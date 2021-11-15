ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mixed axial-gravitational anomaly from emergent curved spacetime in nonlinear charge transport

By Tobias Holder, Daniel Kaplan, Roni Ilan, Binghai Yan
 5 days ago

In 3+1 dimensional spacetime, two vector gauge anomalies are known: The chiral anomaly and the mixed axial-gravitational anomaly. While the former is well documented and tied to the presence of a magnetic field, the latter instead requires...

