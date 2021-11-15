ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergent Weyl Fermions in an Orbital Multipolar Ordering Phase

By Hua Chen, Congjun Wu, X. C. Xie
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Multipolar orderings in degenerate orbital systems offer unique opportunities for emergent topological phases. The phase diagram of interacting spinless fermions in a $p$-band diamond lattice at unit filling is first studied to elucidate the essential role of orbital multipolar orderings in the evolution of multifold degenerate...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

MATBG as Topological Heavy Fermion: I. Exact Mapping and Correlated Insulators

Magic-angle ($\theta=1.05^\circ$) twisted bilayer graphene (MATBG) has shown two seemingly contradictory characters: the localization and quantum-dot-like behavior in STM experiments, and delocalization in transport experiments. We construct a model, which naturally captures the two aspects, from the Bistritzer-MacDonald (BM) model in a first principle spirit. A set of local flat-band orbitals ($f$) centered at the AA-stacking regions are responsible to the localization. A set of extended topological conduction bands ($c$), which are at small energetic separation from the local orbitals, are responsible to the delocalization and transport. The topological flat bands of the BM model appear as a result of the hybridization of $f$- and $c$-electrons. This model then provides a new perspective for the strong correlation physics, which is now described as strongly correlated $f$-electrons coupled to nearly free topological semimetallic $c$-electrons - we hence name our model as the topological heavy fermion model. Using this model, we obtain the U(4) and U(4)$\times$U(4) symmetries as well as the correlated insulator phases and their energies. Simple rules for the ground states and their Chern numbers are derived. Moreover, features such as the large dispersion of the charge $\pm1$ excitations and the minima of the charge gap at the $\Gamma$ point can now, for the first time, be understood both qualitatively and quantitatively in a simple physical picture. Our mapping opens the prospect of using heavy-fermion physics machinery to the superconducting physics of MATBG.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

High temperature ideal Weyl semimetal phase and Chern insulator phase in ferromagnetic BaEuNiOsO6 and its (111) (BaEuNiOsO6)/(BaTiO3)10 superlattice

Weyl semimetals (WSMs) have recently stimulated intensive interest because they exhibit fascinating physical properties and also promise exciting technological applications. So far, however, the few conrmed magnetic WSMs generally have a large number of Weyl points either located away from the Fermi level (EF ) or shrouded by nontopological Fermi surface pockets. Based on first principles density functional theory calculations, we establish cubic double perovskite BaEuNiOsO6 to be a high Curie temperature (Tc) ferromagnetic WSM with magnetization along the [111] direction, just two pairs of Weyl points at the EF and Tc = 325 K. The strong ferromagnetism is attributed to the strong ferromagnetic Ni 3d-Eu 4f-Os 5d coupling induced by the substitution of half of Ba atoms with Eu atoms in double perovskite Ba2NiOsO6. Moreover, the momentum separation of one Weyl point pair is large, thus giving rise to not only a long (001) surface Fermi arc but also large anomalous Hall conductivity. Intriguingly, as a unique physical result of a ferromagnetic WSM, the (111) BaEuNiOsO6 monolayer superlattice (BaEuNiOsO6)/(BaTiO3)10, being its (111) quantum-well structure, is found to be a high temperature (Tc = 210 K) Chern insulator with a large band gap of 190 meV. Therefore, cubic double perovskite BaEuNiOsO6 will provide a superior high temperature material plotform for exploring fundamental physics of Weyl fermions and its (111) monolayer superlattices will offer a high temperature magnetic topological insulator for studying exotic quantum phenomena such as quantum anomalous Hall effect.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Time-crystalline long-range order in chiral fermionic vacuum

It is widely believed that there is no macroscopic time-crystalline order in the ground states of short-range interacting systems. In this paper, we consider a time-dependent correlation function for an order operator with a spatially discontinuous weight in a one-dimensional chiral fermionic system. Although both the Hamiltonian and the order parameter are composed of spatially local operators, the time-dependent correlation function diverges logarithmically in equal time intervals. This result implies a breakdown of an inequality that claims the absence of time-crystalline long-range order in the ground states, unless the upper-bound constant is set to be infinity. This behavior is due to the combination of the discontinuity of the order operator and the infinite dimensionality of quantum field theory. In the language of bosonization, it can also be related to the divergence of a space-time-resolved bosonic correlation function.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

First-order transition between the plaquette valence bond solid and antiferromagnetic phases of the Shastry-Sutherland model

We study the ground state phase diagram of the Shastry-Sutherland model by using the variational optimization of the infinite tensor network states, and find a weakly first-order transition between the plaquette and the antiferromagnetic states. The full plaquette state strongly competes with the empty plaquette ground state, with an energy difference less than $10^{-4}J$. We show a staggered ring exchange interaction that preserves the Shastry-Sutherland lattice symmetry can stabilize the full plaquette ground state. In light of this, we propose the triple point where the full plaquette, empty plaquette, and antiferromagnetic phases meet as a deconfined quantum critical point.
SCIENCE
Weyl
arxiv.org

New results on orbital resonances

Perturbative analyses of planetary resonances commonly predict singularities and/or divergences of resonance widths at very low and very high eccentricities. We have recently re-examined the nature of these divergences using non-perturbative numerical analyses, making use of Poincaré sections but from a different perspective relative to previous implementations of this method. This perspective reveals fine structure of resonances which otherwise remains hidden in conventional approaches, including analytical, semi-analytical and numerical-averaging approaches based on the critical resonant angle. At low eccentricity, first order resonances do not have diverging widths but have two asymmetric branches leading away from the nominal resonance location. A sequence of structures called ``low-eccentricity resonant bridges" connecting neighboring resonances is revealed. At planet-grazing eccentricity, the true resonance width is non-divergent. At higher eccentricities, the new results reveal hitherto unknown resonant structures and show that these parameter regions have a loss of some -- though not necessarily entire -- resonance libration zones to chaos. The chaos at high eccentricities was previously attributed to the overlap of neighboring resonances. The new results reveal the additional role of bifurcations and co-existence of phase-shifted resonance zones at higher eccentricities. By employing a geometric point of view, we relate the high eccentricity phase space structures and their transitions to the shapes of resonant orbits in the rotating frame. We outline some directions for future research to advance understanding of the dynamics of mean motion resonances.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The CubeSpec space mission. I. Asteroseismology of massive stars from time series optical spectroscopy: science requirements and target list prioritisation

D. M. Bowman, B. Vandenbussche, H. Sana, A. Tkachenko, G. Raskin, T. Delabie, B. Vandoren, P. Royer, S. Garcia, T. Van Reeth. Context. There is currently a niche for providing high-cadence, high resolution, time-series optical spectroscopy from space, which can be filled by using a low-cost cubesat mission. The Belgian-led ESA CubeSpec mission is specifically designed to provide space-based, low-cost spectroscopy with specific capabilities that can be optimised for a particular science need. Approved as an ESA in-orbit demonstrator, the CubeSpec satellite's primary science objective will focus on obtaining high-cadence, high resolution optical spectroscopic data to facilitate asteroseismology of pulsating massive stars. Aims. In this first paper, we aim to search for pulsating massive stars suitable for the CubeSpec mission, specifically $\beta$ Cep stars, which typically require time series spectroscopy to identify the geometry of their pulsation modes. Methods. Based on the science requirements needed to enable asteroseismology of massive stars with the capabilities of CubeSpec's spectrograph, we combine a literature study for pulsation with the analysis of recent high-cadence time series TESS photometry to classify the variability for stars brighter than V < 4 mag and between O9 and B3 in spectral type. Results. Among the 90 stars that meet our magnitude and spectral type requirements, we identify 23 promising $\beta$ Cep stars with high-amplitude (non-)radial pulsation modes with frequencies below 7 d$^{-1}$. Using further constraints on projected rotational velocities, pulsation amplitudes and number of pulsation modes, we devise a prioritised target list for the CubeSpec mission according to its science requirements and the potential of the targets for asteroseismology. The full target catalogue further provide a modern TESS-based review of line profile and photometric variability properties among bright O9-B3 stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Unitary group orbits versus groupoid orbits of normal operators

We study the unitary orbit of a normal operator $a\in \mathcal B(\mathcal H)$, regarded as a homogeneous space for the action of unitary groups associated with symmetrically normed ideals of compact operators. We show with an unified treatment that the orbit is a submanifold of the differing ambient spaces if and only if the spectrum of $a$ is finite, and in that case it is a closed submanifold. For arithmetically mean closed ideals, we show that nevertheless the orbit always has a natural manifold structure, modeled by the kernel of a suitable conditional expectation. When the spectrum of $a$ is not finite, we describe the closure of the orbits of $a$ for the different norm topologies involved. We relate these results to the action of the groupoid of the partial isometries via the moment map given by the range projection of normal operators. We show that all these groupoid orbits also have differentiable structures for which the target map is a smooth submersion. For any normal operator $a$ we also describe the norm closure of its groupoid orbit ${\mathcal O}_a$, which leads to necessary and sufficient spectral conditions on $a$ ensuring that ${\mathcal O}_a$ is norm closed and that ${\mathcal O}_a$ is a closed embedded submanifold of $\mathcal B(\mathcal H)$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

First Order Transitions Between the Gapped Spin-Liquid and Ferrimagnetic Phases in (1/2,1/2,1) Mixed Diamond Chains with Bond Alternation

The ground-state phases of mixed diamond chains with bond alternation $\delta$, and ($S, \tau^{(1)}, \tau^{(2)})=(1/2,1/2,1)$, where $S$ is the magnitude of vertex spins, and $\tau^{(1)}$ and $\tau^{(2)}$ are those of apical spins, are investigated. The two apical spins in each unit cell are connected by an exchange coupling $\lambda$. The exchange couplings between the apical spins and the vertex spins take the values $1+\delta$ and $1-\delta$ alternatingly. This model has an infinite number of local conservation laws. For large $\lambda$ and $\delta \neq 0$, the ground state is equivalent to that of the spin $1/2$ chain with bond alternation. Hence, the ground state is a gapped spin liquid. This energy gap vanishes for $\delta=0$. With the decrease of $\lambda$, the ground state undergoes a transition at $\lambda=\lambda_{\rm c0}(\delta)$ to a series of ferrimagnetic phases with a spontaneous magnetization $m_{\rm sp}=1/p$ per unit cell where $p$ is a positive integer. It is found that this transition is a first order transition for $\delta\neq 0$ with a discontinuous change in $m_{\rm sp}$, while no discontinuity is found for $\delta=0$. The critical behaviors of $m_{\rm sp}$ and $\lambda_{\rm c0}(\delta)$ around the critical point $(\delta,\lambda) =(0, \lambda_{\rm c0}(\delta))$ are also discussed analytically.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
Astronomy
Science
arxiv.org

Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Widespread 1-2 MeV Energetic Particles Associated with Slow and Narrow Coronal Mass Ejections: Parker Solar Probe and STEREO Measurements

Suprathermal ions in the corona are thought to serve as seed particles for large gradual solar energetic particle (SEP) events associated with fast and wide coronal mass ejections (CMEs). A better understanding of the role of suprathermal particles as seed populations for SEP events can be made by using observations close to the Sun. We study a series of SEP events observed by the Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun (IS$\odot$IS) suite on board the Parker Solar Probe (PSP) from 2020 May 27 to June 2, during which PSP was at heliocentric distances between $\sim$0.4 and $\sim$0.2 au. These events were also observed by the Ahead Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory (STEREO-A) near 1 au, but the particle intensity magnitude was much lower than that at PSP. We find that the SEPs should have spread in space as their source regions were distant from the nominal magnetic footpoints of both spacecraft, and the parent CMEs were slow and narrow. We study the decay phase of the SEP events in the $\sim$1-2 MeV proton energy range at PSP and STEREO-A, and discuss their properties in terms of both continuous injections by successive solar eruptions and the distances where the measurements were made. This study indicates that seed particles can be continuously generated by eruptions associated with slow and narrow CMEs, spread over a large part of the inner heliosphere, and remain there for tens of hours, even if minimal particle intensity enhancements were measured near 1 au.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Superfluid density, Josephson relation and pairing fluctuations in a multi-component fermion superfluid

In this work, a Josephson relation is generalized to a multi-component fermion superfluid. Superfluid density is expressed through a two-particle Green function for pairing states. When the system has only one gapless collective excitation mode, the Josephson relation is simplified, which is given in terms of the superfluid order parameters and the trace of two-particle normal Green function. In addition, it is found that the matrix elements of two-particle Green function is directly related to the matrix elements of the pairing fluctuations of superfluid order parameters. Furthermore, in the presence of inversion symmetry, the superfluid density is given in terms of the pairing fluctuation matrix. The results of the superfluid density in Haldane model show that the generalized Josephson relation can be also applied to a multi-band fermion superfluid in lattice.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quasiparticle disintegration in fermionic superfluids

We study the fermionic quasiparticle spectrum in a zero-temperature superfluid Fermi gas, and in particular how it is modified by different disintegration processes. On top of the disintegration by emission of a collective boson ($1\to2$, subject of a previous study, PRL 124, 073404), we consider here disintegration events where three quasiparticles are emitted ($1\to3$). We show that both disintegration processes are described by a $t$-matrix self-energy (as well as some highly off-resonant vacuum processes), and we characterize the associated disintegration continua. At strong coupling, we show that the quasiparticle spectrum is heavily distorted near the $1\to3$ disintegration threshold. Near the dispersion minimum, where the quasiparticles remain well-defined, the main effect of the off-shell disintegration processes is to shift the location of the minimum by a value that corresponds to the Hartree shift in the BCS limit. With our approximation of the self-energy, the correction to the energy gap with respect to the mean-field result however remains small, in contrast with experimental measurements.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

High-harmonic generation in Weyl semimetal Î²-WP crystals

As a quantum material, Weyl semimetal has a series of electronic-band-structure features, including Weyl points with left and right chirality and corresponding Berry curvature, which have been observed in experiments. These band-structure features also lead to some unique nonlinear properties, especially high-order harmonic generation (HHG) due to the dynamic process of electrons under strong laser excitation, which has remained unexplored previously. Herein, we obtain effective HHG in type-II Weyl semimetal Î²-WP2 crystals, where both odd and even orders are observed, with spectra extending into the vacuum ultraviolet region (190"‰nm, 10th order), even under fairly low femtosecond laser intensity. In-depth studies have interpreted that odd-order harmonics come from the Bloch electron oscillation, while even orders are attributed to Bloch oscillations under the "spike-like" Berry curvature at Weyl points. With crystallographic orientation-dependent HHG spectra, we further quantitatively retrieved the electronic band structure and Berry curvature of Î²-WP2. These findings may open the door for exploiting metallic/semimetallic states as solid platforms for deep ultraviolet radiation and offer an all-optical and pragmatic solution to characterize the complicated multiband electronic structure and Berry curvature of quantum topological materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Analysis cosmological tachyon and fermion model and observation data constraints

In this work we investigate a cosmological model with the tachyon and fermion fields with barotropic equation of state, where pressure $p$, energy density $\rho$ and barotropic index $\gamma$ are related by the relation $p=(\gamma-1)\rho$. We applied the tachyonozation method which allows to consider cosmological model with the fermion and the tachyon fields, driven by special potential. In this paper, tachyonization model was defined from the stability analysis and exact solution standard of the tachyon field. Analysis of the solution via statefinder parameters illustrated that our model in fiducial points with deceleration parameter $q = 0.5$ and statefinder $r = 1$ which corresponds to the matter dominated universe (SCDM) but, ends its evolution at a point in the future $(q =-1, \ r = 1)$ which corresponds to the de-Sitter expansion. Comparison of the model parameters with the cosmological observation data demonstrate, that our proposed cosmological model is stable at barotropic index $\gamma_0=0.00744$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Anomalous chiral transport with vorticity and torsion: Cancellation of two mixed gravitational anomaly currents in rotating chiral $p+ip$ Weyl condensates

Relativistic gravitational anomalies lead to anomalous transport coefficients that can be activated at finite temperature in condensed matter systems with gapless fermions. The chiral vortical effect (CVE) is an anomalous chiral current along a rotation axis, expressed in terms of a gravimagnetic field and a gravitational anomaly. Another one, the chiral torsional effect (CTE), arises from hydrodynamically independent frame fields and connection. We discuss the relation of CVE, CTE and gravitational anomalies for relativistic fermions from the perspective of torsion and the Nieh-Yan anomaly. The DC transport coefficients of the two anomalies are found to be closely related depending whether or not torsion is non-zero in the hydrodynamics. The relativistic anomaly from torsion is well defined if instead of an ultraviolet divergent term, the chemical potential or temperature enter. The anomaly term is 2nd order in gradients and contributes in linear response for CTE, implying also the same for CVE. As an example, we consider chiral $p+ip$ Weyl superfluids/conductors. At low-energies, the system is effectively relativistic along a special anisotropy axis. The hydrodynamics is governed by two velocities, normal velocity $\boldsymbol{v}_n$ and superfluid velocity $\boldsymbol{v}_s$. The two anomalies follow from the normal component rotation and the dependence of the momentum density on the superfluid velocity (order parameter). In the CVE the chiral current is produced by solid body rotation of the normal component with (angular) velocity $\boldsymbol{v}_n= \boldsymbol\Omega \times \boldsymbol{r}$. In the CTE, a chiral current is produced the vorticity $\nabla \times \boldsymbol{v}_s$, which in the low-energy effective theory is torsion. In equilibrium, $\langle\langle \nabla \times \boldsymbol{v_s}\rangle\rangle= 2\boldsymbol\Omega$ on average and the two anomaly currents cancel.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS

