Forms of Noncommutative Functions

This article describes local normal forms of functions in noncommuting variables, up to equivalence generated by isomorphism of noncommutative Jacobi algebras, extending singularity theory in the style of Arnold's commutative local normal forms into the noncommutative realm. This generalisation unveils many new phenomena, including an ADE classification when the Jacobi ring has dimension zero and, by suitably taking limits, a further ADE classification in dimension one. These are natural generalisations of the simple singularities and those with infinite multiplicity in Arnold's classification. We obtain normal forms away from some exceptional Type E cases. Remarkably these normal forms have no moduli, and the key new feature is that the noncommutative world affords larger families, and there are many more examples of each type.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Function-on-function linear quantile regression

In this study, we propose a function-on-function linear quantile regression model that allows for more than one functional predictor to establish a more flexible and robust approach. The proposed model is first transformed into a finite-dimensional space via the functional principal component analysis paradigm in the estimation phase. It is then approximated using the estimated functional principal component functions, and the estimated parameter of the quantile regression model is constructed based on the principal component scores. In addition, we propose a Bayesian information criterion to determine the optimum number of truncation constants used in the functional principal component decomposition. Moreover, a stepwise forward procedure and the Bayesian information criterion are used to determine the significant predictors for including in the model. We employ a nonparametric bootstrap procedure to construct prediction intervals for the response functions. The finite sample performance of the proposed method is evaluated via several Monte Carlo experiments and an empirical data example, and the results produced by the proposed method are compared with the ones from existing models.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Ground-state properties of the narrowest zigzag graphene nanoribbon from quantum Monte Carlo and comparison with density functional theory

By means of quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) calculations from first principles, we study the ground-state properties of the narrowest zigzag graphene nanoribbon, with an infinite linear acene structure. We show that this quasi-one-dimensional system is correlated and its ground state is made of localized $\pi$ electrons whose spins are antiferromagnetically (AFM) ordered. The AFM stablization energy (36(3) meV per carbon atom) and the absolute magnetization (1.13(1) $\mu_\textrm{B}$ per unit cell) predicted by QMC are sizable, and they suggest the survival of antiferromagnetic correlations above room temperature. These values can be reproduced to some extent by density functional theory (DFT) only by assuming strong interactions, either within the DFT+U framework or using hybrid functionals. Based on our QMC results, we then provide the strength of Hubbard repulsion in DFT+U suitable for this class of systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On Affine Hilbert Functions of Unions of Layers in Finite Grids

The affine Hilbert function is a classical algebraic object that has been central, among other tools, to the development of the polynomial method in combinatorics. Owing to its concrete connections with Gröbner basis theory, as well as its applicability in several areas like computational complexity, combinatorial geometry, and coding theory, an important line of enquiry is to understand the affine Hilbert function of structured sets of points in the affine space.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An ensemble approach to the structure-function problem in microbial communities

The metabolic activity of microbes has played an essential role in the evolution and persistence of life on Earth. Microbial metabolism plays a primary role in the flow of carbon, nitrogen and other elements through the biosphere on a global scale. Microbes perform these metabolic activities in the context of complex communities comprised of many species that interact in dynamic and spatially-structured environments. Molecular genetics has revealed many of the metabolic pathways microbes utilize to generate energy and biomass. However, most of this knowledge is derived from model organisms, so we have a limited view of role of the massive genomic diversity in the wild on metabolic phenotypes. Further, we are only beginning to glimpse the principles governing how the metabolism of a community emerges from the collective action of its constituent members. As a result, one of the biggest challenges in the field is to understand how the metabolic activity of a community emerges from the genomic structure of the constituents. Here we propose an approach to this problem that rests on the quantitative analysis of metabolic activity in ensembles of microbial communities. We propose quantifying metabolic fluxes in diverse communities, either in the laboratory or the wild. We suggest that using sequencing data to quantify the genomic, taxonomic or transcriptional variation across an ensemble of communities can reveal low-dimensional descriptions of community structure that can explain or predict their emergent metabolic activity. We survey the types of communities for which this approach might be best suited and then review the analytical techniques available for quantifying metabolite dynamics in communities. Finally, we discuss what types of data analysis approaches might be lucrative for learning the structure-function mapping in communities from these data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reliability Function of Quantum Information Decoupling

Quantum information decoupling is an important quantum information processing task, which has found broad applications. In this paper, we characterize the performance of catalytic quantum information decoupling regarding the exponential rate under which perfect decoupling is approached, namely, the reliability function. We have obtained the exact formula when the decoupling cost is not larger than a critical value. In the situation of high cost, we provide upper and lower bounds. This result is then applied to quantum state merging and correlation erasure, exploiting their connection to decoupling. As technical tools, we derive the exponents for smoothing the conditional min-entropy and max-information, and we prove a novel bound for the convex-split lemma.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rodents as a model for functional connectivity in humans

Nan Xu, Theodore J. LaGrow, Nmachi Anumba, Xiaodi Zhang, Behnaz Yousefi, Azalea Lee, Yasmine Bassil, Gloria Perrin Clavijo, Vahid Khalilzad, Eric Maltbie, Lisa Meyer-Baese, Maysam Nezafati, Harry Watters, Wen-Ju Pan, Shella Keilholz. Resting-state functional magnetic resonant imaging (rs-fMRI) is increasingly utilized for the investigation of normal and pathological brain activity....
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optical and dielectric properties of MoO$_3$ nanosheets for van der Waals heterostructures

Two-dimensional (2D) insulators are a key element in the design and fabrication of van der Waals heterostructures. They are vital as transparent dielectric spacers whose thickness can influence both the photonic, electronic, and optoelectronic properties of 2D devices. Simultaneously, they provide protection of the active layers in the heterostructure. For these critical roles, hexagonal Boron Nitride (hBN) is the dominant choice due to its large bandgap, atomic flatness, low defect density, and encapsulation properties. However, the broad catalogue of 2D insulators offers exciting opportunities to replace hBN in certain applications that require transparent thin layers with additional optical degrees of freedom. Here we investigate the potential of single-crystalline Molybdenum Oxide (MoO$_3$) as an alternative 2D insulator for the design of nanodevices that require precise adjustment of the light polarization at the nanometer scale. First, we measure the wavelength-dependent refractive indices of MoO$_3$ along its three main crystal axes and determine the in-plane and out-of-plane anisotropy of its optical properties. We find the birefringence in MoO$_3$ nanosheets compares favorably with other 2D materials that exhibit strong birefringence, such as black phosphorus, ReS$_2$, or ReSe$_2$, in particular in the visible spectral range where MoO$_3$ has the unique advantage of transparency. Finally, we demonstrate the suitability of MoO$_3$ for dielectric encapsulation by reporting linewidth narrowing and reduced inhomogeneous broadening of 2D excitons and optically active quantum emitters, respectively, in a prototypical monolayer transition-metal dichalcogenide semiconductor. These results show the potential of MoO$_3$ as a 2D dielectric layer for manipulation of the light polarization in vertical 2D heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers may have unlocked function of mysterious structure found on neurons

For 30 years, mysterious clusters of proteins found on the cell body of neurons in the hippocampus, a part of the brain, both intrigued and baffled James Trimmer. Now, the distinguished professor of physiology and membrane biology at the UC Davis School of Medicine may finally have an answer. In a new study published in PNAS, Trimmer and his colleagues reveal these protein clusters are calcium signaling "hotspots" in the neuron that play a crucial role in activating gene transcription.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the integer sets with the same representation functions

Let $\mathbb{N}$ be the set of all nonnegative integers. For $S\subseteq \mathbb{N}$ and $n\in \mathbb{N}$, let $R_S(n)$ denote the number of solutions of the equation $n=s_1+s_2$, $s_1,s_2\in S$ and $s_1<s_2$. Let $A$ be the set of all nonnegative integers which contain an even number of digits $1$ in their binary representations and $B=\mathbb{N}\setminus A$. Put $A_l=A\cap [0,2^l-1]$ and $B_l=B\cap [0,2^l-1]$. In 2017, Kiss and Sándor proved that, if $C\cup D=[0,m]$, $0\in C$ and $C\cap D=\{r\}$, then $R_C(n)=R_D(n)$ for every positive integer $n$ if and only if there exists an integer $l\ge 1$ such that $r=2^{2l}-1$, $m=2^{2l+1}-2$, $C=A_{2l}\cup (2^{2l}-1+B_{2l})$ and $D=B_{2l}\cup (2^{2l}-1+A_{2l})$. This solved a problem of Chen and Lev. In this paper, we prove that, if $C \cup D=[0, m]\setminus \{r\}$ with $0<r<m$, $C \cap D=\emptyset$ and $0 \in C$, then $R_{C}(n)=R_{D}(n)$ for any nonnegative integer $n$ if and only if there exists an integer $l \geq 2$ such that $m=2^{l}$, $r=2^{l-1}$, $C=A_{l-1} \cup\left(2^{l-1}+1+B_{l-1}\right)$ and $D=B_{l-1} \cup\left(2^{l-1}+1+A_{l-1}\right)$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Computing f-Divergences and Distances of High-Dimensional Probability Density Functions -- Low-Rank Tensor Approximations

Very often, in the course of uncertainty quantification tasks or data analysis, one has to deal with high-dimensional random variables (RVs). A high-dimensional RV can be described by its probability density (pdf) and/or by the corresponding probability characteristic functions (pcf), or by a polynomial chaos (PCE) or similar expansion. Here the interest is mainly to compute characterisations like the entropy, or relations between two distributions, like their Kullback-Leibler divergence. These are all computed from the pdf, which is often not available directly, and it is a computational challenge to even represent it in a numerically feasible fashion in case the dimension $d$ is even moderately large. In this regard, we propose to represent the density by a high order tensor product, and approximate this in a low-rank format. We show how to go from the pcf or functional representation to the pdf. This allows us to reduce the computational complexity and storage cost from an exponential to a linear. The characterisations such as entropy or the $f$-divergences need the possibility to compute point-wise functions of the pdf. This normally rather trivial task becomes more difficult when the pdf is approximated in a low-rank tensor format, as the point values are not directly accessible any more. The data is considered as an element of a high order tensor space. The considered algorithms are independent of the representation of the data as a tensor. All that we require is that the data can be considered as an element of an associative, commutative algebra with an inner product. Such an algebra is isomorphic to a commutative sub-algebra of the usual matrix algebra, allowing the use of matrix algorithms to accomplish the mentioned tasks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Exploring the structures, stability, and light absorption properties of three thiostannates synthesised at similar conditions

We present the synthesis, crystal structures and optical properties of three thiostannates prepared by using 1-(2-aminoethyl)piperazine (AEPz) as structure directing agent. Two of the thiostannates are layered materials (AEPz-SnS-1 and AEPz:EtOH-SnS-1) consisting of [Sn3S72âˆ’]n sheets with organic cations located in-between. The third compound is a molecular thiostannate (Sn2S6(AEPzH2)2) composed of dimeric Sn2S64âˆ’ and AEPzH22+. In preparation of the layered compounds, the use of AEPz as the only solvent results in AEPz-SnS-1 with regular hexagonal pores and crystallographically disordered organic cations. In contrast, a mixture of AEPz and absolute ethanol gives AEPz:EtOH-SnS-1 with distorted hexagonal pores and ordered cations between the layers. The influence of cation order on the light absorption properties and the material thermal stability was investigated through thermal treatment of the layered compounds up to 200Â Â°C. Both compounds show colour changes when heated, but cation order results in larger thermal stability. For AEPz-SnS-1, a decreased inter-layer distance and substantial loss of organic matter was observed when heated. However, pair distribution function analysis reveals that the local in-layer thiostannate structure of AEPz-SnS-1 remains unchanged. In contrast, AEPz:EtOH-SnS-1 does not undergo noticeable structural changes by the thermal treatment. All materials are optical semiconductors with band gaps of 3.0"“3.1Â eV.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Hybrid transforms of constructible functions

We introduce a general definition of hybrid transforms for constructible functions. These are integral transforms combining Lebesgue integration and Euler calculus. Lebesgue integration gives access to well-studied kernels and to regularity results, while Euler calculus conveys topological information and allows for compatibility with operations on constructible functions. We conduct a systematic study of such transforms and introduce two new ones: the Euler-Fourier and Euler-Laplace transforms. We show that the first has a left inverse and that the second provides a satisfactory generalization of Govc and Hepworth's persistent magnitude to constructible sheaves, in particular to multi-parameter persistent modules. Finally, we prove index-theoretic formulae expressing a wide class of hybrid transforms as generalized Euler integral transforms. This yields expectation formulae for transforms of constructible functions associated to (sub)level-sets persistence of random Gaussian filtrations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The hydrodynamic theory of dynamical correlation functions in the XX chain

By the hydrodynamic linear response theory, dynamical correlation functions decay as power laws along certain velocities, determined by the flux Jacobian. Such correlations are obtained by hydrodynamic projections, and physically, they are due to propagating "sound waves" or generalisation thereof, transporting conserved quantities between the observables. However, some observables do not emit sound waves, such as order parameters associated to symmetry breaking. In these cases correlation functions decay exponentially everywhere, a behaviour not captured by the hydrodynamic linear response theory. Focussing on spin-spin correlation functions in the XX quantum chain, we first review how hydrodynamic linear response works, emphasising that the necessary fluid cell averaging washes out oscillatory effects. We then show how, beyond linear response, Euler hydrodynamics can still predict the exponential decay of correlation functions of order parameters. This is done by accounting for the large-scale fluctuations of domain walls, via the recently developed ballistic fluctuation theory. We use the framework of generalised hydrodynamics, which is particularly simple in this model due to its free fermion description. In particular, this reproduces, by elementary calculations, the exponential decay in the celebrated formulae by A.R. Its, A.G. Izergin, V.E. Korepin, N.A. Slavnov (1993) and by X. Jie (1998), which were originally obtained by intricate Fredholm determinant analysis; and gives a new formula in a parameter domain where no result was obtained before. We confirm the results by numerical simulations.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy