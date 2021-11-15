ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal diffusivity recovery and defect annealing kinetics of self-ion implanted tungsten probed by insitu Transient Grating Spectroscopy

By Abdallah Reza, Guanze He, Cody A. Dennett, Hongbing Yu, Kenichiro Mizohata, Felix Hofmann
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Tungsten is a promising candidate material for plasma-facing armour components in future fusion reactors. A key concern is irradiation-induced degradation of its normally excellent thermal transport properties. In this comprehensive study, thermal diffusivity degradation in ion-implanted tungsten and its evolution from room temperature (RT) to 1073 K is...



arxiv.org

Coherent surface-to-bulk vibrational coupling in the 2D topologically trivial insulator Bi2Se3 monitored by ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy

Ultrafast carrier relaxation in the 2D topological insulator (TI) Bi2Se3 [gapped Dirac surface states (SS)] and how it inherits ultrafast relaxation in the 3D TI Bi2Se3 (gapless Dirac SS) remains a challenge for developing new optoelectronic devices based on these materials. Here ultrashort (100 fs) pumping pulses of ~340 nm wavelength (~3.65 eV photon energy) were applied to study ultrafast electron relaxation in the 2D TI Bi2Se3 films with a thickness of 2 and 5 quintuple layers (~2 and ~5 nm, respectively) using transient absorption (TA) spectroscopy in the ultraviolet-visible spectral region (1.65 - 3.85 eV). The negative and positive contributions of TA spectra were attributed to absorption bleaching that mostly occur in the bulk states and to the inverse bremsstrahlung type free carrier absorption in the surface states, respectively. Owing to this direct and selective access to the bulk and surface carrier dynamics, we were able to monitor coherent longitudinal optical (LO) phonon oscillations, which were successively launched in the bulk and surface states by the front of the relaxing electron population within the LO-phonon cascade emission. We have also recognized the coherent surface-to-bulk vibrational coupling that appears through the phase-dependent amplitude variations of coherent LO-phonon oscillations. This unique behavior manifests itself predominantly for the topologically trivial insulator phase of the 2D TI Bi2Se3 (2 nm thick film) in the photon energy range (~2.0 - 2.25 eV) where efficient energy exchange between the bulk and surface states occurs. We also found that the coherent surface-to-bulk vibrational coupling significantly weakens with increasing both the Bi2Se3 film thickness and pumping power.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Chemical-state analyses of Ni, Zn, and W ions in NiWO$_4$-ZnWO$_4$ solid solutions by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy

The chemical states of Ni, Zn, and W in microcrystalline NiWO$_4$-ZnWO$_4$ solid solutions were studied by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The recorded spectra of the Ni 2p, Zn 2p, and W 4f photoelectron lines and Ni L$_2$M$_{23}$M$_{45}$, Zn L$_3$M$_{45}$M$_{45}$, and W N$_4$N$_{67}$N$_{7}$ Auger-transition lines show pronounced changes with increasing Zn concentration. The positions of the resolved photoelectron and Auger-transition lines were combined to construct so-called chemical-state plots (Wagner or Auger-parameter plots) for metal ions in solid solutions. With increasing Zn concentration, the Auger parameter increases for Ni and decreases for W, thus evidencing a lowering and an increase of the electronic polarizability around core-ionized Ni and W ions, respectively. At the same time, the character of Zn-O bonds and the local structure around Zn ions do not change. It is concluded that the dilution of NiWO$_4$ with Zn ions is accompanied by an increase of the Ni-O bond ionicity and an increase of the W-O bond covalency. These changes are attributed to the charge redistribution among [NiO$_6$] and [WO$_6$] structural units. We show that a careful in-depth analysis of XPS data obtained with a laboratory-based X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy system can give chemically sensitive, qualitative information on the changes in the first coordination spheres of each metal ion. This information is otherwise accessible only by synchrotron-based techniques (such as X-ray absorption spectroscopy).
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Large Inverse Transient Phase Response of Titanium-nitride-based Microwave Kinetic Inductance Detectors

Jie Hu, Faouzi Boussaha, Jean-Marc Martin, Paul Nicaise, Christine Chaumont, Samir Beldi, Michel Piat, Piercarlo Bonifacio. Following optical pulses ($\lambda=405~\text{nm}$) on titanium nitride (TiN) Microwave Kinetic Inductance Detectors (MKIDs) cooled down at temperatures $T \le T_c / 20$ ($T_c \simeq 4.6~\text{K}$), we observe a large phase-response highlighting two different modes simultaneously that are nevertheless related. The first corresponds to the well-known transition of cooper-pair breaking into quasi-particles which produces a known phase response. This is immediately followed by a large inverse response lasting several hundreds of microseconds to several milliseconds depending on the temperature. We propose to model this inverse pulse as the thermal perturbation of the superconductor and interaction with two level system (TLS) that reduces the dielectric constant which in turns modify the capacitance and therefore the resonance frequency. The ratio of the TLS responding to the illumination is on the order of that of the area of the inductor to the whole resonator.
SCIENCE
laboratoryequipment.com

Chemists Reveal Potential of NMR Spectroscopy for Microalgae Study

RUDN University chemists together with colleagues from India analyzed the microalgae metabolism at the molecular level using nuclear magnetic resonance. The results identified the strengths and weaknesses of this methodology and showed the most promising areas for future development. The study is published in the Archives of Biochemistry and Biophysics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arxiv.org

Self-similar solutions for resistive diffusion, Ohmic heating and Ettingshausen effects in plasmas of arbitrary $β$

MIF approaches, such as the MagLIF experiment, use magnetic fields in dense plasma to suppress cross-field thermal conduction, attempting to reduce heat losses and trap alpha particles to achieve ignition. However, the magnetic field can introduce other transport effects, some of which are deleterious. An understanding of these processes is thus crucial for accurate modelling of MIF. We generalise past work exploiting self-similar solutions to describe transport processes in planar geometry and compare the model to the radiation-magnetohydrodynamics code Chimera. We solve the 1D extended MHD equations under pressure balance, making no assumptions about the ratio of magnetic and thermal pressures in the plasma. The resulting ODE boundary value problem is solved using a shooting method, combining an implicit ODE solver and a Newton-Raphson root finder. We show that the Nernst effect dominates over resistive diffusion in high $\beta$ plasma, but its significance is reduced as the $\beta$ decreases. On the other hand, we find that Ettingshausen and Ohmic heating effects are dominant in low $\beta$ plasma, and can be observable in even order unity $\beta$ plasma, though in the presence of a strong temperature gradient heat conduction remains dominant. We then present a test problem for the Ohmic heating and Ettingshausen effects which will be useful to validate codes modelling these effects. We also observe that the Ettingshausen effect plays a role in preventing temperature separation when Ohmic heating is strong. Neglecting this term may lead to overestimates for the electron temperature at a vacuum-plasma interface, such as at the edge of a z-pinch. The model developed can be used to provide test problems with arbitrary boundary conditions for magnetohydrodynamics codes, with the ability to freely switch on terms to compare their individual implementations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Probing the magnetic polaron state in the ferromagnetic semiconductor HgCr$_2$Se$_4$ with resistance fluctuation and muon-spin spectroscopy measurements

Merlin Mitschek, Thomas J. Hicken, Shuai Yang, Murray N. Wilson, Francis L. Pratt, Chennan Wang, Stephen J. Blundell, Zhilin Li, Yongqing Li, Tom Lancaster, Jens Müller. Combined resistance noise and muon-spin relaxation ($\mu$SR) measurements of the ferromagnetic semiconductor HgCr$_2$Se$_4$ suggest a degree of magnetoelectric coupling and provide evidence for the existence of isolated magnetic polarons. These form at elevated temperatures and undergo a percolation transition with a drastic enhancement of the low-frequency 1/$f$-type charge fluctuations at the insulator-to-metal transition at $\sim 95 - 98$ K in the vicinity of the magnetic ordering temperature $T_C \sim 105 - 107$ K. Upon approaching the percolation threshold from above, the strikingly unusual dynamics of a distinct two-level fluctuator superimposed on the $1/f$ noise can be described by a slowing down of the dynamics of a nanoscale magnetic cluster, a magnetic polaron, when taking into account an effective radius of the polaron depending on the spin correlation length. Coinciding temperature scales found in $\mu$SR and noise measurements suggest changes in the magnetic dynamics over a wide range of frequencies and are consistent with the existence of large polarized and domain-wall-like regions at low temperatures, that result from the freezing of spin dynamics at the magnetic polaron percolation transition.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Model-free approach to the interpretation of restricted and anisotropic self-diffusion in magnetic resonance of biological tissues

Omar Narvaez, Maxime Yon, Hong Jiang, Diana Bernin, Eva Forssell-Aronsson, Alejandra Sierra, Daniel Topgaard. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is the method of choice for noninvasive studies of micrometer-scale structures in biological tissues via their effects on the time/frequency-dependent ("restricted") and anisotropic self-diffusion of water. Traditional MRI relies on pulsed magnetic field gradients to encode the signal with information about translational motion in the direction of the gradient, which convolves fundamentally different aspects-such as bulk diffusivity, restriction, anisotropy, and flow-into a single effective observable lacking specificity to distinguish between biologically plausible microstructural scenarios. To overcome this limitation, we introduce a formal analogy between measuring rotational correlation functions and interaction tensor anisotropies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and investigating translational motion in MRI, which we utilize to convert data acquisition and analysis strategies from NMR of rotational dynamics in macromolecules to MRI of diffusion in biological tissues, yielding model-independent quantitative metrics reporting on relevant microstructural properties with unprecedented specificity. Our model-free approach advances the state-of-the-art in microstructural MRI, thereby enabling new applications to complex multi-component tissues prevalent in both tumors and healthy brain.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Low Thermal Conductivity and Interface Thermal Conductance in SnS2

Saheb Karak (1), Jayanta Bera (2), Suvodeep Paul (1), Satyajit Sahu (2), Surajit Saha (1) ((1) Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal, India (2) Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, Jodhpur, India) After the discovery of graphene, there have been tremendous efforts in...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Charge transport in semiconducting carbon nanotube networks

Efficient and controlled charge transport in networks of semiconducting single-walled carbon nanotubes is the basis for their application in electronic devices, especially in field-effect transistors and thermoelectrics. The recent advances in selective growth, purification, and sorting of semiconducting and even monochiral carbon nanotubes have enabled field-effect transistors with high carrier mobilities and on/off current ratios that were impossible a few years ago. They have also allowed researchers to examine the microscopic interplay of parameters such as nanotube length, density, diameter distribution, carrier density, intentional and unintentional defects, dielectric environment, etc., and their impact on the macroscopic charge transport properties in a rational and reproducible manner. This review discusses various models that are considered for charge transport in nanotube networks and the experimental methods to characterize and investigate transport beyond simple conductivity or transistor measurements. Static and dynamic absorption, photoluminescence and electroluminescence spectroscopy, as well as scanning probe techniques (e.g., conductive atomic force microscopy, Kelvin probe force microscopy), and their unique insights in the distribution of charge carriers in a given nanotube network and the resulting current pathways will be introduced. Finally, recommendations for further optimization of nanotube network devices and a list of remaining challenges are provided.
CHEMISTRY
techxplore.com

Defect distribution in ion-implanted SiC diodes

Silicon carbide (SiC) unipolar semiconductors are in wide commercial use, but their operations are limited by a trade-off relationship between breakdown voltage and specific resistance of the drift layer, or specific on-resistance. Including a super junction structure, which refers to an arrangement of n and p layers in trenches in the drift layer, or enabling bipolar operation in the device provides a way to overcome this unipolar limit. Bipolar operation brings about a large decrease in on-resistance by inducing a conductivity modulation in the drift layer. But bipolar operation is not without its disadvantages. Conduction and switching losses in bipolar devices need to be carefully balanced.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy reveals the dynamics of proteins and nanoparticles in quasi-transparent and miniature samples

Dynamic light scattering techniques are routinely used for numerous industrial and research applications, because they can give access to the motion spectrum of micro- and nano-objects, and therefore to particle sizes or visco-elastic properties. However, measurements are impossible when samples do not scatterer light enough, i.e. when there are too few scattering events due to excessively small scattering cross-sections and/or low concentrations of scatterers. Here, we propose to amplify light scattering efficiency by placing weakly scattering samples inside a Lambertian cavity with high reflectance walls. It produces a 3D isotropic and homogeneous light field that effectively elongates the scattering pathlength by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude, and leads to a dramatic increase in sensitivity. We could indeed measure the diffusion coefficient and size of particles ranging from 5nm to 20 microns with volume fractions as low at 10^(-9) in volumes as low as 100 microliters, and in solvents with refractive index mismatches down to 0.01. With a 10^(4) fold increase in sensitivity compared to classical techniques, we considerably expand the applications of light scattering to highly diluted samples, miniaturized microfluidics samples, and samples practically deemed non-scattering. Beyond the realm of current applications of light scattering techniques, our Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy method (CASS) and its outstanding sensitivity represent a major methodological step towards the study of problems such as the ballistic limit of Brownian motion, the internal dynamics of proteins, or the low frequency dielectric dynamics of liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS

