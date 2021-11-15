Thermal diffusivity recovery and defect annealing kinetics of self-ion implanted tungsten probed by insitu Transient Grating Spectroscopy

Efficient and controlled charge transport in networks of semiconducting single-walled carbon nanotubes is the basis for their application in electronic devices, especially in field-effect transistors and thermoelectrics. The recent advances in selective growth, purification, and sorting of semiconducting and even monochiral carbon nanotubes have enabled field-effect transistors with high carrier mobilities and on/off current ratios that were impossible a few years ago. They have also allowed researchers to examine the microscopic interplay of parameters such as nanotube length, density, diameter distribution, carrier density, intentional and unintentional defects, dielectric environment, etc., and their impact on the macroscopic charge transport properties in a rational and reproducible manner. This review discusses various models that are considered for charge transport in nanotube networks and the experimental methods to characterize and investigate transport beyond simple conductivity or transistor measurements. Static and dynamic absorption, photoluminescence and electroluminescence spectroscopy, as well as scanning probe techniques (e.g., conductive atomic force microscopy, Kelvin probe force microscopy), and their unique insights in the distribution of charge carriers in a given nanotube network and the resulting current pathways will be introduced. Finally, recommendations for further optimization of nanotube network devices and a list of remaining challenges are provided.
Comments / 0