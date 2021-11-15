ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kondo Effect in a Quantum Dot under Continuous Quantum Measurement

By Masahiro Hasegawa, Masaya Nakagawa, Keiji Saito
 5 days ago

The backaction of quantum measurement on the Kondo effect in a quantum dot system is investigated by considering continuous projective measurement of singly occupied states of a quantum dot. We...

Interesting Engineering

NASA Scientists Think 'Singing Trees' Can Bring Us Closer to Another World

A project led by a group of NASA scientists that brings art and science together called The Tree of Life wants to connect the Earth and space through a song that will last two centuries. And this unusual duet will be transmitted through radio waves between a spacecraft in low Earth orbit and a collection of trees that have been rigged to function as a living antenna system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Weird quantum effect that can turn matter invisible finally demonstrated

A weird quantum effect that was predicted decades ago has finally been demonstrated — if you make a cloud of gas cold and dense enough, you can make it invisible. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) used lasers to squeeze and cool lithium gas to densities and temperatures low enough that it scattered less light. If they can cool the cloud even closer to absolute zero (minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit, or minus 273.15 degrees Celsius), they say it will become completely invisible.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dissipation and spontaneous emission in quantum electrodynamical density functional theory based on optimized effective potential: A proof of concept study

We generalize the optimized effective potential (OEP) formalism in the quantum electrodynamical density functional theory (QEDFT) to the case of continuous distribution of photon modes, and study its applicability to dissipative dynamics of electron systems interacting with photons of lossy cavities. Specifically, we test whether this technique is capable of capturing the quantum features of electron-photon interaction related to spontaneous emission and the corresponding energy transfer from the electrons to cavity photons. For this purpose, we analyze a discrete three-site system with one electron coupled to photons of the cavity, which, in fact, is a minimal model allowing to eliminate classical radiation and the corresponding energy loss, but still have nontrivial density dynamics. By considering two typical spectral densities of photon modes, modeling (i) lossy cavity with Lorentzian broadening of photon peaks, and (ii) the Ohmic bath, and several representative dynamical regimes, we find that OEP-QEDFT demonstrates a good qualitative and quantitative performance, especially in the case when the disspation is dominated by one-photon processes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Large-$N$ Chern insulators: lattice field theory and quantum simulation approaches to correlation effects in the quantum anomalous Hall effect

Four-Fermi quantum field theories in (2+1) dimensions lie among the simplest models in high-energy physics, the understanding of which requires a non-perturbative lattice formulation addressing their strongly-coupled fixed points. These lattice models are also relevant in condensed matter, as they offer a neat playground to explore strong correlations in the quantum anomalous Hall (QAH) effect. We give a detailed description of our multidisciplinary approach to understand the fate of the QAH phases as the four-Fermi interactions are increased, which combines strong-coupling and effective-potential techniques, unveiling a rich phase diagram with large-$N$ Chern insulators and Lorentz-breaking fermion condensates. Moreover, this toolbox can be enlarged with recent advances in quantum information science, as we show that tensor-network algorithms based on projected entangled pairs can be used to improve our understanding of the strong-coupling limit. We also present a detailed scheme that uses ultra-cold atoms in optical lattices with synthetic spin-orbit coupling to build quantum simulators of these four-Fermi models. This yields a promising alternative to characterise the strongly-coupled fixed points and, moreover, could also explore real-time dynamics and finite-fermion densities.
PHYSICS
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Dot#Temperature#Maintext#Nanoscale Physics
arxiv.org

Asymptotic freedom and safety in quantum gravity

We compute non-perturbative flow equations for the couplings of quantum gravity in fourth order of a derivative expansion. The gauge invariant functional flow equation for arbitrary metrics allows us to extract $\beta$-functions for all couplings. In our truncation we find two fixed points. One corresponds to asymptotically free higher derivative gravity, the other is an extension of the asymptotically safe fixed point in the Einstein-Hilbert truncation or extensions thereof. The infrared limit of the flow equations entails only unobservably small modifications of Einstein gravity coupled to a scalar field. Quantum gravity can be asymptotically free, based on a flow trajectory from the corresponding ultraviolet fixed point to the infrared region. This flow can also be realized by a scaling solution for varying values of a scalar field. As an alternative possibility, quantum gravity can be realized by asymptotic safety at the other fixed point. There may exist a critical trajectory between the two fixed points, starting in the extreme ultraviolet from asymptotic freedom. We compute critical exponents and determine the number of relevant parameters for the two fixed points. Evaluating the flow equation for constant scalar fields yields the universal gravitational contribution to the effective potential for the scalars.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Finite thermostats in classical and quantum nonequilibrium

Abstract: Models for studying systems in stationary states but out of equilibrium have often empirical nature and very often break the fundamental time reversal symmetry. Here a formal interpretation will be discussed of the widespread idea that, in any event, the particular friction model choice should not matter physically. The proposal is, quite generally, that for the same physical system a time reversible model should be possible. Examples about the Navier-Stokes equations are given.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Local Quantum Measurement Demands Type-Sensitive Information Principles for Global Correlations

Physical theories with local structure similar to quantum theory can allow beyond-quantum global states that are in agreement with unentangled Gleason's theorem. In a standard Bell experiment any such bipartite state produces correlations that are always quantum simulable. In this limited classical-input-classical-output Bell scenario, we show that there exist bipartite beyond-quantum states that produce correlations all of which are in-fact classically simulable. However, if the type of Bell scenario is generalized to consider quantum states as inputs, we then show that any such bipartite beyond-quantum state yields beyond-quantum input-output correlations. We also analyze the implication of this quantum input scenario while studying generic multipartite correlations obtained from local quantum theory but potentially allowing different global structure. Our study suggests the requirement of type sensitive information principles for isolating the quantum correlations from the beyond-quantum ones.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Entanglement in the Quantum Hall Matrix Model

Characterizing the entanglement of matrix degrees of freedom is essential for understanding the holographic emergence of spacetime. The Quantum Hall Matrix Model is a gauged $U(N)$ matrix quantum mechanics with two matrices whose ground state is known exactly and describes an emergent spatial disk with incompressible bulk dynamics. We define and compute an entanglement entropy in the ground state associated to a cut through the disk. There are two contributions. A collective field describing the eigenvalues of one of the matrices gives a gauge-invariant chiral boundary mode leading to an expected logarithmic entanglement entropy. Further, the cut through the bulk splits certain `off-diagonal' matrix elements that must be duplicated and associated to both sides of the cut. Sewing these duplicated modes together in a gauge-invariant way leads to a bulk `area law' contribution to the entanglement entropy. All of these entropies are regularized by finite $N$.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

An Application of Quantum Machine Learning on Quantum Correlated Systems: Quantum Convolutional Neural Network as a Classifier for Many-Body Wavefunctions from the Quantum Variational Eigensolver

Machine learning has been applied on a wide variety of models, from classical statistical mechanics to quantum strongly correlated systems for the identification of phase transitions. The recently proposed quantum convolutional neural network (QCNN) provides a new framework for using quantum circuits instead of classical neural networks as the backbone of classification methods. We present here the results from training the QCNN by the wavefunctions of the variational quantum eigensolver for the one-dimensional transverse field Ising model (TFIM). We demonstrate that the QCNN identifies wavefunctions which correspond to the paramagnetic phase and the ferromagnetic phase of the TFIM with good accuracy. The QCNN can be trained to predict the corresponding phase of wavefunctions around the putative quantum critical point, even though it is trained by wavefunctions far away from it. This provides a basis for exploiting the QCNN to identify the quantum critical point.
COMPUTERS
Physics World

Quantum dot LEDs bend and fold like origami paper

A new ultrathin quantum dot light-emitting diode (QLED) that bends and creases like a piece of origami paper could be ideal for next-generation displays and foldable mobile phones. The device was made using laser etching, and researchers at the Institute of Basic Sciences in Korea say that the same technique could also be used to create QLED structures with complex 3D shapes that stand up to repeated folding.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Approximate symmetries and quantum error correction

It is known that continuous symmetries induce fundamental restrictions on the accuracy of quantum error correction (QEC). Here we systematically study the competition between continuous symmetries and QEC in a quantitative manner. We first define meaningful measures of approximate symmetries based on the degree of covariance and charge conservation violation, which induce corresponding notions of approximately covariant codes, and then derive a series of trade-off bounds between these different approximate symmetry measures and QEC accuracy by leveraging insights and techniques from approximate QEC, quantum metrology, and resource theory. From a quantum computation perspective, our results indicate general limits on the precision and density of transversal logical gates. For concrete examples, we showcase two explicit types of approximately covariant codes that nearly saturate certain bounds, respectively obtained from quantum Reed--Muller codes and thermodynamic codes. Finally, we discuss potential applications of our theory to several important topics in physics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Model-Discovery

Quantum computing promises to speed up some of the most challenging problems in science and engineering. Quantum algorithms have been proposed showing theoretical advantages in applications ranging from chemistry to logistics optimization. Many problems appearing in science and engineering can be rewritten as a set of differential equations. Quantum algorithms for solving differential equations have shown a provable advantage in the fault-tolerant quantum computing regime, where deep and wide quantum circuits can be used to solve large linear systems like partial differential equations (PDEs) efficiently. Recently, variational approaches to solving non-linear PDEs also with near-term quantum devices were proposed. One of the most promising general approaches is based on recent developments in the field of scientific machine learning for solving PDEs. We extend the applicability of near-term quantum computers to more general scientific machine learning tasks, including the discovery of differential equations from a dataset of measurements. We use differentiable quantum circuits (DQCs) to solve equations parameterized by a library of operators, and perform regression on a combination of data and equations. Our results show a promising path to Quantum Model Discovery (QMoD), on the interface between classical and quantum machine learning approaches. We demonstrate successful parameter inference and equation discovery using QMoD on different systems including a second-order, ordinary differential equation and a non-linear, partial differential equation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Knots, perturbative series and quantum modularity

We introduce an invariant of a hyperbolic knot which is a map $\alpha\mapsto \mathbf{Phi}_\a(h)$ from $\mathbb{Q}/\mathbb{Z}$ to matrices with entries in $\overline{\mathbb{Q}}[[h]]$ and with rows and columns indexed by the boundary parabolic $SL_2(\mathbb{C})$ representations of the fundamental group of the knot. These matrix invariants have a rich structure: (a) their $(\sigma_0,\sigma_1)$ entry, where $\sigma_0$ is the trivial and $\sigma_1$ the geometric representation, is the power series expansion of the Kashaev invariant of the knot around the root of unity $e^{2 \pi i \alpha}$ as an element of the Habiro ring, and the remaining entries belong to generalized Habiro rings of number fields; (b) the first column is given by the perturbative power series of Dimofte--Garoufalidis; (c)~the columns of $\mathbf{Phi}$ are fundamental solutions of a linear $q$-difference equation; (d)~the matrix defines an $SL_2(\mathbb{Z})$-cocycle $W_{\gamma}$ in matrix-valued functions on $\mathbb{Q}$ that conjecturally extends to a smooth function on $\mathbb{R}$ and even to holomorphic functions on suitable complex cut planes, lifting the factorially divergent series $\mathbf{Phi}(h)$ to actual functions. The two invariants $\mathbf{Phi}$ and $W_{\gamma}$ are related by a refined quantum modularity conjecture which we illustrate in detail for the three simplest hyperbolic knots, the $4_1$, $5_2$ and $(-2,3,7)$ pretzel knots. This paper has two sequels, one giving a different realization of our invariant as a matrix of convergent $q$-series with integer coefficients and the other studying its Habiro-like arithmetic properties in more depth.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Noise-Assisted Variational Quantum Thermalization

Preparing thermal states on a quantum computer can have a variety of applications, from simulating many-body quantum systems to training machine learning models. Variational circuits have been proposed for this task on near-term quantum computers, but several challenges remain, such as finding a scalable cost-function, avoiding the need of purification, and mitigating noise effects. We propose a new algorithm for thermal state preparation that tackles those three challenges by exploiting the noise of quantum circuits. We consider a variational architecture containing a depolarizing channel after each unitary layer, with the ability to directly control the level of noise. We derive a closed-form approximation for the free-energy of such circuit and use it as a cost function for our variational algorithm. By evaluating our method on a variety of Hamiltonians and system sizes, we find several systems for which the thermal state can be approximated with a high fidelity. However, we also show that the ability for our algorithm to learn the thermal state strongly depends on the temperature: while a high fidelity can be obtained for high and low temperatures, we identify a specific range for which the problem becomes more challenging. We hope that this first study on noise-assisted thermal state preparation will inspire future research on exploiting noise in variational algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Cost-effective temperature estimation strategies for thermal states with probabilistic quantum metrology

In probabilistic quantum metrology, one aims at finding weak measurements that concentrate the Fisher Information on the resulting quantum states, post-selected according to the weak outcomes. Though the Quantum Cramér-Rao bound itself cannot be overshot this way, it could be possible to improve the information-cost ratio, or even the total Fisher Information. We propose a post-selection protocol achieving this goal based on single-photon subtraction onto a thermal state of radiation yielding a greater information-cost ratio for the temperature parameter with respect to the standard strategy required to achieve the Quantum Cramér-Rao bound. We address just fully-classical states of radiation: this contrasts with (but does not contradict) a recent result proving that, concerning unitary quantum estimation problems, post-selection strategies can outperform direct measurement protocols only if a particular quasiprobability associated with the family of parameter-dependent quantum states becomes negative, a clear signature of nonclassicality.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Information Dimension and Geometric Entropy

Geometric quantum mechanics, through its differential-geometric underpinning, provides additional tools of analysis and interpretation that bring quantum mechanics closer to classical mechanics: state spaces in both are equipped with symplectic geometry. This opens the door to revisiting foundational questions and issues, such as the nature of quantum entropy, from a geometric perspective. Central to this is the concept of geometric quantum state -- the probability measure on a system's space of pure states. This space's continuity leads us to introduce two analysis tools, inspired by Renyi's information theory, to characterize and quantify fundamental properties of geometric quantum states: the quantum information dimension that is the rate of geometric quantum state compression and the dimensional geometric entropy that monitors information stored in quantum states. We recount their classical definitions, information-theoretic meanings, and physical interpretations, and adapt them to quantum systems via the geometric approach. We then explicitly compute them in various examples and classes of quantum system. We conclude commenting on future directions for information in geometric quantum mechanics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Cost of Improving the Precision of the Variational Quantum Eigensolver for Quantum Chemistry

Quantum computing brings a promise of new approaches into computational quantum chemistry. While universal, fault-tolerant quantum computers are still not available, we want to utilize today's noisy quantum processors. One of their flagship applications is the variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) -- an algorithm to calculate the minimum energy of a physical Hamiltonian. In this study, we investigate how various types of errors affect the VQE, and how to efficiently use the available resources to produce precise computational results. We utilize a simulator of a noisy quantum device, an exact statevector simulator, as well as physical quantum hardware to study the VQE algorithm for molecular hydrogen. We find that the optimal way of running the hybrid classical-quantum optimization is to (i) allow some noise in intermediate energy evaluations, using fewer shots per step and fewer optimization iterations, but require high final readout precision, (ii) emphasize efficient problem encoding and ansatz parametrization, and (iii) run all experiments within a short time-frame, avoiding parameter drift with time. Nevertheless, current publicly available quantum resources are still very noisy and scarce/expensive, and even when using them efficiently it is quite difficult to obtain trustworthy calculations of molecular energies.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Reliability Function of Quantum Information Decoupling

Quantum information decoupling is an important quantum information processing task, which has found broad applications. In this paper, we characterize the performance of catalytic quantum information decoupling regarding the exponential rate under which perfect decoupling is approached, namely, the reliability function. We have obtained the exact formula when the decoupling cost is not larger than a critical value. In the situation of high cost, we provide upper and lower bounds. This result is then applied to quantum state merging and correlation erasure, exploiting their connection to decoupling. As technical tools, we derive the exponents for smoothing the conditional min-entropy and max-information, and we prove a novel bound for the convex-split lemma.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Correlations in the Minimal Scenario

In the minimal scenario of quantum correlations, two parties can choose from two observables with two possible outcomes each. Probabilities are specified by four marginals and four correlations. The resulting four-dimensional convex body of correlations, denoted $\mathcal{Q}$, is fundamental for quantum information theory. It is here studied through the lens of convex algebraic geometry. We review and systematize what is known and add many details, visualizations, and complete proofs. A new result is that $\mathcal{Q}$ is isomorphic to its polar dual. The boundary of $\mathcal{Q}$ consists of three-dimensional faces isomorphic to elliptopes and sextic algebraic manifolds of exposed extreme points. These share all basic properties with the usual maximally CHSH-violating correlations. These patches are separated by cubic surfaces of non-exposed extreme points. We provide a trigonometric parametrization of all extreme points, along with their exposing Tsirelson inequalities and quantum models. All non-classical extreme points (exposed or not) are self-testing, i.e., realized by an essentially unique quantum model.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Electron g-factor determined for quantum dot circuit fabricated from (110)-oriented GaAs quantum well

T. Nakagawa, S. Lamoureux, T. Fujita, J. Ritzmann, A. Ludwig, A. D. Wieck, A. Oiwa, M. Korkusinski, A. Sachrajda, D. G. Austing, L. Gaudreau. The choice of substrate orientation for semiconductor quantum dot circuits offers opportunities for tailoring spintronic properties such as g-factors for specific functionality. In this letter, we demonstrate the operation of a few-electron double quantum dot circuit fabricated from a (110)-oriented GaAs quantum well. We estimate the in-plane electron g-factor from the profile of the enhanced inter-dot tunneling (leakage) current near zero magnetic field. Spin-blockade due to Pauli exclusion can block inter-dot tunneling. However, this blockade becomes inactive due to hyperfine interaction mediated spin flip-flop processes between electron spin states and the nuclear spin of the host material. The g-factor of absolute value ~0.1 found for a magnetic field parallel to the direction [11(bar)0], is approximately a factor of four lower than that for comparable circuits fabricated from material grown on widely-employed standard (001) GaAs substrates, and is in line with reported values determined by purely optical means for quantum well structures grown on (110) GaAs substrates.
PHYSICS

